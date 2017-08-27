Dread Scott Flags Acquired by MCA San Diego and Whitney Museum

POSTED August 30, 2017

According to Alex Greenberger of Artnews, two of artist Dread Scott’s flags, titled A Man Was Lynched by Police Yesterday, were acquired by the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

The MCA San Diego purchased a banner from a twenty-five-work edition made in 2017 and the Whitney Museum is in the process of acquiring a flag from a four-work series from 2015, one of which hung outside of the Jack Shainman Gallery in New York last year. The work is currently featured in the institution’s exhibition “An Incomplete History of Protest: Selections from the Whitney’s Collection, 1940–2017.”

The piece was inspired by the NAACP flag, A Man Was Lynched Yesterday, that flew outside its headquarters in 1936 after A. L. McCamy was lynched in Dalton, Georgia. Scott re-created the flag after Walter L. Scott was shoot by police during a routine traffic stop in South Carolina in 2015. He modified the phrasing of the original flag by adding the words “by police.”

The raising of the flag by Jack Shainman Gallery was viewed as controversial since it coincided with the killing of policemen in Dallas. After Fox News published an article on July 11 stating that the gallery was standing by a work that “accuses police of lynching African Americans” in the wake of the murder of five officers, Scott and the gallery began receiving threats. Jack Shainman was forced to remove the flag from the exterior of the building shortly after when its landlord threatened to sue. LESS

Maximilíano Durón of Artnews reports that Jochen Volz has received the 2017 Agnes Gund Curatorial Award from the Independent Curators International organization, based in New York. Volz will be given the award during the ICI’s annual benefit on October 25.

Volz was recently made the general director of the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, one of Brazil’s most preeminent art museums, and has been involved with a number of different projects in Brazil over the last fifteen years. He curated the Brazilian Pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale, and once served as the artistic director, among other positions, at the Instituto Inhotim, located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. He was also a curator at the Portikus in Frankfurt and worked as the head of programming at London’s Serpentine Galleries.

“The role of the curator is one that fosters arts community, supports artists in their work and practice, builds infrastructure for the production and presentation of artworks, and connects artists and artworks with their communities. These reflect ICI’s mission and core values and Jochen resonates with that,” said Renaud Proch, the director of the ICI.

An assortment of unnamed donors offered to give $1 million to the struggling Berkshire Museum in order to stop it from auctioning off forty works from its collection so that the institution could pay for a major refurbishment and make itself financially stable, writes Helen Stolias of the Art Newspaper. The museum’s board of trustees turned down the money, however, as the donors stipulated that the sale must be paused for at least a year if the Berkshire were to accept their gift. The donors hoped that in taking the money, the museum would’ve pulled together an external committee to review its finances and come up with another solution to raise funds.

In July, the museum faced an uproar when it announced its decision to sell off some of its works—including a pair of Norman Rockwell paintings—so that it could pay for a $20 million renovation and $40 million endowment. The auction, which is happening through Sotheby’s New York either sometime this year or in early 2018, is expected to bring in at least $50 million.

Elizabeth McGraw, the president of the museum’s board of trustees, said that it had done everything it could for the last two years to avoid auctioning off part of its collection, as per a letter addressed to the local community on the museum’s website. The Pittsfield, Massachusetts-based institution even looked into a merger with the Hancock Shaker Village nearby. “Some individuals are frustrated because they think that a pause in the sale would lead to a different financial path somehow changing this harsh reality,” she says in the statement. “However, the consequence of a delay with the auction could be that the museum may close even sooner.”

Since Hurricane Harvey began to batter the Gulf Coast on Friday, August 25, there have been at least ten deaths, countless rescues, and thousands of people displaced from their homes. While Harvey has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, the torrential rain has yet to let up, and rivers continue to rise. According to Brock Long, the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Texans will be tasked with finding “a new normal” when moving forward from this disaster. Art institutions affected by the storm are assessing damages and beginning to think about the path to recovery.

According to Tarra Gaines of CultureMap Houston, the city’s theater district has sustained heavy damages—nearly every major performing arts venue is waterlogged. The Alley Theater’s Neuhaus Theater and lobby are flooded; its electric systems are currently underwater. The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, the Wortham Theater Center, and Jones Hall all have significant water damage. Meanwhile, small to mid-size theaters, including A. D. Players, the Classical Theater Company, Main Street Theater, MATCH, and Studio 101 at Spring Street, have all confirmed that their spaces are weathering the storm fairly well.

