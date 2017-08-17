Wang Bing Wins Golden Leopard Award at Seventieth Locarno Film Festival

POSTED August 21, 2017

Chinese director Wang Bing was presented with the prestigious Golden Leopard award at the Seventieth Locarno Film Festival last week in Switzerland, Je-Seung Lee of ArtAsiaPacific reports. He was honored with the top prize for his ninety-minute documentary film Mrs.Fang (2017), which tells the story of an elderly sexagenarian woman who lives in a small southern Chinese fishing village and suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. The work was screened at Documenta 14 in Kassel earlier this year.

Established in 1946, the Locarno Film Festival is one of the longest-running film festivals in the world. This year’s judging committee was led by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas. Wang Bing is the fifth Chinese director in the film festival’s history to receive a Golden Leopard.

In April, Wang Bing was awarded the third EYE Art and Film Prize in Amsterdam, and in 2012, Wang was honored with the Orizzonti Best Feature Prize for his documentary film Three Sisters (2012) at the Sixty-Ninth Venice International Film Festival. Wang Bing is known for telling Chinese stories that chronicle the lives of the poor and disenfranchised.

August 21, 2017

The Hammer Museum announced today that Allegra Pesenti has joined the institution as its new associate director and senior curator of the UCLA Grunwald Center for the Graphic Arts. Pesenti returns to the museum where she was the Grunwald Center curator from 2007 to 2013.

“Her expertise in works on paper is a tremendous asset to the Grunwald Center, one of the country’s finest collections of prints, photographs, and artists’ books,” Hammer director Ann Philbin said. “We are particularly looking forward to the exhibition of Victor Hugo’s drawings that she is organizing with Cynthia Burlingham.”

During her seven-year tenure at the Hammer, Pesenti organized a series of major exhibitions including “Gouge: The Modern Woodcut 1870 to Now” (2008–09), “Rachel Whiteread Drawings” (2010), “Zarina: Paper like Skin” (2012), “Enrico David” (2013), and four installations of the Hammer’s Houseguest series. After the Hammer, she served as chief curator for the Menil Drawing Institute then as curator at large for the Menil Collection until July 2016. During her time there, she worked closely with Los Angeles–based architects Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee on the conception and design of the Menil Drawing Institute, the first freestanding center in America devoted solely to the collecting, research, conservation, and exhibition of works on paper.

August 21, 2017

The International Criminal Court ruled on Thursday, August 17, that Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi, a member of a jihadist group linked to Al Qaeda, must pay $3.2 million in damages for destroying ancient shrines and damaging a mosque in Timbuktu, Marlise Simons of the New York Times reports.

Al-Mahdi was arrested in Niger in 2013 after French-led military troops recaptured Timbuktu. In 2016 he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years in prison in a landmark ruling. The trial marked he first time that The Hague treated the destruction of cultural property a war crime.

Since Mahdi is penniless, the judges asked the court’s Trust Fund for Victims to pay the actual reparations, and declared that it will cover structural damages, economic losses suffered by the local residents, and possibly a memorial or community program.

August 18, 2017

Stephen Salisbury of philly.com reports that the city of Philadelphia will install its first public sculpture honoring the life of an African American. The city’s decision to install the statue follows a growing national protest against public Confederate monuments. The work will be a commemoration of educator, civil rights activist, and ballplayer Octavius V. Catto.

“Philadelphia has more than 1,700 statues on public land, which is more than any other city,” said Murray Dubin, a former Inquirer reporter and author, with colleague Daniel R. Biddle, of Tasting Freedom: Octavius Catto and the Battle for Equality in Civil War America (2010). “None of these statues are about named or individual African Americans. None.”

The twelve-foot-tall bronze will be erected next month where Catto was murdered on the southern apron of City Hall. Catto was shot and killed on election day in Philadelphia in 1871 while fighting for black suffrage. Behind the statue there will be five upturned streetcars made of granite. In front of the figure will be a stainless-steel ballot box resting on a table. These elements refer to Catto’s successful campaign to desegregate the city’s horse-drawn streetcars in 1867 and his fight for the ratification of the fifteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution. Excerpts from his writings will also be incised on the monument.

“He’s not in any history books kids in high school and middle school have now,” said Dubin. “Nobody knows about Catto. He was an extraordinary, forgotten African American, American hero.” LESS

August 18, 2017

Latvian-born architect Gunnar Birkerts, known for his light-filled modernist buildings that reflected the Scandinavian architecture that inspired him, died at his home in Needham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday at the age of ninety-two, William Grimes of the New York Times reports. His passing was confirmed by his son, literary critic Sven Birkerts.

