Documenta 14 Cancels Franco Berardi’s Auschwitz on the Beach Performance Following Outcry

POSTED August 23, 2017

Documenta 14 organizers have decided to cancel a performance by Italian activist and media theorist Franco Berardi after the work caused public outrage. Critics of the piece, titled Auschwitz on the Beach, argue that the parallel it draws between the plight of refugees and the Holocaust is offensive. The performance was scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 24, at 8:30 PM.

A statement published on Documenta 14’s website reads: “In response to the violence and volume of complaints and disparaging remarks received during the last week, we have decided to cancel Franco ‘Bifo’ Berardi’s performance. We respect those who might feel offended by the title of Berardi’s poem. We don’t want to add pain to their grief. However, we don’t want to simply accept these accusations nor abandon discussion and critical thinking. On the contrary, we need to activate the dispositive of the Parliament of Bodies to host all voices and encourage dialogue.”

The piece will be replaced by a poetry reading and discussion about Europe’s migration crisis. For the new event, “Shame on Us: A Reading and Discussion,” Berardi will read a poem that inspired the original work. In defense of Berardi’s work, Documenta 14’s artistic director Adam Szymczyk, said, “In its magnitude and systemic nature of state-orchestrated destruction of an entire race, the Holocaust remains a singular manifestation within human history. . .The planned discussion and reading of Berardi’s poem within the Parliament of Bodies is a warning against historical amnesia, a call for an awakening of conscience and for collective action—and not an attempt to relativize the Holocaust.”

August 23, 2017

In the wake of the murderous alt-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month—organized to protest the removal of a statute of Robert E. Lee, a Confederate and white supremacist icon—cities throughout the United States are working harder at removing pieces that commemorate figures and events associated with the Confederacy during the American Civil War. For instance, four Confederate monuments were “quickly and quietly” taken down under the cover of night in Baltimore shortly after the events in Charlottesville, as ordered by the city’s mayor, Catherine Pugh. Now Bill de Blasio, New York City’s mayor, has asked for a “ninety-day review of all symbols of hate on city property,” writes Aaron Short of Hyperallergic.

Indeed, there are a number of these monuments throughout the city, many of which were provided by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, an organization founded in 1894 in Nashville, Tennessee, the “outgrowth of numerous ladies’ hospital associations, sewing societies, and knitting circles that worked throughout the South during the War Between the States to supply the needs of the soldiers,” as per the group’s website. Among them: a pair of plaques commemorating Robert E. Lee in the Fort Hamilton neighborhood of Brooklyn that have already been uprooted by the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, and busts of two Confederate generals located in the Bronx Community College’s “Hall of Fame.” (Ruben Diaz Jr., the Bronx borough president, suggested sending the busts to the New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs, “where they could be presented in a historical context rather than venerated,” he said.)

But there are other symbols, unrelated to the efforts of the UDC, which have been in the city for ages and are now under scrutiny, such as a large statute of J. Marion Sims, located at Fifth Avenue and East 103 Street, across from the New York Academy of Medicine (Sims is considered the “father of modern gynecology,” but he performed operations and experiments on black women who were slaves), and a sidewalk plaque honoring Philippe Pétain, a Nazi collaborator, installed along the Canyon of Heroes on Broadway in the Financial District. There are also two streets in the Fort Hamilton army base, named after Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee, that Congresswoman Yvette Clarke is pressuring the US Army to rename: “The time has come for the Army to remove from Fort Hamilton and other military installations the disgraced names of men who waged war against the United States to preserve the evil institution of slavery,” she said.

The president, however, is clueless about the desire many have to take these artworks down after the horrors of Charlottesville. “This week it’s Robert E. Lee. I notice that Stonewall Jackson’s coming down,” he said during a speech at Trump Tower on August 15. “I wonder, is it George Washington next week, and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?” LESS

August 23, 2017

After an unknown substance reddened Prague’s Vltava River last Monday, artist group Bolt958 took credit for coloring the river as an act of protest against the commercial use of the historic Mánes exhibition hall, located on the river’s bank, Monopol reports.

Built sometime between 1928 and 1930 by the Mánes Association of Fine Artists—an artists’ association and exhibition society named after painter Josef Mánes and founded in 1887—the Functionalist building complex is part of the Czech Foundation for Fine Arts. After the city landmark underwent a roughly $7 million renovation in 2014, it has been rented out to commercial businesses. Currently, the gallery has been transformed into a makeshift gym after being rented out by Reebok.

Angry over this use of the exhibition space, Bolt958 decided to pour an unidentified substance into the river that turned it bright red. “Mánes is bleeding, and starting to sink,” the group wrote on Facebook. ‎‎They added, “Mánes is supposed to serve artists, but it is currently dividing them.”

The public’s reaction to the stunt was mixed. While some viewed it as a successful way to draw attention to an issue that should be addressed by the city, others thought the coloring caused panic, which unnecessarily distracted the local fire and police departments. Authorities initially expressed concern about whether the unknown substance was polluting the river, which flows into the Elbe. However, the fire department has since officially declared the pigment benign. Even though the pigment has dissolved, it is uncertain whether the artists will face any charges. LESS

August 23, 2017

The Singapore Art Museum announced on Tuesday, August 22, that independent curator June Yap will join the institution as its new director of curatorial, programs, and publications. She will assume her responsibilities on September 1.

In her new role, Yap will help shape the museum’s content creation and bolster its curatorial team as the institution prepares to undergo an extensive expansion and renovation project that aims to double its exhibition space and build state-of-the-art facilities.

