Miami Arts Institutions Prepare for Hurricane Irma

POSTED September 6, 2017

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which caused catastrophic flooding as it swept through the Gulf Coast last week, Florida is bracing for Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms ever recorded. The category-five hurricane with winds of 185-miles-per-hour already struck Barbuda and St. Martin, causing widespread damage, and will move towards Florida this weekend.

As President Trump declared a state of emergency in Puerto Rico, Florida, and the United States Virgin Islands on Tuesday, arts institutions across the Sunshine State prepared to weather the storm. The mayors of Miami Beach city and Miami-Dade have already urged residents to evacuate and a number of museums have decided to close their doors today. The Perez Art Museum Miami, the Wolfsonian, the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, the Margulies at the Warehouse, Dimensions Variable, the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, and Faena Art are among the cultural venues that shut their doors and have announced that they will remain closed through the weekend. All public programs and other events scheduled to take place during this time have been canceled.

“Safety and security are top priorities at PAMM, and storm preparation is something we focus on year-round,” Perez’s CFO Mark Rosenblum told the Art Newspaper. “We are being very proactive in preparing the exterior and interior of the museum to make sure the art, facility, and surrounding areas are secure.” A spokeswoman added that museum is also working to deinstall “as much work as possible” starting with the more delicate objects. In anticipation of Irma, the Bass Museum also deinstalled its thirty-foot-long Sylvie Fleury sculpture titled Eternity Now, 2015.

Irma is currently barreling towards Puerto Rico, which is preparing for flooding and fifty-mile-per-hour winds. Yetzenia Y. Álvarez, a spokesperson for the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico, located outside of San Juan, told Artnews that it had activated its emergency plan on Monday. “Micro-climates were sealed in secured galleries and artworks that could be in danger were relocated to safer spaces,” Álvarez said. “All steps of the emergency plan have been properly followed, hoping that no major damage will occur and that we fully protect the heritage that we hold at the MAPR.” According to the New York Times, after battering the eastern Caribbean today, Irma caused at least two deaths. President Emmanuel Macron of France said that the extent of the damage on the islands of St. Martin and St. Barthélemy is “considerable,” and that the days following the hurricane will be “harsh and cruel.” LESS

September 6, 2017

The author, artist, and activist in the women’s liberation movement Kate Millett died on Wednesday, September 6 at the age of eighty-two. Her first book, Sexual Politics (1970), used four male writers—D. H. Lawrence, Henry Miller, Norman Mailer, and Jean Genet—as case studies in examining the subjugation of women throughout cultural and political life.

Born in 1934 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Kate Millett and her two sisters were raised by her mother, Helen Millett, a feminist who voted in the first election in which women were allowed to vote in the United States. Millet was educated at the University of Minnesota, where in 1956 she obtained a bachelor’s in English literature, and was later sent by an aunt to Oxford University, where in 1958 she earned a master’s in English literature with first class honors, the first American woman ever to achieve such distinction there. In 1961 she moved to Tokyo, where she taught English at the prestigious Waseda University and also studied sculpture. Though she married Japanese sculptor Fumio Yoshimura there in 1965, Millett soon moved to New York City. In 1970, her Columbia University Ph.D. thesis was published as the bestselling book, Sexual Politics. Millett went on to publish numerous articles, essays, and ten more books.

Her most recent publications are The Politics of Cruelty: An Essay on the Literature of Political Imprisonment (1994) and Mother Millett (2001). In 2013, she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York, the birthplace of the American Suffragette Movement. She served as the director of the Millett Center for the Arts, founded in 1978 in the town of LaGrange, New York.

September 6, 2017

On Wednesday, September 6, the Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation announced that a paternity test proved that a Spanish woman, who claimed to be the Surrealist artist’s illegitimate daughter, has no biological relation to Dalí.

Pilar Abel Martínez, a sixty-one year-old tarot card reader, filed a lawsuit against the foundation and the Spanish state after she alleged that her mother had an affair with the painter while working as a maid in Port Lligat, Spain, the fishing village where Dalí and his wife Gala lived, and that part of his estate was rightfully hers.

In June, a judge in Madrid ordered the exhumation of the artist’s body, which was successfully carried out on July 21. After biological samples were taken from his hair, nails, and bones, they were analyzed by the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences, which declared that the results obtained “permits the exclusion of Salvador Dalí as the biological father of María Pilar Abel Martínez.”

