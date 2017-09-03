Gin D. Wong (1922–2017)

POSTED September 11, 2017

The Chinese-American architect Gin D. Wong died on September 1, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. A statement issued by USC, where he served on the board of trustees for over thirty years, confirmed his passing.

Born in Guangzhou, China, Wong moved to Los Angeles with his family when he was a child. After graduating from John H. Francis Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley, he served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and participated in major air battles over Japan in 1945 as a lead crew navigator and radar bombardier. After the war, he enrolled at USC, where he studied under the architect William L. Pereira, who would later become his colleague when Wong helped him found William L. Pereira & Associates, the firm responsible for the 1961 master plan for USC’s University Park Campus and the university’s Olin Hall of Engineering and Stauffer Hall of Science.

One of Wong’s first major projects after earning his degree in architecture from USC in 1950 was the Union 76 gas station in Beverly Hills, considered an iconic example of mid-century Modern design. The Los Angeles Conservancy has deemed it to be “recognized everywhere as one of the highest examples of Googie architecture in the world.” The design for the gas station was originally intended for Los Angeles International Airport, for which he served as the design director when LAX was converted to use by jets in the 1950s. Years later, Wong also designed the airport’s two-level roadway as part of a major expansion that included upgrades to all terminals. Wong founded his own company, Gin Wong Associates, in 1973, and his other projects included the CBS Television City complex in the Fairfax district; high-rises such as the USC Tower at South Park Center, formerly the AT&T Center; the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; and the thirty-three-story downtown building formerly known as the Arco Tower.

Recent projects directed by Wong have included Korean Air's Hyatt Hotel in Seoul and a university research library for Inha University in Incheon, South Korea.

In the last round of news from the ongoing Knoedler forgery lawsuits story, a judge ordered Glafira Rosales, who organized the delivery of fake artworks to Knoedler Gallery, to pay $81 million in damages to the victims of her operation, and now Ann Freedman, the former director of the gallery itself, has settled her final lawsuit related to the debacle. Laura Gilbert and Bill Glass report in the Art Newspaper that this settlement closes the last of ten lawsuits against her, all stemming from the forgery ring that caused her gallery to close in 2011. She has progressively settled separate suits for years now, and has even spoken publicly about her role in the scandal.

This last suit against Freedman was brought by California collector Frances Hamilton White, who, with her then-husband, bought what was purported to be a Jackson Pollock for $3.1 million in 2000. The terms of the settlement between her and Freedman, filed in Manhattan federal court on August 22, were not disclosed. Freedman’s lawyer Luke Nikas, of Boies Schiller Flexner, said all the cases had been “resolved amicably” and that his client was thankful she can now focus on her own art gallery. She opened FreedmanArt on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in 2011.

Two lawsuits against Knoedler and its holding company, 8-31 Holdings, are still ongoing though, and a third case is still active against Swiss attorney Urs Kraft, who facilitated a sale for the gallery.

September 10, 2017

Composer and lyricist Michael Friedman has died, reports Broadway World. Friedman, an Obie Award winner, was responsible for musicals including Unknown Soldier, Pretty Filthy, The Fortress of Solitude, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. He also served as Encores! Off-Center Artistic Director at New York City Center, and was artist-in-residence and director of Public Forum at the Public Theater. His songs were featured in Lincoln Center’s American Songbook, as well as the“New Yorker Radio Hour.”

Oskar Eustis, artistic director of the Public Theater, said, “Michael Friedman was one of the most brilliant, multi-talented theater artists of our time. He was also a miracle of a human being: loving, kind, generous, hilarious, thrilling.”

September 9, 2017

The College Art Association released a statement denouncing President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), which protects more than 800,000 undocumented immigrants from deportation.

The CAA called Trump’s plan to phase out DACA “a denial of the foundational beliefs of the United States of America.” It is now urging Congress to act in order to save the federal program. “Last fall, 689 college and university presidents signed a letter encouraging colleagues and other leaders across the business, civic, religious, and nonprofit sectors to uphold DACA,” the CAA said. “We stand with those higher education leaders today and stress how important it is for our members and all advocates to stand up for basic human rights in this country.”

A petition launched to save DACA on UnitedWeDream.com reads: “Holding up Donald Trump’s promises is an act of hate and strips immigrants from our humanity.” It was signed by more than 187,000 people.

