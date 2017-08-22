University of Arkansas to Establish Arts School with $120 Million Gift

POSTED August 23, 2017

The University of Arkansas has received an historic $120 million gift from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation, the philanthropic enterprise launched by the family of late Walmart founder Sam Walton. The donation will support the establishment of the state’s first art school. In a statement, the university said this will “transform access to art in Arkansas.”

The School of Art will offer graduate programs and degrees in art history, art education, and graphic design, with an emphasis on American art and art of the Americas; support students financially with scholarships, grants, and internship opportunities; and partner with other institutions such as the Crystal Bridges, which was founded by the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation in 2005.

“The School of Art will shape a new generation of artists, historians, designers, and teachers with a unique understanding of the hope art can bring to communities,” said Alice Walton, chairwoman of the board of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. “The unparalleled access to meaningful American art will connect the heartland to the world.”

In 2002, the foundation gave the University of Arkansas $300 million, one of the largest gifts given to a US public higher education university, for its undergraduate honors college and graduate school programs.

Moderna Museet has announced some changes among its curatorial positions. Jo Widoff, who has served as an exhibition curator, will now be responsible for the museum’s international collection. Lars Bang Larsen, meanwhile, will begin work as an adjunct curator at the museum.

Widoff, a veteran curator, has already organized shows including “Turner Monet Twombly,” 2011, “Dance Machines,” 2013, “Life Itself,” and “Yayoi Kusama” (both 2016). Currently based in Copenhagen, Larsen has penned essays on Öyvind Fahlström, Palle Nielsen, and the artists involved in the publication Puss . A frequent contributor to Artforum, Larsen examined the history of Superflex in the magazine’s April 2014 issue.

The list of participating artists for the 2017 Moscow Biennale, titled “Clouds ⇄ Forests,” has been revealed, reports Alex Greenberger of Artnews. The exhibition will focus on “a new eco-system formed through a circulation of ‘Cloud Tribes,’ who were born on the Internet cloud space, and ‘Forest Tribes’ who are born on cultural origins,” according to a statement released by the biennale’s organizers. “Clouds ⇄ Forests,” which will take place at Moscow’s State Tretyakov Gallery, will open on September 19 and run until January 18, 2018.

The artists in this year’s biennale are as follows:

Nadim Abbas, Hong Kong

Adel Abidin, Iraq / Finland / Jordan

Nindityo Adipurnomo, Indonesia

Farah Atassi, Belgium / USA

Kanako Azuma, Japan

Matthew Barney, USA

Natalia Bazowska, Poland

Bahar Behbahani, Iran / USA

Björk, Iceland / United Kingdom

Hussein Chalayan, Cyprus / United Kingdom

Revital Cohen & Tuur Van Balen, Israel & Belgium / United Kingdom

Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg, United Kingdom

Rohini Devasher India

Louise Drulhe, France

Olafur Eliasson, Denmark / Germany

Justine Emard & Mirai Moriyama, France / Japan

Cécile B. Evans, USA / Germany

Ilya Fedotov-Fedorov, Russia

Valia Fetisov, Russia

Forensic Architecture, United Kingdom

Theaster Gates, USA

Gauri Gill, India

Marta Gornicka, Poland

Alina Gutkina, Russia

Joey Holder, United Kingdom

Elliott Hundley, USA

Pierre Huyghe, France / USA

Ali Kazma, Turkey

Nile Koetting, Japan / Germany

Siji Krishnan, India

Alexey Martins, Russia

Mathieu Merlet-Briand, France

Marie-Luce Nadal, France / Spain

Michael Najjar, Germany

Koji Nakazono, Japan

Dashi Namdakov, Russia

Uriel Orlow, Switzerland / United Kingdom

Anastasia Potemkina, Russia

Laure Prouvost, France / Belgium

Aurora Sander, Norway / Germany

Susan Schuppli, United Kingdom

Sayaka Shimada, Japan

Wieki Somers, Netherlands

Yuken Teruya, Japan / USA

Sissel Tolaas, Norway / Germany

Michael Tolmachev, Russia

Ryan Trecartin, USA

Hanna Tuulikki, Finland / United Kingdom

Alexander Vinogradov and Vladimir Dubossarsky, Russia

“Where Dogs Run,” Russia

Robert Zhao Renhui, Singapore

Marina Zurkow, USA LESS

MoMA PS1 announced today that Ruba Katrib has been named curator. Currently a curator at the SculptureCenter in Long Island City, Katrib will begin her new role on October 15.