In response to the results of the DNA test, the foundation issued the following statement: “The [Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation] is pleased that this report puts an end to an absurd and artificial controversy, and that the figure of Salvador Dalí remains definitively excluded from totally groundless claims. The Dalí Foundation is also pleased to be able to focus again on the management of its extraordinary artistic legacy and in the promotion of the work and figure of Salvador Dalí.” The organization also notes that Abel’s claims resulted in unnecessary costs and damages. The artist’s remains will soon be returned to his crypt, located below his theater and museum in Figueres, the Spanish town where he was born. Dalí died at the age of eighty-four in 1989, several years before his wife. They didn’t have any children. LESS

September 6, 2017

Minneapolis art collector, dealer, and philanthropist DeLoris Fiterman—popularly known as “Dolly”—died on August 19, writes Mila Koumpilova of the Star Tribune. In an older article from the paper, Fiterman was described as “what oil-field workers would call a gusher—a great, explosive, natural well of bubbling energy and impulsive enthusiasm.”

Fiterman was born in Bejou in northwestern Minnesota. She studied broadcasting, speech, and theater at the University of Minnesota, and graduated from a business school in St. Cloud. She married her husband, a Minneapolis financier named Edward, in the 1950s. She first studied painting and sculpture and then segued into collecting art. She ended up amassing a 1,000-piece-strong collection with works from Picasso, Warhol, Milton Avery, and James Rosenquist, among countless others. She donated works to many institutions, such as the Walker Art Center, the University of Minnesota, the University of St. Thomas (which received over 350 works from her collection), and the Minneapolis Institute of Art. She opened her first gallery in 1977 on the ninth floor of the Plymouth Building in downtown Minneapolis. Later on she purchased and refurbished the Pillsbury Branch Library, which reopened as Dolly Fiterman Fine Arts in 1991. She also underwrote a Minnesota Opera design fund and the Walker’s Sculpture Garden.

In 1997, the University of St. Thomas awarded Fiterman with an honorary doctorate. She also lived in a dorm for faculty priests for nearly a year when her home in Lake Harriet was being worked on for mold. Reverend Dennis Dease, the university’s president at the time, was concerned over how the more senior priests “would handle a vivacious, fashionable female roommate.” They ended up adoring her, helping to carry her groceries and gossiping with her in the cafeteria.

September 6, 2017

Last October Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, set up the Creative Land Trust, an initiative to create affordable studio spaces to ensure that London’s arts professionals stay in the city. In collaboration with Studiomakers, a group of philanthropists and entrepreneurs, Khan was able to convince developers and landowners to create more workspaces for artists while keeping existing ones. London City Island is the result of this effort, a new cultural hub expected to entice all manner of artists and arts organization for its affordability and sustainability, ArtDaily reports. A number of institutions are planning a move to the island: the London Film School; the English National Ballet and English National Ballet School; and the Line, East London’s contemporary art walk. Arebyte, an expanded media and performance art space, will also be moving there and creating new studios.

A report ordered by the mayor’s office in 2014 estimated that 3,500 artists’ spaces in London would be lost by 2019 due to escalating real estate prices. It was in response to this report that Khan and Studiomakers united to find a solution. Together, they are working to make sure that London City Island has a cultural program that is indeed artist-led.

“It is my vision to make London City Island a home for art and creativity in the capital. This collaboration is particularly exciting as it will provide artistic talent with long-term and affordable opportunities for generations to come. The new creatives, brought to the island through this partnership, will integrate with our culturally rich mix of tenants and residents,” said Sean Mulryan, the chairman and chief executive of Ballymore Group, the development company behind London City Island.

September 6, 2017

The Louvre Abu Dhabi announced today that it will open its doors to the public on November 11. Due to construction delays, the inauguration of the Jean Nouvel–designed building has been pushed back a number of times since the project was launched in 2007. Agence France-Muséums, an umbrella organization created to oversee the museum, gave the institution the green light after it passed final inspections in August.

Located in the Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island, the museum’s holdings consist of over six hundred artworks. Ranging from prehistorical objects to contemporary pieces, the works will be exhibited among around three hundred items that are currently on loan from thirteen French institutions for the next ten years. Paris’s Louvre has agreed to loan its name to the new Abu Dhabi museum for the next thirty years and six months.

“We are finally going to leave the realms of the imaginary and discover not only the architectural design of Jean Nouvel, but the content of a new museum, conceived under a bilateral agreement that makes it an absolutely unique creation,” Louvre director Jean-Luc Martinez told the Art Newspaper.

