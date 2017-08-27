 

POSTED August 31, 2017

Magasin III Names Tessa Praun Director and Plans New Exhibition Spaces

David Neuman, Tessa Praun, Richard Julin.

Tessa Praun, the senior curator at the Magasin III Museum and Foundation for Contemporary Art in Stockholm, has been appointed as its new director. Founding director David Neuman will stay on as chairman of the board.

Praun will lead a two-year strategic phase, during which the museum will be closed to the general public and can only be accessed by appointment. The institution is currently collaborating with Stockholm University on the formation of Accelerator, a new art exhibition space with a focus on the curatorial process, interdisciplinary research, and artistic collaboration. Richard Julin, former deputy director of Magasin III, will lead this new institution as artistic director. It is expected to open in 2019.

In addition, Neuman is working to open a satellite exhibition space Magasin III Jaffa/Tel Aviv, managed by curator Karmit Galili, scheduled to open late 2017. “After thirty years as a private institution, the accumulated knowledge within Magasin III will serve to benefit vits future, including the global academic art world and also with our new venture in Jaffa/Tel Aviv” Neuman said.

LATEST NEWS

August 31, 2017

NEH to Give $1 Million to Cultural Organizations Impacted by Hurricane Harvey

The Rockport Center for the Arts after Hurricane Harvey.

The National Endowment for the Humanities has announced that it will award up to $1 million in emergency funds to help restore operations at libraries, museums, colleges, universities, and other cultural organizations in the areas of Texas and Louisiana that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“NEH has designated these funds to support the people in Texas and Louisiana in their efforts to protect the historic materials that document their invaluable contributions to American culture,” said acting chairman of the NEH Jon Parrish Peede. “We are proud to partner with Humanities Texas and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and their dedicated staffs in a coordinated federal-state response.”

The federal agency will grant both state humanities councils with roughly $250,000 to be distributed according to their needs. It will also provide support for the Texas Cultural Emergency Response Alliance and the Heritage Emergency Task Force, and beginning September 8, any cultural institution in FEMA-designated disaster areas will be able to apply directly to the NEH for grants of up to $30,000.

August 30, 2017

Crystal Bridges Names Lieven Bertels as Director of Its New Arts Venue

The defunct Kraft Food facility that Crystal Bridges is working to convert into a visual and performing arts space.

The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas announced today that Lieven Bertels has been appointed the director of an innovative new arts venue it’s developing in downtown Bentonville. As artforum.com previously reported, the institution plans to transform a decommissioned Kraft Foods plant into a visual and performing arts center. Bertels is the former CEO and director of Leeuwarden-Fryslân 2018 European Capital of Culture, a year-long festival in the Netherlands.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lieven to Northwest Arkansas,” said Rod Bigelow, the executive director and chief diversity and inclusion officer of Crystal Bridges. “Along with international arts experience and a history of successful leadership, he brings a strong background in performance art and fresh ideas about ways to expand the cultural impact of the arts in our region and beyond. His work in Leeuwarden, at Sydney Festival and in Bruges demonstrate his ability to advance projects that are culturally transformative.”

The venue has been temporarily named the Momentary, which according to the Austin-based brand consultancy and design studio FÖDA “speaks to the fleeting quality found in music, performance, food, exhibitions, etc.” It was also derived from the Latin roots of the word “contemporary.”

August 30, 2017

Dread Scott Flags Acquired by MCA San Diego and Whitney Museum

Dread Scott’s A Man Was Lynched by Police Yesterday, 2015, outside of the Jack Shainman Gallery in New York.

According to Alex Greenberger of Artnews, two of artist Dread Scott’s flags, titled A Man Was Lynched by Police Yesterday, were acquired by the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

The MCA San Diego purchased a banner from a twenty-five-work edition made in 2017 and the Whitney Museum is in the process of acquiring a flag from a four-work series from 2015, one of which hung outside of the Jack Shainman Gallery in New York last year. The work is currently featured in the institution’s exhibition “An Incomplete History of Protest: Selections from the Whitney’s Collection, 1940–2017.”