Born in Riga on January 17, 1925, Birkerts, fled Latvia at the end of World War II. He settled in Germany where he attended Stuttgart’s technical university and earned diplomas in engineering and architecture. Birkerts then moved to the United States where he began his career working at the Chicago-based firm Perkins & Will. Two years later, he joined the firm of Scandinavian architect Eero Saarinen where he worked on the General Motors Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, and the Milwaukee County War Memorial. Birkerts joined firm the Yamasaki, Leinweber & Associates in Birmingham in 1956, and eventually opened his own with colleague Frank Straub in 1959. They designed several projects including the Marathon Oil Building in Detroit before he ended the partnership to start Birkerts & Associates in 1963. He went on to complete a variety of projects including the South Wing addition to the Detroit Institute of Arts and the University of Detroit.

Among his most notable designs are the Contemporary Arts Museum in Houston, the Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis, and the University of Michigan’s law library, for which he created an underground addition, completed in 1981, that included a V-shaped glass moat which reflected the building’s Gothic tower allowing it to be seen from fifty-six feet below ground level. In the late 1980s he was commissioned to build the Latvian National Library in Riga. Known as the Castle of Light, the building is topped with a glass pyramid, which references a Latvian folk tale about a castle of light and a glass mountain. In recognition of the project, the American Institute of Architects awarded Birkerts its Library Building Award in 2017, calling the library “a contemporary Modernist masterpiece.”

Birkerts also taught architecture at the University of Michigan from 1959 to 1990 and authored the following works: Subterranean Urban Systems (1974), Gunnar Birkerts: Buildings, Projects, and Thoughts, 1960-1985 (1985), and Process and Expression in Architectural Form (1994). LESS

August 18, 2017

The San Diego Art Institute has named Jacqueline Silverman as its new executive director. She took up the post on August 14. “We are delighted with Jacqueline’s appointment,” said board chair Bruce Tall. “She brings us broad expertise in strategic leadership, community engagement, innovative programming, and fund development.”

Silverman is a nonprofit arts management professional who has worked with social service and arts organizations in San Diego, New York, Palm Beach, and Chicago for the past thirty years. She has previously served as executive director of the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture and the San Diego Performing Arts League, and most recently, as interim director of the San Diego Jewish Film Festival. She succeeds Ginger Shulick Porcella, who led the institute since 2014.

August 18, 2017

Neha Kirpal, director, founder, and coowner of the India Art Fair, is handing over the reins to Jagdip Jagpal, Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports. Kirpal will still have an active role in the fair and will continue to sit on its board.

“With Jagdip’s strong background in both the commercial and public art sector, she is ideally placed to take the India Art Fair to its next level of potential, in India and beyond,” Kirpal said.

Previously, Jagpal served as a consultant for the New Art Exchange; senior project coordinator at the Whitworth Art Gallery, the Manchester Museum, and the Manchester Art Gallery; and International Program Manager at Tate. Most recently, she worked with New North and South, a network of eleven arts organizations across South Asia and the North of England, on a program of artist commissions and exhibitions. Currently, she is a governor of the London School of Economics and a member of the development board at the Royal College of Art.

August 18, 2017

In protest of President Donald Trump’s response to the deadly white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, sixteen members of the Committee on the Arts and Humanities have resigned, Edward-Isaac Dovere of Politico reports.

“Reproach and censure in the strongest possible terms are necessary following your support of the hate groups and terrorists who killed and injured fellow Americans in Charlottesville,” a joint letter released Friday morning reads. “The false equivalencies you push cannot stand. The Administration’s refusal to quickly and unequivocally condemn the cancer of hatred only further emboldens those who wish America ill. We cannot sit idly by, the way that your West Wing advisors have, without speaking out against your words and actions.”

Signed by Paula Boggs, Chuck Close, Richard Cohen, Fred Goldring, Howard L. Gottlieb,Vicki Kennedy, Jhumpa Lahiri, Anne Luzzatto, Thom Mayne, Kalpen Modi (Kal Penn), Eric Ortner, Ken Solomon, Caroline Taylor, Jill Cooper Udall, Andrew Weinstein, and John Lloyd Young, the letter also criticizes the president’s proposal to defund the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities and his decision to pull out of the Paris agreement, ban refugees and people from Muslim-majority countries, attack trans service members, and threaten nuclear war.

