The Nevada Museum of Art is Crowdsourcing Funds for a Trevor Paglen Satellite

The Nevada Museum of Art has created a Kickstarter to amass donations for funding the launch of a satellite, an artwork by Trevor Paglen, into space. Claiming this would be the “first satellite to exist purely as an artistic gesture,” the piece will be titled Orbital Reflector and is intended as “a public sculpture, visible from the ground without a telescope—a satellite that belongs to everyone.” Describing the piece, the museum’s Kickstarter page says that the piece would be “packed inside of a small (3U) satellite called a CubeSat that will be launched into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, anticipated for early 2018. Once in low Earth orbit, at approximately 350 miles (575 km) from Earth’s surface, a 100-foot-long diamond-shaped balloon will deploy from the CubeSat. The balloon will reflect sunlight back to Earth, making the satellite visible to the naked eye. It will remain in space for approximately two months.” The top reward on Kickstarter for backing the project includes an editioned c-print photograph by the artist, accompanied by certificate of authenticity, as well as stickers, a patch, and a postcard.

The artist and the museum are working with an aerospace firm called Global Western to design and manufacture Orbital Reflector. Work on this piece has been ongoing since 2015, and an early model for the artwork currently hangs in the Nevada Museum of Art’s Donald W. Reynolds Grand Hall. The museum is due to officially announce the Orbital Reflector project at its 2017 Art + Environment Conference, where Trevor Paglen will be a keynote presenter. The launch of Orbital Reflector is anticipated to coincide with the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s retrospective of Paglen’s work in Washington, DC, due to open in summer 2018.

The satellite has its own website, where one can track its flight data. For more on the artist’s recent work, see his 500 Words with Andrianna Campbell from July 2017.

Andrew Russeth reports in Artnews that a new gallery opening in the Glendale area of Los Angeles on September 10 will be a joint effort between five galleries from Latin America. Located at 918 Ruberta Avenue, the gallery will also be called Ruberta and will be shared by the Mexico City-based spaces Galeria Agustina Ferreyra, Lodos, and BWSMX along with Guatemala City’s Proyectos Ultravioleta and Bogotá’s Carne. The five galleries are sharing the costs of the collective enterprise, and will each take turns staging a two-month show at the space over the course of a year.

Their first show opens on September 10 with a group exhibition titled “El eje del mal” (“The Axis of Evil”), a collaboration between all five galleries. Running through October 22, solo presentations at the new space will commence afterwards. Another LA gallery, the Pit, was building out a new area next to its current space and the owners asked Brett W. Schultz, of BWSMX and cofounder of the Material Art Fair in Mexico City, if he would be interested in renting it. The co-op model of the new gallery is reminiscent of other recent initiatives where galleries are banding together to put together shows and represent their artists at fairs, such as the recent edition of Condo New York (with promises of more to come) and Germany’s Okey Dokey.

Agustina Ferreyra noted that the upcoming slew of shows associated with “Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA,” which is previewed in the September issue of Artforum, made it seem like an auspicious moment to launch such a venture: “Most of us will have artists participating in projects there, and it’s a good city to have a foot in right now.” She also noted in regards to the unique nature of this exhibition model that it’s about “finding new ways to survive and thrive as a young gallery today,” and “It’s pretty much a generalized sentiment of our generation: everything is changing, and many of us are not even interested in the traditional gallery model, so we need to come up with new ideas and partnerships to make things happen and find our own path.” All the dealers have committed to running Ruberta together for at least one year.

For Artforum's continuing coverage of "PST: LA/LA," see Andy Campbell's Critics' Pick of "HOME—So Different, So Appealing," at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, along with further features to come in Scene & Herd and 500 Words.

Julee WJ Chung reports at ArtAsiaPacific that the collector and entrepreneur David Tang passed away at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on August 29. The first painting Tang bought was a traditional Chinese ink work, by Zhang Daqian, in the mid-1980s, but he also supported avantgarde artists such as Zhang Xiaogang, Yu Youhan, and Wang Guangyi before they became known globally.

