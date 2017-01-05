Newark Museum to Expand American Art Galleries

POSTED August 28, 2017

The Newark Museum in New Jersey announced today that a grant from the Henry Luce Foundation will allow it to expand and reinterpret its permanent galleries of American art. The grant also supported the appointment of William L. Coleman as the institution’s new associate curator of American art, and the establishment of an artist in residence program.

Coleman is a nineteenth-century landscape painting specialist and a former post-doctoral fellow at the Winterthur Museum, Garden, and Library in Delaware. “William will help us develop and make a reality this important transformation, which represents an essential next step for the development of the museum,” said director and CEO Steven Kern.

The two-year grant will support the renovations of the Twentieth Century galleries, and the rehanging of modern and contemporary American art as well as historical and contemporary Native American art in the recently renamed Seeing America galleries. Two catalogues are also expected to be published when the new galleries open in February 2019.

August 28, 2017

The São Paulo-based dealer Luciana Brito is the latest Brazilian gallerist to open an exhibition space in New York, Sara Roffino of the Art Newspaper reports. She follows Nara Roesler and Mendes Wood DM who also expanded to New York within the last two years. In collaboration with the design firm Espaço, Brito launches her new gallery on September 6. “Ruptura,” a group show of modernist Brazilian artists, will inaugurate the space.

“Our first exhibition is a historical presentation of artists we work with, like Waldemar Cordeiro, Geraldo de Barros, Thomaz Farkas, and Gaspar Gasparian, which we thought made sense in this moment because there have been all these exhibitions of historical Brazilian artists in New York,” Brito said. These include a 2014 Lygia Clark show at MoMA, the Lygia Pape exhibition, which was staged at the Met Breuer earlier this year, and the Hélio Oiticica retrospective currently at the Whitney.

In addition, Sotheby’s announced on August 16 that from now on it will no longer organize auctions dedicated to contemporary Latin American art. The works that would normally be put into this category will be featured in its regular contemporary art sales.

August 28, 2017

The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles announced today that it has elected three new board members. Longstanding collector and arts patron Linda Janger will join its board of directors and artist Glenn Kaino and businessman and former trustee Dean Valentine will join its board of overseers.

“At this pivotal moment of growth for the Hammer, I am thrilled to welcome Linda to the museum’s board,” board chair Marcy Carsey said. “She has been a passionate champion of the museum for years, and brings with her a keen understanding of our history as well as our goals as we move forward.”

Director Ann Philbin said, “I’m delighted that Dean Valentine is returning to the board of overseers. His great experience and insight as an adventurous contemporary collector offer an informed perspective during this exciting period.”

Kaino, cofounder of Deep River Gallery in Los Angeles, joins fellow artists and board members Barbara Kruger and Lari Pittman. Kaino represented the US in the Thirteenth International Cario Biennale in Cairo, participated in the 2004 Whitney Biennial at the Whitney Museum of American Art, and was featured in the Twelfth Lyon Biennial in Lyon. France. He was a founding board member of LAXART, the Mistake Room, and Fathomers. Kaino also served as the chief creative officer of Napster 2.0. and cofounded the performance art duo A.BANDIT with Derek DelGaudio. LESS

August 28, 2017

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden has announced that it recently acquired eleven new photographic works—its first by major figures such as Eikoh Hosoe, Minoru Hirata, Tatsuo Kawaguchi, Miyako Ishiuchi, Kōji Enokura, and Takashi Arai. The collection expands the institution’s holdings of postwar Japanese artworks.

The additions join Rhyme-S, 1960, the Hirshhorn’s recently acquired painting by Japanese artist Natsuyuki Nakanishi, in exploring the avant-garde of the 1960s. The new works include Land and Sea by Kawaguchi a series of twenty-four photographs that record four wooden planks, cut from a single log, floating along a sea current for three days, which was created for the 1970 Tokyo Biennale; Apartment #9, 1977–78, by Ishiuchi, which documents the artist’s memories spent in the cramped, crumbling postwar apartment complexes during the post-oil crisis; and Arai’s works chronicling the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disaster including July 25, 2011. Radioactive Lilies, Iitate Village, Fukushima, 2011, and May 21, 2012. Annular Eclipse at 7:42am Onahama, Fukushima No. 1, 2012.

August 28, 2017

Para Site, the artist-run contemporary art space founded in Hong Kong in 1996, announced that Claire Shea has been appointed its new deputy director, Chloe Chu of ArtAsiaPacific reports.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Claire into our team,” executive director Costinas Cosmin said. “Her spirit, experience and skills will be leading forces in helping Para Site consolidate and further develop into one of the most respected institutions on the international arena.”

Shea will work to develop the independent arts center’s exhibition program, education initiatives, and publications. Shea joins Para Site from the Cass Sculpture Foundation in Goodwood, where she was the curatorial director. Previously, she served as associate curator at the Eighth Shenzhen Sculpture Biennial at OCT Contemporary Art Terminal in Shenzhen; a member of Bold Tendencies’s selection and steering committee, and an advisor to the Chinese Arts Space in London.

August 28, 2017

Following a year-long search for candidates to fill its top two leadership positions, the Singapore Art Museum has decided not to appoint a CEO and executive director, Reena Devi of Today.com reports. After less than a year, Leng Tshua stepped down as CEO of the museum in June 2016 and director Susie Lingham resigned in March 2016.

“The museum has been running with no interruption to programming and development plans under the guidance and support of the SAM board executive committee, and during this time, there is no intention to continue the search for a museum director,” a spokesperson for the institution said. “We will strengthen the team as and when necessary to ensure that SAM continues to deliver on its vision and mission.”

The announcement was made shortly after the museum hired appointed June Yap as its new curatorial director starting September 1.Yap will report to Chong Siak Ching, the deputy chair of the executive committee of the board and head of the Visual Arts Cluster, which oversees the National Gallery Singapore, Singapore Art Museum, and Singapore Tyler Print Institute.

Its decision to suspend the search for new top executives raised concerns among members of the arts community. Tanya Michele Amador, managing director of arts consultancy Amador Arts Projects, said, “I question how it is possible that any institution desiring to put its best foot forward in representing Singapore could run itself with one person expected to wear so many hats.” Kok Heng Leun, a nominated Member of the Parliament for Arts, added that he found it “baffling” that the museum chose not to fill these positions, which he called the most “important roles in the institution.” LESS

August 25, 2017

Due to a deficit of more than $160,000, the Biennale de Montréal has decided to scrap its upcoming edition. Board chair Cédric Bisson told Victoria Stapley-Brown of the Art Newspaper that despite artistic successes, the board had to cancel the event after it was given “inaccurate figures by the management team” during last year’s exhibition.

According to Bisson, former artistic director Sylvie Fortin allegedly contributed to the biennial’s financial difficulties. However, in an interview with La Presse, he said that the board was also responsible for its current situation. Commenting on Fortin and her team, he said, “General management was not their forte.” When asked to elaborate on the matter, Bisson said that three factors were to blame for the exhibition’s mounting debt: unsuccessful fundraising campaigns, unforeseen costs, and management issues.

While the exhibition attempts to get out of the red, it is also facing criticism by local artists and vendors who claim that they still have not been paid by the biennial for participating in the 2016 iteration. The biennial has faced a number of challenges over the years including its decision to sever ties with its founding institution the Centre international d’art contemporain de Montréal; frequent changes of leadership; and the postponement of its 2013 edition.

For Bisson, Fortin and her team did “fantastic work in terms of the artistic component.” He stressed that it is important to continue to hold the contemporary art event, but after discussions are held with its sponsors and other stakeholders, it might be held less frequently and become a triennial. LESS

August 25, 2017

More than forty Portuguese photographers have vowed to boycott Israeli cultural institutions who they believe are complicit in the country’s occupation of Palestinian territories. Among those who are supporting the pledge are João Pina, the winner of the 2017 Prémio Estação Imagem Viana do Castelo—Portugal’s only photojournalism award—travel photographer Nuno Lobito, and photographer, educator, and historian José Soudo.

“We support the Palestinian struggle for freedom, justice and equality,” they said in a statement issued to Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions—a Palestinian-led movement modeled after the South African anti-apartheid boycott campaign. “In response to the call from Palestinian photographers, journalists, and cultural workers for a cultural boycott of Israel, we pledge to accept neither professional invitations to Israel, nor funding, from the Israeli state and to refuse to collaborate with Israeli cultural institutions linked to its government until Israel complies with international law and respects the human rights of Palestinians.”

According to BDS, Palestinian artists are being refused visas by the Israeli military, detained at checkpoints, and arrested. Signatory João Henriques, the winner of the 2015 Fnac New Talents Award, said “to participate in this solidarity initiative for Palestine is to believe in the power of photography to provide testimony, to create conscience, and to have empathy for the Other.”

August 25, 2017

The Beijing Contemporary Art Foundation (BCAF)—the only publicly funded foundation and cultural think tank in China focusing on the development of contemporary art and humanities—has announced that this fall it will launch the inaugural edition of the Creative China Festival, a curated program of events in New York, Boston, and Los Angeles, that aims to bring Chinese contemporary art to American audiences.

Across three cities, the festival’s program will include six sections: public forums; a film series; public art exhibitions as well as an art residency; design exhibitions; live music performances; and a guest city program with more than ten collaborating institutions, including Asia Contemporary Art Week, China Institute, Columbia University, and Metrograph, that will help bring the culture from Nanjing—the first guest city—to New York through Nanjing Week, which will run from September 7 to September 13.

“In alignment with our innovative global work in recent years, the festival will support a new generation of Chinese creative forces and enhance the long-term collaboration of cultural institutions between China and the US,” CUIQiao, said president of BCAF. “In the complex and diverse world that we live in, it is important to learn how to observe, think, and retain our ideas and values, learn and understand from cultures, and contribute positively to society. The Creative China Festival aims to encourage and continue such thought processes with our global counterparts.”