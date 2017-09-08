Greg Escalante (1955–2017)

POSTED September 11, 2017

Greg Escalante, gallerist, founder of Juxtapoz magazine, and champion of lowbrow art, died at his home in Huntington Beach at the age of sixty-two, Carolina Miranda of the Los Angeles Times reports. His passing was confirmed by Wendy Sherman, the manager of Gregorio Escalante Gallery.

Born in Los Angeles in 1955, Escalante earned his bachelor’s degree from Cal State Long Beach, where he studied ceramics. His interest in pottery helped him to secure a job at a ceramics factory, but he found the work unsatisfying. Escalante would work as a bond trader for most of his career.

A dedicated collector of lowbrow art—a school of art that emerged during the 1970s California—Escalante admired the work of Los Angeles painter Robert Williams, with whom he founded Juxtapoz in 1994. An excerpt from the editor’s letter of the magazine’s first issue read: “Here is the first issue of Juxtapoz, the art magazine that plans to stay below everyone’s dignity.”

Escalante established his first gallery, Copro Nason, in Santa Monica with Douglas Nason in 2001, and then launched his own space in Chinatown in 2015. He also worked on the boards of various museums, including the Laguna Art Museum, the Grand Central Art Center in Santa Ana, and the Huntington Beach Art Center. "He championed Lowbrow art when it was a very nascent movement," said Mat Gleason, a friend and owner of the Chinatown art space Coagula Curatorial. He became a real patron of the field." An image posted to the gallery's Instagram feed on Friday, September 8, featured a photo of Escalante in a blue suit above the following words: "'O Captain! My Captain!' We are devastated today by the loss of our Captain Escalante. He was the visionary with the kindest soul."

Mostapha Romli, the founding president of the International Biennial of Casablanca, has named Christine Eyene as the artistic director of the exhibition’s fourth edition, which will kick off in October 2018. Founded in 2012, the biennial aims to create dialogue between Moroccan and African artists, and the international art scene.

Eyene is a research fellow in contemporary art at the University of Central Lancashire where she works on “Making Histories Visible,” an interdisciplinary visual arts research project led by artist and professor Lubaina Himid. She is also the cofounder of YaPhoto, a photography platform based in Yaounde, Cameroon. More recently, she organized the touring exhibition “Sounds Like Her,” which showcases women’s practices in music and sound art, opening at New Art Exchange in Nottingham in October 2017.

“It is in Morocco that I took my first steps in contemporary art many years ago,” Eyene said. “I am delighted at the opportunity to develop a large-scale project bridging Morocco and Africa with diverse international art contexts.”

The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum (MSU Broad) at Michigan State University in East Lansing was awarded $1 million from MSU Federal Credit Union in support of a major expansion project that will allow the institution to open a new space across the street. The new building will provide additional exhibition spaces for MSU Broad’s 7,500-work collection and will house a new research center.

“The MSU Broad is unfettered by the constraints of traditional museums and is devoted to being a leader in the research and development of the future of museums,” director Marc-Olivier Wahler said. “This expansion will be a lab where collaboration and new thinking can be tested and position our museum as a hub for aesthetic and institutional innovation.”

The museum is one of ten areas of the university to receive support from a $5.5 million gift the MSUFCU made to expand opportunities for community members to engage in the arts, business, and science.

Following Hurricane Harvey, the Houston-based Texas Contemporary Art Fair canceled its upcoming edition, scheduled to open October 19. Director Max Fishko of ArtMRKT Productions told Glasstire that the fair will also skip its Miami Project in December in anticipation of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma, the category five storm that devastated the Caribbean and is currently pushing through Florida.

“It seems like most of our friends in Houston are OK, but there’s obviously a lot of rebuilding to do, Fishko said. “Based on what we were hearing, this just isn’t a time to bring people from all over the world to sell art in Houston. This is a time for Houston to be rebuilding the community and we want to be a part of that.”

New Zealand artist Henry Christian-Slane, who was awarded roughly $9,240 when he won this year’s BP Young Artist Award—one of the annual awards sponsored by the oil giant British Petroleum and presented by the National Portrait Gallery in London—announced that he will donate some of his prize money to Greenpeace, in protest of the oil company’s financial support of the museum.

“I hope this action will help keep the issue of BP’s role in climate change from being overshadowed by their contribution to the arts,” Christian-Slane told Hannah Ellis-Petersen of The Guardian. “I was very uncomfortable with the idea that the portrait award was being used to improve BPs image. Big oil companies like BP have the power to prevent the fossil fuels in the ground from entering the atmosphere as greenhouse gases, and we need to keep pressure on them to accept this responsibility. The individual has a role to play in this.”

The twenty-six-year-old artist was chosen from a pool of 2,580 entries for the award. His portrait of his partner Gabi will be on view at the museum until September 24. He will give approximately $1,300 to Greenpeace, the independent campaigning organization that “uses peaceful protest and creative communication to expose global environmental problems.” Members of the group have been involved in a number of protests at the museum.

BP renewed its sponsorship deals with four UK institutions, the British Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, the Royal Opera House, and the Royal Shakespeare Company, in July 2016. It pledged to invest more than $10 million in the arts institutions over the next five years.

The Chinese-American architect Gin D. Wong died on September 1, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. A statement issued by USC, where he served on the board of trustees for over thirty years, confirmed his passing.

Born in Guangzhou, China, Wong moved to Los Angeles with his family when he was a child. After graduating from John H. Francis Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley, he served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and participated in major air battles over Japan in 1945 as a lead crew navigator and radar bombardier. After the war, he enrolled at USC, where he studied under the architect William L. Pereira, who would later become his colleague when Wong helped him found William L. Pereira & Associates, the firm responsible for the 1961 master plan for USC’s University Park Campus and the university’s Olin Hall of Engineering and Stauffer Hall of Science.

One of Wong’s first major projects after earning his degree in architecture from USC in 1950 was the Union 76 gas station in Beverly Hills, considered an iconic example of mid-century Modern design. The Los Angeles Conservancy has deemed it to be “recognized everywhere as one of the highest examples of Googie architecture in the world.” The design for the gas station was originally intended for Los Angeles International Airport, for which he served as the design director when LAX was converted to use by jets in the 1950s. Years later, Wong also designed the airport’s two-level roadway as part of a major expansion that included upgrades to all terminals. Wong founded his own company, Gin Wong Associates, in 1973, and his other projects included the CBS Television City complex in the Fairfax district; high-rises such as the USC Tower at South Park Center, formerly the AT&T Center; the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; and the thirty-three-story downtown building formerly known as the Arco Tower.

Recent projects directed by Wong have included Korean Air's Hyatt Hotel in Seoul and a university research library for Inha University in Incheon, South Korea.

In the last round of news from the ongoing Knoedler forgery lawsuits story, a judge ordered Glafira Rosales, who organized the delivery of fake artworks to Knoedler Gallery, to pay $81 million in damages to the victims of her operation, and now Ann Freedman, the former director of the gallery itself, has settled her final lawsuit related to the debacle. Laura Gilbert and Bill Glass report in the Art Newspaper that this settlement closes the last of ten lawsuits against her, all stemming from the forgery ring that caused her gallery to close in 2011. She has progressively settled separate suits for years now, and has even spoken publicly about her role in the scandal.

This last suit against Freedman was brought by California collector Frances Hamilton White, who, with her then-husband, bought what was purported to be a Jackson Pollock for $3.1 million in 2000. The terms of the settlement between her and Freedman, filed in Manhattan federal court on August 22, were not disclosed. Freedman’s lawyer Luke Nikas, of Boies Schiller Flexner, said all the cases had been “resolved amicably” and that his client was thankful she can now focus on her own art gallery. She opened FreedmanArt on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in 2011.

Two lawsuits against Knoedler and its holding company, 8-31 Holdings, are still ongoing though, and a third case is still active against Swiss attorney Urs Kraft, who facilitated a sale for the gallery.

Artists Michael Parker and Alyse Emdur have turned the studio space they’ve shared for the past sixteen years into a museum in order to raise awareness about skyrocketing rent increases and evictions in Los Angeles’s arts district. However, Parker told Matt Stromberg of Hyperallergic that they might soon be forced out of their space in the building at 454 Seaton Street. Their landlord recently notified them that the rent has been raised $2,050, or 43 percent, which is about 200 percent more than what they paid six years ago.

The Artists’ Loft Museum Los Angeles (ALMLA), opened on August 31, the same day that Parker and Emdur’s lease was up, with an inaugural exhibition featuring the works of twenty-five artists who have lived in, or worked in, the studio that Parker and Emdur now call home. The show includes photographs by Lisa Anne, videos by George Stone, and a painting of a couch by Nicole Capps. Parker and Emdur’s landlord, Kevin Chen of Capital KCS, tried to file a restraining order to prevent the opening, alleging safety concerns, but a judge allowed the event to continue as long as the number of visitors stayed under capacity. Parker claims that Chen has been targeting him since he complained about some illegal construction work Chen was doing in the building. According to architect Togawa Smith Martin, Inc’s website, Chen is currently planning to turn the studios at Seaton Street into a luxury 12-story boutique hotel with live-work condos, retail stores, and restaurants. Parker and Emdur will work with lawyer Elena Popp, executive director of the Eviction Defense Network, to fight the terms of their new lease.

Meanwhile, residents of another well-known artist space, 800 Traction Avenue, which is one of the first buildings to be designated an artist-in-residence space in Los Angeles, are also facing eviction. After the venue was sold to the New York-based firm DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners, the sixteen tenants who live there, many of which are senior citizens, were told to leave. Painter and sculptor Nancy Uyemura, who moved into the building with printmaker Matsumi Kanemitsu more than thirty years ago, told Catherine Wagley of LA Weekly that “Whatever made the Arts District the Arts District before is no longer really here.” Yet, Uyemura is still fighting developers and displacement along with other artists in the neighborhood. In a show of support

for ALMLA, Traction residents hung a banner across the street from the venue that reads: “Stop Artist Evictions.”

Composer and lyricist Michael Friedman has died, reports Broadway World. Friedman, an Obie Award winner, was responsible for musicals including Unknown Soldier, Pretty Filthy, The Fortress of Solitude, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. He also served as Encores! Off-Center Artistic Director at New York City Center, and was artist-in-residence and director of Public Forum at the Public Theater. His songs were featured in Lincoln Center’s American Songbook, as well as the“New Yorker Radio Hour.”

Oskar Eustis, artistic director of the Public Theater, said, “Michael Friedman was one of the most brilliant, multi-talented theater artists of our time. He was also a miracle of a human being: loving, kind, generous, hilarious, thrilling.”