Former secretary of state Janet Napolitano, who established DACA in 2012, is now suing the president in an attempt to save it. Napolitano, who currently serves as president of the University of California system, told the New York Times, "I'm really outraged on behalf of our students, who have done everything that has been asked of them. Most of them know only the United States as home. To say that they have to be thinking about possible deportation is wrong on the law, inconsistent with our values, and bad immigration policy." A lawsuit filed by her lawyers on Friday, September 8, accuses the president of harming thousands of undocumented students currently attending universities by violating administrative procedures and constitutional due process requirements when he abruptly ended the program.

September 9, 2017

An 88.5-foot-high mural Keith Haring painted on the exterior of a pediatric hospital in Paris that was damaged after years of being battered by the weather has been fully restored, Roslyn Sulcas of the New York Times reports.

“I made this painting to amuse the sick children in this hospital, now and in the future,” Haring wrote in his diary. The American artist completed the work, titled Tower, with his former partner Juan Rivera in 1987. They painted it on the exterior of a stairwell at the Necker-Enfants Malades hospital in Paris’s Fifteenth arrondissement.

The mural was also previously threatened with demolition when the hospital was planning renovation work in 2011. Efforts to save the piece were led by gallerist Jérôme de Noirmont and the Keith Haring Foundation. Conservators William Shank and Antonio Rava, who also restored Haring’s Tuttomondo, 1990, in Pisa, Italy, kept Haring’s original brushwork by cleaning and varnishing the work and only adding more paint when necessary. The hospital is working on adding a 97,000-square-foot garden at the base of the mural.

September 8, 2017

Pierre Bergé, the French businessman and longtime partner of Yves Saint Laurent, died in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France, on Friday, Jonathan Kandell of the New York Times reports. The eighty-six-year-old’s passing was first announced by the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent.

Born on November 14, 1930, on Ile d’Oleron island off the Atlantic coast of France, Bergé was best known as the driving force behind the Yves Saint Laurent fashion empire, which he helped the designer build after he left Christian Dior in 1961. Bergé and Laurent ran the iconic brand together for decades, even after they split up in the 1980s, and eventually sold the Yves Saint Laurent group for $655 million to the French pharmaceutical giant Elf Sanofi in 1993. According to New York Magazine’s “The Cut”, the label changed the way generations of women dressed and is credited with creating the women’s tuxedo, introducing the trench coat and peacoat as high fashion, and revealing the iconic Mondrian dress.

The company was also at the forefront of social change. Philippe Villin, a Paris banker and gay rights campaigner, told Anne-Sylvaine Chassany of the Financial Times that “By displaying his relationship with Yves Saint Laurent and thanks to their amazing talent in creation, arts, and business, Pierre Bergé has given a place to gays and lesbians in French society.”

As an unwavering activist and champion of gay rights, Bergé campaigned for the right of same-sex marriage until it was adopted by former president François Hollande in 2013. He also founded Sidaction, a fundraising organization dedicated to AIDS research and treatment in 1994. A major patron of the arts, Bergé founded the French Fashion Institute, financed purchases of works for the Louvre, and funded renovations at the National Gallery of London. He was made an officer in the Legion of Honor for his contributions to France, and was charged with running Paris's opera houses for a stint. Under his direction, the Bastille Opera house's artistic director Daniel Barenboim was fired, a move that made waves in the music world. Despite the controversial change up in leadership, the opera's attendance rose during Bergé's tenure. Bergé and Laurent were avid collectors who amassed an enormous private collection that included works by Brancusi, Léger, Braque, Matisse, and Picasso as well as art deco furniture, old-master drawings, Renaissance bronzes, silver, and Roman antiquities. After Laurent died in 2008, Bergé shocked the art world when he decided to send seven hundred of their works to Christie's to be auctioned off in a three-day sale, which raked in $484 million. Reporting on the affair for artforum.com, Lisa Liebmann and Brooks Adams wrote: "Produced by Christie's in collaboration with Pierre Bergé & Associés (Bergé's own smaller firm), this sale and its elaborate trappings (loosely reconstituted 'rooms' from YSL's revered rue de Babylone apartment; dramatically lit, museum-style installations of works of art from both YSL's somnambulist's lair, and Bergé's grander and more Apollonian two-floor apartment on the rue Bonaparte) were an almost-ecclesiastical ceremony for pilgrims from the realms of fashion, design, and art and a virtual affair of state for France, like some new kind of multimedia 'La Marseillaise.'" After Laurent's passing, Bergé worked tirelessly to promote the designer's legacy. He was instrumental in establishing two museums dedicated to the fashion icon that are slated to open in Paris and Marrakesh, Morocco, next month. The museums will display 5,000 haute couture garments, thousands of accessories, sketches, and drawings by the designer.

