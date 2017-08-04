Fifth Edition of Ghetto Biennale Announces Participating Artists

POSTED August 8, 2017

The participating artists for the 2017 Ghetto Biennale, “A Cartography of Port-au-Prince,” have been announced. The exhibition will “map, in the broadest use of the word, the city’s many diverse centers of cultural production, street life, religious heritage, mythologies, histories, and varied architectural presences, and much more to create a compelling portrait of a historically significant, and intensely complex, city in flux,” according to a press release. The Ghetto Biennale opens on November 24 and runs until December 18, 2017 in the Haitian capital.

The artists in this year’s biennale are:

HAITI Adler Guerrier

Claudel Casseus

Charles Jerry

David Charlier

Dieuvela Cherstal

Emily Bauman Amanacer

Evens Richelieu aka Ti Boss

Esnold Jure

Gasner Francois

Herold Pierre-Louis

James Desiris

James Fleurissaint

Jean-Claude Saintilus

Jean Daniel

Jean-Daniel Lafontant

Jean Frederic, aka Wabba

Jean Muller Milord, aka Soso

Jean Robert Alexis

Jerry Reginald Chery, aka Twoket

Katelyn Alexis

Léonard Jean Baptiste

Lionel St Eloi

Londel Innocent

Louis Kervans

Love Leonce

Makenson Bijou

Mario Pierre Louis, aka Prela

Mabelle Williams

Peterson Alexis

Patrick Elie aka Kombatan

Reginald Senatus

Romel Jean Pierre

Ronaldo Duborgne

Rossi Jacques Casimir

Sabrina Greig

Sanba Zao

Sophonie Maignan

Steevens Simeon

Syndia Leonce

Ti Moun Rezistans

Valerie Noisette

Zakh Turin BELGIUM Filip Van Dingenen

Ive Van Bostraeten

Tom Bogaert BRAZIL Jefferson Kielwagen

Marcos Serafim DOMINICAN REPUBLIC Engel Leonardo FRANCE Olivier Marboeuf GERMANY Bastian Hagedorn

Clarisse Destailler

Clemens Villinger

Henrike Nauman GREECE Anna Lioliou GUADELOUPE Olivier Marboeuf HUNGARY Piroska É.Kiss IRELAND Jim Ricks ITALY Alberto Danelli JAMAICA Roxanne R Campbell

Simon Benjamin MARTINIQUE Olivia Berthon NIGERIA Omawu Diane Enobabor POLAND Jan Moszumanski PUERTO RICO Humberto Figueroa SPAIN Raul Martinez SWITZERLAND Elena Montesinos

Charles Roussel

Laure Schwarz

Fabien Clerc

Frederic Post

Sophie Guyot

Tom Bogaert TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Kriston Banfield

Marielle Barrow UNITED KINGDOM Alberto Danelli

Anna Sebastian

Charlotte Hammond

Giuseppe de Angelis

Joe Walsh

Joe Winter

Louis Henderson

Michael Radford UNITED STATES Adler Guerrier

Alexandra Antoine

Cameron McKee

Dasha Chapman

Emilie Boone

Irene Brisson

Gina Cunningham

Jake Nussbaum

Laurence Kent Jones

Lee Lee

Moira Williams

Omawu Diane Enobabor

Richard Fleming

Roxanne R Campbell

Sabrina Greig

Sora Edwards-Thro

Valerie Noisette

Whit Forrester

Whitney Raynor LESS

August 8, 2017

Big Medium, the Austin–based nonprofit dedicated to contemporary art, has awarded Zack Ingram the inaugural Tito’s Prize. The sculptor and printmaker will receive $15,000, a solo exhibition at Big Medium that will take place from October 27 to December 16, and the opportunity to be featured on the cover of Arts+Culture’s November issue.

