David Roberts to Close London Gallery and Open Sculpture Park in Somerset

POSTED August 15, 2017

The David Roberts Art Foundation (DRAF) in London, begun in 2012, will be closing after its last show, “(X) A Fantasy,” which starts September 8 and runs until October 7, 2017, according to Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. David Roberts, the gallery’s founder, will then open a twenty-acre sculpture park in Somerset, west England. The gallery’s final exhibition will feature works from Danh Vo and Theaster Gates.

In 2015 the foundation added a “live projects” space for performances, a program which has been supported by Arts Council England. The performances will go on at different venues throughout London. Commissioned pieces by DJ Nkisi and Laure Prouvost will be presented at the Camden music theater Koko, via DRAF, on October 3. “We’ll still continue to do things in London, like the Koko event. And we are looking to do more regionally; I’m a big admirer of the Artist Rooms initiative [founded by the dealer Anthony d’Offay]. The sale of the London venue, which is funded mainly by me, means we can take on more projects,” said Roberts.

The sculpture garden is scheduled to open in 2019 on Somerlea Farm in Charlton Musgrove, so long as the local council approves. Roberts’s new project will be free to the public and showcase works from his collection by artists such as Sarah Lucas, Hans Josephsohn, and Kris Martin. “The property in Somerset will be non-commercial. We will show things from the collection there, and start new projects. We hope to attract a wider audience in Somerset; we think we’ll have more visitors there than in London. We don't get huge numbers of people through the door in Camden,” Roberts says.

August 15, 2017

The Chicago Tribune reports that Lisa and Steven Tananbaum have given Northwestern University’s Block Museum of Art a $1 million gift. This will allow the institution to expand its programming and permanently establish the position of the Steven and Lisa Munster Tananbaum Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art. The post will be filled by Janet Dees, who came to the Block Museum in 2015 after serving as the Eugene Thaw Curatorial Fellow, assistant curator and curator of contemporary art, at SITE Santa Fe. Dees organized the Block’s “If You Remember, I'll Remember” exhibition from earlier this year, and is preparing “Experiments in Form: Sam Gilliam, Alan Shields, Frank Stella,” for the museum in 2018.

“The Tananbaums’ gift will help advance our capacity to present major exhibitions and to commission new work by artists working internationally who will be invited to campus to interact with faculty and students and be nourished by the extraordinary resources of Northwestern. Our faculty and students across the university are extremely enthusiastic about engaging with artists and the creative process. The Block’s contemporary program is also adding to the vibrancy of Chicago’s cultural scene,” said Lisa Corrin, the Block Museum’s Ellen Philip Katz Director.

The Tananbaums have a major collection of postwar and contemporary art, with pieces by Brice Marden, Ellsworth Kelly, Frank Stella, and Andreas Gursky, among other artists. They are also benefactors to a number of different institutions, such as New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art, MoMA, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

August 15, 2017

A Willem de Kooning painting titled Woman-Ochre, 1954–55, which had been stolen from the University of Arizona Museum of Art thirty-two years ago, has finally been returned. The work was found by David Van Auker, the proprietor of Silver City, New Mexico’s Manzanita Ridge Furniture & Antiques, who was contacted about buying out the furnishings of a nearby home where the painting was located, writes Helen Stoilas of the Art Newspaper. The de Kooning was hiding inside of a bedroom. Van Auker purchased the contents of the home for $2,000. Customers to his shop said the work looked like a de Kooning—one man even offered to buy it for $200,000. But after Van Auker did some research, he found the piece matched the one lifted from the museum. He contacted the institution and the FBI in order to give it back. “This is a monumental moment for the museum. We are thrilled at the possibility that this work could once again be on exhibit in our galleries,” said Meg Hagyard, the museum’s director.

