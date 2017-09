Haegue Yang Wins 2018 Wolfgang Hahn Prize

POSTED September 4, 2017

The Gesellschaft für Moderne Kunst at the Museum Ludwig has named artist Haegue Yang the recipient of the 2018 Wolfgang Hahn Prize, which has been awarded annually to artists who have an “oeuvre that has consistently and substantially continued to develop and is recognized by international experts,” since it was established in 1994.

Born in Seoul in 1971, Haegue Yang is the first Asian artist to be selected for the prize. The award ceremony will take place during Art Cologne on April 17, 2018. The prize includes the acquisition of a work or series of works by the artist for the collection of the Museum Ludwig, an exhibition, and an accompanying publication.

The jury included this year’s guest juror Christina Végh, director of the Kestner Gesellschaft in Hanover; Yilmaz Dziewior, director of the Museum Ludwig; Mayen Beckmann, chairwoman of the Gesellschaft für Moderne Kunst; as well as Gabriele Bierbaum, Sabine DuMont Schütte, Jörg Engels, and Robert Müller-Grünow, board members of the Gesellschaft für Moderne Kunst.

“There were three artists in the final round this year, which involved a long and in-depth debate,” Beckmann said. “With Haegue Yang, the transformative element that oscillates between materiality and emptying was the decisive factor: she compellingly realizes this difficult-to-grasp phenomenon both conceptually and aesthetically. The awarding of the Wolfgang Hahn Prize is essentially about recognizing art that points beyond the present.” LESS

September 4, 2017

Though many Texan arts institutions sustained a range of damages from Hurricane Harvey, several are beginning to reopen in the wake of the major disaster, according to a report by Pac Pobric in the Art Newspaper. The Menil Collection reopened on September 1, and Gary Tinterow, the director of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, announced last Friday that the institution would partially reopen tomorrow, September 5, with free admission through this Thursday. He said the intention was to offer the museum “as a place for reflection and renewal.” The museum’s Cullen Sculpture Garden and cafe will also reopen, but the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, which hold American furnishings, silver, ceramics and paintings, and the Rienzi building, which holds European decorative arts, will remain closed due to flooding in the gardens.

The Contemporary Arts Museum Houston reopened last Thursday, August 31 and has resumed regular hours and programming. The National Endowment for the Humanities already announced they will give up to $1 million in emergency funds to cultural institutions in the areas of Texas and Louisiana affected by Hurricane Harvey, and the NEA is also now working with the state arts agencies in those states to direct grant money to organizations affected by the disaster.

September 4, 2017

An AP report by Hillel Italie confirms that the poet John Ashbery has died. Perhaps best known for his 1975 book Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror, that collection of poetry won a Pulitzer Prize, a National Book Award, and the National Book Critics Circle Award in 1976. The volume’s titular poem is a fifteen-page-long reflection on the 1524 painting of the same name by the Italian Renaissance artist Parmigianino.

Born in 1927 in Rochester, New York, Ashbery grew up in Sodus in Wayne County, where his father was a fruit farmer. He began his studies at Harvard in 1945, where he met other writers such as Harold Brodkey, Robert Bly, Donald Hall, Kenneth Koch, Robert Creeley, John Hawkes, Adrienne Rich, Barbara Zimmerman, and Barbara Epstein—a founding editor of the New York Review of Books. Ashbery received a master’s degree from Columbia University in English, and then found employment writing advertising copy for Oxford University Press and McGraw-Hill. In New York, he became influenced by the work of John Cage and befriended the young painters Larry Rivers, Alex Katz, Nell Blaine, Fairfield Porter, and Jane Freilicher—about whom the poet wrote a Passages for artforum.com after she died in 2014.

Among other poets, Ashbery’s peers included Ted Berrigan, Joe Brainard, Frank O’Hara, Barbara Guest, James Schuyler, and Ron Padgett, who would collectively become known as the New York School, a moniker that Ashbery disliked. He won the Yale Younger Poets prize for his first collection of poetry, Some Trees (1956), given to him by the elder poet W. H. Auden. During his time in Paris on a Fulbright scholarship, he began writing art criticism and editing small journals. While there, he also met Pierre Martory, a writer with whom he lived for nine years, and whose poems he would later translate. After about a decade in France, Ashbery returned to New York, where he became executive editor of Artnews and continued to work as an arts journalist. His art criticism was later collected by the poet David Bergman into a book called Reported Sightings, Art Chronicles 1957–1987. He met his future husband David Kermani, then a graduate student in Middle Eastern studies at Columbia, who would later become director of the Tibor de Nagy Gallery. Ashbery dedicated two books, Flow Chart and Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror, to Kermani, and in 2016 showed his own collages at Tibor de Nagy. A book featuring Ashbery’s artwork is forthcoming from Rizzoli in 2018.

Among the many honors he received throughout his life, Ashbery won a MacArthur genius grant in 1985, and, in 2012, the National Humanities Medal from then-president Barack Obama. In all, the poet wrote over twenty-five books, the most recent of which was 2015’s Breezeway. LESS

September 1, 2017

The Nevada Museum of Art has created a Kickstarter to amass donations for funding the launch of a satellite, an artwork by Trevor Paglen, into space. Claiming this would be the “first satellite to exist purely as an artistic gesture,” the piece will be titled Orbital Reflector and is intended as “a public sculpture, visible from the ground without a telescope—a satellite that belongs to everyone.”

Describing the piece, the museum’s Kickstarter page says that the work would be “packed inside of a small (3U) satellite called a CubeSat that will be launched into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, anticipated for early 2018. Once in low Earth orbit, at approximately 350 miles (575 km) from Earth’s surface, a 100-foot-long diamond-shaped balloon will deploy from the CubeSat. The balloon will reflect sunlight back to Earth, making the satellite visible to the naked eye. It will remain in space for approximately two months.” The top reward on Kickstarter for backing the project includes an editioned c-print photograph by the artist, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, as well as stickers, a patch, and a postcard.

The artist and the museum are working with an aerospace firm called Global Western to design and manufacture Orbital Reflector. Work on this piece has been ongoing since 2015, and an early model for the artwork currently hangs in the Nevada Museum of Art’s Donald W. Reynolds Grand Hall. The instiution is due to officially announce the Orbital Reflector project at its 2017 Art + Environment Conference, where Paglen will be a keynote presenter. The launch of Orbital Reflector will coincide with the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s retrospective of Paglen’s work in Washington, DC, due to open in summer 2018.

The satellite has its own website, where one can track its flight data. For more on the artist’s recent work, see his 500 Words with Andrianna Campbell from July 2017.

September 1, 2017

Andrew Russeth reports in Artnews that a new gallery opening in the Glendale area of Los Angeles on September 10 will be a joint effort between five galleries from Latin America. Located at 918 Ruberta Avenue, the gallery will also be called Ruberta and will be shared by the Mexico City-based spaces Galeria Agustina Ferreyra, Lodos, and BWSMX along with Guatemala City’s Proyectos Ultravioleta and Bogotá’s Carne. The five galleries are sharing the costs of the collective enterprise, and will each take turns staging a two-month show at the space over the course of a year.

Their first show opens on September 10 with a group exhibition titled “El eje del mal” (The Axis of Evil), a collaboration between all five galleries. Running through October 22, solo presentations at the new space will commence afterwards. Another LA gallery, the Pit, was building out a new area next to its current space and the owners asked Brett W. Schultz, of BWSMX and cofounder of the Material Art Fair in Mexico City, if he would be interested in renting it. The co-op model of the new gallery is reminiscent of other recent initiatives where galleries are banding together to put together shows and represent their artists at fairs, such as the recent edition of Condo New York (with promises of more to come) and Germany’s Okey Dokey.

Agustina Ferreyra noted that the upcoming slew of shows associated with “Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA,” which is previewed in the September issue of Artforum, made it seem like an auspicious moment to launch such a venture: “Most of us will have artists participating in projects there, and it’s a good city to have a foot in right now.” She also noted in regards to the unique nature of this exhibition model that it’s about “finding new ways to survive and thrive as a young gallery today,” and “It’s pretty much a generalized sentiment of our generation: everything is changing, and many of us are not even interested in the traditional gallery model, so we need to come up with new ideas and partnerships to make things happen and find our own path.” All the dealers have committed to running Ruberta together for at least one year.

For Artforum’s continuing coverage of “PST: LA/LA,” see Andy Campbell’s Critics’ Pick of “HOME—So Different, So Appealing,” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, along with further features to come in Scene & Herd and 500 Words. LESS

September 1, 2017

Julee WJ Chung reports at ArtAsiaPacific that the collector and entrepreneur David Tang passed away at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on August 29. The first painting Tang bought was a traditional Chinese ink work, by Zhang Daqian, in the mid-1980s, but he also supported avantgarde artists such as Zhang Xiaogang, Yu Youhan, and Wang Guangyi before they became known globally.

Tang was born in Hong Kong but educated in England, studying philosophy at King’s College London and law at Cambridge University. He got his start with a short tenure at the solicitor firm of his grandfather, Tang Shiu Kin, who had founded the Kowloon Motor Bus Company in Hong Kong, and went on to establish the flagship location of the esteemed China Club restaurant in 1991, which took up the top three floors of the old Bank of China building in Hong Kong’s central business district. Tang later extended the club and restaurant’s presence to Beijing in 1996 and Singapore in 2001. The Art Deco-style dining spaces included paintings from Tang’s collection by the likes of Liu Wei and Zheng Fanzhi.

In 1994, Tang established Shanghai Tang, the clothing and lifestyle brand that would go on to become an international success. He also wrote for the Financial Times as a weekend columnist under the pen name Agony Uncle. In 2008, he was appointed as Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his philanthropic work.

September 1, 2017

The gallery founded by Jean-Claude Freymond-Guth in Zürich in 2008, but which recently relocated to a new space in Basel, has announced that it is closing, according to an email the founder sent to his mailing list today. Freymond-Guth worked with emerging artists like Hannah Weinberger, mid-career artists like Virginia Overton and Billy Sullivan, and historical figures like sculptor Heidi Bucher and the painter Sylvia Sleigh. In a letter accompanying the announcement, the gallerist speaks bluntly to the trials and challenges of running a gallery in the contemporary art economy. His letter can be read in full below.

I’ve been advised to write a more neutral letter. But I find myself in the position, maybe as always before, not to be able to speak of something so dear to me in a more neutral way. Not at this point. Now that the gallery is closing the day after tomorrow. I cannot remain objective in my choice of words, just as I could not be objective in my choices of which art to show and under which circumstances. Maybe my choices weren’t always right. Possibly they were seduced by idealistic vision rather than commercial reality too often. But those choices came from an urgency that initially sparked me to open Freymond-Guth Fine Arts, and that nourished every chapter of it so far. It is an urgency that is based on the belief in the value of sensation and reflection, a belief in creation and contextualization, a belief in collaboration and community. Today, I dare to say I even believe in failure. As only by allowing failure to be part of a process, we allow experiment and from that true invention of thought,

emotion or reality. Maybe, quite possibly, I paid my attention more towards process, rather than results. But if the provisional results of this process today might seem as failure to some who depend on its success, I do hope they are also reminded of our achievements in the past. Much has been said about how the art world has changed in the last years. I will not repeat it here. The consequences for art in an increasingly polarizing society ultimately built on power, finance and exclusion are clear. What I would like to address though nevertheless is a sentiment closest described as alienation. Alienation in all relationships between all participants. Alienation in a climate where space and time for reflection, discussion and personal identification with form and content of contemporary art have become incompatible with the ever growing demand in constant, global participation, production and competition. As described before, my motivation all throughout has been quite the contrary. The decision to end this chapter of Freymond-Guth Fine Arts thus is obviously a result of this conflict- on personal, conceptual and financial levels. It is however probably the hardest decision I have made as an adult. I fear the loss of friendship, community and recognition. I fear the results of the breakdown of a business, and the monetary loss my decision today causes some of my dearest collaborators. I fear the void that will replace the structure I have built with every element of my life in the last 10 years or more. When people asked me in the past years how I was, I used to joke: „Never been this old, fat and broke before!“. Well, it’s quite true now. And yet, my anxiety is comforted by my trust in the importance of what we have created in these past years, independently from momentary results or even my direct involvement. Despite the existential tremor those close to it and myself are experiencing now. I trust that every moment of Freymond-Guth Fine Arts is valuable soil for further inspiration, reflection and collaboration- and also very much the creation of values. Today, I feel we need to urgently address questions to ourselves and our environments:

What are the circumstances and ideals we—artists, gallerists, collectors, curators and writers—want to work in today? What are our reciprocal responsibilities and options? And more specifically: Why are we all supporting a system built in an entirely different market that today works only for a tiny amount of artists and galleries and for the rest is based on self-exploitation or privilege? If we consider ourselves to be part of a free world and art being one of its great achievements, how can we accept structures that are so contrary to the idea of freedom on a most personal level? What is the difference between creation and entertainment? And for whom in a game where power and participation are spread so unevenly? Though much has been said about the conflicts of a contemporary art world, little have there been proposals of alternative models for galleries to support artists in every stage of their career. I trust this current state of crisis and confusion bares an immense potential for invention. My personal decisions are certainly made around that. In that sense Freymond-Guth Fine Arts will continue its mission long after the current form. Old ideas, new roads. But, despite all beautiful words, I would like to express my deepest regrets for any losses my decisions have caused, also financial ones. I hope that both the values in the past and the potential for the future we have created together will produce relief, if I cannot personally do so at this point. Ultimately, what I would like to share most of all is my gratitude to those people near and far I have been privileged to share a part of their life with. I want to thank you for your trust, support and inspiration in the creation of what I see as fundamental aspects and values of our society that are unquestionably needed for a more differentiated experience of it. Thank you. Jean-Claude LESS

September 1, 2017

The List Visual Arts Center, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s contemporary art museum, announced today that Henriette Huldisch has been promoted to director of exhibitions and curator; Yuri Stone has been appointed assistant curator; and Jamin An has been named the List Center’s 2017–18 curatorial fellow.

“Since joining the List Center in 2014, Henriette Huldisch’s stellar work has reflected the type of leadership and curatorial vision necessary to implement and build on the innovative programming the List has become nationally and internationally recognized for,” said director Paul C. Ha.

During her tenure at the institution, Huldisch has organized a number of exhibitions including, “An Inventory of Shimmers: Objects of Intimacy in Contemporary Art” (2017); “Edgar Arceneaux: Written in Smoke and Fire” (2016–17); and “List Projects: Ann Hirsch” (2016). She is currently curating a forthcoming group exhibition “Before Projection: Video Sculpture 1975–1995,” which opens in February 2018. Prior to her appointment at the List Center, Huldisch served as curator at the Nationalgalerie at the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin, from 2010 to 2014.

As assistant curator, Yuri Stone will manage MIT’s public art collection and organize exhibitions at the List Center galleries. Formerly the List Center’s 2016–17 curatorial fellow, Stone co-organized “Civil Disobedience,” a film and video program currently on view. Prior to joining the List Center, Stone was the program associate at the Renaissance Society at the University of Chicago from 2010 to 2016. Jamin An is a Ph.D. candidate in art history at the University of California, Los Angeles. LESS

September 1, 2017

The Inverleith House at the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh, Scotland, has reopened as an art gallery after it announced that it would close its doors due to budget cuts in October of last year.

Simon Milne, the garden’s regius keeper, told Tim Cornwall of the Art Newspaper that it will likely continue to mount two exhibitions per year with a “strong contemporary element.”

Following a public outcry when the gardens revealed its plans to shutter its historic house, citing the “inevitable financial risks attached to running a high-profile gallery,” arts journalist and theatre critic Joyce McMillan launched a petition to save the space. It was signed by more than 10,000 people.