London’s National Portrait Gallery at Odds with National Gallery’s Expansion Plan

POSTED August 8, 2017

Victoria Ward of The Telegraph reports that London’s National Portrait Gallery is not in support of an expansion proposal from its institutional neighbor, the National Gallery. The former says that the latter’s plan will interrupt views from the National Portrait Gallery’s museum restaurant, from which can be seen Big Ben, Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square, and the London Eye, among other sites and monuments. The National Portrait Gallery’s complaint is the only one filed with the Westminster city council.

“We have not received a briefing on the scheme from the National Gallery, but would welcome the opportunity to work collaboratively with them to address our concerns. We would also like to see conditions included about how site access and deliveries are managed,” said the National Portrait Gallery. Planning officers said that the addition will be seen from the Portrait Restaurant, but also mentioned that the view is private and can only be taken in by the restaurant’s patrons—little has been put into the project to save it. Most major landmarks, however, will be visible.

The plan is being supported by groups such as Historic England, which says the extension is vital for the museum’s “long-term viable and appropriate use.” And the nearby Garrick Theatre is fine with the addition so long as the sounds of its construction don’t interrupt performances. The National Gallery’s proposal will be reviewed today by the Westminster planning applications subcommittee.

August 8, 2017

Two men wearing yellow safety vests and posing as city workers have been driving around Paris in a Mercedes, taking down works by street artist Invader, reports Benjamin Sutton of Hyperallergic. About fifteen of the artist’s mosaics—which resemble the 8-bit graphics of the old Atari video game Space Invaders—have been removed. The thefts took place on August 2 and 3.

News of the stolen artworks spread quickly on social media. “The city was interpolated on Twitter by Parisians who were asking themselves why city hall was removing the artist’s works. But we quickly realized that they were not our agents, our vehicles, or our vests,” said a spokesperson for the city. The municipal government is filing a formal complaint against the men for stealing Invader’s work and pretending to be city workers.

The artist said thieves often target his pieces during the summer, when many Parisians leave the city for vacation. He is, however, happy that the situation has gained so much attention: “Things are accelerating now because they were caught in the act and photographed, and the reactions on social media show a heightened awareness among the public. I feel less alone.”

For newer pieces, the artist has been using stronger adhesives and specially made tiles that fall apart when people try removing them. “But evidently, they’ve realized that the older pieces don’t stick as well because they’ve focused their efforts on those. They know what they’re doing, they’re professionalizing,” said Invader. LESS

August 8, 2017

Olga Borisova and Maria Alyokhina, members of the Russian activist group Pussy Riot, were arrested yesterday in Yakutsk, a port city in eastern Siberia, writes Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper. They were protesting the imprisonment of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who is currently serving a twenty-year sentence for “terrorist acts”—specifically, opposing Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Filmmakers such as Pedro Almodóvar, Wim Wenders, and Ken Loach have come out in support of Sentsov, asking for his release.

Borisova and Alyokhina were on a bridge outside the prison where Sentsov is being held, lighting off fireworks and bringing a banner that read “Free Sentsov.” The women were detained for several hours on August 7. They were taken to court for holding an unauthorized demonstration, but then released after a judge found a number of mistakes in their case files.

Alyokhina, along with fellow Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Yekaterina Samutsevich, spent two years in jail for “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred” after staging a performance in 2012 at Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior, where they prayed to the Virgin Mary to cleanse Russia of Vladimir V. Putin. Alyokhina and Tolokonnikova are now suing Russia over their trial and imprisonment. The women spent twenty-one months behind bars.

August 7, 2017

Curator Beatriz Salinas Marambio, a former director of exhibitions and member of the curatorial committee at the Museum of Visual Arts, has been appointed as the inaugural director of the National Center for Contemporary Art Cerrillos, Chile, the first government-run facility dedicated to contemporary artists.

Salinas Marambio, who was selected from a pool of more than 200 applicants by the National Council of Culture and Arts, assumed the post on May 26. Commenting on the appointment, she said, “Our plan is to work in dialogue with the community, artists, institutions, and other cultural agents in order to activate this space; it is a project with great potential, and we are very happy that the government has decided to develop a space like this in an area like Cerrillos.”

Since its opening last September the center has received more than fourteen thousand visitors, launched a community outreach program that works with students from the surrounding communities, and initiated an open call to the community for photographs or videos of the former historic Cerrillos airport where its located.

August 7, 2017

Martin Bailey reports in the Art Newspaper that Martin Roth, the former director of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, died yesterday in Berlin. He resigned from the V&A last September, and was diagnosed with cancer after he left. In the beginning of July, he took over as president of Germany’s Institute for Foreign Relations in order to become more politically engaged.

