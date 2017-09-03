Joan Colom (1921–2017)

POSTED September 8, 2017

Spanish photographer Joan Colom, best known for capturing the urban lives of the marginalized people in his hometown of Barcelona, died on Sunday, at the age of ninety-six, reports El Mundo.

Born in 1921, Colom was a self-trained photographer, who worked as an accountant until his retirement in 1986. In 1957, he joined the Photographic Association of Catalonia, where he quickly learned the technical skills that helped him advance his career. He was heavily influenced by photographers Oriol Maspons, Xavier Miserachs, and Ramón Masats, and in 1960, he cofounded the avant-garde artist group, El Mussol.

Concerned with remaining discreet and breaking with the aesthetic traditions of his predecessors, Colom began photographing without aiming the camera—a practice that culminated in a series of photographs of the residents of Barcelona, mainly around the Raval neighborhood, a red light district that is known today as “Barrio Chino.” After around five hundred of his black and white photographs were showcased in his first exhibition, “El Carrer” (The Street), which debuted in 1961 at the Sala Aixelá, Colom became a leading figure of the Spanish photographers of his generation. Reflecting on his work, Colom said, “I didn't know I was doing social photography at that time. I just took photographs and went after pictures I found exciting. I’ve sometimes used the term to describe my work, but to me it just means I don’t do landscapes or still lifes. I work the street. I try, through my photographs, to be a kind of notary of an age.”

In the 1960s, Colom’s work attracted the attention of the writer Camilo José Cela, a prominent Spanish literary figure and 1989 Nobel Prize winner. They collaborated on the book Izas, Rabizas y Colipoterras, published by Editiorial Lumen in 1964 as part of a new series of works titled “Palabra e Imagem,” for which writers partnered with photographers. However, the book was condemned by critics who were offended by Colom’s stark portraits of prostitutes alongside Cela’s ribald text. The controversy surrounding the work prompted one of the women depicted in it to file a lawsuit against the artist. Even though her complaint was dismissed, Colom stopped photographing for several years. Among the many honors Colom has received throughout his life are the 2002 National Prize of Photography, the Gold Medal for Cultural Merit of the Barcelona City Council in 2003, the National Prize of Visual Arts in 2004, and the Creu de Sant Jordi in 2006. In 2012, the photographer donated his archive to the Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya, the national museum of Catalan visual art located in Barcelona. LESS

September 8, 2017

Lynn Zelevansky, the director of the Carnegie Museum of Art (CMOA) in Pittsburgh since 2009, announced today that she will step down. The date of her departure will be determined as part of a transition plan developed by the museum.

“Carnegie Museum of Art is a great institution, and I’m extremely proud of the many significant contributions we’ve been able to make over my eight years here,” Zelevansky said. “I am most appreciative of the hard work of the fabulous CMOA team and I wish everyone the best of luck going forward.”

During Zelevansky’s tenure, the museum launched the Hillman Photography Initiative, an incubator for exploration of the photographic image; introduced a series of new public programs, including the museum’s popular Third Thursdays; co-organized major touring exhibitions, including “Paul Thek: Diver” (2010) and “Hélio Oiticica: To Organize Delirium” (2016); and presented the widely praised 2013 Carnegie International. In a review of the exhibition Lauren O’Neill-Butler of artforum.com wrote that it was “a special show that doesn’t put on any special airs, which is no small feat given the International’s status as the oldest, grandest, most august exhibition of contemporary art in the US.”

Prior to joining the museum, Zelevansky served as a curator and department head of contemporary art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for fourteen years. She also worked for seven years in the painting and sculpture department at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, where she collaborated with William Rubin on exhibitions such as its well-received “Picasso and Braque: Pioneering Cubism.” “Lynn has truly left her mark on Carnegie Museum of Art and the Pittsburgh community, just as she has continued to leave her mark on the contemporary art world,” said Jo Ellen Parker, president and CEO of the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. “Her leadership has set the museum on a strong trajectory of ever-increasing relevance, both locally and globally, which is the very best kind of legacy.” LESS

September 7, 2017

The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts, announced today that art historian Lisa Saltzman has been appointed the director of its Research and Academic Program. Saltzman is currently the chair of the department of the history of art at Bryn Mawr College and is the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation chair in the humanities.

