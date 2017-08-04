ProyectosLA Announces Participating Galleries, Artists, and Theme

POSTED August 9, 2017

Maximilíano Durón of Artnews writes that proyectosLA, a new art fair and exhibition hybrid—and part of the Getty Foundation’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA initiative—has announced this year’s participating artists, galleries, and theme. The project, curated by Luiza Teixeira de Freitas and Claudia Segura, is titled “Here the border is you,” a play off of PST: LA/LA’s “A Celebration Beyond Borders” tagline, a poke at the Trump administration’s nativism and xenophobia.

Proyectos LA will run from September 16 to October 28, 2017, and will be staged at a 20,000-square-foot warehouse in downtown Los Angeles, featuring artists from nineteen galleries all over Latin America and the United States. “The idea was to think of Los Angeles as the last citadel of Latin America. The concept is basically thinking that the border in Los Angeles that separates Los Angeles from Latin America does not exist. Los Angeles is part of Latin America, and we could say that Latin America is in Los Angeles still, nowadays,” said Segura.

The list of participating artists and galleries are as follows:

ANINAT ISABEL GALERÍA, SANTIAGO, CHILE Josefina Guilisasti

Lotty Rosenfeld

Raul Zurita ARREDONDO/AROZARENA, MÉXICO CITY Fritzia Irizar

Francisco Ugarte ARRÓNIZ, MEXICO CITY Jose María Landet

Moris (Israel Meza Moreno) BARRO, BUENOS AIRES Nicanor Araoz

Matias Duville

Los Mondongo

Amalia Ulman CECILIA DE TORRES, NEW YORK Marta Chilindron

Elias Crespin

Francisco Matto

Jesus Matheus

Cesar Paternosto HENRIQUE FARIA, NEW YORK AND BUENOS AIRES Jesús Bubu Negrón

Leandro Katz

Marta Minujín

Dolores Zinny-Juan

Horacio Zabala INSTITUTO DE VISIÓN, BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA Carmen Argote

Felipe Arturo

Carolina Caycedo

Sebastian Fierro JOSÉGARCÍA ,MX, MEXICO CITY AND MÉRIDA, MEXICO Jorge Pardo

Eduardo Sarabia LEON TOVAR, NEW YORK Carlos Cruz-Diez

Jesus Rafael Soto

Jorge Negret

Jorge Riveros

Fanny Sanin NARA ROESLER, NEW YORK, SÃO PAULO, AND RIO DE JANEIRO Brígida Baltar

Paulo Bruscky

Antonio Dias

Julio Le Parc

Tomie Ohtake NORA FISCH, BUENOS AIRES Fernanda Laguna OMR, MEXICO CITY José Davila

Rubén Ortíz-Torres PÁRAMO, GUADALAJARA, MEXICO Adrián Bará

Javier Barrios

Graciela Iturbide

Emanuel Tovar PATRICIA READY, SANTIAGO, CHILE Cecilia Vicuña

Patricia Dominguez

Joaquin Sanchez REVOLVER, LIMA, PERU Jose Carlos Martinat

Antonio Paucar

Ishmael Randall-Weeks

Giancarlo Scaglia THE 9.99, GUATEMALA CITY Dario Escobar

Diana de Solares VERMELHO, SÃO PAULO Iván Argote

Tania Candiani

Carmela Gross

Dora Longo Bahia

Nicolas Robbio WALDEN, BUENOS AIRES Lourdes Grobet

Magali Lara Y GALLERY, NEW YORK AND LIMA, PERU Artemio

August 9, 2017

Haffendi Anuar and Jesse Wine have been awarded the inaugural Powerhouse Sculpture Commission, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The pieces, which will be on display for three months starting this September, will be installed in the Circus West Village section of the neighborhood surrounding the Battersea Power Station, a former coal-fired plant built in the 1930s, known for its extravagant Art Deco interior design. Jude Kelly and Misha Curson, the artistic director of the Southbank Center in London and the deputy director of the Cass Sculpture Foundation, respectively, were judges for the commission. Kelly was also named the cultural advisor at Battersea Power Station in 2016.

Melissa Hamnett, the sculpture curator at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, said, “The 2017 Powerhouse Commission is a chance to honor the existing Grade II listed architecture of Battersea Power Station and elevate the new architecture of the regeneration project that is taking place there.” The Cass Sculpture Foundation organizes the commission. Anuar and Wine’s works will also be up for sale. “Proceeds from the sales will be invested directly into future [Cass and Battersea] commissions,” according to a statement for the project.

Anuar’s work for the commission is inspired by Malaysian architecture, while Wine’s piece will allude to Henry Moore’s Three Standing Figures, 1947, which is situated in nearby Battersea Park.

