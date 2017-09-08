Art Collector Pressuring Chinese Government to Make Private Museum Public

POSTED September 12, 2017

Chinese art collector Budi Tek, who last month was awarded the Chevalier of the French Legion of Honor for his efforts in strengthening the cultural ties between France and China, is pressuring the Chinese government to make his private art institution, the Yuz Museum, into a public entity, writes the Art Newspaper’s Lisa Movius. Tek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer about eighteen months ago. “I am still full of ambition. That’s what’s keeping me alive,” he said.

The museum, located in Shanghai, is a registered nonprofit, but is run by a private foundation in Hong Kong. Tek will need to create a registered foundation in mainland China in order for it to go public. Doing this would allow him to “invite trustee members to join the board, like foundations in the United States,” said Tek. That system, however, is not very common in China.

The country draws a line between private museums controlled by companies (state or private) or individuals (foreign or Chinese) and public museums under its purview. The law offers little in regards to private museums succeeding their founders. Tek wants to take his institution out of his personal estate that will be distributed to his family and transfer legal ownership of the Yuz to a foundation with a board of trustees. The museum’s landlords—the West Bund Group, a real estate company that is turning Shanghai’s waterfront area into a cultural district—back Tek’s proposal. “This is also in [the government’s] interest, to attract more and more museums to the West Bund Cultural Corridor,” said Tek.

Tek is not sure how long the process will take—he thinks it could be months, or even years. But he is wary of going public under China's current system, where NGOs and foundations are auxiliaries of the state-controlled China Charities Foundation. "We are waiting for an infrastructure that can ensure the museum belongs to society, not the government," he said.

Lisa Movius of the Art Newspaper reports that the group exhibition “Spectrosynthesis: Asian LGBTQ Issues and Art Now,” currently on view at the state-run Taipei Museum of Contemporary Art, is the first-ever exhibition in the island nation to focus on the work of queer artists. The show is a poignant offering in the wake of Taiwan’s legalization of gay marriage on May 24 of this year. It opened on September 9, and runs until November 5, 2017.

Sean Hu, the curator of “Spectrosynthesis,” said, “It [was] not easy to look for artists or artworks that deal with LGBTQ issue[s] in Asia. So in the past three years we spent time doing field research, artist studio visits, and talking to artists’ agents.” Hu was also very careful in not pressuring anyone to come out of the closet, as there are laws and various societal taboos in other Asian countries that inhibit queer people from expressing themselves freely. The show features twenty-two LGBTQ artists—in addition to straight artists examining queer themes—from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and mainland China, among other places.

Some of the earliest works in the show date back to the 1960s from artists such as Fu-sheng Ku and Shiy De-Jinn. Chuang Chih-Wei offers up a suite of interactive lightboxes, while Ming Wong, an artist from Singapore, contributed the video Life and Death in Venice, 2010. He also performed with Taiwanese artist Yu Cheng-ta Watermelon Love at the exhibition's opening. "I know there have been attempts in several other countries in Asia to [legalize gay marriage]," said Wong, "and that hasn't happened . . . so Taiwan could be paving the way for other countries to follow. So it's an important year, and for me this exhibition is kind of a celebration of the kind of forward-thinking of the country."

Mostapha Romli, the founding president of the International Biennial of Casablanca, has named Christine Eyene as the artistic director of the exhibition’s fourth edition, which will kick off in October 2018. Founded in 2012, the biennial aims to create dialogue between Moroccan and African artists, and the international art scene.

Eyene is a research fellow in contemporary art at the University of Central Lancashire where she works on “Making Histories Visible,” an interdisciplinary visual arts research project led by artist and professor Lubaina Himid. She is also the cofounder of YaPhoto, a photography platform based in Yaounde, Cameroon. More recently, she organized the touring exhibition “Sounds Like Her,” which showcases women’s practices in music and sound art, opening at New Art Exchange in Nottingham in October 2017.

“It is in Morocco that I took my first steps in contemporary art many years ago,” Eyene said. “I am delighted at the opportunity to develop a large-scale project bridging Morocco and Africa with diverse international art contexts.”

Greg Escalante, gallerist, founder of Juxtapoz magazine, and champion of lowbrow art, died at his home in Huntington Beach at the age of sixty-two, Carolina Miranda of the Los Angeles Times reports. His passing was confirmed by Wendy Sherman, the manager of Gregorio Escalante Gallery.

Born in Los Angeles in 1955, Escalante earned his bachelor’s degree from Cal State Long Beach, where he studied ceramics. His interest in pottery helped him to secure a job at a ceramics factory, but he found the work unsatisfying. Escalante would work as a bond trader for most of his career.

A dedicated collector of lowbrow art—a school of art that emerged during the 1970s in California—Escalante admired the work of Los Angeles painter Robert Williams, with whom he founded Juxtapoz in 1994. An excerpt from the editor’s letter of the magazine’s first issue read: “Here is the first issue of Juxtapoz, the art magazine that plans to stay below everyone’s dignity.”

Escalante established his first gallery, Copro Nason, in Santa Monica with Douglas Nason in 2001, and then launched his own space in Chinatown in 2015. He also worked on the boards of various museums, including the Laguna Art Museum, the Grand Central Art Center in Santa Ana, and the Huntington Beach Art Center. "He championed lowbrow art when it was a very nascent movement," said Mat Gleason, a friend and owner of the Chinatown art space Coagula Curatorial. "He became a real patron of the field." An image posted to the gallery's Instagram feed on Friday, September 8, featured a photo of Escalante in a blue suit above the following words: "'O Captain! My Captain!' We are devastated today by the loss of our Captain Escalante. He was the visionary with the kindest soul."

