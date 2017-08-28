Basel’s Freymond-Guth Gallery Closes

POSTED September 1, 2017

The gallery founded by Jean-Claude Freymond-Guth in Zürich in 2008, but which recently relocated to a new space in Basel, has announced that it is closing, according to an email the founder sent to his mailing list today. Freymond-Guth worked with emerging artists like Hannah Weinberger, mid-career artists like Virginia Overton and Billy Sullivan, and historical figures like sculptor Heidi Bucher and the painter Sylvia Sleigh. In a letter accompanying the announcement, the gallerist speaks bluntly to the trials and challenges of running a gallery in the contemporary art economy. His letter can be read in full below.

I’ve been advised to write a more neutral letter. But I find myself in the position, maybe as always before, not to be able to speak of something so dear to me in a more neutral way. Not at this point. Now that the gallery is closing the day after tomorrow. I cannot remain objective in my choice of words, just as I could not be objective in my choices of which art to show and under which circumstances. Maybe my choices weren’t always right. Possibly they were seduced by idealistic vision rather than commercial reality too often. But those choices came from an urgency that initially sparked me to open Freymond-Guth Fine Arts, and that nourished every chapter of it so far. It is an urgency that is based on the belief in the value of sensation and reflection, a belief in creation and contextualization, a belief in collaboration and community. Today, I dare to say I even believe in failure. As only by allowing failure to be part of a process, we allow experiment and from that true invention of thought,

emotion or reality. Maybe, quite possibly, I paid my attention more towards process, rather than results. But if the provisional results of this process today might seem as failure to some who depend on its success, I do hope they are also reminded of our achievements in the past. Much has been said about how the art world has changed in the last years. I will not repeat it here. The consequences for art in an increasingly polarizing society ultimately built on power, finance and exclusion are clear. What I would like to address though nevertheless is a sentiment closest described as alienation. Alienation in all relationships between all participants. Alienation in a climate where space and time for reflection, discussion and personal identification with form and content of contemporary art have become incompatible with the ever growing demand in constant, global participation, production and competition. As described before, my motivation all throughout has been quite the contrary. The decision to end this chapter of Freymond-Guth Fine Arts thus is obviously a result of this conflict- on personal, conceptual and financial levels. It is however probably the hardest decision I have made as an adult. I fear the loss of friendship, community and recognition. I fear the results of the breakdown of a business, and the monetary loss my decision today causes some of my dearest collaborators. I fear the void that will replace the structure I have built with every element of my life in the last 10 years or more. When people asked me in the past years how I was, I used to joke: „Never been this old, fat and broke before!“. Well, it’s quite true now. And yet, my anxiety is comforted by my trust in the importance of what we have created in these past years, independently from momentary results or even my direct involvement. Despite the existential tremor those close to it and myself are experiencing now. I trust that every moment of Freymond-Guth Fine Arts is valuable soil for further inspiration, reflection and collaboration- and also very much the creation of values. Today, I feel we need to urgently address questions to ourselves and our environments:

What are the circumstances and ideals we—artists, gallerists, collectors, curators and writers—want to work in today? What are our reciprocal responsibilities and options? And more specifically: Why are we all supporting a system built in an entirely different market that today works only for a tiny amount of artists and galleries and for the rest is based on self-exploitation or privilege? If we consider ourselves to be part of a free world and art being one of its great achievements, how can we accept structures that are so contrary to the idea of freedom on a most personal level? What is the difference between creation and entertainment? And for whom in a game where power and participation are spread so unevenly? Though much has been said about the conflicts of a contemporary art world, little have there been proposals of alternative models for galleries to support artists in every stage of their career. I trust this current state of crisis and confusion bares an immense potential for invention. My personal decisions are certainly made around that. In that sense Freymond-Guth Fine Arts will continue its mission long after the current form. Old ideas, new roads. But, despite all beautiful words, I would like to express my deepest regrets for any losses my decisions have caused, also financial ones. I hope that both the values in the past and the potential for the future we have created together will produce relief, if I cannot personally do so at this point. Ultimately, what I would like to share most of all is my gratitude to those people near and far I have been privileged to share a part of their life with. I want to thank you for your trust, support and inspiration in the creation of what I see as fundamental aspects and values of our society that are unquestionably needed for a more differentiated experience of it. Thank you. Jean-Claude LESS

September 1, 2017

The List Visual Arts Center, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s contemporary art museum, announced today that Henriette Huldisch has been promoted to director of exhibitions and curator; Yuri Stone has been appointed assistant curator; and Jamin An has been named the List Center’s 2017–18 curatorial fellow.

“Since joining the List Center in 2014, Henriette Huldisch’s stellar work has reflected the type of leadership and curatorial vision necessary to implement and build on the innovative programming the List has become nationally and internationally recognized for,” said director Paul C. Ha.

During her tenure at the institution, Huldisch has organized a number of exhibitions including, “An Inventory of Shimmers: Objects of Intimacy in Contemporary Art” (2017); “Edgar Arceneaux: Written in Smoke and Fire” (2016–17); and “List Projects: Ann Hirsch” (2016). She is currently curating a forthcoming group exhibition “Before Projection: Video Sculpture 1975–1995,” which opens in February 2018. Prior to her appointment at the List Center, Huldisch served as curator at the Nationalgalerie at the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin, from 2010 to 2014.

As assistant curator, Yuri Stone will manage MIT’s public art collection and organize exhibitions at the List Center galleries. Formerly the List Center’s 2016–17 curatorial fellow, Stone co-organized “Civil Disobedience,” a film and video program currently on view. Prior to joining the List Center, Stone was the program associate at the Renaissance Society at the University of Chicago from 2010 to 2016. Jamin An is a Ph.D. candidate in art history at the University of California, Los Angeles. LESS

September 1, 2017

On Wednesday, August 30, the Village Voice, a left-leaning New York alternative newsweekly founded by Dan Wolf, Ed Fancher, and Norman Mailer in 1955, let go thirteen out of seventeen of its union employees, Colin Moynihan of the New York Times reports. The layoffs come on the heels of the paper’s announcement that it would end its print edition as part of an effort to “revitalize and reimagine the Village Voice brand.”

A spokesperson for the publication said that the staff reductions were mostly positions tied to the production of the print side of the newsweekly, and that it would now become a digitally focused company. According to the union, among the employees who will no longer have jobs once the last print edition is issued during the third week of September are a writer, a social media producer, an administrative assistant, and a photo editor who has worked for the Village Voice for decades.

“We were shocked,” said Maida Rosenstein, president of the United Auto Workers Local 2110, which represents The Voice’s union members. “And frankly, we’re appalled because of the proportion of the bargaining unit being let go.”

Tensions at the paper have been rising since its unionized employees began bargaining with management over their contract before it expired in June. Under the direction of Peter D. Barbey, who bought the Voice in 2015, the paper announced that it was going to get rid of job security provisions, grievance rights, childcare subsidies, and a tuition assistance program among other benefits. While the union tried to fight the drastic cuts, its members set up a strike fund. According to Rosenstein, the union was told that there might be layoffs but it was not told who would be losing their jobs or when. “They were at pains to tell us that they wanted to make a real go of the digital edition and expected the union to be a part of all that,” she said. Rosenstein plans on reviewing the paper’s actions in order to determine whether the layoffs were retaliatory or unlawful. LESS

September 1, 2017

Collector Nion McEvoy, the chief executive of Chronicle Books and a SFMoMA trustee, has announced that he is working on opening a nonprofit arts space that will allow him to share with the public the photographs and other artworks from his collection, Jori Finkel of the New York Times reports.

“I live in a modest home, and I’d say 85 percent of my works are in storage,” said McEvoy. “So this is a great opportunity to take some art out for public view and also work with other members of the creative community.” McEvoy added that he also wants to host public talks, performances, and other events at the new venue.

McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, a roughly 5,000-square-foot exhibition space, will open in the Minnesota Street Project Gallery complex on October 28. Inaugurating the space is “La Mère la Mer” (The Mother, the Sea), a group show curated by McEvoy’s art consultant Kevin Moore. It will feature works that were acquired by his mother and philanthropist Nan Tucker McEvoy alongside his own collection including three works by American painter Wayne Thiebaud, who was a friend of Nan Tucker; paintings by Richard Diebenkorn, David Hockney, and Joan Brown; and photographs by Roe Ethridge and Thomas Ruff.

September 1, 2017

The Thirteenth Dak’Art Biennial of Contemporary African Art has revealed that Simon Njami will return as artistic director of its 2018 edition, titled “The Red Hour.” Elvira Dyangani Ose, Marisol Rodriguez, Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, Alya Sebti, and Hou Hanru will serve as guest curators. They will each curate a group show featuring three to five artists. The biennial will be held May through June 2018 in Dakar, Senegal.

Elvira Dyangani Ose is a senior curator at Creative Time, a lecturer in visual cultures at Goldsmiths, and a member of the Thought Council at the Fondazione Prada. Marisol Rodriguez, the journalist, curator, and cofounder of Mono Ediciones, currently works as a freelancer for Confabulario, the cultural supplement of El Universal in Mexico, and Letras Libres, as well as a number of other publications.

Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung is an independent art curator, biotechnologist, and founder and artistic director of Savvy Contemporary Berlin. He also serves as the editor in chief of Savvy Journal for critical texts on contemporary African art and is currently curator at large for Documenta 14. Alya Sebti, the Moroccan-born art historian, is the curator and director of the ifa-Galerie in Berlin and former artistic director of the Fifth Marrakech Biennale. Rome-based curator Hou Hanru is the artistic director of MAXXI, the National Museum of the Twenty-first Century Arts in Rome, and since 2015 he has been a consulting curator at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York.

August 31, 2017

Rashid Rana, artistic director of the inaugural Lahore Biennale—slated to be the largest contemporary art event ever held in Pakistan—has announced that he is stepping down. A joint statement issued by Rana and the Lahore Biennale Foundation and posted on the biennial’s Instagram account said they “were not able to reach a formal agreement on their proposed collaborative relationship and have decided to amicably part ways and not work together.”

It also said the foundation recognizes that any ideas proposed by Rana for the concept and methodology of the exhibition are his intellectual property and will not be used for the upcoming event. The statement concluded with: “Both parties wish each other continued success in their future endeavors.”

When the Pakistani artist took up the position in March 2016, he said, “This biennale will set out to challenge the parameters of both the biennale format and the discipline of art itself, seeking to imagine possible futures and potentials in subversive yet expansive ways. Further, by attempting to engage residents of the city directly, this biennale aims to create a network where participation and power are diffused, creating a horizontally, as opposed to vertically, structured system.”

A spokesperson for the biennial told artforum.com that the event will no longer kick off in November as originally planned. Instead it will take place in February 2018. The organizers of the exhibition will announce a new curatorial approach later this month.

August 31, 2017

The Berkshire Museum’s plan to auction about forty works from its collection at Sotheby’s in hopes of raising $50 million is currently being looked over by the state. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts attorney general’s office told Eileen Kinsella of Artnet that they are “reviewing the transaction for how it comports with applicable charities law.” The source did not provide any further details.

According to the guidelines of the American Association of Museums (AAM) and the Association of Art Museum Directors’ (AAMD), institutions are only allowed to sell art when the funds raised are put towards future acquisitions. The Berkshire museum board, however, says that the sales are needed to avoid a financial crisis and boost the institution’s endowment. If the plan is unsuccessful, the museum might have to close its doors in six to eight years.

On June 22, the museum informed the Office of the Attorney General of the anticipated deaccessioning and sale even though notice was not required. “The Attorney General’s office does not second guess the decisions of boards of trustees, but it is appropriate for the office to look at how the board discharged its fiduciary duty in making the decision it did. The office is also vested with ensuring that the museum is correct that there are no restrictions on the objects to be sold. The museum has sent the Attorney General’s office documentation, as requested, to assist in that process,” said Mark Gold, legal counsel for the museum.

The institution has been heavily criticized following its decision to sell the works. Laurie Norton Moffatt, the director and chief executive of the Norman Rockwell Museum, said, “Selling these treasured assets actually poses a debilitating economic ripple effect beyond the museum, not to mention it would be a profound spiritual loss to the community.” In response to the controversy, a group of unnamed donors pledged to give $1 million to the museum so that it would pause the sale for up to one year, but the museum’s board of trustees turned down the offer. Beginning in November, the sales will span six months and include two paintings by Norman Rockwell, titled Shuffleton’s Barbershop, 1959, and Shaftsbury Blacksmith Shop, 1966, which the artist personally donated to the museum. LESS

August 31, 2017

The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis (CAM) in Missouri announced today that it has received a $20,000 grant from the Dana Brown Charitable Trust in support of its ArtReach and LEAP Middle School Initiative youth education programs, benefiting local middle and high school students.

“St. Louis youth interested in the arts deserve to have opportunities to explore and develop their creativity, investigate creative career options, interact with artists, and be exposed to contemporary art,” CAM executive director Lisa Melandri said. “Such opportunities are incentive for teens to remain in school. The grant from the Dana Brown Charitable Trust will help CAM reach more students in the St. Louis region, ensuring that the arts remain a vital part of their education.”

With the support of the grant ArtReach and LEAP will serve a total of 450 students during the course of the school year. ArtReach will serve 420 middle and high school students attending approximately twenty different public and private schools, while LEAP will serve thirty middle school students who have previously participated in ArtReach through their schools.

ArtReach is a curriculum-based program of school visits, museum tours, and workshops with artists. The initiative also offers in-depth teacher training and portfolio reviews to help students prepare for college. LEAP provides middle school students with semester-long, after-school mentoring by artists as they explore different disciplines. LESS

August 31, 2017

Housing gallery is moving into 424 Gates Avenue in the Bed-Stuy neighborhood of Brooklyn, American Medium gallery’s old space, Nate Freeman of Artnews reports. According to creative director Eileen Isagon Skyers and owner K.J. Freeman, Housing will support artists of color. Featuring Winslow Laroche and Brandon Holmes, its first show will open on September 22.

“When the idea for Housing was proposed, it seemed the most appropriate way for us to transition out of Bed-Stuy,” Josh Pavlacky, one of American Medium’s cofounders said in an email to Artnews. “We are happy to see a dedicated POC gallery and we support whatever language and mission they deem appropriate to best utilize the gallery and garden space.”

While American Medium relocates to Chelsea this fall, Isagon Skyers said that Housing will “de-gentrify” its former home by advancing the careers of artists of color and promoting inclusivity. The new gallery will sublet the storefront space from American Medium until the lease is up. Housing has also launched an IndieGoGo campaign in order to raise money for operations. While Housing seeks public support in order to secure its financial footing, it is also requesting that new visitors to Bed-Stuy support the area’s local businesses. The gallery’s website reads: “We kindly ask that you engage with the history and background of the community and its inhabitants, which have witnessed significant shifts and displacement as a result of renovations, new developments and, consequently, inflated pricing.”