August 8, 2017

The participating artists for the 2017 Ghetto Biennale, “A Cartography of Port-au-Prince,” have been announced. According to a press release, the exhibition will “map, in the broadest use of the word, the city’s many diverse centers of cultural production, street life, religious heritage, mythologies, histories, and varied architectural presences, and much more to create a compelling portrait of a historically significant, and intensely complex, city in flux.” The Ghetto Biennale opens on November 24 and runs until December 18, 2017, in the Haitian capital.

The artists in this year’s biennale are:

HAITI Adler Guerrier

Claudel Casseus

Charles Jerry

David Charlier

Dieuvela Cherstal

Emily Bauman Amanacer

Evens Richelieu aka Ti Boss

Esnold Jure

Gasner Francois

Herold Pierre-Louis

James Desiris

James Fleurissaint

Jean-Claude Saintilus

Jean Daniel

Jean-Daniel Lafontant

Jean Frederic, aka Wabba

Jean Muller Milord, aka Soso

Jean Robert Alexis

Jerry Reginald Chery, aka Twoket

Katelyn Alexis

Léonard Jean Baptiste

Lionel St Eloi

Londel Innocent

Louis Kervans

Love Leonce

Makenson Bijou

Mario Pierre Louis, aka Prela

Mabelle Williams

Peterson Alexis

Patrick Elie aka Kombatan

Reginald Senatus

Romel Jean Pierre

Ronaldo Duborgne

Rossi Jacques Casimir

Sabrina Greig

Sanba Zao

Sophonie Maignan

Steevens Simeon

Syndia Leonce

Ti Moun Rezistans

Valerie Noisette

Zakh Turin BELGIUM Filip Van Dingenen

Ive Van Bostraeten

Tom Bogaert BRAZIL Jefferson Kielwagen

Marcos Serafim DOMINICAN REPUBLIC Engel Leonardo FRANCE Olivier Marboeuf GERMANY Bastian Hagedorn

Clarisse Destailler

Clemens Villinger

Henrike Nauman GREECE Anna Lioliou GUADELOUPE Olivier Marboeuf HUNGARY Piroska É.Kiss IRELAND Jim Ricks ITALY Alberto Danelli JAMAICA Roxanne R Campbell

Simon Benjamin MARTINIQUE Olivia Berthon NIGERIA Omawu Diane Enobabor POLAND Jan Moszumanski PUERTO RICO Humberto Figueroa SPAIN Raul Martinez SWITZERLAND Elena Montesinos

Charles Roussel

Laure Schwarz

Fabien Clerc

Frederic Post

Sophie Guyot

Tom Bogaert TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Kriston Banfield

Marielle Barrow UNITED KINGDOM Alberto Danelli

Anna Sebastian

Charlotte Hammond

Giuseppe de Angelis

Joe Walsh

Joe Winter

Louis Henderson

Michael Radford UNITED STATES Adler Guerrier

Alexandra Antoine

Cameron McKee

Dasha Chapman

Emilie Boone

Irene Brisson

Gina Cunningham

Jake Nussbaum

Laurence Kent Jones

Lee Lee

Moira Williams

Omawu Diane Enobabor

Richard Fleming

Roxanne R Campbell

Sabrina Greig

Sora Edwards-Thro

Valerie Noisette

Whit Forrester

August 8, 2017

Big Medium, the Austin-based nonprofit dedicated to contemporary art, has awarded Zack Ingram its inaugural Tito’s Prize. The sculptor and printmaker will receive $15,000, a solo exhibition at Big Medium, which will take place from October 27 to December 16, and the opportunity to be featured on the cover of Arts+Culture’s November issue.

Born in 1991 in Jackson, Mississippi, Ingram is best known for combining found images and materials to question the process of identity construction and the relationship between surface and personhood. He was selected by a curatorial panel made up of artist Ana Esteve Llorens; Joseph Havel, director of the Glassell School of Art; artist and Big Medium gallery curator Kevin McNamee-Tweed; and Mexico City–based independent curator Bárbara Perea.

“I’m terribly grateful for the Tito’s Prize and the luxury of time and space it will provide me to continue the momentum I have as an Austin-based artist,” Ingram told Glasstire. “How do I secure a studio space, especially in a city that’s becoming increasingly unaffordable for artists? How do I make time to visit said studio while balancing a work schedule, to travel, to buy materials? The Tito’s Prize helps answer several of these concerns I’ve had.”

