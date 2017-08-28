Artistic Director Rashid Rana Withdraws from Inaugural Lahore Biennale

POSTED August 31, 2017

Rashid Rana, artistic director of the inaugural Lahore Biennale—slated to be the largest contemporary art event ever held in Pakistan—has announced that he is stepping down. A joint statement issued by Rana and the Lahore Biennale Foundation and posted on the biennial’s Instagram account said they “were not able to reach a formal agreement on their proposed collaborative relationship and have decided to amicably part ways and not work together.”

It also said the foundation recognizes that any ideas proposed by Rana for the concept and methodology of the exhibition are his intellectual property and will not be used for the upcoming event. The statement concluded with: “Both parties wish each other continued success in their future endeavors.”

When the Pakistani artist took up the position in March 2016, he said, “This biennale will set out to challenge the parameters of both the biennale format and the discipline of art itself, seeking to imagine possible futures and potentials in subversive yet expansive ways. Further, by attempting to engage residents of the city directly, this biennale aims to create a network where participation and power are diffused, creating a horizontally, as opposed to vertically, structured system.” It is currently unclear whether the biennial will open in November as originally planned.

The Berkshire Museum’s plan to auction about forty works from its collection at Sotheby’s in hopes of raising $50 million is currently being looked over by the state. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts attorney general’s office told Eileen Kinsella of Artnet that they are “reviewing the transaction for how it comports with applicable charities law.” The source did not provide any further details.

According to the guidelines of the American Association of Museums (AAM) and the Association of Art Museum Directors’ (AAMD), institutions are only allowed to sell art when the funds raised are put towards future acquisitions. The Berkshire museum board, however, says that the sales are needed to avoid a financial crisis and boost the institution’s endowment. If the plan is unsuccessful, the museum might have to close its doors in six to eight years.

On June 22, the museum informed the Office of the Attorney General of the anticipated deaccessioning and sale even though notice was not required. “The Attorney General’s office does not second guess the decisions of boards of trustees, but it is appropriate for the office to look at how the board discharged its fiduciary duty in making the decision it did. The office is also vested with ensuring that the museum is correct that there are no restrictions on the objects to be sold. The museum has sent the Attorney General’s office documentation, as requested, to assist in that process,” said Mark Gold, legal counsel for the museum.

The institution has been heavily criticized following its decision to sell the works. Laurie Norton Moffatt, the director and chief executive of the Norman Rockwell Museum, said, "Selling these treasured assets actually poses a debilitating economic ripple effect beyond the museum, not to mention it would be a profound spiritual loss to the community." In response to the controversy, a group of unnamed donors pledged to give $1 million to the museum so that it would pause the sale for up to one year, but the museum's board of trustees turned down the offer. Beginning in November, the sales will span six months and include two paintings by Norman Rockwell, titled Shuffleton's Barbershop, 1959, and Shaftsbury Blacksmith Shop, 1966, which the artist personally donated to the museum.

Housing gallery is moving into 424 Gates Avenue in the Bed-Stuy neighborhood of Brooklyn, American Medium gallery’s old space, Nate Freeman of Artnews reports. According to creative director Eileen Isagon Skyers and owner K.J. Freeman, Housing will support artists of color. Featuring Winslow Laroche and Brandon Holmes, its first show will open on September 22.

“When the idea for Housing was proposed, it seemed the most appropriate way for us to transition out of Bed-Stuy,” Josh Pavlacky, one of American Medium’s cofounders said in an email to Artnews. “We are happy to see a dedicated POC gallery and we support whatever language and mission they deem appropriate to best utilize the gallery and garden space.”

While American Medium relocates to Chelsea this fall, Isagon Skyers said that Housing will “de-gentrify” its former home by advancing the careers of artists of color and promoting inclusivity. The new gallery will sublet the storefront space from American Medium until the lease is up. Housing has also launched an IndieGoGo campaign in order to raise money for operations. While Housing seeks public support in order to secure its financial footing, it is also requesting that new visitors to Bed-Stuy support the area’s local businesses. The gallery’s website reads: “We kindly ask that you engage with the history and background of the community and its inhabitants, which have witnessed significant shifts and displacement as a result of renovations, new developments and, consequently, inflated pricing.”

Tessa Praun, the senior curator at the Magasin III Museum and Foundation for Contemporary Art in Stockholm, has been appointed its new director. Founding director David Neuman will stay on as chairman of the board.

Praun will lead a two-year strategic phase, during which the museum will be closed to the general public and accessed only by appointment. The institution is currently collaborating with Stockholm University on the formation of Accelerator, a new art exhibition space with a focus on the curatorial process, interdisciplinary research, and artistic collaboration. Richard Julin, former deputy director of Magasin III, will lead this new institution as artistic director. It is expected to open in 2019.

In addition, Neuman is working to open a satellite exhibition space sometime this year: Magasin III Jaffa/Tel Aviv, to be managed by curator Karmit Galili. “After thirty years as a private institution, the accumulated knowledge within Magasin III will serve to benefit its future, including the global academic art world and also with our new venture in Jaffa/Tel Aviv” Neuman said.

The National Endowment for the Humanities has announced that it will award up to $1 million in emergency funds to help restore operations at libraries, museums, colleges, universities, and other cultural organizations in the areas of Texas and Louisiana that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“NEH has designated these funds to support the people in Texas and Louisiana in their efforts to protect the historic materials that document their invaluable contributions to American culture,” said acting chairman of the NEH Jon Parrish Peede. “We are proud to partner with Humanities Texas and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and their dedicated staffs in a coordinated federal-state response.”

The federal agency will grant both state humanities councils with roughly $250,000 to be distributed according to their needs. It will also provide support for the Texas Cultural Emergency Response Alliance and the Heritage Emergency Task Force, and beginning September 8, any cultural institution in FEMA-designated disaster areas will be able to apply directly to the NEH for grants of up to $30,000.

In Houston's theater district, nearly every major theater and performing arts venue is waterlogged. While many of Texas's major arts museums were spared by the storm, the Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA), suffered severe damage after Harvey barreled through the region on Friday, August 25. RCA executive director Luis Purón released a statement that said the museum "sustained serious external damage." The building's front porch was ripped off by the hurricane's 130-mile-per-hour winds and the roof has been compromised, leaving the front of the building exposed. "We won't know about internal damage until we are able to re-enter and inspect the building," he said. The timeline for that is uncertain . . . Rockport has a strong and generous heart, great will, and unbridled determination. United, we can restore our community in a responsible way."

The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas announced today that Lieven Bertels has been appointed the director of an innovative new arts venue it’s developing in downtown Bentonville. As artforum.com previously reported, the institution plans to transform a decommissioned Kraft Foods plant into a visual and performing arts center. Bertels is the former CEO and director of Leeuwarden-Fryslân 2018 European Capital of Culture, a year-long festival in the Netherlands.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lieven to Northwest Arkansas,” said Rod Bigelow, the executive director and chief diversity and inclusion officer of Crystal Bridges. “Along with international arts experience and a history of successful leadership, he brings a strong background in performance art and fresh ideas about ways to expand the cultural impact of the arts in our region and beyond. His work in Leeuwarden, at Sydney Festival and in Bruges demonstrate his ability to advance projects that are culturally transformative.”

The venue has been temporarily named the Momentary, which according to the Austin-based brand consultancy and design studio FÖDA “speaks to the fleeting quality found in music, performance, food, exhibitions, etc.” It was also derived from the Latin roots of the word “contemporary.”

While the Momentary is currently in the design phase, construction is expected to begin in 2018. Wheeler Kearns Architects, based in Chicago, is overseeing the project. The firm plans on maintaining the building's industrial integrity while converting it into a flexible space that include galleries, studio space, a black box theater, an amphiteather, a kitchen, bar, and community gathering areas. The project will be supported by the Walton Family Foundation as part of its mission to improve the quality of life in northwest Arkansas. The development of the Momentary is a continuation of the family's commitment to make art accessible it the Arkansas and Mississippi Delta region, as evidenced by another recent major gift to the University of Arkansas.



"Art is transforming lives in Northwest Arkansas by opening our minds to new ideas and cultural experiences that bring people together," said Tom Walton, chair of the Walton Family Foundation's Home Region Program. "The Momentary will create a space that inspires not just artists, but the entire community as well."

According to Alex Greenberger of Artnews, two of artist Dread Scott’s flags, titled A Man Was Lynched by Police Yesterday, were acquired by the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

The MCA San Diego purchased a banner from a twenty-five-work edition made in 2017 and the Whitney Museum is in the process of acquiring a flag from a four-work series from 2015, one of which hung outside of the Jack Shainman Gallery in New York last year. The work is currently featured in the institution’s exhibition “An Incomplete History of Protest: Selections from the Whitney’s Collection, 1940–2017.”

The piece was inspired by the NAACP flag, A Man Was Lynched Yesterday, that flew outside its headquarters in 1936 after A. L. McCamy was lynched in Dalton, Georgia. Scott recreated the flag after Walter L. Scott was shot by police during a routine traffic stop in South Carolina in 2015. He modified the phrasing of the original flag by adding the words “by police.”

The raising of the flag by Jack Shainman Gallery was viewed as controversial since it coincided with the killing of policemen in Dallas. After Fox News published an article on July 11 stating that the gallery was standing by a work that "accuses police of lynching African Americans" in the wake of the murder of five officers, Scott and the gallery began receiving threats. Jack Shainman was forced to remove the flag from the exterior of the building shortly after when its landlord threatened to sue.

Maximilíano Durón of Artnews reports that Jochen Volz has received the 2017 Agnes Gund Curatorial Award from the Independent Curators International organization, based in New York. Volz will be given the award during the ICI’s annual benefit on October 25.

Volz was recently made the general director of the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, one of Brazil’s most preeminent art museums, and has been involved with a number of different projects in Brazil over the last fifteen years. He curated the Brazilian Pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale, and once served as the artistic director, among other positions, at the Instituto Inhotim, located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. He was also a curator at the Portikus in Frankfurt and worked as the head of programming at London’s Serpentine Galleries.

“The role of the curator is one that fosters arts community, supports artists in their work and practice, builds infrastructure for the production and presentation of artworks, and connects artists and artworks with their communities. These reflect ICI’s mission and core values and Jochen resonates with that,” said Renaud Proch, the director of the ICI.