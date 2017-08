NADA New York to Hold 2018 Edition in West SoHo

POSTED August 10, 2017

According to Alex Greenberger of Artnews, the upcoming edition of NADA New York will relocate to the 60,000-square-foot ground floor of Skylight Clarkson Square in West SoHo. The fair will run from March 8 to March 11, 2018, coinciding with Armory Week. NADA also plans to launch a new prize, which will recognize a gallery in the fair’s Projects section.

“NADA is dedicated to producing a distinctive New York art fair in March, and we are looking forward to developing a new environment for exhibitors in the pristine studios at Skylight Clarkson Square,” Heather Hubbs, NADA’s executive director, said in a statement. “As an alliance of professionals working to stage and support contemporary art, we are always creating unique opportunities to assist galleries, and engage the larger community with cultural programming.”

August 10, 2017

American dancer and choreographer Pam Tanowitz, known for collaborating with composers and visual artists on postmodern performances inspired by classical dances, has been awarded the 2017 Baryshnikov Arts Center’s Cage Cunningham Fellowship, Joshua Barone of the New York Times reports. Tanowitz was recognized for producing work that reflects the spirits of John Cage and Merce Cunningham.

The prize will give Tanowitz $50,000 and access to the center’s John Cage and Merce Cunningham Studio for eight weeks in support of the creation of a new work. Tanowitz and her fifteen-year-old company’s first project will be “Four Quartets,” an adaptation of T.S. Eliot’s poem, in collaboration with Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho. “Her work is not an imitation of dance history, but is a distinct intellectual journey,” Mikhail Baryshnikov, the center’s artistic director, said in a statement.

August 10, 2017

The Williams College Museum of Art in Williamstown, Massachusetts, received a gift of more than 340 objects of African art from doctors Carolyn and Eli Newberger. Representing works from various cultures of West Africa, the collection includes decorative, religious, and utilitarian objects from the late nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

The Newbergers began collecting in 1967 when they volunteered for the Peace Corps and lived with their infant daughter in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. They soon became friends with the director of the national museum, Toumani Triandé. Under Triandé’s guidance, they collected authentic West African village artifacts. Over time they acquired works created by more than fifteen cultures including the Ashanti, Bamana, Baule, Bobo, Dogon, Igbo, Mossi, Peul, Senufo, and Yoruba People.

“This generous gift greatly expands WCMA’s collection of African art and will be incredibly valuable not only in teaching but also in showing art that is politically, socially, and culturally relevant,” Class of 1956 director Christina Olsen said. “ We are grateful to Carolyn and Eli for their vision and generosity.”



August 9, 2017

The Museum of Modern Art in New York will sell more than four hundred photographs in a series of auctions over the course of this year beginning with four works that will be on the block at Christie’s New York’s Photographs Day Sale on October 10. The monies raised will support the acquisition fund of the institution’s photography department.

The works offered include iconic photographs by many of the most well-known names from the early twentieth century to the postwar period, including Alfred Stieglitz, Edward Steichen, Man Ray, Edward Weston, Henri Cartier-Bresson, and Walker Evans. A spokesperson from the museum told Artnews that the majority of works being deaccessioned are duplicates.

Darius Himes, the auction house’s international head of photographs, said, “In 1940, the museum became the first in the country to form a department of photography. Many of the artists represented in this series of live and online auctions will be deeply familiar to any student of photography, and are beloved on an international scale. These auctions represent a unique opportunity to support the museum and own a piece of photographic history.”

August 9, 2017

Around seventy demonstrators including B&H Photo and Video warehouse workers and labor rights activists gathered outside of Gracie Mansion, the residence of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family, yesterday to protest the photography retailer’s decision to shutter warehouses, Elena Goukassian of Hyperallergic reports.

Angry over B&H’s decision to relocate warehouses to New Jersey, which could result in the loss of around three-hundred jobs, the B&H workers believe de Blasio should have done more to prevent the company from leaving the city. The protest is the latest in the nearly two-year-long struggle between B&H employees and their employers.

Rosanna Rodriguez, coexecutive director of the Laundry Workers Center (LWC), which helped organize the demonstration said that participants were trying to “push the mayor for public support.” She added that a number of employees had previously tried to arrange a meeting with the city official to discuss what’s happening, but were unsuccessful. “I’m Dominican, and some of the B&H workers are, too. The mayor says he’s pro-immigrant, but his actions are not reflecting that.”

Many of the protesters who work at B&H’s Brooklyn warehouses view its actions as an attempt to escape before the employees can unionize like the two-hundred workers who voted to unionize at the company’s Midtown Manhattan headquarters in November 2015. While the Manhattan employees have decided to join the United Steelworkers union, they have yet to negotiate their first agreement with B&H. B&H spokesperson Michael McKeon said that B&H is “trying to offer a rational package to those who want to move [to New Jersey] or a severance package to those who don’t. We’re trying to do the right thing.” Yet, according to McKeon only “a handful” agreed to move. “So far we’ve only asked Evergreen [Avenue warehouse] workers to make a decision. We will ask the Navy Yard workers, by far the majority, to make decisions in the coming weeks.” B&H plans to close its Bushwick warehouse later this month and its Navy Yard Building 664 later this year. LESS

August 9, 2017

Photographer Claudio Abate, best known for his images of artworks by avantgarde artists working in Rome, has died. His family confirmed his passing to Exibart on August 3.