“Ignoring your hateful rhetoric would have made us complicit in your words and actions. We took a patriotic oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” The committee was created by President Reagan’s administration in 1982 to advise the American leader on issues ranging from arts in education to cultural diplomacy. Some members of the committee left their posts after Trump was elected last fall, the other members decided to stay until successors could be appointed. However, after Trump said that there “is blame on both sides” after the unrest in Charlottesville, criticizing those protesting the people who organized the “Unite the Right” rally attended by neo-Nazis, Klu Klux Klan members, and white supremacists, the members agreed it was time to resign. The full letter is as follows: August 18, 2017 Dear Mr. President: Reproach and censure in the strongest possible terms are necessary following your support of the hate groups and terrorists who killed and injured fellow Americans in Charlottesville. The false equivalencies you push cannot stand. The Administration’s refusal to quickly and unequivocally condemn the cancer of hatred only further emboldens those who wish America ill. We cannot sit idly by, the way that your West Wing advisors have, without speaking out against your words and actions. We are members of the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH). The Committee was created in 1982 under President Reagan to advise the White House on cultural issues. We were hopeful that continuing to serve in the PCAH would allow us to focus on the important work the committee does with your federal partners and the private sector to address, initiate, and support key policies and programs in the arts and humanities for all Americans. Effective immediately, please accept our resignation from the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities. Elevating any group that threatens and discriminates on the basis of race, gender, ethnicity, disability, orientation, background, or identity is un-American. We have fought slavery, segregation, and internment. We must learn from our rich and often painful history. The unified fabric of America is made by patriotic individuals from backgrounds as vast as the nation is strong. In our service to the American people, we have experienced this first-hand as we traveled and built the Turnaround Arts education program, now in many urban and rural schools across the country from Florida to Wisconsin. Speaking truth to power is never easy, Mr. President. But it is our role as commissioners on the PCAH to do so. Art is about inclusion. The Humanities include a vibrant free press. You have attacked both. You released a budget which eliminates arts and culture agencies. You have threatened nuclear war while gutting diplomacy funding. The Administration pulled out of the Paris agreement, filed an amicus brief undermining the Civil Rights Act, and attacked our brave trans service members. You have subverted equal protections, and are committed to banning Muslims and refugee women & children from our great country. This does not

unify the nation we all love. We know the importance of open and free dialogue through our work in the cultural diplomacy realm, most recently with the first-ever US Government arts and culture delegation to Cuba, a country without the same First Amendment protections we enjoy here. Your words and actions push us all further away from the freedoms we are guaranteed. Ignoring your hateful rhetoric would have made us complicit in your words and actions. We took a patriotic oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Supremacy, discrimination, and vitriol are not American values. Your values are not American values. We must be better than this. We are better than this. If this is not clear to you, then we call on you to resign your office, too. Thank you, Paula Boggs

Chuck Close

Richard Cohen

Fred Goldring

Howard L. Gottlieb

Vicki Kennedy

Jhumpa Lahiri

Anne Luzzatto

Thom Mayne

Kalpen Modi (Kal Penn)

Eric Ortner

Ken Solomon

Caroline Taylor

Jill Cooper Udall

Andrew Weinstein

John Lloyd Young LESS

August 18, 2017

Italian artist Chiara Fumai, best known for her performative and multimedia works that engage radical feminism, media culture, language, and repression, has died. The thirty-nine-year-old artist was found dead in the Doppelgaenger gallery in Bari, Italy, Antonella Marino of La Reppublica reports. The cause of death may have been an overdose of drugs.

Born in Rome in 1978, Fumai worked as a DJ of underground techno music for many years before she became involved in performance art. She participated in Documenta 13 where she presented The Moral Exhibition House, 2012, a one-hundred-day performance based on Italian radical feminist literature, for which she channeled Annie Jones, the famous “Bearded Lady” of the Victorian era, and freak show performer Zalumma Agrain, and created a fictional campaign for feminist Valerie Solanas’s S.C.U.M. Manifesto. Written in 1967, the manifesto intended to demonstrate men's inferiority. For the performance, Fumai allowed Solanas to take over her body and voice to recite excerpts from her the work. “I believe that living the artwork in a total way is an intense and generous way of staying in the world.”

For Contour 7, the Biennial of Moving Image, Fumai rewrote the story of her live acts into a seance for The Book of Evil Spirits, 2015. Her works have also been exhibited and screened at the 2009 Venice Film Festival; the Jeu de Paume, Paris; the Overgarden Institute of Contemporary Art, Copenhagen; Museon Arts Park, Moscow; the Fiorucci Art Trust, London; MAXXI National Museum of XXI Century Arts, Rome; and Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo.