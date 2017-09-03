 

POSTED September 11, 2017

Gin D. Wong (1922–2017)

The Chinese-American architect Gin D. Wong died on September 1, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. A statement issued by USC, where he served on the board of trustees for over thirty years, confirmed his passing.

Born in Guangzhou, China, Wong moved to Los Angeles with his family when he was a child. After graduating from John H. Francis Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley, he served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and participated in major air battles over Japan in 1945 as a lead crew navigator and radar bombardier. After the war, he enrolled at USC, where he studied under the architect William L. Pereira, who would later become his colleague when Wong helped him found William L. Pereira & Associates, the firm responsible for the 1961 master plan for USC’s University Park Campus and the university’s Olin Hall of Engineering and Stauffer Hall of Science.

One of Wong’s first major projects after earning his degree in architecture from USC in 1950 was the Union 76 gas station in Beverly Hills, considered an iconic example of mid-century Modern design. The Los Angeles Conservancy has deemed it to be “recognized everywhere as one of the highest examples of Googie architecture in the world.” The design for the gas station was originally intended for Los Angeles International Airport, for which he served as the design director when LAX was converted to use by jets in the 1950s. Years later, Wong also designed the airport’s two-level roadway as part of a major expansion that included upgrades to all terminals. Wong founded his own company, Gin Wong Associates, in 1973, and his other projects included the CBS Television City complex in the Fairfax district; high-rises such as the USC Tower at South Park Center, formerly the AT&T Center; the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; and the thirty-three-story downtown building formerly known as the Arco Tower.

September 11, 2017

Former Knoedler Director Ann Freedman Settles Final Lawsuit over Forgeries

Ann Freedman

In the last round of news from the ongoing Knoedler forgery lawsuits story, a judge ordered Glafira Rosales, who organized the delivery of fake artworks to Knoedler Gallery, to pay $81 million in damages to the victims of her operation, and now Ann Freedman, the former director of the gallery itself, has settled her final lawsuit related to the debacle. Laura Gilbert and Bill Glass report in the Art Newspaper that this settlement closes the last of ten lawsuits against her, all stemming from the forgery ring that caused her gallery to close in 2011. She has progressively settled separate suits for years now, and has even spoken publicly about her role in the scandal.

This last suit against Freedman was brought by California collector Frances Hamilton White, who, with her then-husband, bought what was purported to be a Jackson Pollock for $3.1 million in 2000. The terms of the settlement between her and Freedman, filed in Manhattan federal court on August 22, were not disclosed. Freedman’s lawyer Luke Nikas, of Boies Schiller Flexner, said all the cases had been “resolved amicably” and that his client was thankful she can now focus on her own art gallery. She opened FreedmanArt on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in 2011.

Two lawsuits against Knoedler and its holding company, 8-31 Holdings, are still ongoing though, and a third case is still active against Swiss attorney Urs Kraft, who facilitated a sale for the gallery.

September 10, 2017

Michael Friedman (1975–2017)

Michael Friedman

Composer and lyricist Michael Friedman has died, reports Broadway World. Friedman, an Obie Award winner, was responsible for musicals including Unknown Soldier, Pretty Filthy, The Fortress of Solitude, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. He also served as Encores! Off-Center Artistic Director at New York City Center, and was artist-in-residence and director of Public Forum at the Public Theater. His songs were featured in Lincoln Center’s American Songbook, as well as the“New Yorker Radio Hour.”

Oskar Eustis, artistic director of the Public Theater, said, “Michael Friedman was one of the most brilliant, multi-talented theater artists of our time. He was also a miracle of a human being: loving, kind, generous, hilarious, thrilling.”

September 9, 2017

College Art Association Condemns Trump’s Decision to Rescind DACA

Activists lobbying to keep DACA. Photo: Deborah Cannon

The College Art Association released a statement denouncing President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), which protects more than 800,000 undocumented immigrants from deportation.

The CAA called Trump’s plan to phase out DACA “a denial of the foundational beliefs of the United States of America.” It is now urging Congress to act in order to save the federal program. “Last fall, 689 college and university presidents signed a letter encouraging colleagues and other leaders across the business, civic, religious, and nonprofit sectors to uphold DACA,” the CAA said. “We stand with those higher education leaders today and stress how important it is for our members and all advocates to stand up for basic human rights in this country.”

A petition launched to save DACA on UnitedWeDream.com reads: “Holding up Donald Trump’s promises is an act of hate and strips immigrants from our humanity.” It was signed by more than 187,000 people.

September 9, 2017

Heavily Damaged Keith Haring Mural Restored In Paris

“Tower,” Keith Haring’s exterior-stairwell painting at the Necker-Enfants Malades hospital in Paris’s 15th arrondissement. Photo: Jerome de Noirmont/Keith Haring Foundation, Noirmont Art Production, Paris

An 88.5-foot-high mural Keith Haring painted on the exterior of a pediatric hospital in Paris that was damaged after years of being battered by the weather has been fully restored, Roslyn Sulcas of the New York Times reports.