“As a longtime admirer of Ruba’s work, I am thrilled that she is joining the museum,” chief curator Peter Eleey said. “She is deeply engaged with artists here in New York and communities around the world, partnering closely with them to realize novel presentations of their work. As her inspired group shows suggest, she seeks connections between the conditions of life and the thicket of ideas and conversations that shape contemporary art, with a generosity that encourages audiences to share in her thinking.”

During her tenure at the SculptureCenter, which she joined in 2012, Katrib has organized more than twenty exhibitions and public programs featuring artists such as Cosima von Bonin, Araya Rasdjarmrearnsook, Jumana Manna, Anthea Hamilton, and Michael E. Smith. From 2007 to 2012, Katrib worked first as assistant curator and then as associate curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami. In 2010, she was awarded a curatorial fellowship from the Andy Warhol Foundation to support her research on artist-run educational platforms throughout Latin America that included a symposium and publication. Katrib is also a cofounder of the residency and contemporary art space Threewalls in Chicago.

In the wake of the murderous alt-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month—organized to protest the removal of a statute of Robert E. Lee, a Confederate and white supremacist icon—cities throughout the United States are working harder at clearing away pieces that commemorate figures and events associated with the Confederacy during the American Civil War. For instance, four Confederate monuments were “quickly and quietly” taken down under the cover of night in Baltimore shortly after the events in Charlottesville, as ordered by the city’s mayor, Catherine Pugh. Now Bill de Blasio, New York City’s mayor, has asked for a “ninety-day review of all symbols of hate on city property,” writes Aaron Short of Hyperallergic.

Indeed, there are a number of these monuments throughout the city, many of which were provided by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, an organization founded in 1894 in Nashville, Tennessee, the “outgrowth of numerous ladies’ hospital associations, sewing societies, and knitting circles that worked throughout the South during the War Between the States to supply the needs of the soldiers,” as per the group’s website. Among them: a pair of plaques commemorating Robert E. Lee in the Fort Hamilton neighborhood of Brooklyn that have already been uprooted by the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, and busts of two Confederate generals located in the Bronx Community College’s “Hall of Fame.” (Ruben Diaz Jr., the Bronx borough president, suggested sending the busts to the New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs, “where they could be presented in a historical context rather than venerated,” he said.)

But there are other symbols, unrelated to the efforts of the UDC, which have been in the city for ages and are now under scrutiny, such as a large statute of J. Marion Sims, located at Fifth Avenue and East 103 Street, across from the New York Academy of Medicine (Sims is considered the “father of modern gynecology,” but he performed operations and experiments on black women who were slaves), and a sidewalk plaque honoring Philippe Pétain, a Nazi collaborator, installed along the Canyon of Heroes on Broadway in the Financial District. There are also two streets in the Fort Hamilton army base, named after Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee, that Congresswoman Yvette Clarke is pressuring the US Army to rename: “The time has come for the Army to remove from Fort Hamilton and other military installations the disgraced names of men who waged war against the United States to preserve the evil institution of slavery,” she said.

The president, however, is clueless about the desire many have to take down these rememberances after the horrors of Charlottesville. "This week it's Robert E. Lee. I notice that Stonewall Jackson's coming down," he said during a speech at Trump Tower on August 15. "I wonder, is it George Washington next week, and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?"

Documenta 14 organizers have decided to cancel a performance by Italian activist and media theorist Franco Berardi after the work caused public outrage. Critics of the piece, titled Auschwitz on the Beach, argue that the parallel it draws between the plight of refugees and the Holocaust is offensive. The performance was scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 24, at 8:30 PM.

