Louvre Abu Dhabi to Open on November 11

POSTED September 6, 2017

The Louvre Abu Dhabi announced today that it will open its doors to the public on November 11. Due to construction delays, the inauguration of the Jean Nouvel–designed building has been pushed back a number of times since the project was launched in 2007. Agence France-Muséums, an umbrella organization created to oversee the museum, gave the institution the green light after it passed final inspections in August.

Located in the Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island, the museum’s holdings consist of more than six hundred artworks. Ranging from prehistorical objects to contemporary pieces, the works will be exhibited alongside around three hundred items that are currently on loan from thirteen French institutions for the next ten years. Paris’s the Louvre has agreed to loan its name to the new Abu Dhabi museum for the next thirty years and six months.

“We are finally going to leave the realms of the imaginary and discover not only the architectural design of Jean Nouvel, but the content of a new museum, conceived under a bilateral agreement that makes it an absolutely unique creation,” Louvre director Jean-Luc Martinez told the Art Newspaper.

The museum’s galleries, which will be both chronological and thematic, are subdivided into twelve chapters. Works on display include some of the first figurative representations, such as the Bactrian Princess created in Central Asia at the end of the third millennium BCE; the sarcophagi of Egyptian Princess Henuttawy, a daughter of Pharaoh Ramesses II and his wife Queen Nefertari; Paul Gauguin’s Children Wrestling, 1888; and a monumental work by Ai Weiwei. “With a unique global narrative and a vision to explore the history of art in a fresh context, Louvre Abu Dhabi is a place where visitors can come to understand their own and others’ cultures,” director of the museum, Manuel Rabaté, said. “Its ground-breaking architecture complements a presentation of exceptional treasures that represent a snapshot of humanity’s creativity, and paves the way for new discussions.” LESS

September 5, 2017

New York’s legendary independent movie theater Film Forum, located at 209 West Houston Street, will undergo a major refurbishment with the addition a fourth screen. The project will be overseen by Stephen Tilly, who designed Film Forum’s Watts Street theater (with Alan Buchsbaum) in the 1980s. The Thompson Family Foundation has donated $1 million for the new screen, while an additional $400,000 has been committed by the City of New York from the Office of the Mayor, the New York City Council, the Office of Manhattan Borough President Gayle Brewer, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. The theater’s board members have also made considerable donations.

“As we approach our half-century mark, it makes sense for us to add a fourth screen and enhance the comfort of our theaters without compromising our integrity. Too often, New York landmarks disappear, only to be replaced by nail salons and chain drug stores. Happily, New Yorkers are committed to seeing films that take risks and break the mold, as well as discovering movie history. They will continue to have those opportunities at Film Forum, in an even more gracious setting,” said Karen Cooper, Film Forum’s director.

Some of the projects the theater has planned for the future include a Cindy Sherman–produced short film, which will play in the theater’s lobby in July 2018, and a limited-edition photographic portfolio, based on the theater’s new construction, by Jan Staller.

September 5, 2017

Paula Newton of Glasstire has announced that Linda Cathcart, executive director of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston from 1979 until 1987, died in Santa Barbara, California.

During her time at the CAMH, Cathcart started the exhibition program Perspectives, designed to introduce Houston to local and national artists. Perspectives is still running and has logged more than two hundred shows, among them Cindy Sherman’s first museum exhibition. After leaving the CAMH, Cathcart opened an art gallery in Santa Barbara and established Casa Dolores: Center for the Study of the Popular Arts of Mexico.

Marti Mayo, the director of the Zimmerli Arts Museum at Rutgers and a former executive director at CAMH, said, “A challenging personality, at one moment warm, caring, and generous, at the next difficult, angry, and just plain mean, Linda was above all really smart and quick-witted. She loved art of all kinds and all ages. She loved the artists who made it and others in the art world—the curators, dealers, and collectors—who loved it, too. Perhaps most importantly for Houston, she professionalized the Contemporary Arts Museum—its exhibitions, publications, scholarship, operations, finances, staff, policies, procedures and art-handling standards—bringing it into a national and international dialogue with the visual arts beyond the region.”

“She’s responsible for so many people’s careers including mine,” said artist Nic Nicosia. “I can’t speak for Cindy Sherman and Robert Longo and Richard Prince but they were all in Buffalo when she was there. She was one of my favorite art world people of all time. Great museum director, had an amazing eye, and was a really good art dealer when I showed with her in LA.” LESS

September 5, 2017

UNESCO has expanded its list of World Heritage Sites for 2017, writes Elaine Glusac of the New York Times. Among the areas added to the organization’s register are Sambor Prei Kuk’s temples in Cambodia; Aphrodisias, a third-century Greco-Roman archaeological site in Turkey; Argentina’s Los Alerces National Park; and the Valongo Wharf in Rio de Janeiro, where slaves were once traded. The World Heritage program seeks to locate and safeguard cultural and natural sites across the world that have, according to UNESCO’s website, “outstanding value to humanity.” Many of the areas highlighted are popular with tourists, such as the Lake District of northwestern England, which receives more than 18 million visitors annually, or Taputapuatea, a ceremonial site on Raiatea Island, a destination for a number of cruise lines.

