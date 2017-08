B&H Photo Workers Blame NYC Mayor for Warehouse Closures

POSTED August 9, 2017

Around seventy demonstrators including B&H Photo and Video warehouse workers and labor rights activists gathered outside of Gracie Mansion, the residence of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family, yesterday to protest the photography retailer’s decision to shutter warehouses, Elena Goukassian of Hyperallergic reports.

Angry over B&H’s decision to relocate warehouses to New Jersey, which could result in the loss of around three-hundred jobs, the B&H workers believe de Blasio should have done more to prevent the company from leaving the city. The protest is the latest in the nearly two-year-long struggle between B&H employees and their employers.

Rosanna Rodriguez, coexecutive director of the Laundry Workers Center (LWC), which helped organize the demonstration said that participants were trying to “push the mayor for public support.” She added that a number of employees had previously tried to arrange a meeting with the city official to discuss what’s happening, but were unsuccessful. “I’m Dominican, and some of the B&H workers are, too. The mayor says he’s pro-immigrant, but his actions are not reflecting that.”

Many of the protesters who work at B&H’s Brooklyn warehouses view its actions as an attempt to escape before the employees can unionize like the two-hundred workers who voted to unionize at the company’s Midtown Manhattan headquarters in November 2015. While the Manhattan employees have decided to join the United Steelworkers union, they have yet to negotiate their first agreement with B&H. B&H spokesperson Michael McKeon said that B&H is “trying to offer a rational package to those who want to move [to New Jersey] or a severance package to those who don’t. We’re trying to do the right thing.” Yet, according to McKeon only “a handful” agreed to move. “So far we’ve only asked Evergreen [Avenue warehouse] workers to make a decision. We will ask the Navy Yard workers, by far the majority, to make decisions in the coming weeks.” B&H plans to close its Bushwick warehouse later this month and its Navy Yard Building 664 later this year. LESS

Photographer Claudio Abate, best known for his images of artworks by avantgarde artists working in Rome, has died. His family confirmed his passing to Exibart on August 3.

Born in Rome on August 2, 1943, Abate was the son of a painter who was a friend of Giorgio de Chirico. In 1955, Abate began his career as a photographer’s assistant before he opened his own studio on Via del Babuino, the hub of Rome's artistic community, at only fourteen years old. Abate joined the Press Service Agency at the age of sixteen—and from 1961 to 1963 he was the assistant of Erich Lessing, a leading Magnum member and Life magazine photographer.

In 1959, Abate met Carmelo Bene, the actor, writer, and director, who was a prominent figure of Italian avantgarde theater and cinema. Beginning in 1963, for the next eleven years Abate documented Bene’s film and stage productions. During this period Abate also collaborated with Sipario magazine, documenting the evolution of the Roman art scene with his photographs of artists such as Jannis Kounellis, Eliseo Mattiacci, Fabio Mauri, and Pino Pascali.

As the photographer’s reputation became known outside of Italy, he began to work with international artists and venues including Galerie Michael Werner in Germany, the Neuen Wilden artists, and Joseph Beuys’s widow, who invited Abate to document the numerous works that Beuys arranged in the Landesmuseum of Darmstadt shortly before his death. In the late 1980s, Abate moved his studio and home to Rome’s San Lorenzo district, where he continued to collaborate with emerging artists such as Nunzio di Stefano and Piero Pizzi Cannella. During his career, Abate also experimented with black and white photograms, which he called “Contatti con la superficie sensibile.” These works were exhibited in a show curated by Achille Bonito Oliva at the Incontri internazionali d’Arte at Palazzo Taverna in Rome in 1972. Oliva also curated a later show of Abate’s works at MART (Museo di arte moderna e contemporanea di Rovereto) and at the French Academy in Rome. LESS

The International Youth Exhibition at New York’s United Nations headquarters in Manhattan includes works submitted in secret by four North Korean artists, Carl Campanile of the New York Post reports. The artists had to successfully bypass government officials in order to participate in the show since the majority of artwork created in North Korea must adhere to strict guidelines set by Kim Jong-un’s regime.

