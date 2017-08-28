 

POSTED September 1, 2017

MIT List Visual Arts Center Announces Staff Promotions and New Appointment

MIT List Visual Arts Center.

The List Visual Arts Center, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s contemporary art museum, announced today that Henriette Huldisch has been promoted to director of exhibitions and curator; Yuri Stone has been appointed assistant curator; and Jamin An has been named the List Center’s 2017–18 curatorial fellow.

“Since joining the List Center in 2014, Henriette Huldisch’s stellar work has reflected the type of leadership and curatorial vision necessary to implement and build on the innovative programming the List has become nationally and internationally recognized for,” said director Paul C. Ha.

During her tenure at the institution, Huldisch has organized a number of exhibitions including, “An Inventory of Shimmers: Objects of Intimacy in Contemporary Art” (2017); “Edgar Arceneaux: Written in Smoke and Fire” (2016–17); and “List Projects: Ann Hirsch” (2016). She is currently curating a forthcoming group exhibition “Before Projection: Video Sculpture 1975–1995,” which opens in February 2018. Prior to her appointment at the List Center, Huldisch served as curator at the Nationalgalerie at the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin, from 2010 to 2014.

September 1, 2017

Basel’s Freymond-Guth Gallery Closes

Jean-Claude Freymond-Guth. Photo: Linda Yablonsky.

The gallery founded by Jean-Claude Freymond-Guth in Zürich in 2008, but which recently relocated to a new space in Basel, has announced that it is closing, according to an email the founder sent to his mailing list today. Freymond-Guth worked with emerging artists like Hannah Weinberger, mid-career artists like Virginia Overton and Billy Sullivan, and historical figures like sculptor Heidi Bucher and the painter Sylvia Sleigh. In a letter accompanying the announcement, the gallerist speaks bluntly to the trials and challenges of running a gallery in the contemporary art economy. His letter can be read in full below.

September 1, 2017

Village Voice Lays Off More Than a Dozen Union Employees

A cover of the Village Voice.

On Wednesday, August 30, the Village Voice, a left-leaning New York alternative newsweekly founded by Dan Wolf, Ed Fancher, and Norman Mailer in 1955, let go thirteen out of seventeen of its union employees, Colin Moynihan of the New York Times reports. The layoffs come on the heels of the paper’s announcement that it would end its print edition as part of an effort to “revitalize and reimagine the Village Voice brand.”

A spokesperson for the publication said that the staff reductions were mostly positions tied to the production of the print side of the newsweekly, and that it would now become a digitally focused company. According to the union, among the employees who will no longer have jobs once the last print edition is issued during the third week of September are a writer, a social media producer, an administrative assistant, and a photo editor who has worked for the Village Voice for decades.

“We were shocked,” said Maida Rosenstein, president of the United Auto Workers Local 2110, which represents The Voice’s union members. “And frankly, we’re appalled because of the proportion of the bargaining unit being let go.”

September 1, 2017

SFMoMA Trustee to Open Arts Space in San Francisco

Wayne Thiebaud’s painting For Nan: Cake, Pie Slice and Olives,1997, one of the works that will be displayed at the McEvoy Foundation for the Arts in San Francisco. Photo: VAGA, New York

Collector Nion McEvoy, the chief executive of Chronicle Books and a SFMoMA trustee, has announced that he is working on opening a nonprofit arts space that will allow him to share with the public the photographs and other artworks from his collection, Jori Finkel of the New York Times reports.

“I live in a modest home, and I’d say 85 percent of my works are in storage,” said McEvoy. “So this is a great opportunity to take some art out for public view and also work with other members of the creative community.” McEvoy added that he also wants to host public talks, performances, and other events at the new venue.

McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, a roughly 5,000-square-foot exhibition space, will open in the Minnesota Street Project Gallery complex on October 28. Inaugurating the space is “La Mère la Mer” (The Mother, the Sea), a group show curated by McEvoy’s art consultant Kevin Moore. It will feature works that were acquired by his mother and philanthropist Nan Tucker McEvoy alongside his own collection including three works by American painter Wayne Thiebaud, who was a friend of Nan Tucker; paintings by Richard Diebenkorn, David Hockney, and Joan Brown; and photographs by Roe Ethridge and Thomas Ruff.

September 1, 2017

Dak’Art Biennial Announces Curators for Its Thirteenth Edition

Dak’Art Guest Curators 2018. Top row: Elvira Dyangani Ose and Alya Sebti. Bottom row: Marisol Rodriguez, Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, and Hou Hanru.

The Thirteenth Dak’Art Biennial of Contemporary African Art has revealed that Simon Njami will return as artistic director of its 2018 edition, titled “The Red Hour.” Elvira Dyangani Ose, Marisol Rodriguez, Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, Alya Sebti, and Hou Hanru will serve as guest curators. They will each curate a group show featuring three to five artists. The biennial will be held May through June 2018 in Dakar, Senegal.

Elvira Dyangani Ose is a senior curator at Creative Time, a lecturer in visual cultures at Goldsmiths, and a member of the Thought Council at the Fondazione Prada. Marisol Rodriguez, the journalist, curator, and cofounder of Mono Ediciones, currently works as a freelancer for Confabulario, the cultural supplement of El Universal in Mexico, and Letras Libres, as well as a number of other publications.

Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung is an independent art curator, biotechnologist, and founder and artistic director of Savvy Contemporary Berlin. He also serves as the editor in chief of Savvy Journal for critical texts on contemporary African art and is currently curator at large for Documenta 14. Alya Sebti, the Moroccan-born art historian, is the curator and director of the ifa-Galerie in Berlin and former artistic director of the Fifth Marrakech Biennale. Rome-based curator Hou Hanru is the artistic director of MAXXI, the National Museum of the Twenty-first Century Arts in Rome, and since 2015 he has been a consulting curator at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York.

August 31, 2017

Artistic Director Rashid Rana Withdraws from Inaugural Lahore Biennale

Rashid Rana. Photo: Samid Ali.

Rashid Rana, artistic director of the inaugural Lahore Biennale—slated to be the largest contemporary art event ever held in Pakistan—has announced that he is stepping down. A joint statement issued by Rana and the Lahore Biennale Foundation and posted on the biennial’s Instagram account said they “were not able to reach a formal agreement on their proposed collaborative relationship and have decided to amicably part ways and not work together.”

It also said the foundation recognizes that any ideas proposed by Rana for the concept and methodology of the exhibition are his intellectual property and will not be used for the upcoming event. The statement concluded with: “Both parties wish each other continued success in their future endeavors.”

When the Pakistani artist took up the position in March 2016, he said, “This biennale will set out to challenge the parameters of both the biennale format and the discipline of art itself, seeking to imagine possible futures and potentials in subversive yet expansive ways. Further, by attempting to engage residents of the city directly, this biennale aims to create a network where participation and power are diffused, creating a horizontally, as opposed to vertically, structured system.”

A spokesperson for the biennial told artforum.com that the event will no longer kick off in November as originally planned. Instead it will take place in February 2018. The organizers of the exhibition will announce a new curatorial approach later this month.

August 31, 2017

Massachusetts Reviews Berkshire Museum’s Plan to Sell Forty Artworks

The Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The Berkshire Museum’s plan to auction about forty works from its collection at Sotheby’s in hopes of raising $50 million is currently being looked over by the state. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts attorney general’s office told Eileen Kinsella of Artnet that they are “reviewing the transaction for how it comports with applicable charities law.” The source did not provide any further details.

According to the guidelines of the American Association of Museums (AAM) and the Association of Art Museum Directors’ (AAMD), institutions are only allowed to sell art when the funds raised are put towards future acquisitions. The Berkshire museum board, however, says that the sales are needed to avoid a financial crisis and boost the institution’s endowment. If the plan is unsuccessful, the museum might have to close its doors in six to eight years.

On June 22, the museum informed the Office of the Attorney General of the anticipated deaccessioning and sale even though notice was not required. “The Attorney General’s office does not second guess the decisions of boards of trustees, but it is appropriate for the office to look at how the board discharged its fiduciary duty in making the decision it did. The office is also vested with ensuring that the museum is correct that there are no restrictions on the objects to be sold. The museum has sent the Attorney General’s office documentation, as requested, to assist in that process,” said Mark Gold, legal counsel for the museum.

August 31, 2017

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis Awarded $20,000 Grant for Youth Education Programs

Missouri’s Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis.

The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis (CAM) in Missouri announced today that it has received a $20,000 grant from the Dana Brown Charitable Trust in support of its ArtReach and LEAP Middle School Initiative youth education programs, benefiting local middle and high school students.

“St. Louis youth interested in the arts deserve to have opportunities to explore and develop their creativity, investigate creative career options, interact with artists, and be exposed to contemporary art,” CAM executive director Lisa Melandri said. “Such opportunities are incentive for teens to remain in school. The grant from the Dana Brown Charitable Trust will help CAM reach more students in the St. Louis region, ensuring that the arts remain a vital part of their education.”

With the support of the grant ArtReach and LEAP will serve a total of 450 students during the course of the school year. ArtReach will serve 420 middle and high school students attending approximately twenty different public and private schools, while LEAP will serve thirty middle school students who have previously participated in ArtReach through their schools.

August 31, 2017

New Brooklyn Gallery Aims to Combat Gentrification

Housing gallery creative director Eileen Isagon Skyers.

Housing gallery is moving into 424 Gates Avenue in the Bed-Stuy neighborhood of Brooklyn, American Medium gallery’s old space, Nate Freeman of Artnews reports. According to creative director Eileen Isagon Skyers and owner K.J. Freeman, Housing will support artists of color. Featuring Winslow Laroche and Brandon Holmes, its first show will open on September 22.

“When the idea for Housing was proposed, it seemed the most appropriate way for us to transition out of Bed-Stuy,” Josh Pavlacky, one of American Medium’s cofounders said in an email to Artnews. “We are happy to see a dedicated POC gallery and we support whatever language and mission they deem appropriate to best utilize the gallery and garden space.”

While American Medium relocates to Chelsea this fall, Isagon Skyers said that Housing will “de-gentrify” its former home by advancing the careers of artists of color and promoting inclusivity. The new gallery will sublet the storefront space from American Medium until the lease is up. Housing has also launched an IndieGoGo campaign in order to raise money for operations. While Housing seeks public support in order to secure its financial footing, it is also requesting that new visitors to Bed-Stuy support the area’s local businesses. The gallery’s website reads: “We kindly ask that you engage with the history and background of the community and its inhabitants, which have witnessed significant shifts and displacement as a result of renovations, new developments and, consequently, inflated pricing.”