Jerry and Rita Alter, a quiet couple who enjoyed culture and liked to travel, owned the house where the painting was located. The executor of the Alters’ estate, Ronny Roseman, the couple’s nephew, said that he had “been informed by the authorities not to discuss the estate.” Van Auker believes the work never left the home after the theft: “When you purchase an estate like that, you sort of get to know the people, because you’re going through their papers and their medicine cabinets. I just had the feeling, that it went from here to there and never moved. I could be wrong.” Another modernist work from the Alters’ collection is currently being investigated.

The museum said the theft occurred at 9 AM on November 29, 1985, when a man and a woman followed a staff member into the building. In a statement, the museum said, “The man wandered up to the second floor while the woman chatted with a security guard. The man spent just under ten minutes on the second floor, cutting Woman-Ochre out of its wood frame with a sharp blade. Leaving remnants of the painting’s canvas edges behind, the man slipped the painting under a garment, walked back down the stairs and reunited with his accomplice. The two hurried out of the museum and never returned. The heist took no more than fifteen minutes.”

August 14, 2017

New York–based artist Jeffrey Beebe and John Post Lee of BravinLee Programs, a Chelsea gallery co-owned by Lee and Karin Bravin, have inflated a fifteen-foot-tall rat that bears a striking resemblance to President Donald Trump in Manhattan today. The larger-than-life rodent with Trump’s signature comb-over and orange glow is meant to be a kind of mascot for protesters demonstrating against the Trump administration.

“Scabby the Rat” was inflated near Trump Tower at 12:30 PM as a welcome home gesture to the president, who had said he was planning on stopping in his hometown before heading back to Washington, DC, during his seventeen-day vacation. According to a project statement, the inflatable is supposed to be an “enduring sign of resistance and ridicule” that will be loaned out to protests.

Funded by a Kickstarter campaign, the rat can be seen at Grand Army Plaza, between Fifty-Eighth and Sixtieth Streets west of Fifth Avenue. In the days leading up to the anti-Trump rat’s arrival, the president has been heavily criticized for his response to the violence that erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

At the other Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, hundreds of people gathered yesterday to condemn the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who marched on Charlottesville for a “Unite the Right” rally on Saturday, August 12. LESS

August 14, 2017

Scholar, curator, and educator Susan Dackerman has been named the John and Jill Freidenrich Director of the Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University. She will join the staff on September 18.

Dackerman was most recently a Getty scholar and consortium professor at the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles, where she conducted research for a new book on German Renaissance artist Albrecht Dürer’s prints and completed Jasper Johns: Catalogue Raisonné of Monotypes, with Jennifer Roberts, for publication this fall. Prior to the Getty, Dackerman was the curator of prints at the Harvard Art Museums from 2005 to 2015 and an assistant curator at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

“Through her exceptional knowledge of and excellent track record within the world of university arts museums, Susan brings to Stanford a truly distinctive perspective,” said Harry J. Elam Jr., vice president for the arts at Stanford. “She is the right person to lead us in this exciting new period in the Cantor’s history.”

August 14, 2017

This morning, the New York–based nonprofit Creative Time raised Nari Ward’s Breathing Flag in tandem with four other cultural organizations across the nation. The flag is part of the organization’s series “Pledges of Allegiance” comprising sixteen commissioned flags that address the country’s current political climate.

“We realized we needed a space to resist that was defined not in opposition to a symbol, but in support of one, and so we created a permanent space,” Creative Time artistic director Nato Thompson said. “The flag seemed an ideal form to build that space around both practically and symbolically.”

Ward’s Breathing Flag references both Marcus Garvey’s Universal Negro Improvement Association flag and an African prayer symbol known as a Congolese Cosmogram, a religious symbol which represents birth, life, death, and rebirth. The hole patterns depicted on the upper-left-hand corner of the flag can also be found in some of the oldest African American churches in the country such as the First African Baptist Church in Savannah, Georgia. The holes were drilled into the floorboards of the house of worship so that slaves escaping the South on the underground railroad could breathe while hiding beneath the floor. “The union of that moment and of Garvey’s black nationalist flag acknowledge the resilience of the human spirit to survive even as we continue the need to remind America that Black Lives Matter,” Ward said in a statement.

The flag is also flying above New York’s Queens Museum, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, North Carolina’s 21c Museum Hotel, and the University of South Florida Contemporary Art Museum. Other artists participating in the project include Tania Bruguera, Alex Da Corte, Jeremy Deller, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Ann Hamilton, Robert Longo, Josephine Meckseper, Marilyn Minter, Vik Muniz, Jayson Musson, Ahmet Ögüt, Yoko Ono, Trevor Paglen, Pedro Reyes, and Rirkrit Tiravanija. LESS

August 14, 2017

The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida, announced today that Sarah Cartwright has been named its new curator of collections. She took up the post on July 28.

Cartwright first joined the Ringling in 2013 as a post-doctoral curatorial research fellow. When she completed the fellowship, she assumed the role of grants administrator and has secured more than a million dollars in support of exhibitions, conservation, and general operations for the museum over the last three years.

“Sarah Cartwright has been invaluable to the institution,” said executive director Steven High. “I was thrilled to offer her this promotion, as she has a comprehensive knowledge of the collection as well as a wealth of experience. I look forward to seeing the exciting work she will do as a member of our curatorial staff.”

Prior to joining the Ringling, Cartwright held curatorial positions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and at Villa La Pietra in Florence, Italy, and was a Mellon post-doctoral teaching fellow in art history at Columbia University. LESS

August 14, 2017

The Spanish filmmaker Basilio Martín Patino, best known for his documentary trilogy Canciones para después de una Guerra (Songs for After a War) (1971), Queridísimos Verdugos (Dearest Executioners) (1973) and Caudillo (1977), died yesterday according to a report by Javier Memba in El Mundo. The son of Catholic professors and younger brother to the well known priest José María Martín Patino, the director was born in Lumbrales in the province of Salamanca, Spain in 1930. In 1955 he organized the celebrated Conversaciones de Salamanca, the first critical analysis of Spanish cinema, and moved to Madrid after graduating from university and enrolled in film school. He graduated in 1961 and was soon after met with censorship for his first short film Torerillos (1963). His Nueve cartas a Berta (Nine Letters to Bertha) (1966), starring Emilio Gutiérrez Caba and Elsa Baeza, won the Silver Shell at the San Sebastián International Film Festival.

Canciones para después de una Guerra (Songs for After a War) took as its subject the Spanish Civil War and was made in secret, seeing a public release in 1976 only after the death of military dictator Francisco Franco. Consisting of archival footage approved by Franco’s regime, the material was paired with music that gave a satirical edge to Patino’s appropriation. Though the director’s works haven’t been widely available to Western audiences in the past, Caudillo, titled after the Spanish term for “dictator,” is available on Vimeo.

In 1977, Patino was a member of the jury at the 27th Berlin International Film Festival, and in 2005, he received the Gold Medal from the Spanish Academy of Cinema.

August 14, 2017

The Swedish center for contemporary photography Fotografiska, located on the waterfront in Stockholm since 2010, is spearheading a new museum in the UK devoted to the medium, to be called the London Museum of Photography, according to a report by Gareth Harris in the Art Newspaper. The institution will occupy the new White Chapel building located close to the Whitechapel Gallery. According to Derwent London, the property investment company that owns the building, “Fotografiska will occupy the whole of Phase two comprising 89,000 square feet on a fifteen-year lease.” Completion of this second phase is scheduled for next year.

Tommy Rönngren, chairman of the Fotografiska board, says in a statement: “Fotografiska has for a long time been searching for suitable facilities in London, one of the world's most dynamic cities when it comes to photography. Whitechapel, which is one of London's most dynamic areas, will be a perfect location.” Fotografiska’s center in Stockholm, founded by brothers Jan and Per Broman, hosts four major temporary exhibitions annually. Recent exhibitions have been dedicated to David LaChapelle, Irving Penn, and Helena Blomqvist.

In other news, Fotografiska is also leasing a 45,000 square foot space in New York on Park Avenue South near Gramercy Park, in a building owned by the company RFR Realty.