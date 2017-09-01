Stolen Art by Georg Baselitz, Worth $2.9 Million, Recovered by German Authorities

POSTED September 5, 2017

Fifteen stolen paintings and drawings by Georg Baselitz, worth about $2.9 million, have been recovered from a man arrested in Germany. He was trying to sell the works after coming back from an overseas trip, reports SF Gate. On a prior occasion, the man’s son was apprehended on suspicion of selling looted goods, while an accomplice was accused of stealing the works while working for a Munich shipping company.

Due to German privacy laws, the names of the three men have not been released. But prosecutors say they were employed within the shipping industry.

September 5, 2017

After twelve years, London’s Laura Bartlett Gallery has closed, reports Monopol. “I have had the pleasure to work with an incredible group of artists over the years and I am happy to announce that I will continue these collaborations as an advisor to international collections, working on private and public commissions and towards a more fluid exhibition programming model,” wrote Bartlett in a post on the gallery’s Instagram account. “The gallery opened in 2005 with a performance by Japanese artist Sachiko Abe, and went on to stage the first solo gallery exhibitions of Cyprien Gaillard, Elizabeth McAlpine, Becky Beasley, Lydia Gifford, Nina Beier, Marie Lund, Beatrice Gibson, and Sol Calero, as well as the first London shows of Simon Dybbroe Moller, John Divola, and Alex Olson, as well as Margo Wolowiec and Ryan McLaughlin,” she continued.

In 2015, artforum.com writer Andrew Witt covered Lydia Gifford’s painting exhibition at the gallery for a Critic’s Pick: “These paintings force us to query: What relations does the monochrome engender? The two qualities of Gifford’s process—prepositional and parasitic—dovetail with one another. Her work entangles a series of movements that challenge and undermine the status of the monochrome as enigma,” said Witt.

September 5, 2017

Eike Schmidt, the director of the Uffizi galleries in Florence, will be leaving his current post to lead the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna, reports Hannah McGivern of the Art Newspaper. Schmidt will be taking over the position from Sabine Haag in 2019, when his contract with the Uffizi is over.

Schmidt started at the Uffizi in 2015. He was the first non-Italian hired for a directorship with the galleries. Prior to his time in Italy, Schmidt was a curator at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC from 2001–06; the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles from 2006–08; and the Minneapolis Institute of Arts from 2009–15. In 2008–09, he oversaw the European works of art and sculpture department at Sotheby’s London.

While at the Uffizi, Schmidt refurbished major galleries and organized more exhibitions on female artists, including Maria Lassnig and Suor Plautilla Nelli, a Florentine Renaissance painter. Schmidt wants to improve the Kunsthistorisches Museum’s digital presence and attract a more international audience, among other plans.

September 5, 2017

Ohio’s Dayton Art Institute has appointed Jerry N. Smith, the former chief curator and interim director at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg, Florida, as the museum’s new chief curator. Smith will be responsible for the reinstallation and reinterpretation of the museum’s permanent collection galleries, planned as part of the institute’s centennial celebrations. He will take up the post on September 26.

“After an extensive national search, we are excited to welcome Dr. Jerry Smith to the museum and the Dayton community,” said director and CEO Michael R. Roediger. “Dr. Smith possesses an extensive curatorial, scholarly, and administrative background—skills that will be immediately utilized as the museum prepares for its centennial in 2019.”

Prior to joining the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg in 2015, Smith held various curatorial positions at the Phoenix Art Museum for more than a decade, where he began as associate curator in 2005. In 2009, he was appointed curator of American and Western American art, and in 2014 he became the curator of American and European art to 1950 and art of the American West.

September 4, 2017

The Anren Biennale has released the list of more than 120 artists that are participating in its inaugural edition. Titled, “Today’s Yesterday,” the exhibition will take place in the historical city of Anren in Chengdu, China, from October 1, 2017 to January 10, 2018.

According to a statement, the biennial, which will be organized under the direction of art historian Lu Peng, will explore how to establish a dialogue between history, the present, and the possible future. It will be divided into four thematic exhibitions that investigate how art is historicized.

Marco Scotini, artistic director of the FM Centre for Contemporary Art, will curate “The Szechwan Tale: Theater and History,” which will use the German playwright Bertolt Brecht’s play The Good Person of Szechwan (1940) as a departure point. Artist Liu Ding and art critic Carol Yinghua Lu will curate “Crossroads,” which will examine the “irresolvable dilemma” that exists between the past and the future. Liu Jie and Lu Jing will curate “A Future that Never Returns,” which aims to explore contemporary art’s ability to grapple with time and China’s rapid socioeconomic transformation, and Lan Qingwei and Du Xiyun will curate “The Rhetoric of Family Tree,” which looks at how Chinese artists reflect on existing art historical narratives. The list of participating artists is as follows:

“The Szechwan Tale: Theater and History” Cornelius Cardew

Céline Condorelli

Chto Delat/What is to be done?

