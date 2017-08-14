Russian Government Confiscates Gogol Theater Director's Passport

POSTED August 15, 2017

Kirill Serebrennikov, the director of Moscow’s Gogol Theater who was accused of embezzling government funds and whose ballet about Rudolf Nureyev was shut down by the Bolshoi Theater, has had his passport confiscated by Russian authorities, reports the Moscow Times. “I am stripped of my passport. I can’t leave anymore,” said Serebrennikov in an interview with a German newspaper last week. He might not be able to attend a production of Hansel and Gretel he’s directing in Stuttgart in September.

A request for details on Serebrennikov’s plight from the RBC news group to the Russian Interior Ministry has yet to be answered. Last Friday, the Interfax news agency spoke to an anonymous source close to the director who said investigators took his passport in May during raids at his home and the Gogol Theater, events spurred by the embezzlement case. The investigators are perusing the passport to “establish its authenticity,” said the source, adding “These investigative measures are just a pretense to keep the director from traveling abroad.”

August 15, 2017

Tshiamo Naledi Letlhogonolo Pinky Mayeng, a member of the female South African artist collective iQhiya, died on August 13, 2017.

“It is with great sadness and our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our beloved,” said the group in a recent Facebook post. “Her openness to the world touched the hearts of everyone she met. She was an artist, daughter, sister, cousin, friend, lover, and a mother to Neox the cat. Although she was the youngest member of the collective, she was fiercely independent and strong willed.”

A memorial service is scheduled to take place on August 21 from 5:30–6 PM at the A4 Arts Foundation on Twenty-Three Buitenkant Street in Cape Town. Donations to the artist’s family can be made at the memorial.

August 15, 2017

Washington, DC’s National Gallery of Art has announced several new staff appointments in its library, gallery archives, and publishing office, in addition to promotions for curatorial staff.

The gallery has named Emiko Usui as editor in chief, starting October 2. Usui has been the director of MFA Publications at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston for the last six years, and her museum career, which spans twenty-five years, includes senior editorial positions at the MFA, as well as curatorial work at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the MFA.

Kathleen Williams has been appointed the gallery’s chief archivist, and her post begins on August 21. Williams worked for thirteen years with the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC), a division of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). She was hired to the NHPRC as its deputy executive director. In 2008, she was named its executive director.

Molly Donovan has been named curator of art, 1975–present, for building the gallery’s contemporary art holdings, nurturing relationships with living artists, and her leadership on an upcoming Rachel Whiteread exhibition. Kimberly Jones is curator of nineteenth-century French paintings, appointed for her expertise on several international projects, including a traveling retrospective on Frédéric Bazille. James Meyer, previously the chief curator and deputy director at Dia Art Foundation, has returned to the gallery as curator of art, 1945–1974. While at the gallery, before Dia, Meyer was the associate curator of modern art and aided in the acquisition of Virginia Dwan’s collection and archives, which were featured in his exhibition on the history of Dwan Gallery. Diane Waggoner was named curator of nineteenth-century photographs for her scholarship and exhibitions on British and American photography. And finally, for his outstanding work in modern art, curator and head of modern art Harry Cooper has been named senior curator of modern art. LESS

August 15, 2017

The David Roberts Art Foundation (DRAF) in London, begun in 2012, will be closing after its last show, “(X) A Fantasy,” which starts September 8 and runs until October 7, 2017, according to Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. David Roberts, the gallery’s founder, will then open a twenty-acre sculpture park in Somerset, west England. The gallery’s final exhibition will feature works from Danh Vo and Theaster Gates.

In 2015 the foundation added a “live projects” space for performances, a program which has been supported by Arts Council England. The performances will go on at different venues throughout London. Commissioned pieces by DJ Nkisi and Laure Prouvost will be presented at the Camden music theater Koko, via DRAF, on October 3. “We’ll still continue to do things in London, like the Koko event. And we are looking to do more regionally; I’m a big admirer of the Artist Rooms initiative [founded by the dealer Anthony d’Offay]. The sale of the London venue, which is funded mainly by me, means we can take on more projects,” said Roberts.

The sculpture garden is scheduled to open in 2019 on Somerlea Farm in Charlton Musgrove, so long as the local council approves. Roberts’s new project will be free to the public and showcase works from his collection by artists such as Sarah Lucas, Hans Josephsohn, and Kris Martin. “The property in Somerset will be non-commercial. We will show things from the collection there, and start new projects. We hope to attract a wider audience in Somerset; we think we’ll have more visitors there than in London. We don't get huge numbers of people through the door in Camden,” Roberts says.

August 15, 2017

The Chicago Tribune reports that Lisa and Steven Tananbaum have given Northwestern University’s Block Museum of Art a $1 million gift. This will allow the institution to expand its programming and permanently establish the position of the Steven and Lisa Munster Tananbaum Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art. The post will be filled by Janet Dees, who came to the Block Museum in 2015 after serving as the Eugene Thaw Curatorial Fellow, assistant curator and curator of contemporary art, at SITE Santa Fe. Dees organized the Block’s “If You Remember, I'll Remember” exhibition from earlier this year, and is preparing “Experiments in Form: Sam Gilliam, Alan Shields, Frank Stella,” for the museum in 2018.

“The Tananbaums’ gift will help advance our capacity to present major exhibitions and to commission new work by artists working internationally who will be invited to campus to interact with faculty and students and be nourished by the extraordinary resources of Northwestern. Our faculty and students across the university are extremely enthusiastic about engaging with artists and the creative process. The Block’s contemporary program is also adding to the vibrancy of Chicago’s cultural scene,” said Lisa Corrin, the Block Museum’s Ellen Philip Katz Director.

The Tananbaums have a major collection of postwar and contemporary art, with pieces by Brice Marden, Ellsworth Kelly, Frank Stella, and Andreas Gursky, among other artists. They are also benefactors to a number of different institutions, such as New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art, MoMA, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

August 15, 2017

A Willem de Kooning painting titled Woman-Ochre, 1954–55, which had been stolen from the University of Arizona Museum of Art thirty-two years ago, has finally been returned. The work was found by David Van Auker, the proprietor of Silver City, New Mexico’s Manzanita Ridge Furniture & Antiques, who was contacted about buying out the furnishings of a nearby home where the painting was located, writes Helen Stoilas of the Art Newspaper. The de Kooning was hiding inside of a bedroom. Van Auker purchased the contents of the home for $2,000. Customers to his shop said the work looked like a de Kooning—one man even offered to buy it for $200,000. But after Van Auker did some research, he found the piece matched the one lifted from the museum. He contacted the institution and the FBI in order to give it back. “This is a monumental moment for the museum. We are thrilled at the possibility that this work could once again be on exhibit in our galleries,” said Meg Hagyard, the museum’s director.

Jerry and Rita Alter, a quiet couple who enjoyed culture and liked to travel, owned the house where the painting was located. The executor of the Alters’ estate, Ronny Roseman, the couple’s nephew, said that he had “been informed by the authorities not to discuss the estate.” Van Auker believes the work never left the home after the theft: “When you purchase an estate like that, you sort of get to know the people, because you’re going through their papers and their medicine cabinets. I just had the feeling, that it went from here to there and never moved. I could be wrong.” Another modernist work from the Alters’ collection is currently being investigated.

The museum said the theft occurred at 9 AM on November 29, 1985, when a man and a woman followed a staff member into the building. In a statement, the museum said, “The man wandered up to the second floor while the woman chatted with a security guard. The man spent just under ten minutes on the second floor, cutting Woman-Ochre out of its wood frame with a sharp blade. Leaving remnants of the painting’s canvas edges behind, the man slipped the painting under a garment, walked back down the stairs and reunited with his accomplice. The two hurried out of the museum and never returned. The heist took no more than fifteen minutes.”

August 14, 2017

New York–based artist Jeffrey Beebe and John Post Lee of BravinLee Programs, a Chelsea gallery co-owned by Lee and Karin Bravin, have inflated a fifteen-foot-tall rat that bears a striking resemblance to President Donald Trump in Manhattan today. The larger-than-life rodent with Trump’s signature comb-over and orange glow is meant to be a kind of mascot for protesters demonstrating against the Trump administration.

“Scabby the Rat” was inflated near Trump Tower at 12:30 PM as a welcome home gesture to the president, who had said he was planning on stopping in his hometown before heading back to Washington, DC, during his seventeen-day vacation. According to a project statement, the inflatable is supposed to be an “enduring sign of resistance and ridicule” that will be loaned out to protests.

Funded by a Kickstarter campaign, the rat can be seen at Grand Army Plaza, between Fifty-Eighth and Sixtieth Streets west of Fifth Avenue. In the days leading up to the anti-Trump rat’s arrival, the president has been heavily criticized for his response to the violence that erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

At the other Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, hundreds of people gathered yesterday to condemn the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who marched on Charlottesville for a “Unite the Right” rally on Saturday, August 12. LESS

August 14, 2017

Scholar, curator, and educator Susan Dackerman has been named the John and Jill Freidenrich Director of the Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University. She will join the staff on September 18.

Dackerman was most recently a Getty scholar and consortium professor at the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles, where she conducted research for a new book on German Renaissance artist Albrecht Dürer’s prints and completed Jasper Johns: Catalogue Raisonné of Monotypes, with Jennifer Roberts, for publication this fall. Prior to the Getty, Dackerman was the curator of prints at the Harvard Art Museums from 2005 to 2015 and an assistant curator at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

“Through her exceptional knowledge of and excellent track record within the world of university arts museums, Susan brings to Stanford a truly distinctive perspective,” said Harry J. Elam Jr., vice president for the arts at Stanford. “She is the right person to lead us in this exciting new period in the Cantor’s history.”

August 14, 2017

This morning, the New York–based nonprofit Creative Time raised Nari Ward’s Breathing Flag in tandem with four other cultural organizations across the nation. The flag is part of the organization’s series “Pledges of Allegiance” comprising sixteen commissioned flags that address the country’s current political climate.

“We realized we needed a space to resist that was defined not in opposition to a symbol, but in support of one, and so we created a permanent space,” Creative Time artistic director Nato Thompson said. “The flag seemed an ideal form to build that space around both practically and symbolically.”

Ward’s Breathing Flag references both Marcus Garvey’s Universal Negro Improvement Association flag and an African prayer symbol known as a Congolese Cosmogram, a religious symbol which represents birth, life, death, and rebirth. The hole patterns depicted on the upper-left-hand corner of the flag can also be found in some of the oldest African American churches in the country such as the First African Baptist Church in Savannah, Georgia. The holes were drilled into the floorboards of the house of worship so that slaves escaping the South on the underground railroad could breathe while hiding beneath the floor. “The union of that moment and of Garvey’s black nationalist flag acknowledge the resilience of the human spirit to survive even as we continue the need to remind America that Black Lives Matter,” Ward said in a statement.