“Lisa Saltzman brings exceptional qualifications and tremendous energy to her new role as the leader of our Research and Academic Program, and I am confident that she will enhance RAP’s leadership in visual arts scholarship, engaging diverse voices and sparking global conversations that will broaden its influence,” said Olivier Meslay, director of the institute.

In her new role, Saltzman will lead the program’s international agenda of intellectual events and collaborations while overseeing the Clark’s residential fellows program, all on the institute’s 140-acre campus.

Saltzman served on the Bryn Mawr faculty for twenty-three years, teaching a wide variety of courses in its undergraduate and graduate programs in the history of art, with a particular focus on modern and contemporary art and theory. She also led Bryn Mawr’s Center for Visual Culture for seven years. The art historian is the author of Daguerreotypes: Fugitive Subjects, Contemporary Objects (2015); Making Memory Matter: Strategies of Remembrance in Contemporary Art (2006); and Anselm Kiefer and Art after Auschwitz (1999). LESS

September 7, 2017

The Berkshire Museum, which has faced widespread criticism since it announced that it would sell forty works from its collection in order to raise money to boost its endowment and to fund a major renovation project, has ended its affiliation with the Smithsonian Institution, Amanda Drane of the Berkshire Eagle reports.

“Out of respect for the good relationship we have with the Smithsonian, I initiated a conversation with Smithsonian Affiliations about voluntarily withdrawing our affiliate status because we knew the decision to deaccession art to fund an endowment would not be in compliance with the American Alliance of Museums’ guidelines for the use of proceeds,” Van Shields, the museum’s executive director, said. “We subsequently had thoughtful conversations with our partners at the Smithsonian about the decision the board of trustees took to fund the New Vision, ensuring the relevance and longevity of the Berkshire Museum for another hundred years.”

An auction, which will be run by Sotheby’s, is expected to yield at least $50 million from the sale, which will include artworks by artists such as Norman Rockwell, Frederic Church, Albert Bierstadt, and Alexander Calder. The proceeds will be put towards the $60 million renovation of its 114-year-old building.

In response to the museum’s decision to sell works, the American Alliance of Museums and the Association of Art Museum Directors issued the following joint statement: “Such a sale sends a message to existing and prospective donors that museums can raise funds by selling parts of their collection, thereby discouraging not only financial supporters, who may feel that their support isn’t needed, but also donors of artworks and artifacts, who may fear that their cherished objects could be sold at any time to the highest bidder to make up for a museum’s budget shortfalls.” The Smithsonian Institution currently has 215 affiliates who pay an annual fee of $3,000 to gain access to the institution’s resources, including its vast collection, scholars, educational programs, and development opportunities. If the Berkshire Museum wanted to remain in the Smithsonian’s Affiliates Program, it would only be allowed to use monies obtained from the upcoming sale for acquisitions or the maintenance of its collections. LESS

September 7, 2017

The Brooklyn Museum announced today that Jennifer Y. Chi has been named the institution’s new deputy director and chief curator. Chi joins the museum after ten years as the exhibitions director and chief curator at the Institute for the Study of the Ancient World at New York University. Chi will be responsible for helping to shape the overall strategic direction of the museum and overseeing its curatorial program and activities, including exhibitions, public programs, and the display of its collections.

Director Anne Pasternak said, “I am excited to partner with Jennifer. She is not only a renowned scholar and curator, but also a creative thinker, whose drive and entrepreneurial skills will be a great boon to our efforts in expanding our curatorial activities.”

September 7, 2017

The Witte de With Center for Contemporary Art in Rotterdam announced today that its supervisory board unanimously agreed to abandon the part of its name that refers to the controversial Dutch naval officer Witte Corneliszoon de With, who led violent expeditions into India and Indonesia for the Dutch East India Company.

“In light of recent national and global developments we have come to realize that the reference in our name to Witte Corneliszoon de With, and its connotations, are in conflict with the values we stand for as an institute for contemporary art and culture,” board chair Kees Weeda said.

