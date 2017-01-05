Bronx Council on the Arts Names Viviana Bianchi Executive Director

POSTED August 25, 2017

The Bronx Council on the Arts has announced that Viviana Bianchi was appointed its new executive director. An arts development leader, Bianchi will serve as BCA’s fifth executive director since the organization’s founding in 1962. Bianchi will begin at BCA on September 5.

Bianchi has worked extensively in the development field. She is joining the BCA from the Mind-Builders Creative Arts Center in the Bronx, where she is assistant executive director for external affairs. Previously, she held leadership positions at City Year New York, the Inter American Press Association, and at People for the American Way Foundation in Miami. She is also the cofounder of Pegasus Solutions, a management and consulting firm that provides development, strategic planning, and communications and marketing services to media and cultural organizations as well as individual artists. Bianchi has been involved in cultural endeavors most of her life as an actress and film festival producer in Buenos Aires, New York, and Miami.

“Viviana Bianchi has the verve and experience to build on BCA’s fifty-plus years of serving artists and the arts in the Bronx,” said Charles Rice-González, co-chair of the Bronx Council on the Arts. “Her passion for artists and the arts will elevate BCA’s voice as a resounding advocate for the arts in the Bronx.”

August 25, 2017

After twenty-five years as head of the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, Mary Colleen Heil, announced that she will step down from her role as president in June of 2018. “I’m proud of what we’ve all done here,” she told Lindsey Blest of LancasterOnline.

“She’s taken the school from a small certificate-granting institution to a nationally recognized bachelor of arts granting college,” said Bob Brandt, the college’s board chairman. Located on the corner of North Prince and West Chestnut in downtown Lancaster since 1987, the college earned its accreditation and more than tripled its architectural footprint during Heil’s tenure. It also increased its enrollment by 22 percent over the past three years.

August 24, 2017

The Museum of Modern Art announced today that it appointed Rob Baker as director of marketing and creative strategy and Leah Dickerman as director of editorial and content strategy. They will assume their responsibilities heading MoMA’s creative team in October.

“I am delighted to welcome Rob, who brings to MoMA his formidable marketing and communications leadership experience, and congratulate Leah, who has been a thought leader, curator, and scholar, and will now apply those extraordinary talents in new and different ways,” MoMA director Glenn Lowry said. “They are both uniquely qualified for the vital roles they are about to play at MoMA as it looks to the future. Together they will provide leadership across the organization to develop a compelling strategy that is creative, thoughtful, and inclusive, and brings together voices within and from outside MoMA.”

With more than fourteen years of marketing experience, Baker comes to MoMA from the Tate London where he served as its chief marketing officer. Dickerman has been a curator in MoMA’s department of painting and sculpture since 2008. Projects she organized include “Robert Rauschenberg: Among Friends” (2017); “One-Way Ticket: Jacob Lawrence’s Migration Series and Other Visions of the Great Movement North” (2015-2016); “Inventing Abstraction, 1910- 1925” (2012-2013); and “Diego Rivera: Murals for The Museum of Modern Art” (2011-2012), among others.

August 24, 2017

New York City’s first art museum dedicated to solely displaying posters, called Poster House, is set to open in late 2018. The upcoming arts space aims to present the impact, culture, and design of posters, both as historical documents and methods of contemporary visual communication. Located in a 15,000-square-foot space in Chelsea, the venue will occupy what was formerly TekServe, the precursor to the Apple store in New York City.

The institution will temporarily stage pop-up exhibitions until its official opening. “Gone Tomorrow,” a month-long show presenting posters from New York City venues that have shut down—a nod to Tekserve, which rented 119 West Twenty-Third Street for twenty-six years before it permanently closed its doors last summer—will inaugurate the space.

According to Artnet, the institution’s financial backers “wish to remain anonymous to let the organization stand on its own.” The unnamed group has promised $6 million towards the refurbishment of the interior of the building and $9 million for operating costs through 2019. After renovations, the museum will feature exhibition galleries, a screening room, gift shop, café, and an on-site preservation facility.

The museum will be managed by president Val Crosswhite and Julia Knight, the former program and operations director of apexart. Angelina Lippert, the former director of Rennert’s Gallery, will serve as chief curator. The Poster House’s advisory board includes Tim Rodgers, the director of the Wolfsonian-FIU; Elizabeth Guffey, a professor of art and design history at SUNY Purchase; and Nicholas Lowry, president of Swann Galleries. LESS

August 24, 2017

The International Foundation for Art Research (IFAR) recently uncovered four fake works allegedly by Jackson Pollock that were brought to its research team for authentication by three different owners. The works began to surface in 2013 and are said to be sourced from the collection of James Brennerman, who IFAR believes, is a false identity, the Art Newspaper reports.

Seen as a “significant threat” to art buyers, the recent Pollock fakes join the many others identified by IFAR. The organization has authenticated works by the artist since 1995, when the Pollock-Krasner Authentication Board disbanded. They have seen photographs and evidence of eleven Pollock fakes all allegedly from the same source, the Brennerman collection.

So far, IFAR is aware of two-dozen possible fakes by various artists, and it suspects that there are many more. Documents found with the counterfeit works suggest that Brennerman amassed around 700 of Pollock’s works. They also refer to paintings by abstract expressionists and impressionists such as Franz Kline, Willem De Kooning, Auguste Renoir, Claude Monet, Childe Hassam, Mark Rothko, Édouard Manet, Edward Hopper, Robert Motherwell, and Maxim Gorky.