Born in 1991 in Jackson, Mississippi, Ingram is best known for combining found images and materials to question the process of identity construction and the relationship between surface and personhood. He was selected by a curatorial panel comprising artist Ana Esteve Llorens; Joseph Havel director of the Glassell School of Art; artist and Big Medium gallery curator Kevin McNamee-Tweed; and, Mexico City-based Independent Curator Bárbara Perea.

“I’m terribly grateful for the Tito’s Prize and the luxury of time and space it will provide me to continue the momentum I have as an Austin-based artist,” Ingram told Glasstire. “How do I secure a studio space, especially in a city that’s becoming increasingly unaffordable for artists? How do I make time to visit said studio while balancing a work schedule, to travel, to buy materials? The Tito’s Prize helps answer several of these concerns I’ve had.”

August 8, 2017

Victoria Ward of The Telegraph reports that London’s National Portrait Gallery is not in support of an expansion proposal from its institutional neighbor, the National Gallery. The former says that the latter’s plan will interrupt views from the National Portrait Gallery’s museum restaurant, from which can be seen Big Ben, Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square, and the London Eye, among other sites and monuments. The National Portrait Gallery’s complaint is the only one filed with the Westminster city council.

“We have not received a briefing on the scheme from the National Gallery, but would welcome the opportunity to work collaboratively with them to address our concerns. We would also like to see conditions included about how site access and deliveries are managed,” said the National Portrait Gallery. Planning officers said that the addition will be seen from the Portrait Restaurant, but also mentioned that the view is private and can only be taken in by the restaurant’s patrons—little has been put into the project to save it. Most major landmarks, however, will be visible.

The plan is being supported by groups such as Historic England, which says the extension is vital for the museum’s “long-term viable and appropriate use.” And the nearby Garrick Theatre is fine with the addition so long as the sounds of its construction don’t interrupt performances. The National Gallery’s proposal will be reviewed today by the Westminster planning applications subcommittee.

August 8, 2017

Two men wearing yellow safety vests and posing as city workers have been driving around Paris in a Mercedes, taking down works by street artist Invader, reports Benjamin Sutton of Hyperallergic. About fifteen of the artist’s mosaics—which resemble the 8-bit graphics of the old Atari video game Space Invaders—have been removed. The thefts took place on August 2 and 3.

News of the stolen artworks spread quickly on social media. “The city was interpolated on Twitter by Parisians who were asking themselves why city hall was removing the artist’s works. But we quickly realized that they were not our agents, our vehicles, or our vests,” said a spokesperson for the city. The municipal government is filing a formal complaint against the men for stealing Invader’s work and pretending to be city workers.

The artist said thieves often target his pieces during the summer, when many Parisians leave the city for vacation. He is, however, happy that the situation has gained so much attention: “Things are accelerating now because they were caught in the act and photographed, and the reactions on social media show a heightened awareness among the public. I feel less alone.”

For newer pieces, the artist has been using stronger adhesives and specially made tiles that fall apart when people try removing them. “But evidently, they’ve realized that the older pieces don’t stick as well because they’ve focused their efforts on those. They know what they’re doing, they’re professionalizing,” said Invader. LESS

August 8, 2017

Olga Borisova and Maria Alyokhina, members of the Russian activist group Pussy Riot, were arrested yesterday in Yakutsk, a port city in eastern Siberia, writes Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper. They were protesting the imprisonment of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who is currently serving a twenty-year sentence for “terrorist acts”—specifically, opposing Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Filmmakers such as Pedro Almodóvar, Wim Wenders, and Ken Loach have come out in support of Sentsov, asking for his release.

Borisova and Alyokhina were on a bridge outside the prison where Sentsov is being held, lighting off fireworks and holding a banner that read “Free Sentsov.” The women were detained for several hours on August 7. They were taken to court for holding an unauthorized demonstration, but then released after a judge found a number of mistakes in their case files.