A statement published on Documenta 14’s website reads: “In response to the violence and volume of complaints and disparaging remarks received during the last week, we have decided to cancel Franco ‘Bifo’ Berardi’s performance. We respect those who might feel offended by the title of Berardi’s poem. We don’t want to add pain to their grief. However, we don’t want to simply accept these accusations nor abandon discussion and critical thinking. On the contrary, we need to activate the dispositive of the Parliament of Bodies to host all voices and encourage dialogue.”

The piece will be replaced by a poetry reading and discussion about Europe’s migration crisis. For the new event, “Shame on Us: A Reading and Discussion,” Berardi will read a poem that inspired the original work. In defense of Berardi’s work, Documenta 14’s artistic director Adam Szymczyk, said, “In its magnitude and systemic nature of state-orchestrated destruction of an entire race, the Holocaust remains a singular manifestation within human history. . .The planned discussion and reading of Berardi’s poem within the Parliament of Bodies is a warning against historical amnesia, a call for an awakening of conscience and for collective action—and not an attempt to relativize the Holocaust.”

After an unknown substance reddened Prague’s Vltava River last Monday, artist group Bolt958 took credit for coloring the river as an act of protest against the commercial use of the historic Mánes exhibition hall, located on the river’s bank, Monopol reports.

Built sometime between 1928 and 1930 by the Mánes Association of Fine Artists—an artists’ association and exhibition society named after painter Josef Mánes and founded in 1887—the Functionalist building complex is part of the Czech Foundation for Fine Arts. After the city landmark underwent a roughly $7 million renovation in 2014, it has been rented out to commercial businesses. Currently, the gallery has been transformed into a makeshift gym after being rented out by Reebok.

Angry over this use of the exhibition space, Bolt958 decided to pour an unidentified substance into the river that turned it bright red. “Mánes is bleeding, and starting to sink,” the group wrote on Facebook. ‎‎They added, “Mánes is supposed to serve artists, but it is currently dividing them.”

The public's reaction to the stunt was mixed. While some viewed it as a successful way to draw attention to an issue that should be addressed by the city, others thought the coloring caused panic, which unnecessarily distracted the local fire and police departments. Authorities initially expressed concern about whether the unknown substance was polluting the river, which flows into the Elbe. However, the fire department has since officially declared the pigment benign. Even though the pigment has dissolved, it is uncertain whether the artists will face any charges.

The Singapore Art Museum announced on Tuesday, August 22, that independent curator June Yap will join the institution as its new director of curatorial, programs, and publications. She will assume her responsibilities on September 1.

In her new role, Yap will help shape the museum’s content creation and bolster its curatorial team as the institution prepares to undergo an extensive expansion and renovation project that aims to double its exhibition space and build state-of-the-art facilities.

“I have no doubt that Dr. June Yap’s coming in to lead SAM’s team of highly capable curators will take our research and programming of contemporary art into new territory,” said board chair Jane Ittogi.

Yap has more than a decade's worth of curatorial experience. She previously organized exhibitions at the museum when she worked as a curator there from 2003 to 2004. She also served on its acquisitions committee. From 2012 to 2014, Yap was the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum's UBS MAP curator, South and Southeast Asia. More recently, she was selected to curate the Singapore pavilion at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, but withdrew from the project in January citing "differences in the operational approaches."

A new museum dedicated to African American history and the United States’ first national memorial to the victims of lynching are currently under construction in Montgomery, Alabama, Erin Edgemon of al.com reports. Spearheaded by the legal rights organization known as the Equal Justice Initiative, the 11,000-square-foot-musuem, located on the site of a former auction and slave warehouse, is scheduled to open as early as 2018.

“We want to create an institution that allows people to experience directly what this history means and what it does,” EJI’s executive director Bryan Stevenson said in April. “In America, we don't talk about slavery. We don't talk about lynching. We don't talk about segregation. Our silence has left us vulnerable to new forms of bigotry and discrimination that we need to address.”

Called “From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration,” the museum will contain high-tech exhibits, artifacts, recordings, and films as well as comprehensive data on lynching and racial segregation. The institution will aim to connect the history of racial inequality and injustice to contemporary issues of mass incarceration and police brutality.