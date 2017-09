LA Artists Launch Arts Space to Fight Displacement

POSTED September 11, 2017

Artists Michael Parker and Alyse Emdur have turned the studio space they’ve shared for the past sixteen years into a museum in order to raise awareness about skyrocketing rent increases and evictions in Los Angeles’s arts district. However, Parker told Matt Stromberg of Hyperallergic that they might soon be forced out of their space in the building at 454 Seaton Street. Their landlord recently notified them that the rent has been raised $2,050, or 43 percent, which is about 200 percent more than what they paid six years ago.

The Artists’ Loft Museum Los Angeles (ALMLA), opened on August 31, the same day that Parker and Emdur’s lease was up, with an inaugural exhibition featuring the works of twenty-five artists who have lived in, or worked in, the studio that Parker and Emdur now call home. The show includes photographs by Lisa Anne, videos by George Stone, and a painting of a couch by Nicole Capps. Parker and Emdur’s landlord, Kevin Chen of Capital KCS, tried to file a restraining order to prevent the opening, alleging safety concerns, but a judge allowed the event to continue as long as the number of visitors stayed under capacity. Parker claims that Chen has been targeting him since he complained about some illegal construction work Chen was doing in the building. According to architect Togawa Smith Martin, Inc’s website, Chen is currently planning to turn the studios at Seaton Street into a luxury 12-story boutique hotel with live-work condos, retail stores, and restaurants. Parker and Emdur will work with lawyer Elena Popp, executive director of the Eviction Defense Network, to fight the terms of their new lease.

Meanwhile, residents of another well-known artist space, 800 Traction Avenue, which is one of the first buildings to be designated an artist-in-residence space in Los Angeles, are also facing eviction. After the venue was sold to the New York-based firm DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners, the sixteen tenants who live there, many of which are senior citizens, were told to leave. Painter and sculptor Nancy Uyemura, who moved into the building with printmaker Matsumi Kanemitsu more than thirty years ago, told Catherine Wagley of LA Weekly that “Whatever made the Arts District the Arts District before is no longer really here.” Yet, Uyemura is still fighting developers and displacement along with other artists in the neighborhood. In a show of support

for ALMLA, Traction residents hung a banner across the street from the venue that reads: “Stop Artist Evictions.”

September 11, 2017

Following Hurricane Harvey, the Houston-based Texas Contemporary Art Fair canceled its upcoming edition, scheduled to open October 19. Director Max Fishko of ArtMRKT Productions told Glasstire that the fair will also skip its Miami Project in December in anticipation of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma, the category five storm that devastated the Caribbean and is currently pushing through Florida.

“It seems like most of our friends in Houston are OK, but there’s obviously a lot of rebuilding to do, Fishko said. “Based on what we were hearing, this just isn’t a time to bring people from all over the world to sell art in Houston. This is a time for Houston to be rebuilding the community and we want to be a part of that.”

September 11, 2017

New Zealand artist Henry Christian-Slane, who was awarded roughly $9,240 when he won this year’s BP Young Artist Award—one of the annual awards sponsored by the oil giant British Petroleum and presented by the National Portrait Gallery in London—announced that he will donate some of his prize money to Greenpeace, in protest of the oil company’s financial support of the museum.

“I hope this action will help keep the issue of BP’s role in climate change from being overshadowed by their contribution to the arts,” Christian-Slane told Hannah Ellis-Petersen of The Guardian. “I was very uncomfortable with the idea that the portrait award was being used to improve BPs image. Big oil companies like BP have the power to prevent the fossil fuels in the ground from entering the atmosphere as greenhouse gases, and we need to keep pressure on them to accept this responsibility. The individual has a role to play in this.”

The twenty-six-year-old artist was chosen from a pool of 2,580 entries for the award. His portrait of his partner Gabi will be on view at the museum until September 24. He will give approximately $1,300 to Greenpeace, the independent campaigning organization that “uses peaceful protest and creative communication to expose global environmental problems.” Members of the group have been involved in a number of protests at the museum.

BP renewed its sponsorship deals with four UK institutions, the British Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, the Royal Opera House, and the Royal Shakespeare Company, in July 2016. It pledged to invest more than $10 million in the arts institutions over the next five years. LESS

September 11, 2017

The Chinese-American architect Gin D. Wong died on September 1, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. A statement issued by USC, where he served on the board of trustees for over thirty years, confirmed his passing.

Born in Guangzhou, China, Wong moved to Los Angeles with his family when he was a child. After graduating from John H. Francis Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley, he served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and participated in major air battles over Japan in 1945 as a lead crew navigator and radar bombardier. After the war, he enrolled at USC, where he studied under the architect William L. Pereira, who would later become his colleague when Wong helped him found William L. Pereira & Associates, the firm responsible for the 1961 master plan for USC’s University Park Campus and the university’s Olin Hall of Engineering and Stauffer Hall of Science.

One of Wong’s first major projects after earning his degree in architecture from USC in 1950 was the Union 76 gas station in Beverly Hills, considered an iconic example of mid-century Modern design. The Los Angeles Conservancy has deemed it to be “recognized everywhere as one of the highest examples of Googie architecture in the world.” The design for the gas station was originally intended for Los Angeles International Airport, for which he served as the design director when LAX was converted to use by jets in the 1950s. Years later, Wong also designed the airport’s two-level roadway as part of a major expansion that included upgrades to all terminals. Wong founded his own company, Gin Wong Associates, in 1973, and his other projects included the CBS Television City complex in the Fairfax district; high-rises such as the USC Tower at South Park Center, formerly the AT&T Center; the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; and the thirty-three-story downtown building formerly known as the Arco Tower.

