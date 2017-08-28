Mexico’s National Gendarmerie Creates New Cultural Heritage Task Force

POSTED August 29, 2017

Deutsche Welle reports that Benjamin Grajeda Regalado, the head of Mexico’s national gendarmerie, has announced the creation of a new police division that will protect Mexico’s cultural heritage. The national police force will recruit officers with an understanding of art and archeology to look into cases surrounding stolen cultural artifacts. The training for these new officers will be overseen by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) and the National Institute of Fine Arts (INBA), both of which are located in Mexico City.

Mexico has been called out on many occasions for not properly registering looted artworks and antiquities. Many of the paintings currently within Mexican churches are replicas of centuries-old pieces. According to official records from 2016, 90 percent of stolen works are never found. Between 2003 and 2016, the INAH listed 4,757 looted objects. Of that number, only sixty-seven were returned. A more detailed record of culturally significant Mexican artifacts has yet to be created.

August 29, 2017

Alex Greenberger of Artnews writes that the Los Angeles–based Underground Museum, founded by the late artist Noah Davis and his brother, video artist Kahlil Joseph, has received the Ellsworth Kelly Award from the Foundation for Contemporary Arts. The museum will receive a $40,000 cash prize in order to stage an exhibition on the work of figurative painter Abe Odedina, who lives and works in London and Salvador, Brazil. The show will be curated by the Underground Museum’s director, Megan Steinman, and its president, Karon Davis.

“The Underground Museum’s proposal exemplified Ellsworth Kelly’s vision to make a museum exhibition possible. Ellsworth believed in the transformational power of museum exhibitions on an artist’s career. FCA is pleased that the 2017 Ellsworth Kelly Award will make possible this first U.S. exhibition of Abe Odedina’s work,” said Stacy Tenenbaum Stark, the Foundation for Contemporary Arts’ executive director.

August 29, 2017

A petition written by playwright Marius von Mayenburg and Thomas Ostermeier, the director of Berlin’s Schaubühne Theater, is asking that Russian authorities drop the charges brought against Kirill Serebrennikov, the beleaguered director of Moscow’s Gogol Theater, who is now under house arrest after being accused of embezzling $1.2 million in government funds, reports Philip Oltermann of The Guardian. “The impression that Serebrennikov’s arrest is sending to the west is of a government scared of criticism. And if you can’t stand criticism, that’s usually a sign of weakness,” said Ostermeier.

The petition has been signed by a number of well-known cultural figures, such as artist Sophie Calle, Théâtre de Complicité founder Simon McBurney, actors Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss, and novelist Elfriede Jelinek. Many within Russia’s creative circles are also demanding that Serebrennikov be released, including Vladimir Putin’s cultural adviser, Nikolai Tolstoy, who is calling the director’s jailing a “shameful episode.” Serebrennikov says the embezzlement accusation is “absurd and schizophrenic,” as all the funding had been spent on the theater. In a Facebook entry, the director describes a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream that had been nominated for prizes and performed many times: “Now the investigators tell us that it doesn’t exist and never did,” he said.

But Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s conservative culture minister, says that Serebrennikov’s arrest has nothing to do with politics: “This was not a political order. It also has nothing to do with Serebrennikov’s art. There are some people who like it and there are a very large number of people who don’t, but nobody here is targeting him as an artist.”

August 28, 2017

Located in the coastal city of Rockport, the Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA), suffered severe damage after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas on Friday, August 25. According to abc.com, at least one person in Rockport is dead because of the storm and the extreme weather conditions are preventing emergency crews from reaching those in need.

Executive director Luis Purón released a statement, which reads: “From images I have been provided and third party accounts, it appears the building has sustained serious external damage. One image demonstrates that the front porch is completely gone and a roof structure in the front of the building that is exposed and thus compromised. It is entirely possible that additional damage to the roof exists, yet only an onsite inspection will reveal that. We are working on obtaining that information. The building is still standing as it has since 1983, a few feet from Aransas Bay. It remains unclear if all the sculptures in the sculpture garden collection survived the 130 miles-per-hour winds of Harvey’s category four direct impact to Rockport. We won’t know about internal damage until we are able to re-enter and inspect the building. The timeline for that is uncertain. . . .Rockport has a strong and generous heart, great will, and unbridled determination. United, we can restore our community in a responsible way.”

Harvey made landfall as a category four hurricane at around 9:45 AM on Friday over the northern end of San Jose Island between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor. By Saturday Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm. According to Glasstire, due to the lack of electricity, cell service, water, and sewage, the mayor of Rockport is urging citizens not to return to the small town. He estimates that it will be two or three weeks before residents can safely return.

In the wake of all the damage caused by the hurricane, members of the Texas art community have been compiling a list of resources to help affected artists. The Houston-based organization Fresh Arts has created a list of emergency resources for artists in a Google Spreadsheet that can be found here.

The Texas Commission on the Arts recently released the following statement: “We are working with the National Endowment for the Arts to assess the impact of Hurricane Harvey on the arts field in Texas. If your arts organization has been impacted by Harvey and/or subsequent flooding, please email TCA deputy director Jim Bob McMillan. We understand that you may not yet know the extent of the damages you have sustained (or, in some cases, will sustain), but please check in with your organization name; your name, title, and contact information; and any information you have so far about your organization’s impacted property. If you are aware of other arts organizations affected by Harvey, please let us know and we’ll follow up with them. Professional artists, we’d like to hear from you, too.”

