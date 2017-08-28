Parrish Art Museum Gifted James and Charlotte Brooks Foundation Collection

POSTED August 29, 2017

The Parrish Art Museum announced today that it has been given the art, archives, and all other resources of the James and Charlotte Brooks Foundation established by key abstract expressionists James Brooks (1906–1992) and Charlotte Park (1918– 2010). The transfer of these assets to the institution marks the dissolution of the foundation. The museum will draw upon the foundation's assets to establish the James and Charlotte Brooks Fund, an endowment that will support the research, care, and exhibition of the works.

“This generous gift will build upon the Parrish’s renowned collection of late nineteenth- to twenty-first-century American painting and allow the museum to provide richly expanded context for its existing strengths,” said director Terrie Sultan. “Now, along with our major holdings of works by William Merritt Chase and Fairfield Porter, we have the opportunity to engage in thorough scholarship and interpretation of the work of these pivotal artists, in order to both further the understanding and appreciation of Brooks’s and Park’s careers, and to also engage in lively dialogue about the creative legacy of artists who have lived and worked on the East End.”

The Parrish will add eighty-nine paintings, drawings, and prints by Brooks and Park to its permanent collection. These works were selected by the museum in consultation with John R. Lane, a foundation trustee and the chair of its art committee. The foundation, which has also recently donated 170 works by the artists to the permanent collections of twenty other American museums, has encouraged the Parrish to sell gifts it has made of additional, not-intended-for-accessioning works by the two artists, with the income to be directed to the enhancement of the museum’s James and Charlotte Brooks Fund.

“This innovative agreement with the Parrish handsomely advances the wishes of James Brooks and Charlotte Park by providing a fine home for their work,” stated Dr. Dodson. “It also stands as a model for how small artist foundations can fulfill their mission by collaborating with museums in new ways. The foundation’s resources can now be fully dedicated to advancing artistic, scholarly, and educational goals, including the study, stewardship, and presentation of the artists’ work and to the support of contemporary artists, which was a central focus of their lives.” At the urging of their close friends Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, Brooks and Park spent their first summer on the East End in 1947. They stayed in a tiny bungalow in Montauk. By 1957, they were living full time in Springs in the town of East Hampton and had become key members of the artistic community. LESS

August 29, 2017

Painter Judith Linhares is the recipient of the $25,000 Artist Award for 2017 from the Artists’ Legacy Foundation. The award, launched ten years ago, is given to a sculptor or painter “who has maintained sustained contributions to their field and where evidence of the hand is a significant factor in making art,” according to the organization’s website. The jurors for this year’s prize were art critic and curator David Pagel; sculptor Linda Fleming; and associate director and chief curator of the Crocker Art Museum, Scott A. Shields. Asked to comment on the significance of the hand in her oeuvre, Linhares said, “The hand is under siege. But the process of drawing is a negotiation between the mind, the eye, and the hand. Drawing is placing something on a two-dimensional surface in relation to something else; it is putting a line in space.”

“Her broad, faux-naïf brushstrokes and juxtaposition of richly hued luxe, calme et volupté with a purposeful sense of awkwardness and unease align her with several younger artists, from Dana Schutz to George Condo,” said critic Michael Wilson in a February 2011 artforum.com Critic’s Pick of Linhares’s show at Edward Thorp Gallery in New York. “Attracting us with a sensual concentration on sex, food, and the great outdoors, and lulling us into a false sense of security via their lush, likable style, these are pictures with surprising bite.”

The artist will use a portion of her unrestricted winnings to archive her vast body of work.

August 29, 2017

Jake Offenhartz of The Gothamist writes that Greenwich Village’s Washington Square Association is upset over the installation of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei’s public art exhibition, “Good Fences Make Good Neighbors,” a display of security fence works that will be installed around New York’s five boroughs. The massive installation, created to examine the “migration crisis and current global geopolitical landscape,” was commissioned by the Public Art Fund to celebrate its fortieth anniversary.