Recent projects directed by Wong have included Korean Air’s Hyatt Hotel in Seoul and a university research library for Inha University in Incheon, South Korea. LESS

September 11, 2017

In the last round of news from the ongoing Knoedler forgery lawsuits story, a judge ordered Glafira Rosales, who organized the delivery of fake artworks to Knoedler Gallery, to pay $81 million in damages to the victims of her operation, and now Ann Freedman, the former director of the gallery itself, has settled her final lawsuit related to the debacle. Laura Gilbert and Bill Glass report in the Art Newspaper that this settlement closes the last of ten lawsuits against her, all stemming from the forgery ring that caused her gallery to close in 2011. She has progressively settled separate suits for years now, and has even spoken publicly about her role in the scandal.

This last suit against Freedman was brought by California collector Frances Hamilton White, who, with her then-husband, bought what was purported to be a Jackson Pollock for $3.1 million in 2000. The terms of the settlement between her and Freedman, filed in Manhattan federal court on August 22, were not disclosed. Freedman’s lawyer Luke Nikas, of Boies Schiller Flexner, said all the cases had been “resolved amicably” and that his client was thankful she can now focus on her own art gallery. She opened FreedmanArt on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in 2011.

Two lawsuits against Knoedler and its holding company, 8-31 Holdings, are still ongoing though, and a third case is still active against Swiss attorney Urs Kraft, who facilitated a sale for the gallery.

September 10, 2017

Composer and lyricist Michael Friedman has died, reports Broadway World. Friedman, an Obie Award winner, was responsible for musicals including Unknown Soldier, Pretty Filthy, The Fortress of Solitude, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. He also served as Encores! Off-Center Artistic Director at New York City Center, and was artist-in-residence and director of Public Forum at the Public Theater. His songs were featured in Lincoln Center’s American Songbook, as well as the“New Yorker Radio Hour.”

Oskar Eustis, artistic director of the Public Theater, said, “Michael Friedman was one of the most brilliant, multi-talented theater artists of our time. He was also a miracle of a human being: loving, kind, generous, hilarious, thrilling.”

September 9, 2017

The College Art Association released a statement denouncing President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), which protects more than 800,000 undocumented immigrants from deportation.

The CAA called Trump’s plan to phase out DACA “a denial of the foundational beliefs of the United States of America.” It is now urging Congress to act in order to save the federal program. “Last fall, 689 college and university presidents signed a letter encouraging colleagues and other leaders across the business, civic, religious, and nonprofit sectors to uphold DACA,” the CAA said. “We stand with those higher education leaders today and stress how important it is for our members and all advocates to stand up for basic human rights in this country.”

A petition launched to save DACA on UnitedWeDream.com reads: “Holding up Donald Trump’s promises is an act of hate and strips immigrants from our humanity.” It was signed by more than 187,000 people.

Former secretary of state Janet Napolitano, who established DACA in 2012, is now suing the president in an attempt to save it. Napolitano, who currently serves as president of the University of California system, told the New York Times, “I’m really outraged on behalf of our students, who have done everything that has been asked of them. Most of them know only the United States as home. To say that they have to be thinking about possible deportation is wrong on the law, inconsistent with our values, and bad immigration policy.” A lawsuit filed by her lawyers on Friday, September 8, accuses the president of harming thousands of undocumented students currently attending universities by violating administrative procedures and constitutional due process requirements when he abruptly ended the program. LESS

September 9, 2017

An 88.5-foot-high mural Keith Haring painted on the exterior of a pediatric hospital in Paris that was damaged after years of being battered by the weather has been fully restored, Roslyn Sulcas of the New York Times reports.

“I made this painting to amuse the sick children in this hospital, now and in the future,” Haring wrote in his diary. The American artist completed the work, titled Tower, with his former partner Juan Rivera in 1987. They painted it on the exterior of a stairwell at the Necker-Enfants Malades hospital in Paris’s Fifteenth arrondissement.

The mural was also previously threatened with demolition when the hospital was planning renovation work in 2011. Efforts to save the piece were led by gallerist Jérôme de Noirmont and the Keith Haring Foundation. Conservators William Shank and Antonio Rava, who also restored Haring’s Tuttomondo, 1990, in Pisa, Italy, kept Haring’s original brushwork by cleaning and varnishing the work and only adding more paint when necessary. The hospital is working on adding a 97,000-square-foot garden at the base of the mural.

September 8, 2017

Pierre Bergé, the French businessman and longtime partner of Yves Saint Laurent, died in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France, on Friday, Jonathan Kandell of the New York Times reports. The eighty-six-year-old’s passing was first announced by the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent.

Born on November 14, 1930, on Ile d’Oleron island off the Atlantic coast of France, Bergé was best known as the driving force behind the Yves Saint Laurent fashion empire, which he helped the designer build after he left Christian Dior in 1961. Bergé and Laurent ran the iconic brand together for decades, even after they split up in the 1980s, and eventually sold the Yves Saint Laurent group for $655 million to the French pharmaceutical giant Elf Sanofi in 1993. According to New York Magazine’s “The Cut”, the label changed the way generations of women dressed and is credited with creating the women’s tuxedo, introducing the trench coat and peacoat as high fashion, and revealing the iconic Mondrian dress.

The company was also at the forefront of social change. Philippe Villin, a Paris banker and gay rights campaigner, told Anne-Sylvaine Chassany of the Financial Times that “By displaying his relationship with Yves Saint Laurent and thanks to their amazing talent in creation, arts, and business, Pierre Bergé has given a place to gays and lesbians in French society.”