Born in Rome on August 2, 1943, Abate was the son of a painter who was a friend of Giorgio de Chirico. In 1955, Abate began his career as a photographer’s assistant before he opened his own studio on Via del Babuino, the hub of Rome's artistic community, at only fourteen years old. Abate joined the Press Service Agency at the age of sixteen—and from 1961 to 1963 he was the assistant of Erich Lessing, a leading Magnum member and Life magazine photographer.

In 1959, Abate met Carmelo Bene, the actor, writer, and director, who was a prominent figure of Italian avantgarde theater and cinema. Beginning in 1963, for the next eleven years Abate documented Bene’s film and stage productions. During this period Abate also collaborated with Sipario magazine, documenting the evolution of the Roman art scene with his photographs of artists such as Jannis Kounellis, Eliseo Mattiacci, Fabio Mauri, and Pino Pascali.

As the photographer’s reputation became known outside of Italy, he began to work with international artists and venues including Galerie Michael Werner in Germany, the Neuen Wilden artists, and Joseph Beuys’s widow, who invited Abate to document the numerous works that Beuys arranged in the Landesmuseum of Darmstadt shortly before his death. In the late 1980s, Abate moved his studio and home to Rome’s San Lorenzo district, where he continued to collaborate with emerging artists such as Nunzio di Stefano and Piero Pizzi Cannella. During his career, Abate also experimented with black and white photograms, which he called “Contatti con la superficie sensibile.” These works were exhibited in a show curated by Achille Bonito Oliva at the Incontri internazionali d’Arte at Palazzo Taverna in Rome in 1972. Oliva also curated a later show of Abate’s works at MART (Museo di arte moderna e contemporanea di Rovereto) and at the French Academy in Rome. LESS

August 9, 2017

The International Youth Exhibition at New York’s United Nations headquarters in Manhattan includes works submitted in secret by four North Korean artists, Carl Campanile of the New York Post reports. The artists had to successfully bypass government officials in order to participate in the show since the majority of artwork created in North Korea must adhere to strict guidelines set by Kim Jong-un’s regime.

Organized by the Beijing-based nonprofit Eye Art International in partnership with the UN-affiliated journal Society & Diplomatic Review, the exhibition is part of a cultural offensive established by China. According to the project statement, it was “inspired by the People’s Republic of China’s One Belt, One Road initiative, an ambitious development campaign through which China hopes to boost trade, stimulate economic growth and enhance cultural communication across Asia and beyond.”

The works, which include one painting of a mother and toddler looking at Korean architecture and another of a North Korean woman wearing a national costume, are currently on display in the delegates’ entrance of the UN as part of the fifty-artist exhibition, which is on view until August 11. The artists, who could have faced harsh reprisals if they had been caught, signed the works anonymously.

August 9, 2017

The Elmhurst Art Museum announced today that John McKinnon has been hired as the new executive director. McKinnon comes to the institution from the Society for Contemporary Art at the Art Institute of Chicago.

“The Elmhurst Art Museum is building on the momentum of its recent growth and upcoming renovations,” board president Joann Callahan said. “John has already shown great insight into the unique potential of the McCormick House, our contemporary programming, and education initiatives. He is poised to lead the organization to new levels of artistic excellence and service to our community.”

As program director of the Society for Contemporary Art, McKinnon worked with donors and collectors to support contemporary art at the Art Institute of Chicago and oversaw the independent nonprofit’s operations, membership, programming, fundraising, and acquisitions. From 2007 to 2010, McKinnon was assistant curator of modern and contemporary art at the Milwaukee Art Museum, where he oversaw exhibitions such as “Fifty Works for Fifty States: The Dorothy and Herbert Vogel Collection” (2010) and “Andy Warhol: The Last Decade” (2010).

August 9, 2017

Chicago-based artist Pope.L, who recently won the 2017 Bucksbaum Award for his work in this year’s Whitney Biennial, is raising funds on Kickstarter for an interventionist installation and performance piece that calls attention to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. For Flint Water Project, the artist will purchase and bottle 150 gallons of polluted water from Flint residents. He will then sell the bottles as limited edition artworks in Detroit.

According to the campaign’s website, when Pope.L was commissioned to complete an artwork by the artist-run Detroit gallery What Pipeline, he said he did not want to re-victimize the city, and instead wanted to frame Detroit as a place that would aid another city in need. “Flint Water will call attention to the city’s continued plight while raising funds to support Flint’s citizens in their struggle,” the artist said.

Around nine hundred bottles will be produced before the artist’s exhibition opens at What Pipeline on September 7, and an additional three hundred bottles will be packaged and filled throughout the duration of the show, which runs until October 21.