Alyokhina, along with fellow Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Yekaterina Samutsevich, spent two years in jail for “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred” after staging a performance in 2012 at Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior, where they prayed to the Virgin Mary to cleanse Russia of Vladimir V. Putin. Alyokhina and Tolokonnikova are now suing Russia over their trial and imprisonment. The women spent twenty-one months behind bars.

August 7, 2017

Curator Beatriz Salinas Marambio, a former director of exhibitions and member of the curatorial committee at the Museum of Visual Arts, has been appointed as the inaugural director of the National Center for Contemporary Art Cerrillos, Chile, the first government-run facility dedicated to contemporary artists.

Salinas Marambio, who was selected from a pool of more than 200 applicants by the National Council of Culture and Arts, assumed the post on May 26. Commenting on the appointment, she said, “Our plan is to work in dialogue with the community, artists, institutions, and other cultural agents in order to activate this space; it is a project with great potential, and we are very happy that the government has decided to develop a space like this in an area like Cerrillos.”

Since its opening last September the center has received more than fourteen thousand visitors, launched a community outreach program that works with students from the surrounding communities, and initiated an open call to the community for photographs or videos of the former historic Cerrillos airport where its located.

August 7, 2017

Martin Bailey reports in the Art Newspaper that Martin Roth, the former director of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, died yesterday in Berlin. He resigned from the V&A last September, and was diagnosed with cancer after he left. In the beginning of July, he took over as president of Germany’s Institute for Foreign Relations in order to become more politically engaged.

From 2001 to 2011, Roth served as director general of the Dresden State Art Collections, overseeing twelve museums, before moving to London to become the first foreign director of the V&A since it was founded in 1852. Germany’s foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, paid tribute to Roth, saying that he “set standards for the museum world” and was “committed to cultural cooperation.” Nicholas Coleridge, the chairman of the V&A, said that Roth “will be remembered as a man of prodigious energy; a director with a global reputation both within the museum world and beyond; a committed Europhile and cultural ambassador with a philosophical turn of mind, as well as a dedicated husband and father.”

August 4, 2017

The Columbia Museum of Art in South Carolina has announced that Della Watkins, the executive director of the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke, Virginia, has been named director. She will take up the post on October 1.

After fourteen years of working as an art educator, Watkins began her career in museum education at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in 2013. Under her leadership as executive director, the museum completed an expansion project that increased gallery space, reclaimed its financial footing through fundraising initiatives, and forged new collegial partnerships.

“After a thorough search process, selecting Della was a clear choice to lead this dynamic organization,” said CMA board president R. Scott McClelland. “Her experience and passion allowed the search committee to check every box for leadership attributes essential to achieving the next step in the museum’s vision.”

August 4, 2017

The Getty Foundation has announced that $1.66 million in architectural conservation grants have been awarded to twelve significant twentieth-century buildings as part of its “Keeping It Modern” initiative. Among this year’s projects are Germany’s Bauhaus Building, designed by architect Walter Gropius, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Price Tower in Bartlesville, Oklahoma; the Yoyogi National Gymnasium, built for the 1964 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan; and the Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand in São Paulo, Brazil.

“Over the past three years, we have given forty-five ‘Keeping It Modern’ grants in twenty-two countries, and we bring together experts working on the conservation projects each summer to share their findings,” Deborah Marrow, director of the Getty Foundation said. “Together our colleagues are building a critical body of knowledge for the stewardship of modern buildings. This year’s twelve new projects, along with prior grants for landmarks all over the world, will provide models for the protection of modern architecture for future generations.”

In its fourth year, the preservation initiative will support its first project in Russia. Moscow’s Melnikov House, an example of Soviet avant-garde architecture, was built as two intersecting cylinders that are free of interior walls. The house’s unconventional style reflects the boundary-pushing vision of architect Konstantin Melnikov, who designed the house as his studio and family residence. The Getty grant comes at a time of renewed national interest in conservation planning as the building’s stewards prepare to increase visitorship to the home.