Buyers were told that Brennerman was a German immigrant who lived in Chicago in the 1940s. He supposedly bought 748 of Pollock’s works from collector Charles Farmer who allegedly purchased them from the artist’s widow, Lee Krasner. Characterized as a recluse who eventually went mad, Brennerman is said to have left his mysterious collection to his servants, Bert and Ethel Ramsey, when he died in 1974. However, when IFAR looked further into this narrative, it could not find any record of Farmer or the Ramseys. Sharon Flescher, IFAR’s executive director, said that the fakes are affecting “a whole network of people who are not professional dealers, a different world from what we’re used to.” The scheme is said to target “modest collectors” instead of major art centers and cases are unfolding along the East Coast. The organization said they still do not know who the “mastermind” behind the apparent scam is and suggested that it might be time for the government to investigate further. LESS

August 24, 2017

Gallery 1957 announced today that it is expanding its activities and has opened a second space in Accra, the capital of Ghana. The nearly 24,000-square-feet exhibition and project space is located in Galleria Mall. It was recently inaugurated with a solo exhibition by British-Ghanaian artist Godfried Donkor, “The First Day of the Yam Custom: 1817.” Curated by Koyo Kouoh, the show will run until October 30.

“The new space allows for larger-scale presentations by the gallery’s expanding roster of West African artists,” Gallery 1957 said in a statement. Upcoming exhibitions include a collaborative project between artist Paa Joe and performance artist Elisabeth Efua Sutherland, which will kickoff on November 21, coinciding with Paa Joe’s seventieth birthday.

Founded by Marwan Zakhem, Gallery 1957, which was named after the year Ghana gained independence, opened its first space at the Kempinski Hotel in 2016. Since then it has presented a program of exhibitions, installations, and performances that aim to expand conversations around contemporary art in West Africa.

August 24, 2017

The McKnight Foundation has selected visual artist Seitu Jones as this year’s McKnight Distinguished Artist Award winner. The annual honor, now marking its twentieth year, provides $50,000 cash to an individual Minnesota artist who has made a significant contribution to the state’s cultural life.

“With grand-scale designs that have been built into the foundation of Minneapolis’s Nicollet Mall and St. Paul’s Green Line transit system, Seitu Jones’ artistic vision has become an indelible part of Minnesota’s cultural landscape,” said Kate Wolford, president of McKnight. “Over the course of a wide-ranging career in painting, sculpture, theater arts, public works, and environmental design, Seitu Jones has demonstrated what’s possible when an artist with a hopeful vision and a generous spirit sets down deep roots in his community.”

The selection committee comprised Lori Pourier, president of the First Peoples Fund; Sandra Agustin, a choreographer and arts consultant; Eleanor Savage, artist and program director of the Jerome Foundation; Rohan Preston, a performing arts critic at the Star Tribune; and Brian Frink, artist and chair of the department of art at the Minnesota State University in Mankato.

Born in Minneapolis in 1951, Jones was deeply influenced by the Black Arts Movement and its central belief that artists have an obligation to leave their communities “more beautiful than they found it.” Jones has created over thirty large-scale public artworks and served as the first artist in residence for the city of Minneapolis. In 2014, he integrated artwork into three stations for the new Greenline Light Rail Transit system in the Twin Cities. The artist is also known for spearheading a number of greenspace initiatives. In 2013, he developed “CREATE: The Community Meal,” a dinner for 2,000 people at a table a half a mile long. He is currently working to plant 1,000 trees in Frogtown, the neighborhood where he lives, and create a five-acre farm in a new St. Paul city park. LESS

August 23, 2017

The University of Arkansas has received an historic $120 million gift from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation, the philanthropic enterprise launched by the family of late Walmart founder Sam Walton. The donation will support the establishment of the state’s first art school. In a statement, the university said this will “transform access to art in Arkansas.”

The School of Art will offer graduate programs and degrees in art history, art education, and graphic design, with an emphasis on American art and art of the Americas; support students financially with scholarships, grants, and internship opportunities; and partner with other institutions such as the Crystal Bridges, which was founded by the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation in 2005.

“The School of Art will shape a new generation of artists, historians, designers, and teachers with a unique understanding of the hope art can bring to communities,” said Alice Walton, chairwoman of the board of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. “The unparalleled access to meaningful American art will connect the heartland to the world.”

In 2002, the foundation gave the University of Arkansas $300 million, one of the largest gifts given to a US public higher education university, for its undergraduate honors college and graduate school programs. LESS

August 23, 2017

Moderna Museet has announced some changes among its curatorial positions. Jo Widoff, who has served as an exhibition curator, will now be responsible for the museum’s international collection. Lars Bang Larsen, meanwhile, will begin work as an adjunct curator at the museum.

Widoff, a veteran curator, has already organized shows including “Turner Monet Twombly,” 2011, “Dance Machines,” 2013, “Life Itself,” and “Yayoi Kusama” (both 2016). Currently based in Copenhagen, Larsen has penned essays on Öyvind Fahlström, Palle Nielsen, and the artists involved in the publication Puss . A frequent contributor to Artforum, Larsen examined the history of Superflex in the magazine’s April 2014 issue.