August 8, 2017

Victoria Ward of The Telegraph reports that London’s National Portrait Gallery has expressed dismay with an expansion proposal from its institutional neighbor, the National Gallery. The former’s spokespeople say that the latter’s plan will interrupt views from the National Portrait Gallery’s museum restaurant, including those of Big Ben, Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square, and the London Eye, among other sites and monuments. The National Portrait Gallery’s complaint is the only one filed with the Westminster city council.

“We have not received a briefing on the scheme from the National Gallery, but would welcome the opportunity to work collaboratively with them to address our concerns. We would also like to see conditions included about how site access and deliveries are managed,” said representatives for the National Portrait Gallery. But planning officers for the National Gallery countered that, while the addition will be seen from the Portrait Restaurant, the view is private and can only be taken in by the restaurant’s patrons. They also note that most major landmarks will be visible.

The plan is supported by groups such as Historic England, which says the extension is vital for the museum’s “long-term viable and appropriate use.” And the nearby Garrick Theater is fine with the addition so long as the sounds of its construction don’t interrupt performances. The National Gallery’s proposal will be reviewed today by the Westminster planning applications subcommittee.

August 8, 2017

Two men wearing yellow safety vests and posing as city workers have been driving around Paris in a Mercedes and taking down works by street artist Invader, reports Benjamin Sutton of Hyperallergic. About fifteen of the artist’s mosaics—which resemble the 8-bit graphics of the old Atari video game Space Invaders—have been removed. The thefts took place on August 2 and 3.

News of the stolen artworks spread quickly on social media. “The city was interpolated on Twitter by Parisians who were asking themselves why city hall was removing the artist’s works. But we quickly realized that they were not our agents, our vehicles, or our vests,” said a spokesperson for the city. The municipal government is filing a formal complaint against the men for both stealing Invader’s work and pretending to be city workers.

The artist said thieves often target his pieces during the summer, when many Parisians leave the city for vacation. He is, however, happy that the situation has gained so much attention: “Things are accelerating now because they were caught in the act and photographed, and the reactions on social media show a heightened awareness among the public. I feel less alone.”

August 8, 2017

Olga Borisova and Maria Alyokhina, members of the Russian activist group Pussy Riot, were arrested yesterday in Yakutsk, a port city in eastern Siberia, writes Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper. They were protesting the imprisonment of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who is currently serving a twenty-year sentence for “terrorist acts”—specifically, opposing Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Filmmakers such as Pedro Almodóvar, Wim Wenders, and Ken Loach have come out in support of Sentsov, asking for his release.

Borisova and Alyokhina were on a bridge outside the prison where Sentsov is being held, lighting off fireworks and holding a banner that read “Free Sentsov.” The women were detained for several hours on August 7. They were taken to court for holding an unauthorized demonstration, but then released after a judge found a number of mistakes in their case files.

Alyokhina, along with fellow Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Yekaterina Samutsevich, spent two years in jail for “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred” after staging a performance in 2012 at Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior, where the group prayed to the Virgin Mary to cleanse Russia of Vladimir V. Putin. Alyokhina and Tolokonnikova are now suing Russia over their trial and imprisonment. The women spent twenty-one months behind bars.

August 7, 2017

Curator Beatriz Salinas Marambio, a former director of exhibitions and member of the curatorial committee at the Museum of Visual Arts, has been appointed the inaugural director of the National Center for Contemporary Art Cerrillos, Chile, the first government-run facility dedicated to contemporary artists.

Salinas Marambio, who was selected from a pool of more than two hundred applicants by the National Council of Culture and Arts, assumed the post on May 26. Commenting on the appointment, she said, “Our plan is to work in dialogue with the community, artists, institutions, and other cultural agents in order to activate this space; it is a project with great potential, and we are very happy that the government has decided to develop a space like this in an area like Cerrillos.”

Since its opening last September, the center has received more than fourteen thousand visitors, launched a community outreach program for students, and initiated an open call to the community for photographs or videos of the former historic Cerrillos airport, where it’s now located.

August 7, 2017

Martin Bailey reports in the Art Newspaper that Martin Roth, the former director of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, died yesterday in Berlin. He resigned from the V&A last September and was diagnosed with cancer after he left. In the beginning of July, he took over as president of Germany’s Institute for Foreign Relations in order to become more politically engaged.

From 2001 to 2011, Roth served as director general of the Dresden State Art Collections, overseeing twelve museums, before moving to London to become the first foreign director of the V&A since its founding in 1852. Germany’s foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, paid tribute to Roth, saying that he “set standards for the museum world” and was “committed to cultural cooperation.” Nicholas Coleridge, the chairman of the V&A, said that Roth “will be remembered as a man of prodigious energy; a director with a global reputation both within the museum world and beyond; a committed Europhile and cultural ambassador with a philosophical turn of mind, as well as a dedicated husband and father.”