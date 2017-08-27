Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis Awarded $20,000 Grant for Youth Education Programs

POSTED August 31, 2017

The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis (CAM) in Missouri announced today that it has received a $20,000 grant from the Dana Brown Charitable Trust in support of its ArtReach and LEAP Middle School Initiative youth education programs, benefiting local middle and high school students.

“St. Louis youth interested in the arts deserve to have opportunities to explore and develop their creativity, investigate creative career options, interact with artists, and be exposed to contemporary art,” CAM executive director Lisa Melandri said. “Such opportunities are incentive for teens to remain in school. The grant from the Dana Brown Charitable Trust will help CAM reach more students in the St. Louis region, ensuring that the arts remain a vital part of their education.”



With the support of the grant ArtReach and LEAP will serve a total of 450 students during the course of the school year. ArtReach will serve 420 middle and high school students attending approximately twenty different public and private schools and LEAP will serve thirty middle school students who have previously participated in ArtReach through their schools.





ArtReach is a curriculum-based program of school visits, museum tours, and workshops with artists. The initiative also offers in-depth teacher training and portfolio reviews to help students prepare for college. LEAP provides middle school students with semester-long after-school mentoring by artists as they explore different artistic disciplines. LESS

August 31, 2017

Taking over the former space of the American Medium gallery, Housing gallery is moving into 424 Gates Avenue in Bed-Stuy Brooklyn, Nate Freeman of Artnews reports. According to creative director Eileen Isagon Skyers and owner K.J. Freeman, Housing will support artists of color. Featuring Winslow Laroche and Brandon Holmes, its first show will open on September 22.

“When the idea for Housing was proposed, it seemed the most appropriate way for us to transition out of Bed-Stuy,” Josh Pavlacky, one of American Medium’s cofounders said in an email to Artnews. “We are happy to see a dedicated POC gallery and we support whatever language and mission they deem appropriate to best utilize the gallery and garden space.”

While American Medium relocates to Chelsea this fall, Isagon Skyers said that Housing will “de-gentrify” its former home by advancing the careers of artists of color and promoting inclusivity. The new gallery will sublet the storefront space from American Medium until its lease is up, and has launched an IndieGoGo campaign in order to raise money for operations. While the gallery seeks the public support in order to secure its financial footing, it is also asking its audience and visitors who have never been to the area before to support local businesses. The gallery’s website reads: “We kindly ask that you engage with the history and background of the community and its inhabitants, which have witnessed significant shifts and displacement as a result of renovations, new developments and, consequently, inflated pricing.”

August 31, 2017

Tessa Praun, the senior curator at the Magasin III Museum and Foundation for Contemporary Art in Stockholm, has been appointed as its new director. Founding director David Neuman will stay on as chairman of the board.

Praun will lead a two-year strategic phase, during which the museum will be closed to the general public and can only be accessed by appointment. The institution is currently collaborating with Stockholm University on the formation of Accelerator, a new art exhibition space with a focus on the curatorial process, interdisciplinary research, and artistic collaboration. Richard Julin, former deputy director of Magasin III, will lead this new institution as artistic director. It is expected to open in 2019.

In addition, Neuman is working to open a satellite exhibition space Magasin III Jaffa/Tel Aviv, managed by curator Karmit Galili, scheduled to open late 2017. “After thirty years as a private institution, the accumulated knowledge within Magasin III will serve to benefit vits future, including the global academic art world and also with our new venture in Jaffa/Tel Aviv” Neuman said.

August 31, 2017

The National Endowment for the Humanities has announced that it will award up to $1 million in emergency funds to help restore operations at libraries, museums, colleges, universities, and other cultural organizations in the areas of Texas and Louisiana that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“NEH has designated these funds to support the people in Texas and Louisiana in their efforts to protect the historic materials that document their invaluable contributions to American culture,” said acting chairman of the NEH Jon Parrish Peede. “We are proud to partner with Humanities Texas and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and their dedicated staffs in a coordinated federal-state response.”

The federal agency will grant both state humanities councils with roughly $250,000 to be distributed according to their needs. It will also provide support for the Texas Cultural Emergency Response Alliance and the Heritage Emergency Task Force, and beginning September 8, any cultural institution in FEMA-designated disaster areas will be able to apply directly to the NEH for grants of up to $30,000.

In Houston’s theater district, nearly every major theater and performing arts venue is waterlogged. While many of Texas’s major arts museums were spared by the storm, the Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA), suffered severe damage after Harvey barreled through the region on Friday, August 25. RCA executive director Luis Purón released a statement that said the museum “sustained serious external damage.” The building’s front porch was ripped off by the hurricane’s 130-mile-per-hour winds and the roof has been compromised leaving the front of the building exposed. “We won’t know about internal damage until we are able to re-enter and inspect the building,” he said. The timeline for that is uncertain . . . Rockport has a strong and generous heart, great will, and unbridled determination. United, we can restore our community in a responsible way.” LESS

August 30, 2017

The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas announced today that Lieven Bertels has been appointed the director of an innovative new arts venue it’s developing in downtown Bentonville. As artforum.com previously reported, the institution plans to transform a decommissioned Kraft Foods plant into a visual and performing arts center. Bertels is the former CEO and director of Leeuwarden-Fryslân 2018 European Capital of Culture, a year-long festival in the Netherlands.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lieven to Northwest Arkansas,” said Rod Bigelow, the executive director and chief diversity and inclusion officer of Crystal Bridges. “Along with international arts experience and a history of successful leadership, he brings a strong background in performance art and fresh ideas about ways to expand the cultural impact of the arts in our region and beyond. His work in Leeuwarden, at Sydney Festival and in Bruges demonstrate his ability to advance projects that are culturally transformative.”

The venue has been temporarily named the Momentary, which according to the Austin-based brand consultancy and design studio FÖDA “speaks to the fleeting quality found in music, performance, food, exhibitions, etc.” It was also derived from the Latin roots of the word “contemporary.”

While the Momentary is currently in the design phase, construction is expected to begin in 2018. Wheeler Kearns Architects, based in Chicago, is overseeing the project. The firm plans on maintaining the building’s industrial integrity while converting it into a flexible space that include galleries, studio space, a black box theater, an amphiteather, a kitchen, bar, and community gathering areas. The project will be supported by the Walton Family Foundation as part of its mission to improve the quality of life in northwest Arkansas. The development of the Momentary is a continuation of the family’s commitment to make art accessible it the Arkansas and Mississippi Delta region, as evidenced by another recent major gift to the University of Arkansas.



“Art is transforming lives in Northwest Arkansas by opening our minds to new ideas and cultural experiences that bring people together,” said Tom Walton, chair of the Walton Family Foundation’s Home Region Program. “The Momentary will create a space that inspires not just artists, but the entire community as well.” LESS

August 30, 2017

According to Alex Greenberger of Artnews, two of artist Dread Scott’s flags, titled A Man Was Lynched by Police Yesterday, were acquired by the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

The MCA San Diego purchased a banner from a twenty-five-work edition made in 2017 and the Whitney Museum is in the process of acquiring a flag from a four-work series from 2015, one of which hung outside of the Jack Shainman Gallery in New York last year. The work is currently featured in the institution’s exhibition “An Incomplete History of Protest: Selections from the Whitney’s Collection, 1940–2017.”

The piece was inspired by the NAACP flag, A Man Was Lynched Yesterday, that flew outside its headquarters in 1936 after A. L. McCamy was lynched in Dalton, Georgia. Scott recreated the flag after Walter L. Scott was shot by police during a routine traffic stop in South Carolina in 2015. He modified the phrasing of the original flag by adding the words “by police.”

The raising of the flag by Jack Shainman Gallery was viewed as controversial since it coincided with the killing of policemen in Dallas. After Fox News published an article on July 11 stating that the gallery was standing by a work that “accuses police of lynching African Americans” in the wake of the murder of five officers, Scott and the gallery began receiving threats. Jack Shainman was forced to remove the flag from the exterior of the building shortly after when its landlord threatened to sue. LESS

August 30, 2017

Maximilíano Durón of Artnews reports that Jochen Volz has received the 2017 Agnes Gund Curatorial Award from the Independent Curators International organization, based in New York. Volz will be given the award during the ICI’s annual benefit on October 25.

Volz was recently made the general director of the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, one of Brazil’s most preeminent art museums, and has been involved with a number of different projects in Brazil over the last fifteen years. He curated the Brazilian Pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale, and once served as the artistic director, among other positions, at the Instituto Inhotim, located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. He was also a curator at the Portikus in Frankfurt and worked as the head of programming at London’s Serpentine Galleries.

“The role of the curator is one that fosters arts community, supports artists in their work and practice, builds infrastructure for the production and presentation of artworks, and connects artists and artworks with their communities. These reflect ICI’s mission and core values and Jochen resonates with that,” said Renaud Proch, the director of the ICI.

August 30, 2017

An assortment of unnamed donors offered to give $1 million to the struggling Berkshire Museum in order to stop it from auctioning off forty works from its collection so that the institution could pay for a major refurbishment and make itself financially stable, writes Helen Stolias of the Art Newspaper. The museum’s board of trustees turned down the money, however, as the donors stipulated that the sale must be paused for at least a year if the Berkshire were to accept their gift. The donors hoped that in taking the money, the museum would’ve pulled together an external committee to review its finances and come up with another solution to raise funds.

In July, the museum faced an uproar when it announced its decision to sell off some of its works—including a pair of Norman Rockwell paintings—so that it could pay for a $20 million renovation and $40 million endowment. The auction, which is happening through Sotheby’s New York either sometime this year or in early 2018, is expected to bring in at least $50 million.

Elizabeth McGraw, the president of the museum’s board of trustees, said that it had done everything it could for the last two years to avoid auctioning off part of its collection, as per a letter addressed to the local community on the museum’s website. The Pittsfield, Massachusetts-based institution even looked into a merger with the Hancock Shaker Village nearby. “Some individuals are frustrated because they think that a pause in the sale would lead to a different financial path somehow changing this harsh reality,” she says in the statement. “However, the consequence of a delay with the auction could be that the museum may close even sooner.”

August 29, 2017

Since Hurricane Harvey began to batter the Gulf Coast on Friday, August 25, there have been at least ten deaths, countless rescues, and thousands of people displaced from their homes. While Harvey has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, the torrential rain has yet to let up, and rivers continue to rise. According to Brock Long, the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Texans will be tasked with finding “a new normal” when moving forward from this disaster. Art institutions affected by the storm are assessing damages and beginning to think about the path to recovery.

According to Tarra Gaines of CultureMap Houston, the city’s theater district has sustained heavy damages—nearly every major performing arts venue is waterlogged. The Alley Theater’s Neuhaus Theater and lobby are flooded; its electric systems are currently underwater. The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, the Wortham Theater Center, and Jones Hall all have significant water damage. Meanwhile, small to mid-size theaters, including A. D. Players, the Classical Theater Company, Main Street Theater, MATCH, and Studio 101 at Spring Street, have all confirmed that their spaces are weathering the storm fairly well.

The Blaffer Art Museum, the Houston Center for Photography, the Menil Collection, and the Museum of Fine Arts Houston have also reported that their buildings and collections are safe. “Fortunately, because of our longtime protocols for storm preparation, managed by our Hurricane Planning Group, our collections have not been impacted at all, and there have been only limited issues with our facilities. Advance planning—for sandbags, emergency water pumps, and the floodgates that are installed at various critical points around the campus—has largely mitigated potential issues,” Mary Haus, the head of marketing and communications at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, said.