Berkshire Museum Severs Ties with Smithsonian over Controversial Sale of Artworks

POSTED September 7, 2017

The Berkshire Museum, which has faced widespread criticism since it announced that it would sell forty works from its collection in order to raise money to boost its endowment and to fund a major renovation project, has ended its affiliation with the Smithsonian Institution, Amanda Drane of the Berkshire Eagle reports.

“Out of respect for the good relationship we have with the Smithsonian, I initiated a conversation with Smithsonian Affiliations about voluntarily withdrawing our affiliate status because we knew the decision to deaccession art to fund an endowment would not be in compliance with the American Alliance of Museums’ guidelines for the use of proceeds,” Van Shields, the museum’s executive director, said. “We subsequently had thoughtful conversations with our partners at the Smithsonian about the decision the board of trustees took to fund the New Vision, ensuring the relevance and longevity of the Berkshire Museum for another hundred years.”

An auction, which will be run by Sotheby’s, is expected to yield at least $50 million from the sale, which will include artworks by artists such as Norman Rockwell, Frederic Church, Albert Bierstadt, and Alexander Calder. The proceeds will be put towards the $60 million renovation of its 114-year-old building.

In response to the museum’s decision to sell works, the American Alliance of Museums and the Association of Art Museum Directors issued the following joint statement: “Such a sale sends a message to existing and prospective donors that museums can raise funds by selling parts of their collection, thereby discouraging not only financial supporters, who may feel that their support isn’t needed, but also donors of artworks and artifacts, who may fear that their cherished objects could be sold at any time to the highest bidder to make up for a museum’s budget shortfalls.” The Smithsonian Institution currently has 215 affiliates who pay an annual fee of $3,000 to gain access to the institution’s resources, including its vast collection, scholars, educational programs, and development opportunities. If the Berkshire Museum wanted to remain in the Smithsonian’s Affiliates Program, it would only be allowed to use monies obtained from the upcoming sale for acquisitions or the maintenance of its collections. LESS

September 7, 2017

The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts, announced today that art historian Lisa Saltzman has been appointed the director of its Research and Academic Program. Saltzman is currently the chair of the department of the history of art at Bryn Mawr College and is the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation chair in the humanities.

“Lisa Saltzman brings exceptional qualifications and tremendous energy to her new role as the leader of our Research and Academic Program, and I am confident that she will enhance RAP’s leadership in visual arts scholarship, engaging diverse voices and sparking global conversations that will broaden its influence,” said Olivier Meslay, director of the institute.

In her new role, Saltzman will lead the program’s international agenda of intellectual events and collaborations while overseeing the Clark’s residential fellows program, all on the institute’s 140-acre campus.

Saltzman served on the Bryn Mawr faculty for twenty-three years, teaching a wide variety of courses in its undergraduate and graduate programs in the history of art, with a particular focus on modern and contemporary art and theory. She also led Bryn Mawr’s Center for Visual Culture for seven years. The art historian is the author of Daguerreotypes: Fugitive Subjects, Contemporary Objects (2015); Making Memory Matter: Strategies of Remembrance in Contemporary Art (2006); and Anselm Kiefer and Art after Auschwitz (1999). LESS

September 7, 2017

The Brooklyn Museum announced today that Jennifer Y. Chi has been named the institution’s new deputy director and chief curator. Chi joins the museum after ten years as the exhibitions director and chief curator at the Institute for the Study of the Ancient World at New York University. Chi will be responsible for helping to shape the overall strategic direction of the museum and overseeing its curatorial program and activities, including exhibitions, public programs, and the display of its collections.

Director Anne Pasternak said, “I am excited to partner with Jennifer. She is not only a renowned scholar and curator, but also a creative thinker, whose drive and entrepreneurial skills will be a great boon to our efforts in expanding our curatorial activities.”

September 7, 2017

The Witte de With Center for Contemporary Art in Rotterdam announced today that its supervisory board unanimously agreed to abandon the part of its name that refers to the controversial Dutch naval officer Witte Corneliszoon de With, who led violent expeditions into India and Indonesia for the Dutch East India Company.

“In light of recent national and global developments we have come to realize that the reference in our name to Witte Corneliszoon de With, and its connotations, are in conflict with the values we stand for as an institute for contemporary art and culture,” board chair Kees Weeda said.

The decision, which the board made at its quarterly meeting on September 5, was prompted by an event held at the center earlier this summer called “Cinema Olanda: Platform,” which grappled with the Netherland’s “active forgetting” of its Dutch colonial past. Weeda added that the board’s endorsement is “an important and necessary step in acknowledging a blindspot in our institutional history and self-awareness.” The institution’s new name will be announced in 2018.

In the early to mid-1600s, Witte Corneliszoon de With raided Spanish held territories in South America, and in 1618, he was involved in the siege of Jakarta, where he established a Dutch East India Company trading post, which remained for the next three hundred years. To protect the interests of the company, the officer and his crew burned 90,000 clove trees belonging to inhabitants of the Malaku Islands off the coast of Indonesia in order to increase the cost of the commodity in 1625. He died in 1658, and was eventually buried in St Lawrence Church in Rotterdam.

September 7, 2017

Artadia announced today that Sadie Barnette and Carrie Hott have been named the 2017 San Francisco Artadia awardees. The artists will receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds and access to the ongoing benefits of the Artadia Awards program. Their artwork will also be showcased at Artadia’s booth at the 2018 Untitled art fair in San Francisco.

The award’s jury was made up of Dena Beard, director of San Francisco’s The Lab; Sally Frater, curator of modern and contemporary art at the Ulrich Museum of Art, Wichita State University; artist Andrew Kuo; and Rory Padeken, associate curator of the San Jose Museum of Art. They selected five finalists: Simone Bailey, Sadie Barnette, Sofía Córdova, Carrie Hott, and Davina Semo.

“Sadie Barnette and Carrie Hott find inspiration in the archive where they unearth hidden or invisible histories, resulting in multimedia projects and installations that explore systems of state and institutional power,” Padeken said. “They imbue their objects with social and political meaning to reveal the complex structures that permeate everyday life. In the case of Barnette, the political becomes personal as she reclaims her family’s history from the veiled world of government surveillance. For Hott, seemingly disparate ideas are linked through a formal layering of objects and processes, revealing the connective thread that binds her projects to a larger social world.”

The tenth Artadia award cycle in San Francisco was open to any visual artist who’s lived in the Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo for more than two years, at any stage of their career. LESS

September 7, 2017

The Frans Hals Museum in the Netherlands has made three new staff appointments. As of October 1, Marrigje Rikken, who joined the institution as associate curator of old art in 2014, will take up the post of head of collections. She is currently working on “Frans Hals and the Moderns,” an exhibition opening in October 2018. Since 2015, she also worked as a curator at the Netherlands Institute for Art History in The Hague, but she will step down from this post in October.

On September 1, freelance curator Melanie Bühler was named curator of contemporary art. She succeeds Xander Karskens, who is now artistic director of the Cobra Museum of Modern Art in Amstelveen, a municipality in the Netherlands, in the province of North Holland. Bühler’s most recent projects include curating the exhibition “Inflected Objects #2 Circulation - Mise en Séance,” which was staged in 2016 at De Hallen Haarlem, Frans Hal’s second location, which houses the modern and contemporary art collection.

Geert-Jan Davelaar was appointed coordinator of education and public outreach in August. Until recently he was head of education and public support at the Netherland’s Museum Kranenburgh, Bergen. At the Frans Hals Museum he will work to expand its offerings of family-friendly programs and other educational initiatives.

September 7, 2017

The Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia, has announced that glass collectors Lisa and Dudley Anderson are donating their holdings of ninety-seven contemporary and studio glass works. Their donation is the largest gift of art to the museum since the arrival of Walter Chrysler’s collection in 1971.

The Anderson’s collection includes works by forty artists from seven countries. Forty-seven works are by the pioneering Czech artists Stanislav Libenský and Jaroslava Brychtová. It also includes glass works by Václav Cigler, Marion Karel, Ivan Mareš, Pavel Tomecko, and Dana Zámečníková as well as a ceramic sculpture by California artist Robert Arneson and prints and drawings by Dale Chilhuly, Harvey Littleton, Italo Scanga, and Ann Wolff.

“This glass collection, so thoughtfully assembled by Lisa and Dudley, enables us to explore new ideas and themes in exhibitions and permanent displays,” said curator Diane Wright. “We’re grateful for their ongoing commitment and tremendous support of glass at the Chrysler Museum of Art.”

September 7, 2017

Lévy Gorvy, established when veteran gallerist Dominique Lévy and the former chairman and international head of postwar and contemporary art at Christie’s, Brett Gorvy, joined forces in January 2017, has announced that it will open a new office in Shanghai. With spaces in New York and London, Lévy Gorvy is the latest in a long line of galleries, including David Zwirner and Pace, to expand to Asia.

Danqing Li, a former Christie’s specialist who worked in the postwar and contemporary department in Shanghai, will run the new space. As the gallery’s senior director, Asia, she will work to improve client relations in the region. “Having worked with her for many years in Asia during my tenure at Christie’s, I have always admired the depth of her knowledge and her unique sensitivity not only to art but to the cross-cultural connections it creates,” said Gorvy in a statement. “It’s an honor to welcome her to the Lévy Gorvy family.”

The gallery’s office will be located in the city’s business district at CITIC Square on Nanjing Road West. A spokesperson for the gallery confirmed that once the office is opened, Lévy Gorvy will organize shows that will be staged in off-site locations.

September 6, 2017

The author, artist, and activist in the women’s liberation movement Kate Millett died on Wednesday, September 6 at the age of eighty-two. Her first book, Sexual Politics (1970), used four male writers—D. H. Lawrence, Henry Miller, Norman Mailer, and Jean Genet—as case studies in examining the subjugation of women throughout cultural and political life.

Born in 1934 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Kate Millett and her two sisters were raised by her mother, Helen Millett, a feminist who voted in the first election in which women were allowed to vote in the United States. Millet was educated at the University of Minnesota, where in 1956 she obtained a bachelor’s in English literature, and was later sent by an aunt to Oxford University, where in 1958 she earned a master’s in English literature with first class honors, the first American woman ever to achieve such distinction there. In 1961 she moved to Tokyo, where she taught English at the prestigious Waseda University and also studied sculpture. Though she married Japanese sculptor Fumio Yoshimura there in 1965, Millett soon moved to New York City. In 1970, her Columbia University Ph.D. thesis was published as the bestselling book, Sexual Politics. Millett went on to publish numerous articles, essays, and ten more books.

Her most recent publications are The Politics of Cruelty: An Essay on the Literature of Political Imprisonment (1994) and Mother Millett (2001). In 2013, she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York, the birthplace of the American Suffragette Movement. She served as the director of the Millett Center for the Arts, founded in 1978 in the town of LaGrange, New York.