The Blaffer Art Museum, the Houston Center for Photography, the Menil Collection, and the Museum of Fine Arts Houston have also reported that their buildings and collections are safe. “Fortunately, because of our longtime protocols for storm preparation, managed by our Hurricane Planning Group, our collections have not been impacted at all, and there have been only limited issues with our facilities. Advance planning—for sandbags, emergency water pumps, and the floodgates that are installed at various critical points around the campus—has largely mitigated potential issues,” Mary Haus, the head of marketing and communications at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, said.

According to Artnews, Rice University, Project Row Houses, and the Galveston Arts Center have mostly been spared as well. The Rockport Center for the Arts in Corpus Christi, however, which was located directly in Harvey’s path, did not fare as well. A statement issued by its director Luis Purón reads: “From images I have been provided and third-party accounts, it appears the building has sustained serious external damage. One image demonstrates that the front porch is completely gone and a roof structure in the front of the building that is exposed and thus compromised. It is entirely possible that additional damage to the roof exists, yet only an on-site inspection will reveal that. We are working on obtaining that information. The building is still standing as it has since 1983, a few feet from Aransas Bay. It remains unclear if all the sculptures in the sculpture garden collection survived the 130 mile-per-hour winds of Harvey’s category four direct impact to Rockport. We won’t know about internal damage until we are able to re-enter and inspect the building. The timeline for that is uncertain . . . Rockport has a strong and generous heart, great will, and unbridled determination. United, we can restore our community in a responsible way.” In a statement, Jane Chu, the chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, said: “The NEA expresses its deepest concern and most heartfelt sympathies for the millions of people in Texas and Louisiana affected by Hurricane Harvey. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are confronted by this disaster. We are working to coordinate support for arts organizations in the regions designated a disaster area by FEMA, and we stand ready to support the recovery of the arts and cultural communities in the devastated areas. In the past, the NEA has responded to national emergencies, including disaster relief in the wake of September 11, Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, and the devastating tornadoes in Joplin, Missouri, and Tupelo, Mississippi. We are coordinating with the Texas Commission on the Arts and the Division of the Arts in the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development to assess the situation and those arts organizations hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey. As the current situation stabilizes, the National Endowment for the Arts is prepared to direct additional funds to these state arts agencies for re-granting to affected organizations, as we have done in the past.” Emergency resources for artists impacted by Hurricane Harvey are listed in a Google spreadsheet created by the Houston-based organization Fresh Arts. It can be found here. LESS

The Parrish Art Museum announced today that it has been given the art, archives, and resources of the James and Charlotte Brooks Foundation, established by Abstract Expressionists James Brooks (1906–1992) and Charlotte Park (1918–2010). The transfer marks the dissolution of the foundation. The museum will draw on the foundation's assets to establish the James and Charlotte Brooks Fund, an endowment that will support the research, care, and exhibition of the works.

“This generous gift will build upon the Parrish’s renowned collection of late nineteenth- to twenty-first-century American painting and allow the museum to provide richly expanded context for its existing strengths,” said director Terrie Sultan. “Now, along with our major holdings of works by William Merritt Chase and Fairfield Porter, we have the opportunity to engage in thorough scholarship and interpretation of the work of these pivotal artists, in order to both further the understanding and appreciation of Brooks’s and Park’s careers, and to also engage in lively dialogue about the creative legacy of artists who have lived and worked on the East End.”

The Parrish will add eighty-nine paintings, drawings, and prints by Brooks and Park to its permanent collection. These works were selected by the museum in consultation with John R. Lane, a foundation trustee and the chair of its art committee. The foundation, which has also recently donated 170 works by the artists to the permanent collections of twenty other American museums, has encouraged the Parrish to sell works by the two artists that are not intended to be accessioned, in order to direct the income to the enhancement of the museum’s James and Charlotte Brooks Fund.

