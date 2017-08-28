Village Voice Lays Off More Than a Dozen Union Employees

POSTED September 1, 2017

On Wednesday, August 30, the Village Voice, a left-leaning New York alternative newsweekly founded by Dan Wolf, Ed Fancher, and Norman Mailer in 1955, let go thirteen out of seventeen of its union employees, Colin Moynihan of the New York Times reports. The layoffs come on the heels of the paper’s announcement that it would end its print edition as part of an effort to “revitalize and reimagine the Village Voice brand.”

A spokesperson for the publication said that the staff reductions were mostly positions tied to the production of the print side of the newsweekly, and that it would now become a digitally focused company. According to the union, among the employees who will no longer have jobs once the last print edition is issued during the third week of September are a writer, a social media producer, an administrative assistant, and a photo editor who has worked for the Village Voice for decades.

“We were shocked,” said Maida Rosenstein, president of the United Auto Workers Local 2110, which represents The Voice’s union members. “And frankly, we’re appalled because of the proportion of the bargaining unit being let go.”

Tensions at the paper have been rising since its unionized employees began bargaining with management over their contract before it expired in June. Under the direction of Peter D. Barbey, who bought The Voice in 2015, the paper announced that it was going to get rid of job security provisions, grievance rights, childcare subsidies, and a tuition assistance program among other benefits. While the union tried to fight the drastic cuts, its members set up a strike fund. According to Rosenstein, the union was told that their might be layoffs but it was not told who would be losing their jobs or when. “They were at pains to tell us that they wanted to make a real go of the digital edition and expected the union to be a part of all that,” she said. Rosenstein plans on reviewing the paper’s actions in order to determine whether the layoffs were retaliatory or unlawful. LESS

September 1, 2017

Collector Nion McEvoy, the chief executive of Chronicle Books and a SFMoMA trustee, has announced that he is working on opening a nonprofit arts space that will allow him to share with the public the photographs and other artworks from his collection, Jori Finkel of the New York Times reports.

“I live in a modest home, and I’d say 85 percent of my works are in storage,” said McEvoy. “So this is a great opportunity to take some art out for public view and also work with other members of the creative community.” McEvoy added that he also wants to host public talks, performances, and other events at the new venue.

McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, a roughly 5,000-square-foot exhibition space, will open in the Minnesota Street Project Gallery complex on October 28. Inaugurating the space is “La Mère la Mer” (The Mother, the Sea), a group show curated by McEvoy’s art consultatnt Kevin Moore. It will feature works that were acquired by his mother and philanthropist Nan Tucker McEvoy alongside his own collection including three works by American painter Wayne Thiebaud, who was a friend of Nan Tucker; paintings by Richard Diebenkorn, David Hockney and Joan Brown; and photographs by Roe Ethridge and Thomas Ruff.

September 1, 2017

The Thirteenth Dak’Art Biennial of Contemporary African Art has revealed that Simon Njami, will return as artistic director of its 2018 edition, titled “The Red Hour.” Elvira Dyangani Ose, Marisol Rodriguez, Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, Alya Sebti and Hou Hanru will serve as guest curators. They will each curate a group show featuring three to five artists. The biennial will be held May through June 2018 in Dakar, Senegal.

Elvira Dyangani Ose is a senior curator at Creative Time, a lecturer in visual cultures at Goldsmiths, and a member of the Thought Council at the Fondazione Prada. Marisol Rodriguez, the journalist, curator, and cofounder of Mono Ediciones, currently works as a freelancer for Confabulario, the cultural supplement of El Universal in Mexico, and Letras Libres, as well as a number of other publications.

Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung is an independent art curator, biotechnologist, and founder and artistic director of Savvy Contemporary Berlin. He also serves as the editor in chief of Savvy Journal for critical texts on contemporary African art and is currently curator-at-large for Documenta 14. Alya Sebti, the Moroccan-born art historian, is the curator and director of the ifa-Galerie in Berlin and former artistic director of the Fifth Marrakech Biennale. Rome-based curator Hou Hanru is the artistic director of MAXXI, the National Museum of the Twenty-first Century Arts in Rome, and since 2015 he has been a consulting curator at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York.

August 31, 2017

Rashid Rana, artistic director of the inaugural Lahore Biennale—slated to be the largest contemporary art event ever held in Pakistan—has announced that he is stepping down. A joint statement issued by Rana and the Lahore Biennale Foundation and posted on the biennial’s Instagram account said they “were not able to reach a formal agreement on their proposed collaborative relationship and have decided to amicably part ways and not work together.”

It also said the foundation recognizes that any ideas proposed by Rana for the concept and methodology of the exhibition are his intellectual property and will not be used for the upcoming event. The statement concluded with: “Both parties wish each other continued success in their future endeavors.”

When the Pakistani artist took up the position in March 2016, he said, “This biennale will set out to challenge the parameters of both the biennale format and the discipline of art itself, seeking to imagine possible futures and potentials in subversive yet expansive ways. Further, by attempting to engage residents of the city directly, this biennale aims to create a network where participation and power are diffused, creating a horizontally, as opposed to vertically, structured system.”

A spokesperson for the biennial told artforum.com that the event will no longer kick off in November as originally planned. Instead it will take place in February 2018. The organizers of the exhibition will announce a new curatorial approach later this month.

August 31, 2017

The Berkshire Museum’s plan to auction about forty works from its collection at Sotheby’s in hopes of raising $50 million is currently being looked over by the state. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts attorney general’s office told Eileen Kinsella of Artnet that they are “reviewing the transaction for how it comports with applicable charities law.” The source did not provide any further details.

According to the guidelines of the American Association of Museums (AAM) and the Association of Art Museum Directors’ (AAMD), institutions are only allowed to sell art when the funds raised are put towards future acquisitions. The Berkshire museum board, however, says that the sales are needed to avoid a financial crisis and boost the institution’s endowment. If the plan is unsuccessful, the museum might have to close its doors in six to eight years.

On June 22, the museum informed the Office of the Attorney General of the anticipated deaccessioning and sale even though notice was not required. “The Attorney General’s office does not second guess the decisions of boards of trustees, but it is appropriate for the office to look at how the board discharged its fiduciary duty in making the decision it did. The office is also vested with ensuring that the museum is correct that there are no restrictions on the objects to be sold. The museum has sent the Attorney General’s office documentation, as requested, to assist in that process,” said Mark Gold, legal counsel for the museum.

The institution has been heavily criticized following its decision to sell the works. Laurie Norton Moffatt, the director and chief executive of the Norman Rockwell Museum, said, “Selling these treasured assets actually poses a debilitating economic ripple effect beyond the museum, not to mention it would be a profound spiritual loss to the community.” In response to the controversy, a group of unnamed donors pledged to give $1 million to the museum so that it would pause the sale for up to one year, but the museum’s board of trustees turned down the offer. Beginning in November, the sales will span six months and include two paintings by Norman Rockwell, titled Shuffleton’s Barbershop, 1959, and Shaftsbury Blacksmith Shop, 1966, which the artist personally donated to the museum. LESS

August 31, 2017

August 31, 2017

Housing gallery is moving into 424 Gates Avenue in the Bed-Stuy neighborhood of Brooklyn, American Medium gallery’s old space, Nate Freeman of Artnews reports. According to creative director Eileen Isagon Skyers and owner K.J. Freeman, Housing will support artists of color. Featuring Winslow Laroche and Brandon Holmes, its first show will open on September 22.

“When the idea for Housing was proposed, it seemed the most appropriate way for us to transition out of Bed-Stuy,” Josh Pavlacky, one of American Medium’s cofounders said in an email to Artnews. “We are happy to see a dedicated POC gallery and we support whatever language and mission they deem appropriate to best utilize the gallery and garden space.”

While American Medium relocates to Chelsea this fall, Isagon Skyers said that Housing will “de-gentrify” its former home by advancing the careers of artists of color and promoting inclusivity. The new gallery will sublet the storefront space from American Medium until the lease is up. Housing has also launched an IndieGoGo campaign in order to raise money for operations. While Housing seeks public support in order to secure its financial footing, it is also requesting that new visitors to Bed-Stuy support the area’s local businesses. The gallery’s website reads: “We kindly ask that you engage with the history and background of the community and its inhabitants, which have witnessed significant shifts and displacement as a result of renovations, new developments and, consequently, inflated pricing.”

August 31, 2017

Tessa Praun, the senior curator at the Magasin III Museum and Foundation for Contemporary Art in Stockholm, has been appointed its new director. Founding director David Neuman will stay on as chairman of the board.

Praun will lead a two-year strategic phase, during which the museum will be closed to the general public and accessed only by appointment. The institution is currently collaborating with Stockholm University on the formation of Accelerator, a new art exhibition space with a focus on the curatorial process, interdisciplinary research, and artistic collaboration. Richard Julin, former deputy director of Magasin III, will lead this new institution as artistic director. It is expected to open in 2019.

In addition, Neuman is working to open a satellite exhibition space sometime this year: Magasin III Jaffa/Tel Aviv, to be managed by curator Karmit Galili. “After thirty years as a private institution, the accumulated knowledge within Magasin III will serve to benefit its future, including the global academic art world and also with our new venture in Jaffa/Tel Aviv” Neuman said.

August 31, 2017

The National Endowment for the Humanities has announced that it will award up to $1 million in emergency funds to help restore operations at libraries, museums, colleges, universities, and other cultural organizations in the areas of Texas and Louisiana that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“NEH has designated these funds to support the people in Texas and Louisiana in their efforts to protect the historic materials that document their invaluable contributions to American culture,” said acting chairman of the NEH Jon Parrish Peede. “We are proud to partner with Humanities Texas and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and their dedicated staffs in a coordinated federal-state response.”

The federal agency will grant both state humanities councils with roughly $250,000 to be distributed according to their needs. It will also provide support for the Texas Cultural Emergency Response Alliance and the Heritage Emergency Task Force, and beginning September 8, any cultural institution in FEMA-designated disaster areas will be able to apply directly to the NEH for grants of up to $30,000.