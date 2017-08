NYC’s First Poster Museum Will Open in 2018

POSTED August 24, 2017

New York City’s first art museum dedicated to solely displaying posters, called Poster House, is set to open in late 2018. The upcoming arts space aims to present the impact, culture, and design of posters, both as historical documents and methods of contemporary visual communication. Located in a 15,000-square-foot space in Chelsea, the venue will occupy what was formerly TekServe, the precursor to the Apple store in New York City.

The institution will temporarily stage pop-up exhibitions until its official opening. “Gone Tomorrow,” a month-long show presenting posters from New York City venues that have shut down—a nod to Tekserve, which rented 119 West Twenty-Third Street for twenty-six years before it permanently closed its doors last summer—will inaugurate the space.

According to Artnet, the institution’s financial backers “wish to remain anonymous to let the organization stand on its own.” The unnamed group has promised $6 million towards the refurbishment of the interior of the building and $9 million for operating costs through 2019. After renovations, the museum will feature exhibition galleries, a screening room, gift shop, café, and an on-site preservation facility.

The museum will be managed by president Val Crosswhite and Julia Knight, the former program and operations director of apexart. Angelina Lippert, the former director of Rennert’s Gallery, will serve as chief curator. The Poster House’s advisory board includes Tim Rodgers, the director of the Wolfsonian-FIU; Elizabeth Guffey, a professor of art and design history at SUNY Purchase; and Nicholas Lowry, president of Swann Galleries. LESS

August 24, 2017

The International Foundation for Art Research (IFAR) recently uncovered four fake works allegedly by Jackson Pollock that were brought to its research team for authentication by three different owners. The works began to surface in 2013 and are said to be sourced from the collection of James Brennerman, who IFAR believes, is a false identity, the Art Newspaper reports.

Seen as a “significant threat” to art buyers, the recent Pollock fakes join the many others identified by IFAR. The organization has authenticated works by the artist since 1995, when the Pollock-Krasner Authentication Board disbanded. They have seen photographs and evidence of eleven Pollock fakes all allegedly from the same source, the Brennerman collection.

So far, IFAR is aware of two-dozen possible fakes by various artists, and it suspects that there are many more. Documents found with the counterfeit works suggest that Brennerman amassed around 700 of Pollock’s works. They also refer to paintings by abstract expressionists and impressionists such as Franz Kline, Willem De Kooning, Auguste Renoir, Claude Monet, Childe Hassam, Mark Rothko, Édouard Manet, Edward Hopper, Robert Motherwell, and Maxim Gorky.

Buyers were told that Brennerman was a German immigrant who lived in Chicago in the 1940s. He supposedly bought 748 of Pollock’s works from collector Charles Farmer who allegedly purchased them from the artist’s widow, Lee Krasner. Characterized as a recluse who eventually went mad, Brennerman is said to have left his mysterious collection to his servants, Bert and Ethel Ramsey, when he died in 1974. However, when IFAR looked further into this narrative, it could not find any record of Farmer or the Ramseys. Sharon Flescher, IFAR’s executive director, said that the fakes are affecting “a whole network of people who are not professional dealers, a different world from what we’re used to.” The scheme is said to target “modest collectors” instead of major art centers and cases are unfolding along the East Coast. The organization said they still do not know who the “mastermind” behind the apparent scam is and suggested that it might be time for the government to investigate further. LESS

August 24, 2017

Gallery 1957 announced today that it is expanding its activities and has opened a second space in Accra, the capital of Ghana. The nearly 24,000-square-feet exhibition and project space is located in Galleria Mall. It was recently inaugurated with a solo exhibition by British-Ghanaian artist Godfried Donkor, “The First Day of the Yam Custom: 1817.” Curated by Koyo Kouoh, the show will run until October 30.

“The new space allows for larger-scale presentations by the gallery’s expanding roster of West African artists,” Gallery 1957 said in a statement. Upcoming exhibitions include a collaborative project between artist Paa Joe and performance artist Elisabeth Efua Sutherland, which will kickoff on November 21, coinciding with Paa Joe’s seventieth birthday.

Founded by Marwan Zakhem, Gallery 1957, which was named after the year Ghana gained independence, opened its first space at the Kempinski Hotel in 2016. Since then it has presented a program of exhibitions, installations, and performances that aim to expand conversations around contemporary art in West Africa.

August 24, 2017

The McKnight Foundation has selected visual artist Seitu Jones as this year’s McKnight Distinguished Artist Award winner. The annual honor, now marking its twentieth year, provides $50,000 cash to an individual Minnesota artist who has made a significant contribution to the state’s cultural life.

“With grand-scale designs that have been built into the foundation of Minneapolis’s Nicollet Mall and St. Paul’s Green Line transit system, Seitu Jones’ artistic vision has become an indelible part of Minnesota’s cultural landscape,” said Kate Wolford, president of McKnight. “Over the course of a wide-ranging career in painting, sculpture, theater arts, public works, and environmental design, Seitu Jones has demonstrated what’s possible when an artist with a hopeful vision and a generous spirit sets down deep roots in his community.”

The selection committee comprised Lori Pourier, president of the First Peoples Fund; Sandra Agustin, a choreographer and arts consultant; Eleanor Savage, artist and program director of the Jerome Foundation; Rohan Preston, a performing arts critic at the Star Tribune; and Brian Frink, artist and chair of the department of art at the Minnesota State University in Mankato.

Born in Minneapolis in 1951, Jones was deeply influenced by the Black Arts Movement and its central belief that artists have an obligation to leave their communities “more beautiful than they found it.” Jones has created over thirty large-scale public artworks and served as the first artist in residence for the city of Minneapolis. In 2014, he integrated artwork into three stations for the new Greenline Light Rail Transit system in the Twin Cities. The artist is also known for spearheading a number of greenspace initiatives. In 2013, he developed “CREATE: The Community Meal,” a dinner for 2,000 people at a table a half a mile long. He is currently working to plant 1,000 trees in Frogtown, the neighborhood where he lives, and create a five-acre farm in a new St. Paul city park. LESS

August 23, 2017

The University of Arkansas has received an historic $120 million gift from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation, the philanthropic enterprise launched by the family of late Walmart founder Sam Walton. The donation will support the establishment of the state’s first art school. In a statement, the university said this will “transform access to art in Arkansas.”

The School of Art will offer graduate programs and degrees in art history, art education, and graphic design, with an emphasis on American art and art of the Americas; support students financially with scholarships, grants, and internship opportunities; and partner with other institutions such as the Crystal Bridges, which was founded by the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation in 2005.

“The School of Art will shape a new generation of artists, historians, designers, and teachers with a unique understanding of the hope art can bring to communities,” said Alice Walton, chairwoman of the board of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. “The unparalleled access to meaningful American art will connect the heartland to the world.”

In 2002, the foundation gave the University of Arkansas $300 million, one of the largest gifts given to a US public higher education university, for its undergraduate honors college and graduate school programs. LESS

August 23, 2017

Moderna Museet has announced some changes among its curatorial positions. Jo Widoff, who has served as an exhibition curator, will now be responsible for the museum’s international collection. Lars Bang Larsen, meanwhile, will begin work as an adjunct curator at the museum.

Widoff, a veteran curator, has already organized shows including “Turner Monet Twombly,” 2011, “Dance Machines,” 2013, “Life Itself,” and “Yayoi Kusama” (both 2016). Currently based in Copenhagen, Larsen has penned essays on Öyvind Fahlström, Palle Nielsen, and the artists involved in the publication Puss . A frequent contributor to Artforum, Larsen examined the history of Superflex in the magazine’s April 2014 issue.

August 23, 2017

The list of participating artists for the 2017 Moscow Biennale, titled “Clouds ⇄ Forests,” has been revealed, reports Alex Greenberger of Artnews. The exhibition will focus on “a new eco-system formed through a circulation of ‘Cloud Tribes,’ who were born on the Internet cloud space, and ‘Forest Tribes’ who are born on cultural origins,” according to a statement released by the biennale’s organizers. “Clouds ⇄ Forests,” which will take place at Moscow’s State Tretyakov Gallery, will open on September 19 and run until January 18, 2018.

The artists in this year’s biennale are as follows:

Nadim Abbas, Hong Kong

Adel Abidin, Iraq / Finland / Jordan

Nindityo Adipurnomo, Indonesia

Farah Atassi, Belgium / USA

Kanako Azuma, Japan

Matthew Barney, USA

Natalia Bazowska, Poland

Bahar Behbahani, Iran / USA

Björk, Iceland / United Kingdom

Hussein Chalayan, Cyprus / United Kingdom

Revital Cohen & Tuur Van Balen, Israel & Belgium / United Kingdom

Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg, United Kingdom

Rohini Devasher India

Louise Drulhe, France

Olafur Eliasson, Denmark / Germany

Justine Emard & Mirai Moriyama, France / Japan

Cécile B. Evans, USA / Germany

Ilya Fedotov-Fedorov, Russia

Valia Fetisov, Russia

Forensic Architecture, United Kingdom

Theaster Gates, USA

Gauri Gill, India

Marta Gornicka, Poland

Alina Gutkina, Russia

Joey Holder, United Kingdom

Elliott Hundley, USA

Pierre Huyghe, France / USA

Ali Kazma, Turkey

Nile Koetting, Japan / Germany

Siji Krishnan, India

Alexey Martins, Russia

Mathieu Merlet-Briand, France

Marie-Luce Nadal, France / Spain

Michael Najjar, Germany

Koji Nakazono, Japan

Dashi Namdakov, Russia

Uriel Orlow, Switzerland / United Kingdom

Anastasia Potemkina, Russia

Laure Prouvost, France / Belgium

Aurora Sander, Norway / Germany

Susan Schuppli, United Kingdom

Sayaka Shimada, Japan

Wieki Somers, Netherlands

Yuken Teruya, Japan / USA

Sissel Tolaas, Norway / Germany

Michael Tolmachev, Russia

Ryan Trecartin, USA

Hanna Tuulikki, Finland / United Kingdom

Alexander Vinogradov and Vladimir Dubossarsky, Russia

“Where Dogs Run,” Russia

Robert Zhao Renhui, Singapore

Marina Zurkow, USA LESS

August 23, 2017

MoMA PS1 announced today that Ruba Katrib has been named curator. Currently a curator at the SculptureCenter in Long Island City, Katrib will begin her new role on October 15.

“As a longtime admirer of Ruba’s work, I am thrilled that she is joining the museum,” chief curator Peter Eleey said. “She is deeply engaged with artists here in New York and communities around the world, partnering closely with them to realize novel presentations of their work. As her inspired group shows suggest, she seeks connections between the conditions of life and the thicket of ideas and conversations that shape contemporary art, with a generosity that encourages audiences to share in her thinking.”

During her tenure at the SculptureCenter, which she joined in 2012, Katrib has organized more than twenty exhibitions and public programs featuring artists such as Cosima von Bonin, Araya Rasdjarmrearnsook, Jumana Manna, Anthea Hamilton, and Michael E. Smith. From 2007 to 2012, Katrib worked first as assistant curator and then as associate curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami. In 2010, she was awarded a curatorial fellowship from the Andy Warhol Foundation to support her research on artist-run educational platforms throughout Latin America that included a symposium and publication. Katrib is also a cofounder of the residency and contemporary art space Threewalls in Chicago.

August 23, 2017

In the wake of the murderous alt-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month—organized to protest the removal of a statute of Robert E. Lee, a Confederate and white supremacist icon—cities throughout the United States are working harder at clearing away pieces that commemorate figures and events associated with the Confederacy during the American Civil War. For instance, four Confederate monuments were “quickly and quietly” taken down under the cover of night in Baltimore shortly after the events in Charlottesville, as ordered by the city’s mayor, Catherine Pugh. Now Bill de Blasio, New York City’s mayor, has asked for a “ninety-day review of all symbols of hate on city property,” writes Aaron Short of Hyperallergic.

Indeed, there are a number of these monuments throughout the city, many of which were provided by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, an organization founded in 1894 in Nashville, Tennessee, the “outgrowth of numerous ladies’ hospital associations, sewing societies, and knitting circles that worked throughout the South during the War Between the States to supply the needs of the soldiers,” as per the group’s website. Among them: a pair of plaques commemorating Robert E. Lee in the Fort Hamilton neighborhood of Brooklyn that have already been uprooted by the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, and busts of two Confederate generals located in the Bronx Community College’s “Hall of Fame.” (Ruben Diaz Jr., the Bronx borough president, suggested sending the busts to the New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs, “where they could be presented in a historical context rather than venerated,” he said.)

But there are other symbols, unrelated to the efforts of the UDC, which have been in the city for ages and are now under scrutiny, such as a large statute of J. Marion Sims, located at Fifth Avenue and East 103 Street, across from the New York Academy of Medicine (Sims is considered the “father of modern gynecology,” but he performed operations and experiments on black women who were slaves), and a sidewalk plaque honoring Philippe Pétain, a Nazi collaborator, installed along the Canyon of Heroes on Broadway in the Financial District. There are also two streets in the Fort Hamilton army base, named after Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee, that Congresswoman Yvette Clarke is pressuring the US Army to rename: “The time has come for the Army to remove from Fort Hamilton and other military installations the disgraced names of men who waged war against the United States to preserve the evil institution of slavery,” she said.