“I made this painting to amuse the sick children in this hospital, now and in the future,” Haring wrote in his diary. The American artist completed the work, titled Tower, with his former partner Juan Rivera in 1987. They painted it on the exterior of a stairwell at the Necker-Enfants Malades hospital in Paris’s Fifteenth arrondissement.

The mural was also previously threatened with demolition when the hospital was planning renovation work in 2011. Efforts to save the piece were led by gallerist Jérôme de Noirmont and the Keith Haring Foundation. Conservators William Shank and Antonio Rava, who also restored Haring’s Tuttomondo, 1990, in Pisa, Italy, kept Haring’s original brushwork by cleaning and varnishing the work and only adding more paint when necessary. The hospital is working on adding a 97,000-square-foot garden at the base of the mural.

September 8, 2017

Pierre Bergé (1930–2017)

Yves Saint Laurent (left) and Pierre Bergé (right) in a photograph from the documentary L’Amour Fou, 2010. Photo: Alice Springs via Sundance Selects

Pierre Bergé, the French businessman and longtime partner of Yves Saint Laurent, died in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France, on Friday, Jonathan Kandell of the New York Times reports. The eighty-six-year-old’s passing was first announced by the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent.

Born on November 14, 1930, on Ile d’Oleron island off the Atlantic coast of France, Bergé was best known as the driving force behind the Yves Saint Laurent fashion empire, which he helped the designer build after he left Christian Dior in 1961. Bergé and Laurent ran the iconic brand together for decades, even after they split up in the 1980s, and eventually sold the Yves Saint Laurent group for $655 million to the French pharmaceutical giant Elf Sanofi in 1993. According to New York Magazine’s “The Cut”, the label changed the way generations of women dressed and is credited with creating the women’s tuxedo, introducing the trench coat and peacoat as high fashion, and revealing the iconic Mondrian dress.

The company was also at the forefront of social change. Philippe Villin, a Paris banker and gay rights campaigner, told Anne-Sylvaine Chassany of the Financial Times that “By displaying his relationship with Yves Saint Laurent and thanks to their amazing talent in creation, arts, and business, Pierre Bergé has given a place to gays and lesbians in French society.”

September 8, 2017

Rhizome Announces 2017 Microgrant Awardees

Patternist, the digital platform and grant recipient created by Kei Kreutler with Lina Bondarenko, Martin Byrne, Holly Childs, and Jelena Viskovic.

Rhizome, the nonprofit dedicated to new media art that is housed by the New Museum in New York, has revealed the winners of its 2017 microgrants. The eleven grantees selected had answered an open call for projects related to the theme of “digital citizenship.” They will each receive a grant between $500 and $1,500.

Among the projects that were recognized are Patternist, a demo of an augmented reality, location-based platform that allows users to conduct urban research on alternative economies; Home School; a free pop-up art school in Portland that will help students engage with contemporary art and its issues; and Caroline Sinders’s digital archive of memes produced by the alt-right. Commenting on the project, Sinders said, “It’s essential in fighting fascism to study and contextualize memes as propaganda and language.”

The recipients of the 2017 microgrants are as follows:

September 8, 2017

New Art Dealers Alliance Welcomes New Members

Arcadia Missa (London).

The New Art Dealers Alliance, the nonprofit dedicated to fostering collaboration and community among dealers working with contemporary art, has announced that sixteen new galleries from four countries have joined its ranks. Its new members include Arcadia Missa (London), KAYOKOYUKI (Tokyo), Lulu (Mexico City), Temnikova & Kasela (Tallinn, Estonia), and Five Car Garage (Los Angeles).

Founded in 2002, the professional group comprises both galleries, including nonprofits, and individuals, such as independent curators other arts professionals. A full list of NADA’s new members is as follows:

September 8, 2017

Joan Colom (1921–2017)

Joan Colom.

Spanish photographer Joan Colom, best known for capturing the urban lives of the marginalized people in his hometown of Barcelona, died on Sunday, at the age of ninety-six, reports El Mundo.

Born in 1921, Colom was a self-trained photographer, who worked as an accountant until his retirement in 1986. In 1957, he joined the Photographic Association of Catalonia, where he quickly learned the technical skills that helped him advance his career. He was heavily influenced by photographers Oriol Maspons, Xavier Miserachs, and Ramón Masats, and in 1960, he cofounded the avant-garde artist group, El Mussol.

Concerned with remaining discreet and breaking with the aesthetic traditions of his predecessors, Colom began photographing without aiming the camera—a practice that culminated in a series of photographs of the residents of Barcelona, mainly around the Raval neighborhood, a red light district that is known today as “Barrio Chino.” After around five hundred of his black and white photographs were showcased in his first exhibition, “El Carrer” (The Street), which debuted in 1961 at the Sala Aixelá, Colom became a leading figure of the Spanish photographers of his generation. Reflecting on his work, Colom said, “I didn't know I was doing social photography at that time. I just took photographs and went after pictures I found exciting. I’ve sometimes used the term to describe my work, but to me it just means I don’t do landscapes or still lifes. I work the street. I try, through my photographs, to be a kind of notary of an age.”