The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum (MSU Broad) at Michigan State University in East Lansing was awarded $1 million from MSU Federal Credit Union in support of a major expansion project that will allow the institution to open a new space across the street. The new building will provide additional exhibition spaces for MSU Broad’s 7,500-work collection and will house a new research center.

“The MSU Broad is unfettered by the constraints of traditional museums and is devoted to being a leader in the research and development of the future of museums,” director Marc-Olivier Wahler said. “This expansion will be a lab where collaboration and new thinking can be tested and position our museum as a hub for aesthetic and institutional innovation.”

The museum is one of ten areas of the university to receive support from a $5.5 million gift the MSUFCU made to expand opportunities for community members to engage in the arts, business, and science.

Following Hurricane Harvey, the Houston-based Texas Contemporary Art Fair canceled its upcoming edition, scheduled to open October 19. Director Max Fishko of ArtMRKT Productions told Glasstire that the fair will also skip its Miami Project in December in anticipation of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma, the now-category one storm that previously devastated the Caribbean, moved through Florida, and is currently heading towards Georgia.

“It seems like most of our friends in Houston are OK, but there’s obviously a lot of rebuilding to do,” Fishko said. “Based on what we were hearing, this just isn’t a time to bring people from all over the world to sell art in Houston. This is a time for Houston to be rebuilding the community and we want to be a part of that.”

New Zealand artist Henry Christian-Slane, who was awarded roughly $9,240 when he won this year’s BP Young Artist Award—one of the annual awards sponsored by the oil giant British Petroleum and presented by the National Portrait Gallery in London—announced that he will donate some of his prize money to Greenpeace, in protest of the oil company’s financial support of the museum.

“I hope this action will help keep the issue of BP’s role in climate change from being overshadowed by their contribution to the arts,” Christian-Slane told Hannah Ellis-Petersen of The Guardian. “I was very uncomfortable with the idea that the portrait award was being used to improve BPs image. Big oil companies like BP have the power to prevent the fossil fuels in the ground from entering the atmosphere as greenhouse gases, and we need to keep pressure on them to accept this responsibility. The individual has a role to play in this.”

The twenty-six-year-old artist was chosen from a pool of 2,580 entries for the award. His portrait of his partner Gabi will be on view at the museum until September 24. He will give approximately $1,300 to Greenpeace, the independent campaigning organization that “uses peaceful protest and creative communication to expose global environmental problems.” Members of the group have been involved in a number of protests at the museum.

BP renewed its sponsorship deals with four UK institutions, the British Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, the Royal Opera House, and the Royal Shakespeare Company, in July 2016. It pledged to invest more than $10 million in the arts institutions over the next five years.

The Chinese-American architect Gin D. Wong died on September 1, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. A statement issued by USC, where he served on the board of trustees for over thirty years, confirmed his passing.

Born in Guangzhou, China, Wong moved to Los Angeles with his family when he was a child. After graduating from John H. Francis Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley, he served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and participated in major air battles over Japan in 1945 as a lead crew navigator and radar bombardier. After the war, he enrolled at USC, where he studied under the architect William L. Pereira, who would later become his colleague when Wong helped him found William L. Pereira & Associates, the firm responsible for the 1961 master plan for USC’s University Park Campus and the university’s Olin Hall of Engineering and Stauffer Hall of Science.

One of Wong’s first major projects after earning his degree in architecture from USC in 1950 was the Union 76 gas station in Beverly Hills, considered an iconic example of mid-century Modern design. The Los Angeles Conservancy has deemed it to be “recognized everywhere as one of the highest examples of Googie architecture in the world.” The design for the gas station was originally intended for Los Angeles International Airport, for which he served as the design director when LAX was converted to use by jets in the 1950s. Years later, Wong also designed the airport’s two-level roadway as part of a major expansion that included upgrades to all terminals. Wong founded his own company, Gin Wong Associates, in 1973, and his other projects included the CBS Television City complex in the Fairfax district; high-rises such as the USC Tower at South Park Center, formerly the AT&T Center; the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; and the thirty-three-story downtown building formerly known as the Arco Tower.

Recent projects directed by Wong have included Korean Air's Hyatt Hotel in Seoul and a university research library for Inha University in Incheon, South Korea.

In the last round of news from the ongoing Knoedler forgery lawsuits story, a judge ordered Glafira Rosales, who organized the delivery of fake artworks to Knoedler Gallery, to pay $81 million in damages to the victims of her operation, and now Ann Freedman, the former director of the gallery itself, has settled her final lawsuit related to the debacle. Laura Gilbert and Bill Glass report in the Art Newspaper that this settlement closes the last of ten lawsuits against her, all stemming from the forgery ring that caused her gallery to close in 2011. She has progressively settled separate suits for years now, and has even spoken publicly about her role in the scandal.

This last suit against Freedman was brought by California collector Frances Hamilton White, who, with her then-husband, bought what was purported to be a Jackson Pollock for $3.1 million in 2000. The terms of the settlement between her and Freedman, filed in Manhattan federal court on August 22, were not disclosed. Freedman's lawyer Luke Nikas, of Boies Schiller Flexner, said all the cases had been "resolved amicably" and that his client was thankful she can now focus on her own art gallery. She opened FreedmanArt on Manhattan's Upper East Side in 2011.

Two lawsuits against Knoedler and its holding company, 8-31 Holdings, are still ongoing though, and a third case is still active against Swiss attorney Urs Kraft, who facilitated a sale for the gallery.