Organized by the Beijing-based nonprofit Eye Art International in partnership with the UN-affiliated journal Society & Diplomatic Review, the exhibition is part of a cultural offensive established by China. According to the project statement, it was “inspired by the People’s Republic of China’s One Belt, One Road initiative, an ambitious development campaign through which China hopes to boost trade, stimulate economic growth and enhance cultural communication across Asia and beyond.”

The works, which include one painting of a mother and toddler looking at Korean architecture and another of a North Korean woman wearing a national costume, are currently on display in the delegates’ entrance of the UN as part of the fifty-artist exhibition, which is on view until August 11. The artists, who could have faced harsh reprisals if they had been caught, signed the works anonymously.

The Elmhurst Art Museum announced today that John McKinnon has been hired as the new executive director. McKinnon comes to the institution from the Society for Contemporary Art at the Art Institute of Chicago.

“The Elmhurst Art Museum is building on the momentum of its recent growth and upcoming renovations,” board president Joann Callahan said. “John has already shown great insight into the unique potential of the McCormick House, our contemporary programming, and education initiatives. He is poised to lead the organization to new levels of artistic excellence and service to our community.”

As program director of the Society for Contemporary Art, McKinnon worked with donors and collectors to support contemporary art at the Art Institute of Chicago and oversaw the independent nonprofit’s operations, membership, programming, fundraising, and acquisitions. From 2007 to 2010, McKinnon was assistant curator of modern and contemporary art at the Milwaukee Art Museum, where he oversaw exhibitions such as “Fifty Works for Fifty States: The Dorothy and Herbert Vogel Collection” (2010) and “Andy Warhol: The Last Decade” (2010).

Chicago-based artist Pope.L, who recently won the 2017 Bucksbaum Award for his work in this year’s Whitney Biennial, is raising funds on Kickstarter for an interventionist installation and performance piece that calls attention to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. For Flint Water Project, the artist will purchase and bottle 150 gallons of polluted water from Flint residents. He will then sell the bottles as limited edition artworks in Detroit.

According to the campaign’s website, when Pope.L was commissioned to complete an artwork by the artist-run Detroit gallery What Pipeline, he said he did not want to re-victimize the city, and instead wanted to frame Detroit as a place that would aid another city in need. “Flint Water will call attention to the city’s continued plight while raising funds to support Flint’s citizens in their struggle,” the artist said.

Around nine hundred bottles will be produced before the artist’s exhibition opens at What Pipeline on September 7, and an additional three hundred bottles will be packaged and filled throughout the duration of the show, which runs until October 21.

After the city of Flint changed its water supply to the Flint River in 2014, it was discovered that massive amounts of lead was seeping into the drinking water, which prompted former president Barack Obama to declare a state of emergency in 2016. While the city switched back to its regular supply lines late last year, its pipes had sustained heavy damage and now need to be replaced. Many of the city’s 100,000 residents are still without access to clean and safe drinking water. LESS

Maximilíano Durón of Artnews writes that proyectosLA, a new art fair and exhibition hybrid—and part of the Getty Foundation’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA initiative—has announced this year’s participating artists, galleries, and theme. The project, curated by Luiza Teixeira de Freitas and Claudia Segura, is titled “Here the border is you,” a play off of PST: LA/LA’s “A Celebration Beyond Borders” tagline, a poke at the Trump administration’s nativism and xenophobia.

Proyectos LA will run from September 16 to October 28, 2017, and will be staged at a 20,000-square-foot warehouse in downtown Los Angeles, featuring artists from nineteen galleries all over Latin America and the United States. “The idea was to think of Los Angeles as the last citadel of Latin America. The concept is basically thinking that the border in Los Angeles that separates Los Angeles from Latin America does not exist. Los Angeles is part of Latin America, and we could say that Latin America is in Los Angeles still, nowadays,” said Segura.

The list of participating artists and galleries are as follows:

ANINAT ISABEL GALERÍA, SANTIAGO, CHILE Josefina Guilisasti

Lotty Rosenfeld

Raul Zurita ARREDONDO/AROZARENA, MÉXICO CITY Fritzia Irizar

Francisco Ugarte ARRÓNIZ, MEXICO CITY Jose María Landet

Moris (Israel Meza Moreno) BARRO, BUENOS AIRES Nicanor Araoz

Matias Duville

Los Mondongo

Amalia Ulman CECILIA DE TORRES, NEW YORK Marta Chilindron

Elias Crespin

Francisco Matto

Jesus Matheus

Cesar Paternosto HENRIQUE FARIA, NEW YORK AND BUENOS AIRES Jesús Bubu Negrón

Leandro Katz

Marta Minujín

Dolores Zinny-Juan

Horacio Zabala INSTITUTO DE VISIÓN, BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA Carmen Argote

Felipe Arturo

Carolina Caycedo

Sebastian Fierro JOSÉGARCÍA ,MX, MEXICO CITY AND MÉRIDA, MEXICO Jorge Pardo

Eduardo Sarabia LEON TOVAR, NEW YORK Carlos Cruz-Diez

Jesus Rafael Soto

Jorge Negret

Jorge Riveros

Fanny Sanin NARA ROESLER, NEW YORK, SÃO PAULO, AND RIO DE JANEIRO Brígida Baltar

Paulo Bruscky

Antonio Dias

Julio Le Parc

Tomie Ohtake NORA FISCH, BUENOS AIRES Fernanda Laguna OMR, MEXICO CITY José Davila

Rubén Ortíz-Torres PÁRAMO, GUADALAJARA, MEXICO Adrián Bará

Javier Barrios

Graciela Iturbide

Emanuel Tovar PATRICIA READY, SANTIAGO, CHILE Cecilia Vicuña

Patricia Dominguez

Joaquin Sanchez REVOLVER, LIMA, PERU Jose Carlos Martinat

Antonio Paucar

Ishmael Randall-Weeks

Giancarlo Scaglia THE 9.99, GUATEMALA CITY Dario Escobar

Diana de Solares VERMELHO, SÃO PAULO Iván Argote

Tania Candiani

Carmela Gross

Dora Longo Bahia

Nicolas Robbio WALDEN, BUENOS AIRES Lourdes Grobet

Magali Lara Y GALLERY, NEW YORK AND LIMA, PERU Artemio

Alberto Borea LESS

Haffendi Anuar and Jesse Wine have been awarded the inaugural Powerhouse Sculpture Commission, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The pieces, which will be on display for three months starting this September, will be installed in the Circus West Village section of the neighborhood surrounding the Battersea Power Station, a former coal-fired plant built in the 1930s, known for its extravagant Art Deco interior design. Jude Kelly and Misha Curson, the artistic director of the Southbank Center in London and the deputy director of the Cass Sculpture Foundation, respectively, were judges for the commission. Kelly was also named the cultural advisor at Battersea Power Station in 2016.

Melissa Hamnett, the sculpture curator at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, said, “The 2017 Powerhouse Commission is a chance to honor the existing Grade II listed architecture of Battersea Power Station and elevate the new architecture of the regeneration project that is taking place there.” The Cass Sculpture Foundation organizes the commission. Anuar and Wine’s works will also be up for sale. “Proceeds from the sales will be invested directly into future [Cass and Battersea] commissions,” according to a statement for the project.

Anuar’s work for the commission is inspired by Malaysian architecture, while Wine’s piece will allude to Henry Moore’s Three Standing Figures, 1947, which is situated in nearby Battersea Park.

The participating artists for the 2017 Ghetto Biennale, “A Cartography of Port-au-Prince,” have been announced. According to a press release, the exhibition will “map, in the broadest use of the word, the city’s many diverse centers of cultural production, street life, religious heritage, mythologies, histories, and varied architectural presences, and much more to create a compelling portrait of a historically significant, and intensely complex, city in flux.” The Ghetto Biennale opens on November 24 and runs until December 18, 2017, in the Haitian capital.

The artists in this year’s biennale are:

HAITI Adler Guerrier

Claudel Casseus

Charles Jerry

David Charlier

Dieuvela Cherstal

Emily Bauman Amanacer

Evens Richelieu aka Ti Boss

Esnold Jure

Gasner Francois

Herold Pierre-Louis

James Desiris

James Fleurissaint

Jean-Claude Saintilus

Jean Daniel

Jean-Daniel Lafontant

Jean Frederic, aka Wabba

Jean Muller Milord, aka Soso

Jean Robert Alexis

Jerry Reginald Chery, aka Twoket

Katelyn Alexis

Léonard Jean Baptiste

Lionel St Eloi

Londel Innocent

Louis Kervans

Love Leonce

Makenson Bijou

Mario Pierre Louis, aka Prela

Mabelle Williams

Peterson Alexis

Patrick Elie aka Kombatan

Reginald Senatus

Romel Jean Pierre

Ronaldo Duborgne

Rossi Jacques Casimir

Sabrina Greig

Sanba Zao

Sophonie Maignan

Steevens Simeon

Syndia Leonce

Ti Moun Rezistans

Valerie Noisette

Zakh Turin BELGIUM Filip Van Dingenen

Ive Van Bostraeten

Tom Bogaert BRAZIL Jefferson Kielwagen

Marcos Serafim DOMINICAN REPUBLIC Engel Leonardo FRANCE Olivier Marboeuf GERMANY Bastian Hagedorn

Clarisse Destailler

Clemens Villinger

Henrike Nauman GREECE Anna Lioliou GUADELOUPE Olivier Marboeuf HUNGARY Piroska É.Kiss IRELAND Jim Ricks ITALY Alberto Danelli JAMAICA Roxanne R Campbell

Simon Benjamin MARTINIQUE Olivia Berthon NIGERIA Omawu Diane Enobabor POLAND Jan Moszumanski PUERTO RICO Humberto Figueroa SPAIN Raul Martinez SWITZERLAND Elena Montesinos

Charles Roussel

Laure Schwarz

Fabien Clerc

Frederic Post

Sophie Guyot

Tom Bogaert TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Kriston Banfield

Marielle Barrow UNITED KINGDOM Alberto Danelli

Anna Sebastian

Charlotte Hammond

Giuseppe de Angelis

Joe Walsh

Joe Winter

Louis Henderson

Michael Radford UNITED STATES Adler Guerrier

Alexandra Antoine

Cameron McKee

Dasha Chapman

Emilie Boone

Irene Brisson

Gina Cunningham

Jake Nussbaum

Laurence Kent Jones

Lee Lee

Moira Williams

Omawu Diane Enobabor

Richard Fleming

Roxanne R Campbell

Sabrina Greig

Sora Edwards-Thro

Valerie Noisette

Whit Forrester

Whitney Raynor LESS

Big Medium, the Austin-based nonprofit dedicated to contemporary art, has awarded Zack Ingram its inaugural Tito’s Prize. The sculptor and printmaker will receive $15,000, a solo exhibition at Big Medium, which will take place from October 27 to December 16, and the opportunity to be featured on the cover of Arts+Culture’s November issue.

Born in 1991 in Jackson, Mississippi, Ingram is best known for combining found images and materials to question the process of identity construction and the relationship between surface and personhood. He was selected by a curatorial panel made up of artist Ana Esteve Llorens; Joseph Havel, director of the Glassell School of Art; artist and Big Medium gallery curator Kevin McNamee-Tweed; and Mexico City–based independent curator Bárbara Perea.

“I’m terribly grateful for the Tito’s Prize and the luxury of time and space it will provide me to continue the momentum I have as an Austin-based artist,” Ingram told Glasstire. “How do I secure a studio space, especially in a city that’s becoming increasingly unaffordable for artists? How do I make time to visit said studio while balancing a work schedule, to travel, to buy materials? The Tito’s Prize helps answer several of these concerns I’ve had.”