“This innovative agreement with the Parrish handsomely advances the wishes of James Brooks and Charlotte Park by providing a fine home for their work,” stated Dr. Dodson. “It also stands as a model for how small artist foundations can fulfill their mission by collaborating with museums in new ways. The foundation’s resources can now be fully dedicated to advancing artistic, scholarly, and educational goals, including the study, stewardship, and presentation of the artists’ work and to the support of contemporary artists, which was a central focus of their lives.” At the urging of their close friends Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, Brooks and Park spent their first summer on the East End in 1947. They stayed in a tiny bungalow in Montauk. By 1957, they were living full time in the town of East Hampton and had become key members of the artistic community. LESS

Painter Judith Linhares is the recipient of the $25,000 Artist Award for 2017 from the Artists’ Legacy Foundation. The prize, launched ten years ago, is given to a sculptor or painter “who has maintained sustained contributions to their field and where evidence of the hand is a significant factor in making art,” according to the organization’s website. The jurors for this year’s prize were art critic and curator David Pagel; sculptor Linda Fleming; and associate director and chief curator of the Crocker Art Museum, Scott A. Shields. Asked to comment on the significance of the hand in her oeuvre, Linhares said, “The hand is under siege. But the process of drawing is a negotiation between the mind, the eye, and the hand. Drawing is placing something on a two-dimensional surface in relation to something else; it is putting a line in space.”

“Her broad, faux-naïf brushstrokes and juxtaposition of richly hued luxe, calme et volupté with a purposeful sense of awkwardness and unease align her with several younger artists, from Dana Schutz to George Condo,” said critic Michael Wilson in a February 2011 artforum.com Critics’ Pick of Linhares’s show at Edward Thorp Gallery in New York. “Attracting us with a sensual concentration on sex, food, and the great outdoors, and lulling us into a false sense of security via their lush, likable style, these are pictures with surprising bite.”

The artist will use a portion of her unrestricted winnings to archive her vast body of work.

Jake Offenhartz of The Gothamist writes that Greenwich Village’s Washington Square Association is upset over the installation of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei’s public art exhibition “Good Fences Make Good Neighbors,” a display of security-fence works that will be installed around New York’s five boroughs. The massive installation, created to examine the “migration crisis and current global geopolitical landscape,” was commissioned by the Public Art Fund to celebrate its fortieth anniversary.

The Greenwich Village portion of the exhibition will be installed under the Washington Square Arch from October 12, 2017, until February 11, 2018. Trevor Sumner, the president of the Washington Square Association, said, “The community feedback [to the project] was almost universally negative.” Sumner went on to say that the work will intrude upon the annual tree-lighting ceremony beneath the arch, and that the artist’s gesture could set a “dangerous precedent as far as taking an artistic work and decorating it for a political purpose, especially for months at a time.”

A representative for the Public Art Fund called Sumner’s description of the work “grossly inaccurate,” stating that the organization met with a number of local groups—such as the Washington Square Park Conservancy, Community Board Two, and the Washington Square Park Association—over the last several months to discuss the project.

“I think public art is in the public domain. It belongs to the people who use the city’s facilities. It is open to discussion and to the public's concerns. It will be successful for public art in an open society to generate that discourse and it can make a difference on an aesthetic, moral, and philosophical level,” said Ai of the controversy surrounding his project. LESS

Deutsche Welle reports that Benjamin Grajeda Regalado, the head of Mexico’s federal police, has announced the creation of a new division to protect the country’s cultural heritage. The national gendarmerie will recruit officers with an understanding of art and archeology to look into cases surrounding stolen cultural artifacts. The training for these new officers will be overseen by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) and the National Institute of Fine Arts (INBA), both of which are located in Mexico City.

Mexico has been called out on many occasions for not properly registering looted artworks and antiquities. Many of the paintings currently within Mexican churches are replicas of centuries-old pieces. According to official records from 2016, 90 percent of stolen works are never found. Between 2003 and 2016, the INAH listed 4,757 looted objects. Of that number, only 67 were returned. A more detailed record of culturally significant Mexican artifacts has yet to be created.

The Los Angeles–based Underground Museum, founded by the late artist Noah Davis and his brother, video artist Kahlil Joseph, has received the Ellsworth Kelly Award from the Foundation for Contemporary Arts. The museum will receive a $40,000 cash prize in order to stage an exhibition on the work of figurative painter Abe Odedina, who lives and works in London and Salvador, Brazil. The show will be curated by the Underground Museum’s director, Megan Steinman, and its president, Karon Davis.

“The Underground Museum’s proposal exemplified Ellsworth Kelly’s vision to make a museum exhibition possible. Ellsworth believed in the transformational power of museum exhibitions on an artist’s career. FCA is pleased that the 2017 Ellsworth Kelly Award will make possible this first U.S. exhibition of Abe Odedina’s work,” said Stacy Tenenbaum Stark, the Foundation for Contemporary Arts’ executive director.