Stano Filko

Peter Friedl

Yervant Gianikian and Angela Ricci Lucchi

Piero Gilardi

Dan Graham

Joris Ivens

Joan Jonas

Ilya & Emilia Kabakov

William Kentridge

Julius Koller

Mao Tongqiang

Rithy Panh

Michelangelo Pistoletto

Lisl Ponger

Qiu Zhijie

Pedro Reyes

Santiago Sierra

Sun Xun

Wael Shawky

Jean-Marie Straub and Danièle Huillet

Marko Tadić

Ulla Von Brandenburg

Clemens Von Wedemeyer and Maya Schweizer

Wei Minglun

Yang Yuanyuan

Mei Lanfang and Andris Brinkmanis “Crossroads” Daniel García Andújar

Adam Avikainen

Paul Chan

Yorkson (Yimin Chen)

Paul Drissen

Karsten Födinger,

Marina Gioi

Jos de Gruyter and Harald Thys

Lukáš Jasanský and Martin Polák

Jia Chun

Stanya Kahn

Inmi Lee

Simon Leung

Lin Gang

Lin Yilin

Lu Zhiqiang

Tomáš Rafa

Grace Schwindt

Yuan Yunsheng

The Phantom Modern “A Future That Never Returns” Chen Qiulin

Chen Zhe

Feng Li

Li Lang

Li Qing

Liang Shaoji

Liao Fei

Liu Chuanhong

Na Yingyu

Ma Haijiao

Mr.d.mouse (Zhou Hang)

Qiu Anxiong

Qiu Hongfeng

Wang Chuan

Wu Ding

Xu Bacheng

Zhang Tianjun “The Rhetoric of Family Tree” Art Education Group (Zhang Bin, Ye Hongtu)

Chen Xi

Fang Lijun

Fengfeng

Gao Brothers (Gao Zhen, Gao Qiang)

Guo Wei

He Dan

He Duoling

He Gong

Huang Rui

Hong Lei

Li Bo

Li Luming

Li Yongzheng

Li Zhanyang

Ma Jun

Meng Baishen

Meng Huang

Mu Huan

Jiang Jie

Jing Kewen

Shen Xiaotong

Shu Qun

Sui Jianguo

Wang Guangyi

Wang Jianwei

Wang Yigang

Xie Xiaoze

Xu Bing

Yang Mian

Ye Yongqing

Yue Minjun

Zhan Wang

Zhang Dali

Zhang Xiaotao

Zhang Wenrong

Zhang Wanxin

Zhang Xiaogang

Zhang Zhaoying

Zhou Chunya

Zhu Jia

Zhu Xi LESS

September 4, 2017

Following the four-day dismantling of Los Angeles–based artist Sam Durant’s sculpture Scaffold, which sparked a public outcry after it was installed in the Walker Art Center’s Sculpture Garden earlier this year, the Dakota Nation has decided to bury the controversial piece in a secret location somewhere in Minneapolis.

Before the anticipated opening of the center’s sculpture garden in June, more than one hundred American Indians called for the removal of the work, which was inspired by several gallows used in the United States between 1859 and 2006, including a former gallows in Mankato, Minnesota where thirty-eight Dakotas were sentenced to death in 1862— the largest mass execution in US history.

The backlash prompted Durant and the director of the Walker Art Center, Olga Viso, to meet with several tribal members to discuss the impact of the piece on the community. They ultimately decided to let the Dakota people dismantle the work. Durant transferred his intellectual property rights for the piece over to the nation, and Viso apologized for failing to consult the Dakotas about the work beforehand. She also pledged to increase the center’s outreach to Native communities.

Since Scaffold was taken down, Dakota elders have been debating whether to burn the work, but decided against it. “You cannot use fire to destroy anything,” Ron Leith, an elder serving on a council that was formed to determine the fate of the piece, told Sheila M. Eldred of the New York Times. “People do that all the time, but in our tradition once a fire is lit, it’s sacred; it has a life of its own.” The 51,000 pounds of wood from the sculpture will be kept in an undisclosed location until the elders of the Dakota Nation can agree on a date to bury what remains of the piece. LESS

September 4, 2017

The Gesellschaft für Moderne Kunst at the Museum Ludwig has named artist Haegue Yang the recipient of the 2018 Wolfgang Hahn Prize, which has been awarded annually to artists who have an “oeuvre that has consistently and substantially continued to develop and is recognized by international experts,” since it was established in 1994.

Born in Seoul in 1971, Haegue Yang is the first Asian artist to be selected for the prize. The award ceremony will take place during Art Cologne on April 17, 2018. The prize includes the acquisition of a work or series of works by the artist for the collection of the Museum Ludwig, an exhibition, and an accompanying publication.

The jury included this year’s guest juror Christina Végh, director of the Kestner Gesellschaft in Hanover; Yilmaz Dziewior, director of the Museum Ludwig; Mayen Beckmann, chairwoman of the Gesellschaft für Moderne Kunst; as well as Gabriele Bierbaum, Sabine DuMont Schütte, Jörg Engels, and Robert Müller-Grünow, board members of the Gesellschaft für Moderne Kunst.

“There were three artists in the final round this year, which involved a long and in-depth debate,” Beckmann said. “With Haegue Yang, the transformative element that oscillates between materiality and emptying was the decisive factor: she compellingly realizes this difficult-to-grasp phenomenon both conceptually and aesthetically. The awarding of the Wolfgang Hahn Prize is essentially about recognizing art that points beyond the present.” LESS

September 4, 2017

Though many Texan arts institutions sustained a range of damages from Hurricane Harvey, several are beginning to reopen in the wake of the major disaster, according to a report by Pac Pobric in the Art Newspaper. The Menil Collection reopened on September 1, and Gary Tinterow, the director of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, announced last Friday that the institution would partially reopen tomorrow, September 5, with free admission through this Thursday. He said the intention was to offer the museum “as a place for reflection and renewal.” The museum’s Cullen Sculpture Garden and cafe will also reopen, but the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, which hold American furnishings, silver, ceramics and paintings, and the Rienzi building, which holds European decorative arts, will remain closed due to flooding in the gardens.

The Contemporary Arts Museum Houston reopened last Thursday, August 31 and has resumed regular hours and programming. The National Endowment for the Humanities already announced they will give up to $1 million in emergency funds to cultural institutions in the areas of Texas and Louisiana affected by Hurricane Harvey, and the NEA is also now working with the state arts agencies in those states to direct grant money to organizations affected by the disaster.

September 4, 2017

An AP report by Hillel Italie confirms that the poet John Ashbery has died. Perhaps best known for his 1975 book Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror, that collection of poetry won a Pulitzer Prize, a National Book Award, and the National Book Critics Circle Award in 1976. The volume’s titular poem is a fifteen-page-long reflection on the 1524 painting of the same name by the Italian Renaissance artist Parmigianino.

Born in 1927 in Rochester, New York, Ashbery grew up in Sodus in Wayne County, where his father was a fruit farmer. He began his studies at Harvard in 1945, where he met other writers such as Harold Brodkey, Robert Bly, Donald Hall, Kenneth Koch, Robert Creeley, John Hawkes, Adrienne Rich, Barbara Zimmerman, and Barbara Epstein—a founding editor of the New York Review of Books. Ashbery received a master’s degree from Columbia University in English, and then found employment writing advertising copy for Oxford University Press and McGraw-Hill. In New York, he became influenced by the work of John Cage and befriended the young painters Larry Rivers, Alex Katz, Nell Blaine, Fairfield Porter, and Jane Freilicher—about whom the poet wrote a Passages for artforum.com after she died in 2014.

Among other poets, Ashbery’s peers included Ted Berrigan, Joe Brainard, Frank O’Hara, Barbara Guest, James Schuyler, and Ron Padgett, who would collectively become known as the New York School, a moniker that Ashbery disliked. He won the Yale Younger Poets prize for his first collection of poetry, Some Trees (1956), given to him by the elder poet W. H. Auden. During his time in Paris on a Fulbright scholarship, he began writing art criticism and editing small journals. While there, he also met Pierre Martory, a writer with whom he lived for nine years, and whose poems he would later translate. After about a decade in France, Ashbery returned to New York, where he became executive editor of Artnews and continued to work as an arts journalist. His art criticism was later collected by the poet David Bergman into a book called Reported Sightings, Art Chronicles 1957–1987. He met his future husband David Kermani, then a graduate student in Middle Eastern studies at Columbia, who would later become director of the Tibor de Nagy Gallery. Ashbery dedicated two books, Flow Chart and Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror, to Kermani, and in 2016 showed his own collages at Tibor de Nagy. A book featuring Ashbery’s artwork is forthcoming from Rizzoli in 2018.