The museum’s galleries, which will be both chronological and thematic, are subdivided into twelve chapters. Works on display will include some of the first figurative representations, such as the Bactrian Princess statuette created in Central Asia at the end of the third millennium BCE; the sarcophagi of Egyptian Princess Henuttawy, a daughter of Pharaoh Ramesses II and his wife Queen Nefertari; Paul Gauguin’s Children Wrestling, 1888; and a monumental work by Ai Weiwei. “With a unique global narrative and a vision to explore the history of art in a fresh context, Louvre Abu Dhabi is a place where visitors can come to understand their own and others’ cultures,” director of the museum, Manuel Rabaté, said. “Its ground-breaking architecture complements a presentation of exceptional treasures that represent a snapshot of humanity’s creativity, and paves the way for new discussions.” Meanwhile, Saadiyat Island and the yet-to-open Guggenheim Abu Dhabi remain controversial. LESS

September 5, 2017

New York’s legendary independent movie theater Film Forum, located at 209 West Houston Street, will undergo a major refurbishment with the addition a fourth screen. The project will be overseen by Stephen Tilly, who designed Film Forum’s Watts Street theater (with Alan Buchsbaum) in the 1980s. The Thompson Family Foundation has donated $1 million for the new screen, while an additional $400,000 has been committed by the City of New York from the Office of the Mayor, the New York City Council, the Office of Manhattan Borough President Gayle Brewer, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. The theater’s board members have also made considerable donations.

“As we approach our half-century mark, it makes sense for us to add a fourth screen and enhance the comfort of our theaters without compromising our integrity. Too often, New York landmarks disappear, only to be replaced by nail salons and chain drug stores. Happily, New Yorkers are committed to seeing films that take risks and break the mold, as well as discovering movie history. They will continue to have those opportunities at Film Forum, in an even more gracious setting,” said Karen Cooper, Film Forum’s director.

Some of the projects the theater has planned for the future include a Cindy Sherman–produced short film, which will play in the theater’s lobby in July 2018, and a limited-edition photographic portfolio, based on the theater’s new construction, by Jan Staller.

September 5, 2017

Paula Newton of Glasstire has announced that Linda Cathcart, executive director of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston from 1979 until 1987, died in Santa Barbara, California.

During her time at the CAMH, Cathcart started the exhibition program Perspectives, designed to introduce Houston to local and national artists. Perspectives is still running and has logged more than two hundred shows, among them Cindy Sherman’s first museum exhibition. After leaving the CAMH, Cathcart opened an art gallery in Santa Barbara and established Casa Dolores: Center for the Study of the Popular Arts of Mexico.

Marti Mayo, the director of the Zimmerli Arts Museum at Rutgers and a former executive director at CAMH, said, “A challenging personality, at one moment warm, caring, and generous, at the next difficult, angry, and just plain mean, Linda was above all really smart and quick-witted. She loved art of all kinds and all ages. She loved the artists who made it and others in the art world—the curators, dealers, and collectors—who loved it, too. Perhaps most importantly for Houston, she professionalized the Contemporary Arts Museum—its exhibitions, publications, scholarship, operations, finances, staff, policies, procedures and art-handling standards—bringing it into a national and international dialogue with the visual arts beyond the region.”

“She’s responsible for so many people’s careers including mine,” said artist Nic Nicosia. “I can’t speak for Cindy Sherman and Robert Longo and Richard Prince but they were all in Buffalo when she was there. She was one of my favorite art world people of all time. Great museum director, had an amazing eye, and was a really good art dealer when I showed with her in LA.” LESS

September 5, 2017

UNESCO has expanded its list of World Heritage Sites for 2017, writes Elaine Glusac of the New York Times. Among the areas added to the organization’s register are Sambor Prei Kuk’s temples in Cambodia; Aphrodisias, a third-century Greco-Roman archaeological site in Turkey; Argentina’s Los Alerces National Park; and the Valongo Wharf in Rio de Janeiro, where slaves were once traded. The World Heritage program seeks to locate and safeguard cultural and natural sites across the world that have, according to UNESCO’s website, “outstanding value to humanity.” Many of the areas highlighted are popular with tourists, such as the Lake District of northwestern England, which receives more than 18 million visitors annually, or Taputapuatea, a ceremonial site on Raiatea Island, a destination for a number of cruise lines.

Some sites, however, are more difficult or nearly impossible to visit. For example, Okinoshima, a holy island in Japan, is only open to men; while Asmara, the capital of the secretive East African country Eritrea, allows just a handful of foreign visitors each year (the United Nations accused the Eritrean government of crimes against humanity—including torture, murder, and rape—last year). Asmara was noticed by UNESCO for its modernist architecture, built when it was colonized by Italy. And Hebron, an ancient city in the West Bank, currently occupied by Israel, was also put on the list as a Palestinian World Heritage Site, though Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, called the decision “delusional.”

To see UNESCO’s full list of World Heritage Sites, visit their website.