August 28, 2017

The Newark Museum in New Jersey announced today that a grant from the Henry Luce Foundation will allow it to expand and reinterpret its permanent galleries of American art. The grant also supported the appointment of William L. Coleman as the institution’s new associate curator of American art, and the establishment of an artist in residence program.

Coleman is a nineteenth-century landscape painting specialist and a former post-doctoral fellow at the Winterthur Museum, Garden, and Library in Delaware. “William will help us develop and make a reality this important transformation, which represents an essential next step for the development of the museum,” said director and CEO Steven Kern.

The two-year grant will support the renovations of the Twentieth Century galleries, and the rehanging of modern and contemporary American art as well as historical and contemporary Native American art in the recently renamed Seeing America galleries. Two catalogues are also expected to be published when the new galleries open in February 2019.

August 28, 2017

The São Paulo-based dealer Luciana Brito is the latest Brazilian gallerist to open an exhibition space in New York, Sara Roffino of the Art Newspaper reports. She follows Nara Roesler and Mendes Wood DM who also expanded to New York within the last two years. In collaboration with the design firm Espaço, Brito launches her new gallery on September 6. “Ruptura,” a group show of modernist Brazilian artists, will inaugurate the space.

“Our first exhibition is a historical presentation of artists we work with, like Waldemar Cordeiro, Geraldo de Barros, Thomaz Farkas, and Gaspar Gasparian, which we thought made sense in this moment because there have been all these exhibitions of historical Brazilian artists in New York,” Brito said. These include a 2014 Lygia Clark show at MoMA, the Lygia Pape exhibition that was staged at the Met Breuer earlier this year, and the Hélio Oiticica retrospective currently on view at the Whitney.

In addition, Sotheby’s announced on August 16 that from now on it will no longer organize auctions dedicated to contemporary Latin American art. The works that would normally be put into this category will be featured in its regular contemporary art sales.

August 28, 2017

The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles announced today that it has elected three new board members. Longstanding collector and arts patron Linda Janger will join its board of directors and artist Glenn Kaino and businessman and former trustee Dean Valentine will join its board of overseers.

“At this pivotal moment of growth for the Hammer, I am thrilled to welcome Linda to the museum’s board,” board chair Marcy Carsey said. “She has been a passionate champion of the museum for years, and brings with her a keen understanding of our history as well as our goals as we move forward.”

Director Ann Philbin said, “I’m delighted that Dean Valentine is returning to the board of overseers. His great experience and insight as an adventurous contemporary collector offer an informed perspective during this exciting period.”

Kaino, cofounder of Deep River Gallery in Los Angeles, joins fellow artists and board members Barbara Kruger and Lari Pittman. Kaino represented the US in the Thirteenth International Cario Biennale, participated in the 2004 Whitney Biennial at the Whitney Museum of American Art, and was featured in the Twelfth Lyon Biennial in France. He was a founding board member of LAXART, the Mistake Room, and Fathomers. Kaino also served as the chief creative officer of Napster 2.0. and cofounded the performance art duo A.BANDIT with Derek DelGaudio. LESS

August 28, 2017

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden has announced that it recently acquired eleven new photographic works—its first by major figures such as Eikoh Hosoe, Minoru Hirata, Tatsuo Kawaguchi, Miyako Ishiuchi, Kōji Enokura, and Takashi Arai. The collection expands the institution’s holdings of postwar Japanese artworks.

The additions join Rhyme-S, 1960, the Hirshhorn’s recently acquired painting by Japanese artist Natsuyuki Nakanishi, in exploring the avant-garde of the 1960s. The new works include Land and Sea by Kawaguchi a series of twenty-four photographs that record four wooden planks, cut from a single log, floating along a sea current for three days, which was created for the 1970 Tokyo Biennale; Apartment #9, 1977–78, by Ishiuchi, which documents the artist’s memories spent in the cramped, crumbling postwar apartment complexes during the post-oil crisis; and Arai’s works chronicling the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disaster including July 25, 2011. Radioactive Lilies, Iitate Village, Fukushima, 2011, and May 21, 2012. Annular Eclipse at 7:42am Onahama, Fukushima No. 1, 2012.

August 28, 2017

Para Site, the artist-run contemporary art space founded in Hong Kong in 1996, announced that Claire Shea has been appointed its new deputy director, Chloe Chu of ArtAsiaPacific reports.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Claire into our team,” executive director Costinas Cosmin said. “Her spirit, experience and skills will be leading forces in helping Para Site consolidate and further develop into one of the most respected institutions on the international arena.”

Shea will work to develop the independent arts center’s exhibition program, education initiatives, and publications. Shea joins Para Site from the Cass Sculpture Foundation in Goodwood, where she was the curatorial director. Previously, she served as associate curator at the Eighth Shenzhen Sculpture Biennial at OCT Contemporary Art Terminal in Shenzhen; a member of Bold Tendencies’s selection and steering committee; and an advisor to the Chinese Arts Space in London.