The decision, which the board made at its quarterly meeting on September 5, was prompted by an event held at the center earlier this summer called “Cinema Olanda: Platform,” which grappled with the Netherland’s “active forgetting” of its Dutch colonial past. Weeda added that the board’s endorsement is “an important and necessary step in acknowledging a blindspot in our institutional history and self-awareness.” The institution’s new name will be announced in 2018.

In the early to mid-1600s, Witte Corneliszoon de With raided Spanish held territories in South America, and in 1618, he was involved in the siege of Jakarta, where he established a Dutch East India Company trading post, which remained for the next three hundred years. To protect the interests of the company, the officer and his crew burned 90,000 clove trees belonging to inhabitants of the Malaku Islands off the coast of Indonesia in order to increase the cost of the commodity in 1625. He died in 1658, and was eventually buried in St Lawrence Church in Rotterdam.

September 7, 2017

Artadia announced today that Sadie Barnette and Carrie Hott have been named the 2017 San Francisco Artadia awardees. The artists will receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds and access to the ongoing benefits of the Artadia Awards program. Their artwork will also be showcased at Artadia’s booth at the 2018 Untitled art fair in San Francisco.

The award’s jury was made up of Dena Beard, director of San Francisco’s The Lab; Sally Frater, curator of modern and contemporary art at the Ulrich Museum of Art, Wichita State University; artist Andrew Kuo; and Rory Padeken, associate curator of the San Jose Museum of Art. They selected five finalists: Simone Bailey, Sadie Barnette, Sofía Córdova, Carrie Hott, and Davina Semo.

“Sadie Barnette and Carrie Hott find inspiration in the archive where they unearth hidden or invisible histories, resulting in multimedia projects and installations that explore systems of state and institutional power,” Padeken said. “They imbue their objects with social and political meaning to reveal the complex structures that permeate everyday life. In the case of Barnette, the political becomes personal as she reclaims her family’s history from the veiled world of government surveillance. For Hott, seemingly disparate ideas are linked through a formal layering of objects and processes, revealing the connective thread that binds her projects to a larger social world.”

The tenth Artadia award cycle in San Francisco was open to any visual artist who’s lived in the Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo for more than two years, at any stage of their career. LESS

September 7, 2017

The Frans Hals Museum in the Netherlands has made three new staff appointments. As of October 1, Marrigje Rikken, who joined the institution as associate curator of old art in 2014, will take up the post of head of collections. She is currently working on “Frans Hals and the Moderns,” an exhibition opening in October 2018. Since 2015, she also worked as a curator at the Netherlands Institute for Art History in The Hague, but she will step down from this post in October.

On September 1, freelance curator Melanie Bühler was named curator of contemporary art. She succeeds Xander Karskens, who is now artistic director of the Cobra Museum of Modern Art in Amstelveen, a municipality in the Netherlands, in the province of North Holland. Bühler’s most recent projects include curating the exhibition “Inflected Objects #2 Circulation - Mise en Séance,” which was staged in 2016 at De Hallen Haarlem, Frans Hal’s second location, which houses the modern and contemporary art collection.

Geert-Jan Davelaar was appointed coordinator of education and public outreach in August. Until recently he was head of education and public support at the Netherland’s Museum Kranenburgh, Bergen. At the Frans Hals Museum he will work to expand its offerings of family-friendly programs and other educational initiatives.

September 7, 2017

The Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia, has announced that glass collectors Lisa and Dudley Anderson are donating their holdings of ninety-seven contemporary and studio glass works. Their donation is the largest gift of art to the museum since the arrival of Walter Chrysler’s collection in 1971.

The Anderson’s collection includes works by forty artists from seven countries. Forty-seven works are by the pioneering Czech artists Stanislav Libenský and Jaroslava Brychtová. It also includes glass works by Václav Cigler, Marion Karel, Ivan Mareš, Pavel Tomecko, and Dana Zámečníková as well as a ceramic sculpture by California artist Robert Arneson and prints and drawings by Dale Chilhuly, Harvey Littleton, Italo Scanga, and Ann Wolff.

“This glass collection, so thoughtfully assembled by Lisa and Dudley, enables us to explore new ideas and themes in exhibitions and permanent displays,” said curator Diane Wright. “We’re grateful for their ongoing commitment and tremendous support of glass at the Chrysler Museum of Art.”