“I have no doubt that Dr. June Yap’s coming in to lead SAM’s team of highly capable curators will take our research and programming of contemporary art into new territory,” said board chair Jane Ittogi.

Yap has more than a decade’s worth of curatorial experience. She previously organized exhibitions at the museum when she worked as a curator there from 2003 to 2004. She also served on its acquisitions committee. From 2012 to 2014, Yap was the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s UBS MAP curator, South and Southeast Asia. More recently, she was selected to curate the Singapore pavilion at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, but withdrew from the project in January citing “differences in the operational approaches.” LESS

August 23, 2017

A new museum dedicated to African American history and the United States’ first national memorial to the victims of lynching are currently under construction in Montgomery, Alabama, Erin Edgemon of al.com reports. Spearheaded by the legal rights organization known as the Equal Justice Initiative, the 11,000-square-foot-musuem, located on the site of a former auction and slave warehouse, is scheduled to open as early as 2018.

“We want to create an institution that allows people to experience directly what this history means and what it does,” EJI’s executive director Bryan Stevenson said in April. “In America, we don't talk about slavery. We don't talk about lynching. We don't talk about segregation. Our silence has left us vulnerable to new forms of bigotry and discrimination that we need to address.”

Called “From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration,” the museum will contain high-tech exhibits, artifacts, recordings, and films as well as comprehensive data on lynching and racial segregation. The institution will aim to connect the history of racial inequality and injustice to contemporary issues of mass incarceration and police brutality.

The Memorial to Peace and Justice is being built on a six-acre-land parcel that used to be a former public housing complex. The massive classical structure consisting of 801 suspended six-foot concrete columns, each representing a county in the US where lynchings and racial terror took place. The columns will also be engraved with the names of more than four thousand victims. LESS

August 22, 2017

Karl Otto Götz, a painter most famously associated with the postwar art informel movement—Europe’s answer to Abstract Expressionism—died at home on August 19 in the tiny German village of Niederbreitbach-Wolfenacker, reports Monopol. He was 103.

Götz was a professor at the Kunstakademie Düsseldorf for many years. A number of his pupils, such as Sigmar Polke and Gerhard Richter, found international acclaim. On the occasion of his one-hundredth birthday, Götz was honored with numerous exhibitions throughout Germany, including a retrospective at the Neue Nationalgalerie, in 2013–14. For a Critic’s Pick review of the show on artforum.com, writer Andrea Gyorody called his paintings “a magical convergence of method and chaos, discipline and spontaneity, worthy of greater recognition among his postwar peers.”

“With Karl Otto Götz, our country loses an unusual artist personality—a great, gifted, and in the best sense, self-sufficient painter,” wrote Norbert Lammert, the president of Germany’s parliament. Walter Smerling, the director of the Duisburger Museum Küppersmühle for Modern Art, said that “cultural dignity was returned to our country” by Götz after World War II.

August 22, 2017

After more than sixty years in print, New York’s acclaimed alternative weekly, the Village Voice, will cease to exist as a paper edition, writes Benjamin Mullin of Poynter. Billionaire Peter Barbey, who bought the journal in 2015, said in a statement that the Voice “plans to maintain its iconic progressive brand with its digital platform and a variety of new editorial initiatives and a full slate of events that will include The Obie Awards and The Pride Awards.”

After a breakdown in negotiations between the periodical’s management and its historic union, writers who’d previously written for the Voice—such Ta-Nehisi Coates, J. Hoberman, Molly Haskell, Hilton Als, Roberta Smith, and Deborah Jowitt—signed an open letter in July addressed to Barbey, accusing him of going against everything the progressive weekly stands for by not renewing its union contract. (In 1982, for instance, the Voice was the first private enterprise in the United States to offer domestic/same-sex partner benefits.)

“The most powerful thing about the Voice wasn’t that it was printed on newsprint or that it came out every week,” Barbey continued in his statement. “It was that the Village Voice was alive, and that it changed in step with and reflected the times and the ever-evolving world around it. I want the Village Voice brand to represent that for a new generation of people—and for generations to come.”

August 22, 2017

The Baltimore Museum of Art has announced today that it is welcoming Adam Pendleton, as well as six new business and community leaders, to its board of trustees. The New York–based artist will join former financial analyst Heidi Berghuis; president and CEO of Global Policy Solutions, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings; civil rights attorney Brooke Lierman; marketing executive David H. Milton; businessman Scott Schelle; and oncologist Wilma Bulkin Siegel, as well as board chair Clair Zamoiski Segal, museum director Christopher Bedford, and forty other trustees, in governing the institution.

“I am delighted by the enthusiasm, talent, and expertise that these new trustees bring to the Baltimore Museum of Art,” said Segal. “I know their commitment to the museum’s mission and vision will help us grow as an institution.”

August 22, 2017

The Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum announced today that is has received a major donation from Univision Communications Inc., the owner of Univision Network, a leading Spanish-language television network in the United States. The gift of fifty-seven artworks include serigraphs, paintings, and mixed-media works by forty artists from Latin America and the United States, including Cundo Bermudez, Antonia Guzman, Wifredo Lam, and Rafael Soriano.

“This collection from Univision aligns naturally with our mission to inspire and propel Miami’s evolution as a cultural destination,” Frost director Jordana Pomeroy said. The museum will exhibit the works in the upcoming exhibition “Reflections of the Americas: New Acquisitions from the Collection of Univision,” which will open September 23 and run through January 3.