The piece was inspired by the NAACP flag, A Man Was Lynched Yesterday, that flew outside its headquarters in 1936 after A. L. McCamy was lynched in Dalton, Georgia. Scott recreated the flag after Walter L. Scott was shot by police during a routine traffic stop in South Carolina in 2015. He modified the phrasing of the original flag by adding the words “by police.”

August 30, 2017

Jochen Volz Wins 2017 Agnes Gund Curatorial Award

Jochen Volz. Photo: Leo Eloy / Estúdio Garagem.

Maximilíano Durón of Artnews reports that Jochen Volz has received the 2017 Agnes Gund Curatorial Award from the Independent Curators International organization, based in New York. Volz will be given the award during the ICI’s annual benefit on October 25.

Volz was recently made the general director of the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, one of Brazil’s most preeminent art museums, and has been involved with a number of different projects in Brazil over the last fifteen years. He curated the Brazilian Pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale, and once served as the artistic director, among other positions, at the Instituto Inhotim, located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. He was also a curator at the Portikus in Frankfurt and worked as the head of programming at London’s Serpentine Galleries.

“The role of the curator is one that fosters arts community, supports artists in their work and practice, builds infrastructure for the production and presentation of artworks, and connects artists and artworks with their communities. These reflect ICI’s mission and core values and Jochen resonates with that,” said Renaud Proch, the director of the ICI.

August 30, 2017

Berkshire Museum Declines $1 Million Gift from Anonymous Donors

Protestors against the auction outside the Berkshire Museum earlier this month. Photo: Gillian Jones / The Berkshire Eagle / AP.

An assortment of unnamed donors offered to give $1 million to the struggling Berkshire Museum in order to stop it from auctioning off forty works from its collection so that the institution could pay for a major refurbishment and make itself financially stable, writes Helen Stolias of the Art Newspaper. The museum’s board of trustees turned down the money, however, as the donors stipulated that the sale must be paused for at least a year if the Berkshire were to accept their gift. The donors hoped that in taking the money, the museum would’ve pulled together an external committee to review its finances and come up with another solution to raise funds.

In July, the museum faced an uproar when it announced its decision to sell off some of its works—including a pair of Norman Rockwell paintings—so that it could pay for a $20 million renovation and $40 million endowment. The auction, which is happening through Sotheby’s New York either sometime this year or in early 2018, is expected to bring in at least $50 million.

Elizabeth McGraw, the president of the museum’s board of trustees, said that it had done everything it could for the last two years to avoid auctioning off part of its collection, as per a letter addressed to the local community on the museum’s website. The Pittsfield, Massachusetts-based institution even looked into a merger with the Hancock Shaker Village nearby. “Some individuals are frustrated because they think that a pause in the sale would lead to a different financial path somehow changing this harsh reality,” she says in the statement. “However, the consequence of a delay with the auction could be that the museum may close even sooner.”

August 29, 2017

Texas Arts Institutions Assess Hurricane Harvey’s Damage

A picture of the damage to the Rockport Center for the Arts after Hurricane Harvey. Photo: Audrianna Rios.

Since Hurricane Harvey began to batter the Gulf Coast on Friday, August 25, there have been at least ten deaths, countless rescues, and thousands of people displaced from their homes. While Harvey has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, the torrential rain has yet to let up, and rivers continue to rise. According to Brock Long, the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Texans will be tasked with finding “a new normal” when moving forward from this disaster. Art institutions affected by the storm are assessing damages and beginning to think about the path to recovery.