From 2001 to 2011, Roth served as director general of the Dresden State Art Collections, overseeing twelve museums, before moving to London to become the first foreign director of the V&A since it was founded in 1852. Germany’s foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, paid tribute to Roth, saying that he “set standards for the museum world” and was “committed to cultural cooperation.” Nicholas Coleridge, the chairman of the V&A, said that Roth “will be remembered as a man of prodigious energy; a director with a global reputation both within the museum world and beyond; a committed Europhile and cultural ambassador with a philosophical turn of mind, as well as a dedicated husband and father.”

August 4, 2017

The Columbia Museum of Art in South Carolina has announced that Della Watkins, the executive director of the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke, Virginia, has been named director. She will take up the post on October 1.

After fourteen years of working as an art educator, Watkins began her career in museum education at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in 2013. Under her leadership as executive director, the museum completed an expansion project that increased gallery space, reclaimed its financial footing through fundraising initiatives, and forged new collegial partnerships.

“After a thorough search process, selecting Della was a clear choice to lead this dynamic organization,” said CMA board president R. Scott McClelland. “Her experience and passion allowed the search committee to check every box for leadership attributes essential to achieving the next step in the museum’s vision.”

August 4, 2017

The Getty Foundation has announced that $1.66 million in architectural conservation grants have been awarded to twelve significant twentieth-century buildings as part of its “Keeping It Modern” initiative. Among this year’s projects are Germany’s Bauhaus Building, designed by architect Walter Gropius, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Price Tower in Bartlesville, Oklahoma; the Yoyogi National Gymnasium, built for the 1964 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan; and the Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand in São Paulo, Brazil.

“Over the past three years, we have given forty-five ‘Keeping It Modern’ grants in twenty-two countries, and we bring together experts working on the conservation projects each summer to share their findings,” Deborah Marrow, director of the Getty Foundation said. “Together our colleagues are building a critical body of knowledge for the stewardship of modern buildings. This year’s twelve new projects, along with prior grants for landmarks all over the world, will provide models for the protection of modern architecture for future generations.”

In its fourth year, the preservation initiative will support its first project in Russia. Moscow’s Melnikov House, an example of Soviet avant-garde architecture, was built as two intersecting cylinders that are free of interior walls. The house’s unconventional style reflects the boundary-pushing vision of architect Konstantin Melnikov, who designed the house as his studio and family residence. The Getty grant comes at a time of renewed national interest in conservation planning as the building’s stewards prepare to increase visitorship to the home.

The list of twelve projects is as follows: Bauhaus Building in Dessau, Germany (architect: Walter Gropius)

Boston City Hall, Boston, Massachusetts (architects: Kallmann, McKinnell, & Knowles)

Coventry Cathedral, Coventry, England (architect: Sir Basil Spence)

Faculty of Architecture Building, Middle East Technical University, Ankara, Turkey (architects: Altuğ and Behruz Çinici)

Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh, India (architect: Le Corbusier)

Melnikov House, Moscow, Russia (architect: Konstantin Melinkov)

Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand (MASP), São Paulo, Brazil (architect: Lina Bo Bardi)

Price Tower, Bartlesville, Oklahoma (architect: Frank Lloyd Wright)

Sidi Harazem Thermal Bath Complex, Sidi Harazem, Morocco (architect: Jean-François Zevaco)

St. Peter’s Seminary, Glasgow, Scotland (architects: Andy MacMillan and Isi Metzstein of Gillespie, Kidd & Coia architectural practice)

Stadio Flaminio, Rome, Italy (architect: Pier Luigi Nervi)

Yoyogi National Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan (architect: Kenzo Tange) LESS

August 4, 2017

Hammer Museum curator Anne Ellegood has addressed criticisms of the traveling retrospective “Jimmie Durham: At the Center of the World.” The exhibition, which was mounted at the Hammer in Los Angeles before it opened at Minneapolis’s Walker Art Center in June (it opens at the Whitney Museum in New York on November 3), has reignited a decades-long debate over artist Jimmie Durham’s American Indian ancestry.

While Durham has previously said that he was Cherokee—in the Bulletin to the Alternative Museum published in 1984 Durham wrote, “I am a Cherokee artist who strives to make Cherokee art that is considered just as universal and without limits as the art of any white man”—he has also resisted such categorizations. Following Lucy Lippard’s “Postmodernist ‘Savage,’” which appeared in American Art Magazine in 1993, he wrote a letter to the publication stating: “I am not Cherokee. I am not an American Indian. This is in concurrence with recent US legislation, because I am not enrolled on any reservation or in any American Indian community.”

Durham wrote the letter after President George H. W. Bush signed the federal Indian Arts and Crafts Art (IACA) into law in November 1990. The legislation stipulates that a person cannot be called an “Indian artist” if he is not registered as a member of an American Indian tribe. While it was designed to prevent non-Indians from profiting off of the sale of indigenous objects and artworks, it doesn’t take into account American Indians who refused to enroll in a tribe for political reasons or who cannot trace their lineage.

Durham’s decision not to register as a member of a tribe and his choice not to publicly reveal documentation about his family history has led to intense public discussion over whether his works should be construed as representative of American Indians. While the artist claims that he is “not an ‘Indian artist,’ in any sense” and maintains that his work is “simply contemporary art,” critics claim that his works, which often feature American Indian iconography and themes, misrepresent Cherokee culture. On June 26, ten members of the Cherokee nation including artist American Meredith, the publishing editor of First American Magazine, and artist Kade Twist, who cofounded the group Postcommodity, wrote an editorial for Indian Country Today: “No matter what metric is used to determine Indigenous status, Durham does not fulfill any of them. Jimmie Durham is not a Cherokee in any legal or cultural sense. This not a small matter of paperwork but a fundamental matter of tribal self-determination and self-governance. Durham has no Cherokee relatives; he does not live in or spend time in Cherokee communities; he does not participate in dances and does not belong to a ceremonial ground.” The letter accuses the artist of appropriating Cherokee language, history, and culture, as well as other tribes’ practices. “While he has toned down his positioning of himself as the representative of all things American Indian, art writers now do the job for him. When art historians, curators, and critics describe Durham as Cherokee or indigenous, Durham makes no attempt to correct them. The IACA does not apply to the current traveling exhibit, ‘From Center of the World,’ because the artwork is for not sale, but the curators should not need to be legally coerced into seeking the truth; they should do so for scholarly integrity.” In response to the letter and the widespread criticism that it has generated, Ellegood wrote an article published by Artnet that addresses the controversy. “To suggest that Durham has positioned ‘himself as the representative of all things American Indian,’ as the letter in Indian Country Today reads, is to deliberately misinterpret, or egregiously misunderstand, a fundamental premise of his work . . . He is not ‘representing’ Indigenous culture in his works, but investigating how American Indian history and culture have been misrepresented by others. A number of works from the 1980s deliberately set out to dismantle stereotypes of American Indians that have been widely accepted and disseminated in American popular culture.” She notes Durham’s involvement in the 1970s as an organizer of the American Indian Movement and director of the International Indian Treaty Council. “The fact that the Indigenous people of the world have the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples stems directly from Durham’s efforts during this period.” She also discusses Durham’s suspicion of the practice of grouping artists by race, ethnicity, and gender; the Cherokee Nation’s right to not recognize Durham as a Cherokee artist; the artist’s genealogical information; and whether organizing the survey is harmful to other Indian artists. “Given how little Durham’s work has been shown in the US—he has not had a significant solo show in the US since 1995—the argument that support of his work correlates in some way to lack of support for other Native artists seems dubious at best,” Ellegood writes. Despite the debate that has erupted around the exhibition and lingering questions of Durham’s Cherokee ancestry Ellegood said the show presents an opportunity for other institutions to engage in and continue the ongoing discourse surrounding issues of identity, representation, and institutional responsibility. LESS

August 4, 2017

Liverpool Biennial has added five new members to its board of trustees. May Calil, Chris Evans, Jonathan Falkingham, Sandeep Parmar, and Anna Valle join chair Kathleen Soriano, and current trustees, Juan Cruz, Roland Hill, Paul Hyland, Judith Nesbitt, John Shield, and Tony Wilson.

“With their experience and that of our existing trustees, we now have a group of dedicated people with the multiple skills and commitment to steer us through our next phase of development as the UK’s most important international contemporary art commissioning organization and flagship for the city of Liverpool across the world,” Soriano said.

Calil, a collector who has spent ten years working in arts development, has held posts at the Royal Academy of Arts and the Tate before founding May Calil Consultants. Evans is a London-based artist and tutor at De Ateliers, Amsterdam and Liverpool John Moores University. Falkingham is creative director and cofounder of Urban Splash with Tom Bloxham, which was established in 1993. Parmar is an author, who codirects the Center for New and International Writing and is a senior lecturer in English literature at the University of Liverpool. Valle is a businesswoman with marketing experience in the FMCG industry. She is currently the vice president of global brands at Walgreens Boots Alliance and global brand director.