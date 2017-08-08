Hashem El Madani (1928–2017)

POSTED August 11, 2017

Hashem El Madani, known for his portrait photography of Lebanese citizens during the mid to late twentieth century, has died. The Arab Image Foundation, founded by artist Akram Zaatari, confirmed his death on Tuesday. The cause of his passing is still unknown, Alex Greenberger of Artnews reports.

At twenty years old, Madani established what he called a “Shehrazade,” where he photographed men, women, and children in Saida, Lebanon. He created an open studio where anyone could walk in and pose however they’d like in front of a simple backdrop. Madani captured candid photos of same-sex couples kissing, newlyweds, and the people of Saida enacting theatrical scenes that reflected the cultural and political shifts of Lebanon at the time. Despite the destruction of his studio in a bomb blast in 1982, the artist continued documenting the people of Saida According to Madani, he took photos of about 90 percent of Saida’s inhabitants.

In 1999, the Arab Image Foundation, an organization dedicated to the preservation of pictures related to Arab culture, began archiving Madani’s work. Zaatari has exhibited Madani’s work at the Tate Modern and the Photographers’ Gallery in London. Madani’s photos have also been featured in the New Museum’s 2014 exhibition on Middle Eastern contemporary art, “Here and Elsewhere.”

“His work told stories of time lost, voices unheard, and the unknown histories of Saida,” Sfeir-Semler Gallery, which represents Zaatari, said of Madani in a statement. “Each photograph in his immense archive showed his kindness, humor, and humanity. He will be greatly missed.” LESS

August 11, 2017

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC), a San Antonio based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Latinx arts field, recently announced its twelfth funding cycle of grants. This season comes with new investments from the Andrew Mellon Foundation, which will go towards a new award category for emerging filmmakers, the NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA), and status updates for the Transnational Cultural Remittances (TCR) and Diverse Arts Spaces (DAS) grant programs.

NALAC is one of the few organizations that offer grants specifically to Latinx artists and art organizations across the country. This season they expanded their grant program to emerging video and filmmakers “who demonstrate a compelling body of work that contributes toward cultural understanding and social justice,” with a $10,000 award that is also supported by the Adán Medrano Legacy Award Donor Collaborative.

“As Latinx families and communities evolve, our stories become essential not just to understand our identities, but to build a just world,” Christine Ortega, a representative of the Adán Medrano Legacy Award Donor Collaborative, said. “With this fund, we hope to contribute to this process, helping spark the creative process of those just starting to share their experiences and world views.”

Ranging from presenting $5,000 to $15,000 grants this season, NALAC has awarded a total of $2.3 million to 469 Latinx artists and organizations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Central America to date. Due by October 5, the NALAC grants for this year include $5,000 to $5,400 grants for working artists and small arts organizations with budgets under $250,000; $10,000 grants to midsize and large organizations with budgets over $250,000; and $15,000 grants for artists serving as mentors to their peers. For more information visit: www.nalac.org/tcr.

August 11, 2017

Salvatore Scibona, the award-winning novelist whose book The End (2008) won the New York Public Library’s Young Lions Fiction Award and was a finalist for the National Book Award, has been appointed director of the New York Public Library’s Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center for Scholars and Writers.

The international fellowship program is open to academics, independent scholars, artists, and creative writers whose work will benefit directly from the opportunity to access the collections at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building. The center appoints fifteen fellows a year for a nine-month term at the library, from September through May.

“As an accomplished writer and former Cullman Center Fellow, Salvatore is a perfect fit for this position,” said Bill Kelly, NYPL’s Andrew W. Mellon director of the Research Libraries. “We know Salvatore will continue the tradition of excellence at the Cullman Center fostered by Jean Strouse, and we know future Fellows will thrive under his stewardship.”

Scibona previously administered the residential writing fellowship program at the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, Massachusetts, from 2004 through 2013. He also taught English and creative writing at Wesleyan University from 2013 to 2016. His writing has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Harper’s, the San Francisco Chronicle, and GQ Italia and he has received fellowships from the Cullman Center, the MacDowell Colony, Yaddo, and the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. Scibona’s second novel, Everyone, completed at the Cullman Center, will be published by Penguin Press in 2019 and his third is scheduled to be released in 2021. Scibona will begin his tenure on September 5. He succeeds Jean Strouse, who stepped down after fourteen years to write a book about John Singer Sargent’s twelve portraits of the Asher Wertheimer family. LESS

August 10, 2017

On August 11, the grounds outside Twitter’s headquarters in Hamburg were inundated with chalk graffiti full of racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic slurs, according to the New York Times’s Edmund Heaphy and Melissa Eddy. The intervention was created by an Israeli-German artist, Shahak Shapira, who amassed the instances of hate speech from hundreds of other Twitter users’ posts he flagged over six months. The artist claims that most of the messages stay on the platform.

“I’ve reported more than 300 tweets to Twitter,” Shapira said.

Under a new law requiring the removal of hate speech within twenty-four hours of being notified, social media companies in Germany could be facing huge fines of up to $59 million for failing to respond.

August 10, 2017

American dancer and choreographer Pam Tanowitz, known for collaborating with composers and visual artists on postmodern performances inspired by classical dances, has been awarded the 2017 Baryshnikov Arts Center’s Cage Cunningham Fellowship, Joshua Barone of the New York Times reports. Tanowitz was recognized for producing work that reflects the spirits of John Cage and Merce Cunningham.

The prize will give Tanowitz $50,000 and access to the center’s John Cage and Merce Cunningham Studio for eight weeks in support of the creation of a new work. Tanowitz and her fifteen-year-old company’s first project will be “Four Quartets,” an adaptation of T.S. Eliot’s poem, in collaboration with Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho. “Her work is not an imitation of dance history, but is a distinct intellectual journey,” Mikhail Baryshnikov, the center’s artistic director, said in a statement.

August 10, 2017

According to Alex Greenberger of Artnews, the upcoming edition of NADA New York will relocate to the 60,000-square-foot ground floor of Skylight Clarkson Square in West SoHo. The fair will run from March 8 to March 11, 2018, coinciding with Armory Week. NADA also plans to launch a new prize, which will recognize a gallery in the fair’s Projects section.

“NADA is dedicated to producing a distinctive New York art fair in March, and we are looking forward to developing a new environment for exhibitors in the pristine studios at Skylight Clarkson Square,” Heather Hubbs, NADA’s executive director, said in a statement. “As an alliance of professionals working to stage and support contemporary art, we are always creating unique opportunities to assist galleries, and engage the larger community with cultural programming.”

August 10, 2017

The Williams College Museum of Art in Williamstown, Massachusetts, received a gift of more than 340 pieces of African art from doctors Carolyn and Eli Newberger. Representing works from various cultures of West Africa, the collection includes decorative, religious, and utilitarian objects from the late nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

The Newbergers began collecting in 1967 when they volunteered for the Peace Corps and lived with their infant daughter in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. They soon became friends with the director of the national museum there, Toumani Triandé. Under Triandé’s guidance, they collected authentic West African village artifacts. Over time they acquired works created by more than fifteen cultures including the Ashanti, Bamana, Baule, Bobo, Dogon, Igbo, Mossi, Peul, Senufo, and Yoruba People.

“This generous gift greatly expands WCMA’s collection of African art and will be incredibly valuable not only in teaching but also in showing art that is politically, socially, and culturally relevant,” Class of 1956 director Christina Olsen said. “ We are grateful to Carolyn and Eli for their vision and generosity.”

August 9, 2017

The Museum of Modern Art in New York will sell more than four hundred photographs in a series of auctions over the course of this year beginning with four works that will be on the block at Christie’s New York’s photographs day sale on October 10. The monies raised will support the acquisition fund of the institution’s photography department.

The works offered include iconic photographs by many of the most well-known names from the early twentieth century to the postwar period, including Alfred Stieglitz, Edward Steichen, Man Ray, Edward Weston, Henri Cartier-Bresson, and Walker Evans. A spokesperson from the museum told Artnews that the majority of works being deaccessioned are duplicates.

Darius Himes, the auction house’s international head of photographs, said, “In 1940, the museum became the first in the country to form a department of photography. Many of the artists represented in this series of live and online auctions will be deeply familiar to any student of photography, and are beloved on an international scale. These auctions represent a unique opportunity to support the museum and own a piece of photographic history.”

August 9, 2017

Around seventy demonstrators including B&H Photo Video warehouse workers and labor rights activists gathered outside of Gracie Mansion, the residence of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family, yesterday to protest the retailer’s decision to shutter warehouses, Elena Goukassian of Hyperallergic reports.

Angry over B&H’s decision to relocate facilities to New Jersey, which could result in the loss of around three hundred jobs, the B&H workers believe de Blasio should have done more to prevent the company from leaving the city. The protest is the latest in the nearly two-year-long struggle between B&H employees and their employers.

Rosanna Rodriguez, coexecutive director of the Laundry Workers Center (LWC), which helped organize the demonstration, said that participants were trying to “push the mayor for public support.” She added that a number of employees had previously tried to arrange a meeting with the city official to discuss what’s happening, but were unsuccessful. “I’m Dominican, and some of the B&H workers are, too. The mayor says he’s pro-immigrant, but his actions are not reflecting that.”