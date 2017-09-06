Rotterdam Contemporary Art Center to Remove Name of Controversial Dutch Admiral from Its Title

POSTED September 7, 2017

The Witte de With Center for Contemporary Art in Rotterdam announced today that its supervisory board unanimously agreed to abandon the part of its name that refers to the controversial Dutch naval officer Witte Corneliszoon de With, who led violent expeditions into India Indonesia for the Dutch East India Company.

“In light of recent national and global developments we have come to realize that the reference in our name to Witte Corneliszoon de With, and its connotations, are in conflict with the values we stand for as an institute for contemporary art and culture,” board chair Kees Weeda said.

The decision, which the board made at its quarterly meeting on September 5, was prompted by an event held at the center earlier this summer called “Cinema Olanda: Platform,” which grappled with the Netherland’s “active forgetting” of its Dutch colonial past. Weeda added that the board’s endorsement is “an important and necessary step in acknowledging a blindspot in our institutional history and self-awareness.” The institution’s new name will be announced in 2018.

In the early to mid-1600s, Witte Corneliszoon de With raided Spanish held territories in South America, and in 1618, he was involved in the siege of Jakarta, where he established a Dutch East India Company trading post, which remained for the next three hundred years. To protect the interests of the company, the officer and his crew burned 90,000 clove trees belonging to inhabitants of the Malaku Islands off the coast of Indonesia in order to increase the cost of the commodity in 1625. He died in 1658, and was eventually buried in St Lawrence Church in Rotterdam.

Artadia announced today that Sadie Barnette and Carrie Hott have been named the 2017 San Francisco Artadia awardees. The artists will receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds as well as access to the ongoing benefits of the Artadia Awards program. In addition, their artwork will be showcased at Artadia’s booth at the Untitled art fair in San Francisco in 2018.

The award’s jury comprised Dena Beard, director of San Francisco’s The Lab; Sally Frater, curator of modern and contemporary art at the Ulrich Museum of Art, Wichita State University; artist Andrew Kuo, and Rory Padeken, associate curator of the San Jose Museum of Art. They selected five finalists: Simone Bailey, Sadie Barnette, Sofía Córdova, Carrie Hott, and Davina Semo.

“Sadie Barnette and Carrie Hott find inspiration in the archive where they unearth hidden or invisible histories, resulting in multimedia projects and installations that explore systems of state and institutional power,” Padeken said. “They imbue their objects with social and political meaning to reveal the complex structures that permeate everyday life. In the case of Barnette, the political becomes personal as she reclaims her family’s history from the veiled world of government surveillance. For Hott, seemingly disparate ideas are linked through a formal layering of objects and processes, revealing the connective thread that binds her projects to a larger social world.”

The tenth Artadia award cycle in San Francisco was open to any visual artist who’s lived in the Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo for more than two years, working at any stage of their career. LESS

The Frans Hals Museum in the Netherlands has made three new staff appointments. As of October 1, Marrigje Rikken, who joined the institution as associate curator of old art in 2014, will take up the post of head of collections. She is currently working on “Frans Hals and the Moderns,” an exhibition opening in October 2018. Since 2015, she also worked as a curator at the Netherlands Institute for Art History in The Hague, but she will step down from this post in October.

On September 1, freelance curator Melanie Bühler was named curator of contemporary art. She succeeds Xander Karskens, who is now artistic director of the Cobra Museum of Modern Art in Amstelveen, a municipality in the Netherlands, in the province of North Holland. Bühler’s most recent projects include curating the exhibition “Inflected Objects #2 Circulation - Mise en Séance,” which was staged in De Hallen Haarlem, Frans Hal’s second location, which houses its modern and contemporary art collection, in 2016.

Geert-Jan Davelaar was appointed coordinator of education and public outreach in August. Until recently he was head of education and public support at the Netherland’s Museum Kranenburgh, Bergen. At the Frans Hals Museum he will work to expand its offerings of family-friendly programs and other educational initiatives.

The Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia, has announced that glass collectors Lisa and Dudley Anderson are donating their holdings of ninety-seven contemporary and studio glass works. Their donation is the largest gift of art to the museum since the arrival of Walter Chrysler’s collection in 1971.

The Anderson’s collection includes works by forty artists from seven countries. Forty-seven works are by the pioneering Czech artists Stanislav Libenský and Jaroslava Brychtová. It also includes glass works by Václav Cigler, Marion Karel, Ivan Mareš, Pavel Tomecko, and Dana Zámečníková as well as a ceramic sculpture by California artist Robert Arneson and prints and drawings by Dale Chilhuly, Harvey Littleton, Italo Scanga, and Ann Wolff.

“This glass collection, so thoughtfully assembled by Lisa and Dudley, enables us to explore new ideas and themes in exhibitions and permanent displays,” said curator Diane Wright. “We’re grateful for their ongoing commitment and tremendous support of glass at the Chrysler Museum of Art.”

Lévy Gorvy, established when veteran gallerist Dominique Lévy and the former chairman and international head of postwar and contemporary art at Christie’s, Brett Gorvy, joined forces in January 2017, has announced that it will open a new office in Shanghai. With spaces in New York and London, Lévy Gorvy is the latest in a long line of galleries, including David Zwirner and Pace, to expand to Asia.

Danqing Li, a former Christie’s specialist who worked in the postwar and contemporary department in Shanghai, will run the new space. As the gallery’s senior director, Asia, she will work to improve client relations in the region. “Having worked with her for many years in Asia during my tenure at Christie’s, I have always admired the depth of her knowledge and her unique sensitivity not only to art but to the cross-cultural connections it creates,” Gorvy, said in a statement. “It’s an honor to welcome her to the Lévy Gorvy family.”

The gallery’s office will be located in the city’s business district at CITIC Square on Nanjing Road West. A spokesperson for the gallery confirmed that once the office is opened, Lévy Gorvy will organize shows that will be staged in off-site locations.

The author, artist, and activist in the women’s liberation movement Kate Millett died on Wednesday, September 6 at the age of eighty-two. Her first book, Sexual Politics (1970), used four male writers—D. H. Lawrence, Henry Miller, Norman Mailer, and Jean Genet—as case studies in examining the subjugation of women throughout cultural and political life.

Born in 1934 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Kate Millett and her two sisters were raised by her mother, Helen Millett, a feminist who voted in the first election in which women were allowed to vote in the United States. Millet was educated at the University of Minnesota, where in 1956 she obtained a bachelor’s in English literature, and was later sent by an aunt to Oxford University, where in 1958 she earned a master’s in English literature with first class honors, the first American woman ever to achieve such distinction there. In 1961 she moved to Tokyo, where she taught English at the prestigious Waseda University and also studied sculpture. Though she married Japanese sculptor Fumio Yoshimura there in 1965, Millett soon moved to New York City. In 1970, her Columbia University Ph.D. thesis was published as the bestselling book, Sexual Politics. Millett went on to publish numerous articles, essays, and ten more books.

Her most recent publications are The Politics of Cruelty: An Essay on the Literature of Political Imprisonment (1994) and Mother Millett (2001). In 2013, she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York, the birthplace of the American Suffragette Movement. She served as the director of the Millett Center for the Arts, founded in 1978 in the town of LaGrange, New York.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which caused catastrophic flooding as it swept through the Gulf Coast last week, Florida is bracing for Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms ever recorded. The category-five hurricane with winds of 185-miles-per-hour already struck Barbuda and St. Martin, causing widespread damage, and will move towards Florida this weekend.

As President Trump declared a state of emergency in Puerto Rico, Florida, and the United States Virgin Islands on Tuesday, arts institutions across the Sunshine State prepared to weather the storm. The mayors of Miami Beach city and Miami-Dade have already urged residents to evacuate and a number of museums have decided to close their doors today. The Perez Art Museum Miami, the Wolfsonian, the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, the Margulies at the Warehouse, Dimensions Variable, the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, and Faena Art are among the cultural venues that shut their doors and have announced that they will remain closed through the weekend. All public programs and other events scheduled to take place during this time have been canceled.

“Safety and security are top priorities at PAMM, and storm preparation is something we focus on year-round,” Perez’s CFO Mark Rosenblum told the Art Newspaper. “We are being very proactive in preparing the exterior and interior of the museum to make sure the art, facility, and surrounding areas are secure.” A spokeswoman added that museum is also working to deinstall “as much work as possible” starting with the more delicate objects. In anticipation of Irma, the Bass Museum also deinstalled its thirty-foot-long Sylvie Fleury sculpture titled Eternity Now, 2015.

Irma is currently barreling towards Puerto Rico, which is preparing for flooding and fifty-mile-per-hour winds. Yetzenia Y. Álvarez, a spokesperson for the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico, located outside of San Juan, told Artnews that it had activated its emergency plan on Monday. “Micro-climates were sealed in secured galleries and artworks that could be in danger were relocated to safer spaces,” Álvarez said. “All steps of the emergency plan have been properly followed, hoping that no major damage will occur and that we fully protect the heritage that we hold at the MAPR.” According to the New York Times, after battering the eastern Caribbean today, Irma caused at least two deaths. President Emmanuel Macron of France said that the extent of the damage on the islands of St. Martin and St. Barthélemy is “considerable,” and that the days following the hurricane will be “harsh and cruel.” LESS

On Wednesday, September 6, the Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation announced that a paternity test proved that a Spanish woman, who claimed to be the Surrealist artist’s illegitimate daughter, has no biological relation to Dalí.

Pilar Abel Martínez, a sixty-one year-old tarot card reader, filed a lawsuit against the foundation and the Spanish state after she alleged that her mother had an affair with the painter while working as a maid in Port Lligat, Spain, the fishing village where Dalí and his wife Gala lived, and that part of his estate was rightfully hers.

In June, a judge in Madrid ordered the exhumation of the artist’s body, which was successfully carried out on July 21. After biological samples were taken from his hair, nails, and bones, they were analyzed by the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences, which declared that the results obtained “permits the exclusion of Salvador Dalí as the biological father of María Pilar Abel Martínez.”

In response to the results of the DNA test, the foundation issued the following statement: “The [Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation] is pleased that this report puts an end to an absurd and artificial controversy, and that the figure of Salvador Dalí remains definitively excluded from totally groundless claims. The Dalí Foundation is also pleased to be able to focus again on the management of its extraordinary artistic legacy and in the promotion of the work and figure of Salvador Dalí.” The organization also notes that Abel’s claims resulted in unnecessary costs and damages. The artist’s remains will soon be returned to his crypt, located below his theater and museum in Figueres, the Spanish town where he was born. Dalí died at the age of eighty-four in 1989, several years before his wife. They didn’t have any children. LESS

Minneapolis art collector, dealer, and philanthropist DeLoris Fiterman—popularly known as “Dolly”—died on August 19, writes Mila Koumpilova of the Star Tribune. In an older article from the paper, Fiterman was described as “what oil-field workers would call a gusher—a great, explosive, natural well of bubbling energy and impulsive enthusiasm.”

Fiterman was born in Bejou in northwestern Minnesota. She studied broadcasting, speech, and theater at the University of Minnesota, and graduated from a business school in St. Cloud. She married her husband, a Minneapolis financier named Edward, in the 1950s. She first studied painting and sculpture and then segued into collecting art. She ended up amassing a 1,000-piece-strong collection with works from Picasso, Warhol, Milton Avery, and James Rosenquist, among countless others. She donated works to many institutions, such as the Walker Art Center, the University of Minnesota, the University of St. Thomas (which received over 350 works from her collection), and the Minneapolis Institute of Art. She opened her first gallery in 1977 on the ninth floor of the Plymouth Building in downtown Minneapolis. Later on she purchased and refurbished the Pillsbury Branch Library, which reopened as Dolly Fiterman Fine Arts in 1991. She also underwrote a Minnesota Opera design fund and the Walker’s Sculpture Garden.

In 1997, the University of St. Thomas awarded Fiterman with an honorary doctorate. She also lived in a dorm for faculty priests for nearly a year when her home in Lake Harriet was being worked on for mold. Reverend Dennis Dease, the university’s president at the time, was concerned over how the more senior priests “would handle a vivacious, fashionable female roommate.” They ended up adoring her, helping to carry her groceries and gossiping with her in the cafeteria.