Some sites, however, are more difficult or nearly impossible to visit. For example, Okinoshima, a holy island in Japan, is only open to men; while Asmara, the capital of the secretive East African country Eritrea, allows just a handful of foreign visitors each year (the United Nations accused the Eritrean government of crimes against humanity—including torture, murder, and rape—last year). Asmara was noticed by UNESCO for its modernist architecture, built when it was colonized by Italy. And Hebron, an ancient city in the West Bank, currently occupied by Israel, was also put on the list as a Palestinian World Heritage Site, though Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, called the decision “delusional.”

To see UNESCO’s full list of World Heritage Sites, visit their website.

September 5, 2017

After twelve years, London’s Laura Bartlett Gallery has closed, reports Monopol. “I have had the pleasure to work with an incredible group of artists over the years and I am happy to announce that I will continue these collaborations as an advisor to international collections, working on private and public commissions and towards a more fluid exhibition programming model,” wrote Bartlett in a post on the gallery’s Instagram account. “The gallery opened in 2005 with a performance by Japanese artist Sachiko Abe, and went on to stage the first solo gallery exhibitions of Cyprien Gaillard, Elizabeth McAlpine, Becky Beasley, Lydia Gifford, Nina Beier, Marie Lund, Beatrice Gibson, and Sol Calero, as well as the first London shows of Simon Dybbroe Moller, John Divola, and Alex Olson, as well as Margo Wolowiec and Ryan McLaughlin.”

In 2015, artforum.com writer Andrew Witt covered Lydia Gifford’s painting exhibition at the gallery for a Critic’s Pick: “These paintings force us to query: What relations does the monochrome engender? The two qualities of Gifford’s process—prepositional and parasitic—dovetail with one another. Her work entangles a series of movements that challenge and undermine the status of the monochrome as enigma.”

September 5, 2017

Fifteen stolen paintings and drawings by Georg Baselitz, worth about $2.9 million, have been recovered from a man arrested in Germany. He was trying to sell the works after returning from an overseas trip, reports SF Gate. On a prior occasion, the man’s son was apprehended on suspicion of selling looted goods, while an accomplice was accused of stealing them while working for a Munich shipping company.

Due to German privacy laws, the names of the three men have not been released. But prosecutors say they were employed within the shipping industry.

September 5, 2017

Eike Schmidt, the director of the Uffizi galleries in Florence, will be leaving his current post to lead the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna, reports Hannah McGivern of the Art Newspaper. Schmidt will be taking over the position from Sabine Haag in 2019, when his contract with the Uffizi expires.

Schmidt started at the Uffizi in 2015. He was the first non-Italian hired for a directorship there. Prior to his time in Italy, Schmidt was a curator at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, from 2001 to 2006; the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, from 2006 to 2008; and the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, from 2009 to 2015. From 2008 to 2009, he oversaw the European works of art and sculpture department at Sotheby’s London.

While at the Uffizi, Schmidt refurbished major galleries and organized more exhibitions on female artists, including Maria Lassnig and Suor Plautilla Nelli, a Florentine Renaissance painter. Among his plans, Schmidt wants to improve the Kunsthistorisches Museum’s digital presence and attract a more international audience.

September 5, 2017

Ohio’s Dayton Art Institute has appointed Jerry N. Smith, the former chief curator and interim director at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg, Florida, as the museum’s new chief curator. Smith will be responsible for the reinstallation and reinterpretation of the museum’s permanent collection galleries, planned as part of the institute’s centennial celebrations. He will take up the post on September 26.

“After an extensive national search, we are excited to welcome Dr. Jerry Smith to the museum and the Dayton community,” said director and CEO Michael R. Roediger. “Dr. Smith possesses an extensive curatorial, scholarly, and administrative background—skills that will be immediately utilized as the museum prepares for its centennial in 2019.”

Prior to joining the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg in 2015, Smith held various curatorial positions at the Phoenix Art Museum over the course of a decade, beginning as associate curator in 2005. In 2009, he was appointed curator of American and Western American art, and in 2014 he became the curator of American and European art to 1950 and art of the American West.

September 4, 2017

The Anren Biennale has released a list of more than 120 artists participating in its inaugural edition. Titled “Today’s Yesterday,” the exhibition will take place in the historical city of Anren in Chengdu, China, from October 1, 2017, to January 10, 2018.

According to a statement, the Biennial, organized under the direction of art historian Lu Peng, will explore how to establish a dialogue between history, the present, and the possible future. It will be divided into four thematic exhibitions that investigate how art is historicized.

Marco Scotini, artistic director of the FM Centre for Contemporary Art, will curate “The Szechwan Tale: Theater and History,” which will use the German playwright Bertolt Brecht’s play The Good Person of Szechwan (1940) as a departure point. Artist Liu Ding and art critic Carol Yinghua Lu will curate “Crossroads,” which will examine the “irresolvable dilemma” that exists between the past and the future. Liu Jie and Lu Jing will curate “A Future That Never Returns,” which aims to explore contemporary art’s ability to grapple with time and China’s rapid socioeconomic transformation, and Lan Qingwei and Du Xiyun will curate “The Rhetoric of Family Tree,” which looks at how Chinese artists reflect on existing art-historical narratives. The list of participating artists is as follows: