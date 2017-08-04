Artists Haffendi Anuar and Jesse Wine Receive First Powerhouse Sculpture Commission

recent
Haffendi Anuar and Jesse Wine have been awarded the inaugural Powerhouse Sculpture Commission, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The pieces, which will be on display for three months starting this September, will be installed in the Circus West Village section of the neighborhood surrounding the Battersea Power Station, a former coal-fired plant built in the 1930s, known for its extravagant Art Deco interior design. Jude Kelly and Misha Curson, the artistic director of the Southbank Center in London and the deputy director of the Cass Sculpture Foundation, respectively, were judges for the commission. Kelly was also named the cultural advisor at Battersea Power Station in 2016.
Melissa Hamnett, the sculpture curator at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, said, “The 2017 Powerhouse Commission is a chance to honor the existing Grade II listed architecture of Battersea Power Station and elevate the new architecture of the regeneration project that is taking place there.” The Cass Sculpture Foundation organizes the commission. Anuar and Wine’s works will also be up for sale. “Proceeds from the sales will be invested directly into future [Cass and Battersea] commissions,” according to a statement for the project.
Anuar’s work for the commission is inspired by Malaysian architecture, while Wine’s piece will allude to Henry Moore’s Three Standing Figures, 1947, which is situated in nearby Battersea Park.
The participating artists for the 2017 Ghetto Biennale, “A Cartography of Port-au-Prince,” have been announced. According to a press release, the exhibition will “map, in the broadest use of the word, the city’s many diverse centers of cultural production, street life, religious heritage, mythologies, histories, and varied architectural presences, and much more to create a compelling portrait of a historically significant, and intensely complex, city in flux.” The Ghetto Biennale opens on November 24 and runs until December 18, 2017, in the Haitian capital.
The artists in this year’s biennale are:
HAITI
Adler Guerrier
Claudel Casseus
Charles Jerry
David Charlier
Dieuvela Cherstal
Emily Bauman Amanacer
Evens Richelieu aka Ti Boss
Esnold Jure
Gasner Francois
Herold Pierre-Louis
James Desiris
James Fleurissaint
Jean-Claude Saintilus
Jean Daniel
Jean-Daniel Lafontant
Jean Frederic, aka Wabba
Jean Muller Milord, aka Soso
Jean Robert Alexis
Jerry Reginald Chery, aka Twoket
Katelyn Alexis
Léonard Jean Baptiste
Lionel St Eloi
Londel Innocent
Louis Kervans
Love Leonce
Makenson Bijou
Mario Pierre Louis, aka Prela
Mabelle Williams
Peterson Alexis
Patrick Elie aka Kombatan
Reginald Senatus
Romel Jean Pierre
Ronaldo Duborgne
Rossi Jacques Casimir
Sabrina Greig
Sanba Zao
Sophonie Maignan
Steevens Simeon
Syndia Leonce
Ti Moun Rezistans
Valerie Noisette
Zakh Turin
BELGIUM
Filip Van Dingenen
Ive Van Bostraeten
Tom Bogaert
BRAZIL
Jefferson Kielwagen
Marcos Serafim
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
Engel Leonardo
FRANCE
Olivier Marboeuf
GERMANY
Bastian Hagedorn
Clarisse Destailler
Clemens Villinger
Henrike Nauman
GREECE
Anna Lioliou
GUADELOUPE
Olivier Marboeuf
HUNGARY
Piroska É.Kiss
IRELAND
Jim Ricks
ITALY
Alberto Danelli
JAMAICA
Roxanne R Campbell
Simon Benjamin
MARTINIQUE
Olivia Berthon
NIGERIA
Omawu Diane Enobabor
POLAND
Jan Moszumanski
PUERTO RICO
Humberto Figueroa
SPAIN
Raul Martinez
SWITZERLAND
Elena Montesinos
Charles Roussel
Laure Schwarz
Fabien Clerc
Frederic Post
Sophie Guyot
Tom Bogaert
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
Kriston Banfield
Marielle Barrow
UNITED KINGDOM
Alberto Danelli
Anna Sebastian
Charlotte Hammond
Giuseppe de Angelis
Joe Walsh
Joe Winter
Louis Henderson
Michael Radford
UNITED STATES
Adler Guerrier
Alexandra Antoine
Cameron McKee
Dasha Chapman
Emilie Boone
Irene Brisson
Gina Cunningham
Jake Nussbaum
Laurence Kent Jones
Lee Lee
Moira Williams
Omawu Diane Enobabor
Richard Fleming
Roxanne R Campbell
Sabrina Greig
Sora Edwards-Thro
Valerie Noisette
Whit Forrester
Whitney Raynor
Big Medium, the Austin-based nonprofit dedicated to contemporary art, has awarded Zack Ingram its inaugural Tito’s Prize. The sculptor and printmaker will receive $15,000, a solo exhibition at Big Medium, which will take place from October 27 to December 16, and the opportunity to be featured on the cover of Arts+Culture’s November issue.
Born in 1991 in Jackson, Mississippi, Ingram is best known for combining found images and materials to question the process of identity construction and the relationship between surface and personhood. He was selected by a curatorial panel made up of artist Ana Esteve Llorens; Joseph Havel, director of the Glassell School of Art; artist and Big Medium gallery curator Kevin McNamee-Tweed; and Mexico City–based independent curator Bárbara Perea.
“I’m terribly grateful for the Tito’s Prize and the luxury of time and space it will provide me to continue the momentum I have as an Austin-based artist,” Ingram told Glasstire. “How do I secure a studio space, especially in a city that’s becoming increasingly unaffordable for artists? How do I make time to visit said studio while balancing a work schedule, to travel, to buy materials? The Tito’s Prize helps answer several of these concerns I’ve had.”
Victoria Ward of The Telegraph reports that London’s National Portrait Gallery has expressed dismay with an expansion proposal from its institutional neighbor, the National Gallery. The former’s spokespeople say that the latter’s plan will interrupt views from the National Portrait Gallery’s museum restaurant, including those of Big Ben, Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square, and the London Eye, among other sites and monuments. The National Portrait Gallery’s complaint is the only one filed with the Westminster city council.
“We have not received a briefing on the scheme from the National Gallery, but would welcome the opportunity to work collaboratively with them to address our concerns. We would also like to see conditions included about how site access and deliveries are managed,” said representatives for the National Portrait Gallery. But planning officers for the National Gallery countered that, while the addition will be seen from the Portrait Restaurant, the view is private and can only be taken in by the restaurant’s patrons. They also note that most major landmarks will be visible.
The plan is supported by groups such as Historic England, which says the extension is vital for the museum’s “long-term viable and appropriate use.” And the nearby Garrick Theater is fine with the addition so long as the sounds of its construction don’t interrupt performances. The National Gallery’s proposal will be reviewed today by the Westminster planning applications subcommittee.
Two men wearing yellow safety vests and posing as city workers have been driving around Paris in a Mercedes and taking down works by street artist Invader, reports Benjamin Sutton of Hyperallergic. About fifteen of the artist’s mosaics—which resemble the 8-bit graphics of the old Atari video game Space Invaders—have been removed. The thefts took place on August 2 and 3.
News of the stolen artworks spread quickly on social media. “The city was interpolated on Twitter by Parisians who were asking themselves why city hall was removing the artist’s works. But we quickly realized that they were not our agents, our vehicles, or our vests,” said a spokesperson for the city. The municipal government is filing a formal complaint against the men for both stealing Invader’s work and pretending to be city workers.
The artist said thieves often target his pieces during the summer, when many Parisians leave the city for vacation. He is, however, happy that the situation has gained so much attention: “Things are accelerating now because they were caught in the act and photographed, and the reactions on social media show a heightened awareness among the public. I feel less alone.”
For newer pieces, the artist has been using stronger adhesives and specially made tiles that fall apart when people try removing them. “But evidently, they’ve realized that the older pieces don’t stick as well because they’ve focused their efforts on those. They know what they’re doing, they’re professionalizing,” said Invader.
Olga Borisova and Maria Alyokhina, members of the Russian activist group Pussy Riot, were arrested yesterday in Yakutsk, a port city in eastern Siberia, writes Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper. They were protesting the imprisonment of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who is currently serving a twenty-year sentence for “terrorist acts”—specifically, opposing Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Filmmakers such as Pedro Almodóvar, Wim Wenders, and Ken Loach have come out in support of Sentsov, asking for his release.
Borisova and Alyokhina were on a bridge outside the prison where Sentsov is being held, lighting off fireworks and holding a banner that read “Free Sentsov.” The women were detained for several hours on August 7. They were taken to court for holding an unauthorized demonstration, but then released after a judge found a number of mistakes in their case files.
Alyokhina, along with fellow Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Yekaterina Samutsevich, spent two years in jail for “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred” after staging a performance in 2012 at Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior, where the group prayed to the Virgin Mary to cleanse Russia of Vladimir V. Putin. Alyokhina and Tolokonnikova are now suing Russia over their trial and imprisonment. The women spent twenty-one months behind bars.
Curator Beatriz Salinas Marambio, a former director of exhibitions and member of the curatorial committee at the Museum of Visual Arts, has been appointed the inaugural director of the National Center for Contemporary Art Cerrillos, Chile, the first government-run facility dedicated to contemporary artists.
Salinas Marambio, who was selected from a pool of more than two hundred applicants by the National Council of Culture and Arts, assumed the post on May 26. Commenting on the appointment, she said, “Our plan is to work in dialogue with the community, artists, institutions, and other cultural agents in order to activate this space; it is a project with great potential, and we are very happy that the government has decided to develop a space like this in an area like Cerrillos.”
Since its opening last September, the center has received more than fourteen thousand visitors, launched a community outreach program for students, and initiated an open call to the community for photographs or videos of the former historic Cerrillos airport, where it’s now located.
Martin Bailey reports in the Art Newspaper that Martin Roth, the former director of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, died yesterday in Berlin. He resigned from the V&A last September and was diagnosed with cancer after he left. In the beginning of July, he took over as president of Germany’s Institute for Foreign Relations in order to become more politically engaged.
From 2001 to 2011, Roth served as director general of the Dresden State Art Collections, overseeing twelve museums, before moving to London to become the first foreign director of the V&A since its founding in 1852. Germany’s foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, paid tribute to Roth, saying that he “set standards for the museum world” and was “committed to cultural cooperation.” Nicholas Coleridge, the chairman of the V&A, said that Roth “will be remembered as a man of prodigious energy; a director with a global reputation both within the museum world and beyond; a committed Europhile and cultural ambassador with a philosophical turn of mind, as well as a dedicated husband and father.”
Della Watkins. Photo: the Roanoke Times
The Columbia Museum of Art in South Carolina has announced that Della Watkins, the executive director of the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke, Virginia, has been named director. She will take up the post on October 1.
After fourteen years of working as an art educator, Watkins began her career in museum education at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in 2013. Under her leadership as executive director, the museum completed an expansion project that increased gallery space, reclaimed its financial footing through fund-raising initiatives, and forged new collegial partnerships.
“After a thorough search process, selecting Della was a clear choice to lead this dynamic organization,” said CMA board president R. Scott McClelland. “Her experience and passion allowed the search committee to check every box for leadership attributes essential to achieving the next step in the museum’s vision.”