September 8, 2017

Rhizome, the nonprofit dedicated to new media art that is housed by the New Museum in New York, has revealed the winners of its 2017 microgrants. The eleven grantees selected had answered an open call for projects related to the theme of “digital citizenship.” They will each receive a grant between $500 and $1,500.

Among the projects that were recognized are Patternist, a demo of an augmented reality, location-based platform that allows users to conduct urban research on alternative economies; Home School; a free pop-up art school in Portland that will help students engage with contemporary art and its issues; and Caroline Sinders’s digital archive of memes produced by the alt-right. Commenting on the project, Sinders said, “It’s essential in fighting fascism to study and contextualize memes as propaganda and language.”

The recipients of the 2017 microgrants are as follows:

IdeasCity Microgrant Kei Kreutler with Lina Bondarenko, Martin Byrne, Holly Childs, and Jelena Viskovic for Patternist Net Art Microgrants Manuel Arturo Abreu and Victoria Anne Reis for Home School

Sean Patrick Carney for Humor and the Abject

Eternal Dragonz

Winslow Laroche for YOINK! Issue 4

N-Prolenta for Black Hydra

Holly White Webrecorder Microgrants Gabriele de Seta

Nadine Fattaleh

Muira McCammon

Caroline Sinders

September 8, 2017

The New Art Dealers Alliance, the nonprofit dedicated to fostering collaboration and community among dealers working with contemporary art, has announced that sixteen new galleries from four countries have joined its ranks. Its new members include Arcadia Missa (London), KAYOKOYUKI (Tokyo), Lulu (Mexico City), Temnikova & Kasela (Tallinn, Estonia), and Five Car Garage (Los Angeles).

Founded in 2002, the professional group comprises both galleries, including nonprofits, and individuals, such as independent curators other arts professionals. A full list of NADA’s new members is as follows:

Arcadia Missa (London)

Asya Geisberg (New York)

CAPITAL (San Francisco)

Et al. (San Francisco)

Five Car Garage (Los Angeles)

Good Weather (North Little Rock, Arkansas)

Gordon Robichaux (New York)

Kayne Griffin Corcoran (Los Angeles)

KAYOKOYUKI –(Tokyo)

Library Street Collective (Detroit)

Luis De Jesus (Los Angeles)

Lulu (Mexico City)

Nina Johnson (Miami)

September (Hudson, New York)

Signal (New York)

Temnikova & Kasela (Tallinn, Estonia)

September 8, 2017

Spanish photographer Joan Colom, best known for capturing the urban lives of the marginalized people in his hometown of Barcelona, died on Sunday, at the age of ninety-six, reports El Mundo.

Born in 1921, Colom was a self-trained photographer, who worked as an accountant until his retirement in 1986. In 1957, he joined the Photographic Association of Catalonia, where he quickly learned the technical skills that helped him advance his career. He was heavily influenced by photographers Oriol Maspons, Xavier Miserachs, and Ramón Masats, and in 1960, he cofounded the avant-garde artist group, El Mussol.

Concerned with remaining discreet and breaking with the aesthetic traditions of his predecessors, Colom began photographing without aiming the camera—a practice that culminated in a series of photographs of the residents of Barcelona, mainly around the Raval neighborhood, a red light district that is known today as “Barrio Chino.” After around five hundred of his black and white photographs were showcased in his first exhibition, “El Carrer” (The Street), which debuted in 1961 at the Sala Aixelá, Colom became a leading figure of the Spanish photographers of his generation. Reflecting on his work, Colom said, “I didn't know I was doing social photography at that time. I just took photographs and went after pictures I found exciting. I’ve sometimes used the term to describe my work, but to me it just means I don’t do landscapes or still lifes. I work the street. I try, through my photographs, to be a kind of notary of an age.”