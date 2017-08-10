Creative Time Raises Nari Ward’s Breathing Flag

POSTED August 14, 2017

This morning, the New York–based nonprofit Creative Time raised Nari Ward’s Breathing Flag in tandem with five other cultural organizations across the nation. The flag is part of the organization’s series “Pledges of Allegiance” comprising sixteen commissioned flags that address the country’s current political climate.

“We realized we needed a space to resist that was defined not in opposition to a symbol, but in support of one, and so we created a permanent space,” Creative Time artistic director Nato Thompson said. “The flag seemed an ideal form to build that space around both practically and symbolically.”

Ward’s Breathing Flag references both Marcus Garvey’s Universal Negro Improvement Association flag and an African prayer symbol known as a Congolese Cosmogram, a religious symbol which represents birth, life, death, and rebirth. The hole patterns depicted on the upper-left-hand corner of the flag can also be found in some of the oldest African American churches in the country such as the First African Baptist Church in Savannah, Georgia. The holes were drilled into the floorboards of the house of worship so that slaves escaping the South on the underground railroad could breathe while hiding beneath the floor. “The union of that moment and of Garvey’s black nationalist flag acknowledge the resilience of the human spirit to survive even as we continue the need to remind America that Black Lives Matter,” Ward said in a statement.

The flag is also flying above New York’s Queens Museum, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, North Carolina’s 21c Museum Hotel, and the University of South Florida Contemporary Art Museum. Other artists participating in the project include Tania Bruguera, Alex Da Corte, Jeremy Deller, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Ann Hamilton, Robert Longo, Josephine Meckseper, Marilyn Minter, Vik Muniz, Jayson Musson, Ahmet Ögüt, Yoko Ono, Trevor Paglen, Pedro Reyes, and Rirkrit Tiravanija. LESS

August 14, 2017

The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida, announced today that Sarah Cartwright has been named its new curator of collections. She took up the post on July 28.

Cartwright first joined the Ringling in 2013 as a post-doctoral curatorial research fellow. When she completed the fellowship, she assumed the role of grants administrator and has secured more than a million dollars in support of exhibitions, conservation, and general operations for the museum over the last three years.

“Sarah Cartwright has been invaluable to the institution,” said executive director Steven High. “I was thrilled to offer her this promotion, as she has a comprehensive knowledge of the collection as well as a wealth of experience. I look forward to seeing the exciting work she will do as a member of our curatorial staff.”

Prior to joining the Ringling, Cartwright held curatorial positions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and at Villa La Pietra in Florence, Italy, and was a Mellon postdoctoral teaching fellow in Art History at Columbia University. LESS

August 14, 2017

The Spanish filmmaker Basilio Martín Patino, best known for his documentary trilogy Canciones para después de una Guerra (Songs for After a War) (1971), Queridísimos Verdugos (Dearest Executioners) (1973) and Caudillo (1977), died yesterday according to a report by Javier Memba in El Mundo. The son of Catholic professors and younger brother to the well known priest José María Martín Patino, the director was born in Lumbrales in the province of Salamanca, Spain in 1930. In 1955 he organized the celebrated Conversaciones de Salamanca, the first critical analysis of Spanish cinema, and moved to Madrid after graduating from university and enrolled in film school. He graduated in 1961 and was soon after met with censorship for his first short film Torerillos (1963). His Nueve cartas a Berta (Nine Letters to Bertha) (1966), starring Emilio Gutiérrez Caba and Elsa Baeza, won the Silver Shell at the San Sebastián International Film Festival.

Canciones para después de una Guerra (Songs for After a War) took as its subject the Spanish Civil War and was made in secret, seeing a public release in 1976 only after the death of military dictator Francisco Franco. Consisting of archival footage approved by Franco’s regime, the material was paired with music that gave a satirical edge to Patino’s appropriation. Though the director’s works haven’t been widely available to Western audiences in the past, Caudillo, titled after the Spanish term for “dictator,” is available on Vimeo.

In 1977, Patino was a member of the jury at the 27th Berlin International Film Festival, and in 2005, he received the Gold Medal from the Spanish Academy of Cinema.

August 14, 2017

The Swedish center for contemporary photography Fotografiska, located on the waterfront in Stockholm since 2010, is spearheading a new museum in the UK devoted to the medium, to be called the London Museum of Photography, according to a report by Gareth Harris in the Art Newspaper. The institution will occupy the new White Chapel building located close to the Whitechapel Gallery. According to Derwent London, the property investment company that owns the building, “Fotografiska will occupy the whole of Phase two comprising 89,000 square feet on a fifteen-year lease.” Completion of this second phase is scheduled for next year.

Tommy Rönngren, chairman of the Fotografiska board, says in a statement: “Fotografiska has for a long time been searching for suitable facilities in London, one of the world's most dynamic cities when it comes to photography. Whitechapel, which is one of London's most dynamic areas, will be a perfect location.” Fotografiska’s center in Stockholm, founded by brothers Jan and Per Broman, hosts four major temporary exhibitions annually. Recent exhibitions have been dedicated to David LaChapelle, Irving Penn, and Helena Blomqvist.

In other news, Fotografiska is also leasing a 45,000 square foot space in New York on Park Avenue South near Gramercy Park, in a building owned by the company RFR Realty.

August 14, 2017

Julee WJ Chung reports at ArtAsiaPacific that on August 11 artists were forced from their homes and studios in the Caochangdi art district of northeastern Beijing by authorities. The occupants of the Iowa co-op were given written notice on July 31, as well as on August 1 and 5, to leave the site, citing illegal construction and land use on 6.1 acres as the official reason for eviction and demolition. As footage uploaded by Chinese artists Ai Weiwei and Wu Yuren shows, the artists of the Iowa co-op laid out a “rainbow carpet” to welcome the Beijing police officers, and while artists are forcibly removed from the premises, construction workers sit beside the commune’s entrance, waiting to begin their demolition work.

In the videos, several policemen can be seen handing the artists plastic trash bags filled with money, including loose RMB bills in denominations of 100, 50, and 5. Some artists then threw handfuls of the bills and emptied their bags at the officers escorting them away from the premises. Residents who voiced their outrage as they confronted the officers, as well as those who were reluctant to leave their spaces, were dragged out of the neighborhood by the police.

Following the mass evictions and tearing down of artist studios and residences that began seven years ago in Beijing’s Chaoyang district, as well as the demolition of the area last March of Songzhuang—China’s largest artist colony—Caochangdi tried to retain its hold in the city as a community of artists. The district as it is however, apparently stands in the way of the government’s plans for economic and urban renewal.

August 14, 2017

Kentucky’s WHAS11 reports that, in the wake of violence surrounding a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the mayor of Louisville is asking state officials to look into his city’s inventory of public art and determine which, if any, pieces could be interpreted as honoring bigotry, racism, or slavery. The rally in Charlottesville came after it was announced that a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee would be removed from Emancipation Park, formerly known as Lee Park, pending a judge’s ruling expected later this month.

Mayor Greg Fischer has directed the Louisville Commission on Public Art to commence the review as a preparation for a community conversation about how the works are displayed. “I recognize that some people say all these monuments should be left alone, because they are part of our history,” Fischer said in a statement. “But we need to discuss and interpret our history from multiple perspectives and from different viewpoints. That’s why a community conversation is crucial.” Though an exact date isn’t scheduled yet, the conversation will supposedly take place sometime in the near future.

A Confederate memorial there was removed back in November given that many in the community saw it as a symbol of racism and intolerance, though others saw it as a historic monument. After a court battle, the University of Louisville Foundation donated $350,000 and the city paid an additional $50,000 for the monument’s relocation to Brandenburg, Kentucky as part of a Civil War historic site.

Yesterday morning, a statue of Confederate officer John Breckenridge Castleman in the Cherokee Triangle area of Louisville was vandalized with orange paint. The monument, which has been there for more than a hundred years, is meant to symbolize his contributions to that neighborhood’s creation and his stance against the segregation of Cherokee Park. Officials were called out to clean up the statue but later halted due to the possible damage of the bronze itself. LESS

August 11, 2017

São Paulo gallerists have teamed up to establish Semana de Arte, a week of cultural programming including architectural tours, film screenings, and dance and theater performances as well as a three-day fair at the Hotel Unique. The event will take place at venues across the city from August 14 to August 20.

“Most Latin American collectors are home and not traveling now, kids are in school, and winter is mild and dry,” the fair’s cofounder, dealer Thiago Gomide, told Saa Roffino of the Art Newspaper. “The idea is that this becomes a strong Latin American art fair, not national or global, but regional.”

August 11, 2017

Arlene Gottfried, best known for her striking images of the streets of New York City and portraits of ordinary people, died at her home in Manhattan on Tuesday, William Grimes of the New York Times reports. The artist was sixty-six-years old.

Born on August 26, 1950, in Brooklyn, Gottfried grew up in Coney Island. While in her teens, her father gifted her an old camera and she began taking pictures of people in the neighborhood. When her family relocated to Crown Heights, Gottfried was inspired by the area’s growing Puerto Rican community. Her photographs of the Puerto Rican population on the Lower East Side and Harlem led to her first book Bacalaitos & Fireworks (2011).

“It was a mixture of excitement, devastation and drug use,” she told the New York Times in 2016, describing the scenes she recorded. “But there was more than just that. It was the people, the humanity of the situation. You had very good people there trying to make it.”

While Gottfried freelanced for a number of publications such as the New York Times, the Village Voice, and Fortune and Life since the mid-1970s, she did not become widely known until after she published Something Overwhelming, a collection of her black-and-white photographs from the 1970s and ’80s in 2008. She was then featured in an exhibition at Daniel Cooney Fine Art in 2014, which led to more shows in France and Germany. “How her eye captures people, and how she touches them, that’s hard to explain,” her brother told The Guardian in 2014. “Someone else couldn’t see the funny or odd or touching thing, and capture it. Kind of like how a singer can have a great song, but not know how to sing it. She’s able to do that.” LESS

August 11, 2017

American artist Martha Rosler has been awarded the 2017 Hamburg Lichtwark Prize and will receive nearly $12,000. Established by the Senate of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg in 1951, the prize is named for art historian, museum curator, and arts educator Alfred Lichtwark. It is awarded every five years to a painter, draftsman, or sculptor whose works have produced a significant impact in the world of visual arts.