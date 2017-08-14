Denver Art Museum Moves Forward with $150 Million Renovation

POSTED August 17, 2017

The Denver Art Museum has decided to continue with its plans for a $150 Million renovation project without waiting for the city’s vote on a bond package this November, John Wenzel of The Know reports.

The museum is hoping to receive about a quarter of the cost of the refurbishment from the city’s $937 million General Obligation Bond. The city’s support is considered crucial to the project, which aims to overhaul the Gio Ponti–designed North Building and build a new fifty-thousand-square feet welcome center. The institution has been working to raise funds for the last five years. In February, Colorado philanthropists Anna and John J. Sie gifted the museum $12 million for the campus revitalization project.

“We’re very optimistic, but you always have to prepare and be realistic,” museum director Christoph Heinrich said. “We just had a meeting today looking at what could be deferred, and if this is something we could do over ten years instead of two years. The scope would switch dramatically, and we would have to continue fundraising like crazy.”

August 17, 2017

According to News4Jax, a homeless man was arrested and charged with grand theft for trying to steal a bronze statue of a horse from a gallery in Saint Augustine, Florida. The work was valued at $4,200. Police investigating the theft found the suspect, sixty-six-year-old Richard Talach, after a man walked into the Grand Bohemian Gallery on King Street to inform the staff that he had seen Talach, carrying the statue in a black suitcase. After the police apprehended Talach, he confessed to the crime.

August 16, 2017

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, is opening her own museum in the Shinjuku neighborhood of Tokyo on October 1. David Zwirner gallery, which represents Kusama, confirmed the news. Her new series of paintings, “My Eternal Soul,” will be featured in the museum’s inaugural exhibition, “Creation Is a Solitary Pursuit, Love Is What Brings You Closer to Art,” which will run October 1 through February 25.

The New York Times reports that the artist commissioned the new institution’s glowing lantern-like structure, designed by Kume Sekkei, years ago. While the five-story building was completed in 2014, Kusama has remained quiet about its purpose. She may have alluded to it in an interview with the Washington Post in February, when she was asked what had been the highlight of her career. “It’s still coming,” Kusama responded. “I’m going to create it in the future.”

The museum will be directed by the president of Tama Art University and director of the Saitama Museum of Modern Art, Tensei Tatebata. Dedicated to Kusama’s own work, the venue will mount two exhibitions each year. It will also house the artist’s popular “infinity rooms” and other installations, a reading room, and archival materials.

August 16, 2017

The German Society for Photography has awarded Duane Michals its prestigious Culture Prize, reports Monopol. The American photographer is best known for his personal, philosophical, and, at times, whimsical sequential images, which often incorporate text and depict scenes ranging from the surreal to the political.

Born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, in 1932, Michals studied graphic design at the University of Denver between 1949 and 1953. He then served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. After his military service, Michals continued his graphic design studies at the Parsons School of Design in 1956. The artist’s interest in photography wasn’t ignited until he vacationed in Russia in 1958.

The artist’s early work was featured alongside Bruce Davidson, Lee Friedlander, Danny Lyon, and Garry Winogrand in the 1966 exhibition “Towards a Social Landscape” at the George Eastman House in Rochester, New York. In 1970, MoMA staged a solo show titled “Stories by Duane Michals.” Today, the eighty-five-year-old artist continues to exhibit in museums and galleries across the globe, including, most recently, at OSMOS in New York.

The annual prize was established in 1959 to celebrate significant photographic achievements, especially in the artistic, humanitarian, social, technical, educational, or scientific fields. Michals will be honored at an award ceremony that will take place at the SK Culture Foundation in Köln on October 21. LESS

August 16, 2017

Following the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh ordered the removal of four of the city’s Confederate monuments on Monday, which were carted away “quickly and quietly” last night, Nicholas Fandos and Russell Goldman of the New York Times report.

Pugh is the latest city official to relocate statues commemorating Confederate-era figures. The mayor of Lexington, Kentucky, also announced on Monday that two public works would be taken down. Other politicians from across the nation, including the mayors of Gainesville, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; and Louisville, Kentucky, also responded to the alt-right rally—organized as a protest of the removal of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park—by denouncing racism, bigotry, and intolerance, and by calling for a review of the public artworks in their cities.

“For me, the statues represented pain, and not only did I want to protect my city from any more of that pain, I also wanted to protect my city from any of the violence that was occurring around the nation,” Pugh said. “We don’t need that in Baltimore.”

August 16, 2017

The Blanton Museum of Art at the University of Texas at Austin has announced that it has been gifted seven works by American abstract painter Leon Polk Smith. The works come to the museum from the Leon Polk Smith Foundation and longtime Austin-based philanthropists Jeanne and Michael Klein.

“This concentration of works by Leon Polk Smith brings historical depth to our holdings of postwar American painting and allows us to highlight Smith’s pioneering role in the development of abstract painting in the United States, from the new dynamism he brought to geometric abstraction to his prescient shaped canvases,” museum director Simone Wicha said.

The seven works, which were created between 1942 and 1959, showcase the artist’s interests in line, color, and the concept of space as “a positive force.” Three paintings—GWB, 1945/94, Moon, 1958–59, and Yellow White Sun, 1958–59—will be displayed at the museum this fall and one of the works on paper will be part of an exhibition in museum’s paper vault gallery, opening in the spring.

August 16, 2017

The Nassau County Museum of Art in New York has announced that its curator at large Charles A. Riley II has been named director, Long Island Weekly reports. Riley succeeds Karl E. Willers, who led the institution for seven years.

The writer, curator, and educator has authored thirty-two books on art, business, and public policy, including the recently published Free as Gods: How the Jazz Age Reinvented Modernism (2017), Art at Lincoln Center (2009), The Art of Peter Max (2002), and The Arts in the World Economy (1994). His next book, a study of Rodin in Chinese and English, will be published by the Chimei Museum in the fall.

Riley previously served as a reporter for Time and Fortune, and as the editor in chief of WE magazine, a bimonthly devoted to people with disabilities. His writings have also appeared in Art & Auction and Art & Antiques and Antiques and Fine Art. Riley also worked for Doubleday publishing house and as a professor at the City University of New York.

August 16, 2017

Despite $48 million of public funding already spent on the Thomas Heatherwick–designed Garden Bridge project—a plan for a green pedestrian thoroughfare that was supposed to connect the north and south banks of London’s River Thames—the venture is officially being jettisoned, writes Roslyn Sulcas of the New York Times. The city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, who inherited the scheme from his predecessor Boris Johnson, refused to put aside money for the bridge’s annual maintenance costs, which would have amounted up to $4 million. Mervyn Davies, the chairman of the Garden Bridge Trust, said that Khan’s unwillingness to fully embrace the project, which in total was estimated to cost $260 million, had made it impossible to secure the necessary funding for the plan to continue. Khan was against the Garden Bridge idea well before assuming his mayoral post.

The idea for the bridge first came from the actress Joanna Lumley, who received Johnson’s support in 2012. The chancellor of the exchequer at that time, George Osborne, then put aside $78 million of public money for it. The remainder of the project’s costs was to be brought in from corporations and other various benefactors. But a review to determine whether or not the bridge was worth any more financial support from the government, ordered by Khan last September, concluded that it indeed did not, and recommended that the project be shut down.

The design called for 270 trees and more than 100,000 different plants to fill the 1,200-foot-long bridge. “The Garden Bridge would have been a unique place; a beautiful new green space in the heart of London, free to use and open to all, showcasing the best of British talent and innovation. It is a sad day for London because it is sending out a message to the world that we can no longer deliver such exciting projects,” said Davies in a letter to the mayor. Tom Edwards, however—the transport correspondent for the BBC—wrote on the network’s website: “This shambles is an embarrassing mess for the capital and it has already descended into finger pointing and a blame game over who is culpable for wasting . . . public money.”

August 16, 2017

Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper reports that Scotland Yard’s art and antiquities unit is on its way to being shut down. The three officers on the team—Sophie Hayes, Philip Clare, and Ray Swan—have been assigned to aid the Metropolitan Police investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire that took place on June 14, 2017, which killed more than eighty people, including the young artist Khadija Saye. Vernon Rapley, the head of the unit from 2001 until 2010, said that he is “worried that the closure of the unit is now being considered. I am very concerned that the Metropolitan Police is unable to give assurances on when the three detectives who have been temporarily reassigned will be returned to the unit.” Claire Hutcheon, the detective sergeant who oversaw the team, left last year and has not been replaced.

The art and antiques unit was founded in 1969. Its London Stolen Art Database, which contains information on 54,000 looted items, is the world’s most valuable national police register of art, second only to that of Italy’s Carabinieri.

A representative for the Metropolitan Police said that Hayes, Clare, and Swan have only temporarily been transferred to the Grenfell Tower case, which he said is “one of the largest in the Met’s history and involves the use of detectives from a range of different units.” He also went on to say that Scotland Yard is “maintaining ongoing relationships with key partners in this interim period and will continue to investigate any allegations of crime relating to art or antiques.” When asked for a guarantee that the unit will indeed not be dissolved, the spokesman restated that the trio of detectives has been “temporarily transferred to the fire investigation.”