The Greenwich Village portion of the exhibition will be installed under the Washington Square Arch from October 12, 2017 until February 11, 2018. Trevor Sumner, the president of the Washington Square Association, said “The community feedback [to the project] was almost universally negative.” Sumner went on to say that the work will intrude upon the annual tree-lighting ceremony beneath the arch, and that the artist’s gesture could set a “dangerous precedent as far as taking an artistic work and decorating it for a political purpose, especially for months at a time.”

A representative for the Public Art Fund called Sumner’s description of the work “grossly inaccurate,” stating that the organization met with a number of local groups—such as the Washington Square Park Conservancy, Community Board Two, and the Washington Square Park Association—over the last several months to discuss the project.

“I think public art is in the public domain. It belongs to the people who use the city’s facilities. It is open to discussion and to the public's concerns. It will be successful for public art in an open society to generate that discourse and it can make a difference on an aesthetic, moral, and philosophical level,” said Weiwei of the controversy surrounding his project. LESS

August 29, 2017

Deutsche Welle reports that Benjamin Grajeda Regalado, the head of Mexico’s national gendarmerie, has announced the creation of a new police division that will protect Mexico’s cultural heritage. The national police force will recruit officers with an understanding of art and archeology to look into cases surrounding stolen cultural artifacts. The training for these new officers will be overseen by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) and the National Institute of Fine Arts (INBA), both of which are located in Mexico City.

Mexico has been called out on many occasions for not properly registering looted artworks and antiquities. Many of the paintings currently within Mexican churches are replicas of centuries-old pieces. According to official records from 2016, 90 percent of stolen works are never found. Between 2003 and 2016, the INAH listed 4,757 looted objects. Of that number, only sixty-seven were returned. A more detailed record of culturally significant Mexican artifacts has yet to be created.

August 29, 2017

Alex Greenberger of Artnews writes that the Los Angeles–based Underground Museum, founded by the late artist Noah Davis and his brother, video artist Kahlil Joseph, has received the Ellsworth Kelly Award from the Foundation for Contemporary Arts. The museum will receive a $40,000 cash prize in order to stage an exhibition on the work of figurative painter Abe Odedina, who lives and works in London and Salvador, Brazil. The show will be curated by the Underground Museum’s director, Megan Steinman, and its president, Karon Davis.

“The Underground Museum’s proposal exemplified Ellsworth Kelly’s vision to make a museum exhibition possible. Ellsworth believed in the transformational power of museum exhibitions on an artist’s career. FCA is pleased that the 2017 Ellsworth Kelly Award will make possible this first U.S. exhibition of Abe Odedina’s work,” said Stacy Tenenbaum Stark, the Foundation for Contemporary Arts’ executive director.

August 29, 2017

A petition written by playwright Marius von Mayenburg and Thomas Ostermeier, the director of Berlin’s Schaubühne Theater, is asking that Russian authorities drop the charges brought against Kirill Serebrennikov, the beleaguered director of Moscow’s Gogol Theater, who is now under house arrest after being accused of embezzling $1.2 million in government funds, reports Philip Oltermann of The Guardian. “The impression that Serebrennikov’s arrest is sending to the west is of a government scared of criticism. And if you can’t stand criticism, that’s usually a sign of weakness,” said Ostermeier.

The petition has been signed by a number of well-known cultural figures, such as artist Sophie Calle, Théâtre de Complicité founder Simon McBurney, actors Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss, and novelist Elfriede Jelinek. Many within Russia’s creative circles are also demanding that Serebrennikov be released, including Vladimir Putin’s cultural adviser, Nikolai Tolstoy, who is calling the director’s jailing a “shameful episode.” Serebrennikov says the embezzlement accusation is “absurd and schizophrenic,” as all the funding had been spent on the theater. In a Facebook entry, the director describes a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream that had been nominated for prizes and performed many times: “Now the investigators tell us that it doesn’t exist and never did,” he said.

But Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s conservative culture minister, says that Serebrennikov’s arrest has nothing to do with politics: “This was not a political order. It also has nothing to do with Serebrennikov’s art. There are some people who like it and there are a very large number of people who don’t, but nobody here is targeting him as an artist.”