According to Tarra Gaines of CultureMap Houston, the city’s theater district has sustained heavy damages—nearly every major performing arts venue is waterlogged. The Alley Theater’s Neuhaus Theater and lobby are flooded; its electric systems are currently underwater. The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, the Wortham Theater Center, and Jones Hall all have significant water damage. Meanwhile, small to mid-size theaters, including A. D. Players, the Classical Theater Company, Main Street Theater, MATCH, and Studio 101 at Spring Street, have all confirmed that their spaces are weathering the storm fairly well.

The Blaffer Art Museum, the Houston Center for Photography, the Menil Collection, and the Museum of Fine Arts Houston have also reported that their buildings and collections are safe. “Fortunately, because of our longtime protocols for storm preparation, managed by our Hurricane Planning Group, our collections have not been impacted at all, and there have been only limited issues with our facilities. Advance planning—for sandbags, emergency water pumps, and the floodgates that are installed at various critical points around the campus—has largely mitigated potential issues,” Mary Haus, the head of marketing and communications at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, said.

August 29, 2017

Parrish Art Museum Gifted James and Charlotte Brooks Foundation Collection

James Brooks’s #13, 1949, a gift from the James and Charlotte Brooks Foundation. Photo: Parrish Art Museum

The Parrish Art Museum announced today that it has been given the art, archives, and resources of the James and Charlotte Brooks Foundation, established by Abstract Expressionists James Brooks (1906–1992) and Charlotte Park (1918–2010). The transfer marks the dissolution of the foundation. The museum will draw on the foundation's assets to establish the James and Charlotte Brooks Fund, an endowment that will support the research, care, and exhibition of the works.

“This generous gift will build upon the Parrish’s renowned collection of late nineteenth- to twenty-first-century American painting and allow the museum to provide richly expanded context for its existing strengths,” said director Terrie Sultan. “Now, along with our major holdings of works by William Merritt Chase and Fairfield Porter, we have the opportunity to engage in thorough scholarship and interpretation of the work of these pivotal artists, in order to both further the understanding and appreciation of Brooks’s and Park’s careers, and to also engage in lively dialogue about the creative legacy of artists who have lived and worked on the East End.”

The Parrish will add eighty-nine paintings, drawings, and prints by Brooks and Park to its permanent collection. These works were selected by the museum in consultation with John R. Lane, a foundation trustee and the chair of its art committee. The foundation, which has also recently donated 170 works by the artists to the permanent collections of twenty other American museums, has encouraged the Parrish to sell works by the two artists that are not intended to be accessioned, in order to direct the income to the enhancement of the museum’s James and Charlotte Brooks Fund.

August 29, 2017

Judith Linhares Receives $25,000 Artists’ Legacy Foundation Artist Award

Judith Linhares, Revel, 2017, oil on linen, 59 x 40".

Painter Judith Linhares is the recipient of the $25,000 Artist Award for 2017 from the Artists’ Legacy Foundation. The prize, launched ten years ago, is given to a sculptor or painter “who has maintained sustained contributions to their field and where evidence of the hand is a significant factor in making art,” according to the organization’s website. The jurors for this year’s prize were art critic and curator David Pagel; sculptor Linda Fleming; and associate director and chief curator of the Crocker Art Museum, Scott A. Shields. Asked to comment on the significance of the hand in her oeuvre, Linhares said, “The hand is under siege. But the process of drawing is a negotiation between the mind, the eye, and the hand. Drawing is placing something on a two-dimensional surface in relation to something else; it is putting a line in space.”

“Her broad, faux-naïf brushstrokes and juxtaposition of richly hued luxe, calme et volupté with a purposeful sense of awkwardness and unease align her with several younger artists, from Dana Schutz to George Condo,” said critic Michael Wilson in a February 2011 artforum.com Critics’ Pick of Linhares’s show at Edward Thorp Gallery in New York. “Attracting us with a sensual concentration on sex, food, and the great outdoors, and lulling us into a false sense of security via their lush, likable style, these are pictures with surprising bite.”

The artist will use a portion of her unrestricted winnings to archive her vast body of work.