Tang was born in Hong Kong but educated in England, studying philosophy at King’s College London and law at Cambridge University. He got his start with a short tenure at the solicitor firm of his grandfather, Tang Shiu Kin, who had founded the Kowloon Motor Bus Company in Hong Kong, and went on to establish the flagship location of the esteemed China Club restaurant in 1991, which took up the top three floors of the old Bank of China building in Hong Kong’s central business district. Tang later extended the club and restaurant’s presence to Beijing in 1996 and Singapore in 2001. The Art Deco-style dining spaces included paintings from Tang’s collection by the likes of Liu Wei and Zheng Fanzhi.

In 1994, Tang established Shanghai Tang, the clothing and lifestyle brand that would go on to become an international success. He also wrote for the Financial Times as a weekend columnist under the pen name Agony Uncle. In 2008, he was appointed as Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his philanthropic work.

The gallery founded by Jean-Claude Freymond-Guth in Zürich in 2008, but which recently relocated to a new space in Basel, has announced that it is closing, according to an email the founder sent to his mailing list today. Freymond-Guth worked with emerging artists like Hannah Weinberger, mid-career artists like Virginia Overton and Billy Sullivan, and historical figures like sculptor Heidi Bucher and the painter Sylvia Sleigh. In a letter accompanying the announcement, the gallerist speaks bluntly to the trials and challenges of running a gallery in the contemporary art economy. His letter can be read in full below.

I’ve been advised to write a more neutral letter. But I find myself in the position, maybe as always before, not to be able to speak of something so dear to me in a more neutral way. Not at this point. Now that the gallery is closing the day after tomorrow. I cannot remain objective in my choice of words, just as I could not be objective in my choices of which art to show and under which circumstances. Maybe my choices weren’t always right. Possibly they were seduced by idealistic vision rather than commercial reality too often. But those choices came from an urgency that initially sparked me to open Freymond-Guth Fine Arts, and that nourished every chapter of it so far. It is an urgency that is based on the belief in the value of sensation and reflection, a belief in creation and contextualization, a belief in collaboration and community. Today, I dare to say I even believe in failure. As only by allowing failure to be part of a process, we allow experiment and from that true invention of thought,

emotion or reality. Maybe, quite possibly, I paid my attention more towards process, rather than results. But if the provisional results of this process today might seem as failure to some who depend on its success, I do hope they are also reminded of our achievements in the past. Much has been said about how the art world has changed in the last years. I will not repeat it here. The consequences for art in an increasingly polarizing society ultimately built on power, finance and exclusion are clear. What I would like to address though nevertheless is a sentiment closest described as alienation. Alienation in all relationships between all participants. Alienation in a climate where space and time for reflection, discussion and personal identification with form and content of contemporary art have become incompatible with the ever growing demand in constant, global participation, production and competition. As described before, my motivation all throughout has been quite the contrary. The decision to end this chapter of Freymond-Guth Fine Arts thus is obviously a result of this conflict- on personal, conceptual and financial levels. It is however probably the hardest decision I have made as an adult. I fear the loss of friendship, community and recognition. I fear the results of the breakdown of a business, and the monetary loss my decision today causes some of my dearest collaborators. I fear the void that will replace the structure I have built with every element of my life in the last 10 years or more. When people asked me in the past years how I was, I used to joke: „Never been this old, fat and broke before!“. Well, it’s quite true now. And yet, my anxiety is comforted by my trust in the importance of what we have created in these past years, independently from momentary results or even my direct involvement. Despite the existential tremor those close to it and myself are experiencing now. I trust that every moment of Freymond-Guth Fine Arts is valuable soil for further inspiration, reflection and collaboration- and also very much the creation of values. Today, I feel we need to urgently address questions to ourselves and our environments:

What are the circumstances and ideals we—artists, gallerists, collectors, curators and writers—want to work in today? What are our reciprocal responsibilities and options? And more specifically: Why are we all supporting a system built in an entirely different market that today works only for a tiny amount of artists and galleries and for the rest is based on self-exploitation or privilege? If we consider ourselves to be part of a free world and art being one of its great achievements, how can we accept structures that are so contrary to the idea of freedom on a most personal level? What is the difference between creation and entertainment? And for whom in a game where power and participation are spread so unevenly? Though much has been said about the conflicts of a contemporary art world, little have there been proposals of alternative models for galleries to support artists in every stage of their career. I trust this current state of crisis and confusion bares an immense potential for invention. My personal decisions are certainly made around that. In that sense Freymond-Guth Fine Arts will continue its mission long after the current form. Old ideas, new roads. But, despite all beautiful words, I would like to express my deepest regrets for any losses my decisions have caused, also financial ones. I hope that both the values in the past and the potential for the future we have created together will produce relief, if I cannot personally do so at this point. Ultimately, what I would like to share most of all is my gratitude to those people near and far I have been privileged to share a part of their life with. I want to thank you for your trust, support and inspiration in the creation of what I see as fundamental aspects and values of our society that are unquestionably needed for a more differentiated experience of it. Thank you. Jean-Claude LESS

The List Visual Arts Center, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s contemporary art museum, announced today that Henriette Huldisch has been promoted to director of exhibitions and curator; Yuri Stone has been appointed assistant curator; and Jamin An has been named the List Center’s 2017–18 curatorial fellow.

“Since joining the List Center in 2014, Henriette Huldisch’s stellar work has reflected the type of leadership and curatorial vision necessary to implement and build on the innovative programming the List has become nationally and internationally recognized for,” said director Paul C. Ha.

During her tenure at the institution, Huldisch has organized a number of exhibitions including, “An Inventory of Shimmers: Objects of Intimacy in Contemporary Art” (2017); “Edgar Arceneaux: Written in Smoke and Fire” (2016–17); and “List Projects: Ann Hirsch” (2016). She is currently curating a forthcoming group exhibition “Before Projection: Video Sculpture 1975–1995,” which opens in February 2018. Prior to her appointment at the List Center, Huldisch served as curator at the Nationalgalerie at the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin, from 2010 to 2014.

As assistant curator, Yuri Stone will manage MIT’s public art collection and organize exhibitions at the List Center galleries. Formerly the List Center’s 2016–17 curatorial fellow, Stone co-organized “Civil Disobedience,” a film and video program currently on view. Prior to joining the List Center, Stone was the program associate at the Renaissance Society at the University of Chicago from 2010 to 2016. Jamin An is a Ph.D. candidate in art history at the University of California, Los Angeles. LESS

The Inverleith House at the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh, Scotland, has reopened as an art gallery after it announced that it would close its doors due to budget cuts in October of last year.

Simon Milne, the garden’s regius keeper, told Tim Cornwall of the Art Newspaper that it will likely continue to mount two exhibitions per year with a “strong contemporary element.”

Following a public outcry when the gardens revealed its plans to shutter its historic house, citing the “inevitable financial risks attached to running a high-profile gallery,” arts journalist and theatre critic Joyce McMillan launched a petition to save the space. It was signed by more than 10,000 people.

According to Milne, the gallery’s operating costs amount to $207,000 a year, and previously the gardens was only attracting about 2 percent of the 900,000 visitors it estimated would visit. As a result, the gallery established an advisory committee that will oversee a new “integrated” program of science, horticulture, and the arts at the garden, with a “core platform for key exhibitions.” The Inverleith House’s first exhibition after the restructuring, which opened during the Edinburgh Art Festival, is “Plant Scenery of the World,” featuring contemporary artworks with a botanical theme alongside works from the garden’s collection. LESS

On Wednesday, August 30, the Village Voice, a left-leaning New York alternative newsweekly founded by Dan Wolf, Ed Fancher, and Norman Mailer in 1955, let go thirteen out of seventeen of its union employees, Colin Moynihan of the New York Times reports. The layoffs come on the heels of the paper’s announcement that it would end its print edition as part of an effort to “revitalize and reimagine the Village Voice brand.”

A spokesperson for the publication said that the staff reductions were mostly positions tied to the production of the print side of the newsweekly, and that it would now become a digitally focused company. According to the union, among the employees who will no longer have jobs once the last print edition is issued during the third week of September are a writer, a social media producer, an administrative assistant, and a photo editor who has worked for the Village Voice for decades.

“We were shocked,” said Maida Rosenstein, president of the United Auto Workers Local 2110, which represents The Voice’s union members. “And frankly, we’re appalled because of the proportion of the bargaining unit being let go.”

Tensions at the paper have been rising since its unionized employees began bargaining with management over their contract before it expired in June. Under the direction of Peter D. Barbey, who bought the Voice in 2015, the paper announced that it was going to get rid of job security provisions, grievance rights, childcare subsidies, and a tuition assistance program among other benefits. While the union tried to fight the drastic cuts, its members set up a strike fund. According to Rosenstein, the union was told that there might be layoffs but it was not told who would be losing their jobs or when. “They were at pains to tell us that they wanted to make a real go of the digital edition and expected the union to be a part of all that,” she said. Rosenstein plans on reviewing the paper’s actions in order to determine whether the layoffs were retaliatory or unlawful. LESS

Collector Nion McEvoy, the chief executive of Chronicle Books and a SFMoMA trustee, has announced that he is working on opening a nonprofit arts space that will allow him to share with the public the photographs and other artworks from his collection, Jori Finkel of the New York Times reports.

“I live in a modest home, and I’d say 85 percent of my works are in storage,” said McEvoy. “So this is a great opportunity to take some art out for public view and also work with other members of the creative community.” McEvoy added that he also wants to host public talks, performances, and other events at the new venue.

McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, a roughly 5,000-square-foot exhibition space, will open in the Minnesota Street Project Gallery complex on October 28. Inaugurating the space is “La Mère la Mer” (The Mother, the Sea), a group show curated by McEvoy’s art consultant Kevin Moore. It will feature works that were acquired by his mother and philanthropist Nan Tucker McEvoy alongside his own collection including three works by American painter Wayne Thiebaud, who was a friend of Nan Tucker; paintings by Richard Diebenkorn, David Hockney, and Joan Brown; and photographs by Roe Ethridge and Thomas Ruff.

The Thirteenth Dak’Art Biennial of Contemporary African Art has revealed that Simon Njami will return as artistic director of its 2018 edition, titled “The Red Hour.” Elvira Dyangani Ose, Marisol Rodriguez, Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, Alya Sebti, and Hou Hanru will serve as guest curators. They will each curate a group show featuring three to five artists. The biennial will be held May through June 2018 in Dakar, Senegal.

Elvira Dyangani Ose is a senior curator at Creative Time, a lecturer in visual cultures at Goldsmiths, and a member of the Thought Council at the Fondazione Prada. Marisol Rodriguez, the journalist, curator, and cofounder of Mono Ediciones, currently works as a freelancer for Confabulario, the cultural supplement of El Universal in Mexico, and Letras Libres, as well as a number of other publications.

Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung is an independent art curator, biotechnologist, and founder and artistic director of Savvy Contemporary Berlin. He also serves as the editor in chief of Savvy Journal for critical texts on contemporary African art and is currently curator at large for Documenta 14. Alya Sebti, the Moroccan-born art historian, is the curator and director of the ifa-Galerie in Berlin and former artistic director of the Fifth Marrakech Biennale. Rome-based curator Hou Hanru is the artistic director of MAXXI, the National Museum of the Twenty-first Century Arts in Rome, and since 2015 he has been a consulting curator at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York.