August 28, 2017

Located in the coastal city of Rockport, the Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA), suffered severe damage after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas on Friday, August 25. According to abc.com, at least one person in Rockport is dead because of the storm and the extreme weather conditions are preventing emergency crews from reaching those in need.

Executive director Luis Purón released a statement, which reads: “From images I have been provided and third party accounts, it appears the building has sustained serious external damage. One image demonstrates that the front porch is completely gone and a roof structure in the front of the building that is exposed and thus compromised. It is entirely possible that additional damage to the roof exists, yet only an onsite inspection will reveal that. We are working on obtaining that information. The building is still standing as it has since 1983, a few feet from Aransas Bay. It remains unclear if all the sculptures in the sculpture garden collection survived the 130 miles-per-hour winds of Harvey’s category four direct impact to Rockport. We won’t know about internal damage until we are able to re-enter and inspect the building. The timeline for that is uncertain. . . .Rockport has a strong and generous heart, great will, and unbridled determination. United, we can restore our community in a responsible way.”

Harvey made landfall as a category four hurricane at around 9:45 AM on Friday over the northern end of San Jose Island between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor. By Saturday Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm. According to Glasstire, due to the lack of electricity, cell service, water, and sewage, the mayor of Rockport is urging citizens not to return to the small town. He estimates that it will be two or three weeks before residents can safely return.

In the wake of all the damage caused by the hurricane, members of the Texas art community have been compiling a list of resources to help affected artists. The Houston-based organization Fresh Arts has created a list of emergency resources for artists in a Google Spreadsheet that can be found here.

The Texas Commission on the Arts recently released the following statement: “We are working with the National Endowment for the Arts to assess the impact of Hurricane Harvey on the arts field in Texas. If your arts organization has been impacted by Harvey and/or subsequent flooding, please email TCA deputy director Jim Bob McMillan. We understand that you may not yet know the extent of the damages you have sustained (or, in some cases, will sustain), but please check in with your organization name; your name, title, and contact information; and any information you have so far about your organization’s impacted property. If you are aware of other arts organizations affected by Harvey, please let us know and we’ll follow up with them. Professional artists, we’d like to hear from you, too.”

August 28, 2017

The Newark Museum in New Jersey announced today that a grant from the Henry Luce Foundation will allow it to expand and reinterpret its permanent galleries of American art. The grant also supported the appointment of William L. Coleman as the institution’s new associate curator of American art, and the establishment of an artist in residence program.

Coleman is a nineteenth-century landscape painting specialist and a former post-doctoral fellow at the Winterthur Museum, Garden, and Library in Delaware. “William will help us develop and make a reality this important transformation, which represents an essential next step for the development of the museum,” said director and CEO Steven Kern.

The two-year grant will support the renovations of the Twentieth Century galleries, and the rehanging of modern and contemporary American art as well as historical and contemporary Native American art in the recently renamed Seeing America galleries. Two catalogues are also expected to be published when the new galleries open in February 2019.

August 28, 2017

The São Paulo-based dealer Luciana Brito is the latest Brazilian gallerist to open an exhibition space in New York, Sara Roffino of the Art Newspaper reports. She follows Nara Roesler and Mendes Wood DM who also expanded to New York within the last two years. In collaboration with the design firm Espaço, Brito launches her new gallery on September 6. “Ruptura,” a group show of modernist Brazilian artists, will inaugurate the space.

“Our first exhibition is a historical presentation of artists we work with, like Waldemar Cordeiro, Geraldo de Barros, Thomaz Farkas, and Gaspar Gasparian, which we thought made sense in this moment because there have been all these exhibitions of historical Brazilian artists in New York,” Brito said. These include a 2014 Lygia Clark show at MoMA, the Lygia Pape exhibition that was staged at the Met Breuer earlier this year, and the Hélio Oiticica retrospective currently on view at the Whitney.

In addition, Sotheby’s announced on August 16 that from now on it will no longer organize auctions dedicated to contemporary Latin American art. The works that would normally be put into this category will be featured in its regular contemporary art sales.