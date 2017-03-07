Brazilian Cultural Center Closes Queer Art Exhibition, Following Conservative Outcry

POSTED September 12, 2017

On Sunday, September 10, Santander Cultural Center in Porto Alegre, Brazil, shut down the country’s largest exhibition dedicated to queer art after right-wing critics launched a scathing attack of the arts space on social media. According to Elisa Wouk Almino of Hyperallergic, people accused the show of promoting blasphemy and pedophilia.

Curated by Gaudêncio Fidelis, “Queermuseu: Queer Tactics Toward Non-Heteronormative Curating” showcased eighty-five artists, including Lygia Clark, Cândido Portinari, and José Leonilson, and 263 artworks. Sponsored by Santander Bank, the space announced its decision to close the show a month early on Facebook. “We heard the complaints and understand that some of the works in the exhibition ‘Queermuseum’ disrespected symbols, beliefs, and people, which is not in line with our view of the world,” Santander Cultural Center said in a statement. “When art is not capable of being inclusive and generating positive reflection, it loses its greatest purpose, which is to elevate the human condition.”

Following the exhibition’s opening, one of the Santander’s buildings was vandalized. It was tagged with the phrases, “The Santander bank supports pedophilia,” and “They are antichrists.” Yet Fidelis was surprised by the cultural center’s decision since, up until last week, he was not aware of anyone protesting the exhibition. However, on Wednesday, September 6, the controversy surrounding the show escalated when members of Movimento Brasil Livre, a group that describes itself as a nonprofit that “aims to mobilize citizens in favor of a freer, more just, and prosperous society,” began attending the exhibition in order to take pictures, which they posted to their Facebook page, with text that read: “Pedophilia, zoophilia, and the sexualization of children definitely do NOT represent the LGBT universe.” The group is known for organizing demonstrations that demanded the impeachment of leftist president Dilma Rousseff.

Among the works that critics found the most offensive were a 1994 painting by Adriana Varejão, which depicts gay and interracial sex; a 2011 work by Antonio Obá, Et Verbum, portraying communion wafers that feature the words, “vulva,” “tongue,” and “asshole;” and a paintings by Bia Leite from a series called “Criança Viada” (Gay Children).

For Fidelis, Santander’s response was unacceptable. “We’ve closed off dialogue,” he said. “During the time of the dictatorship we had all sorts of problems—censorship, etc.—but nothing quite on this scale, all done in one stroke.” More than 34,000 people have rallied to the show’s defense by signing a petition calling for Santander to reopen the exhibition.

Santander Bank’s full statement is as follows:

In the last days, we’ve received various critiques about the exhibition Queermuseu – Cartografias da diferença na Arte Brasileira. We are sincerely sorry to all of those who felt offended by any artwork included in the display. The aim of Santander Cultural is to encourage the arts and promote debate around the big questions of the contemporary world, and not generate any type of disrespect or discord. Our role, as a cultural space, is to shed light on the work of curators and Brazilian artists to inspire reflection. We have always done this without interfering in the content to preserve the independence of its authors, and this has been the most efficient way of delivering innovative work of quality to the public. This time, however, we heard the complaints and understand that some of the works in the exhibition Queermuseu disrespected symbols, beliefs, and people, which is not in line with our view of the world. When art is not capable of being inclusive and generating positive reflection, it loses its greatest purpose, which is to elevate the human condition. The Santander Cultural does not support one type of art, but art in its plurality, grounded in the profound respect we have for each individual. For this reason, we’ve decided to close the exhibition this Sunday, 09/10. However, we guarantee to continue to be committed to the promotion of the debate around diversity and other big contemporary themes. LESS

September 12, 2017

Henri Neuendorf of Artnet reports that Berlin’s Galerie Micky Schubert has closed. The space opened eleven years ago in the city’s Kreuzberg district. Among the artists Schubert represented were Lydia Gifford, Maximilian Zentz Zlomovitz, Thea Djordjadze, Scott Olson, Ketuta Alexi-Meskhishvili, and Sue Tompkins. In 2014, artforum.com contributor Melissa Canbaz reviewed a show by Tompkins at the gallery for a Critic’s Pick. The writer called the artist’s work “luminous, enigmatic, and isolated.”

Schubert, however, does have future plans: with Janine Foeller, the cofounder of Wallspace—a New York gallery that closed two summers ago—she plans on launching GrandArmyCollective, a Brooklyn-based project space that will open on September 22. “GrandArmyCollective fosters community and supports a network of peers and artists by providing flexible and affordable exhibition platforms that encourage sustainability, risk-taking and curatorial rigor,” according to its website. “It’s about reigniting the camaraderie, diversity and experimentation that was once so integral to the overall health of the art world.”

September 12, 2017



Frank Bernarducci, a longtime Fifty-seventh Street art dealer, has announced that he will open a project space in Chelsea on October 3. Located at 529 West Twentieth Street, the gallery will specialize in precisionist realism. An exhibition featuring artists Ester Curini, Hubert DeLartigue, Max Ferguson, Park Hyung Jin, Sylvia Maier, Sharon Moody, and Nathan Walsh, among others, will inaugurate the new venue.

“I am looking forward to launching this next step of my career, and to creating a high-profile environment to more prominently exhibit the artists I have been championing for decades,” said Bernarducci. “Chelsea continues to be a burgeoning center of the contemporary art world, and I’m excited to create a space for these new precisionist painters in such a vibrant part of the city. The artists we are working with are at the pinnacle of their artistic output and this move will maximize our ability to exhibit these extraordinary, highly detailed works to a wider audience.”

Following in the footsteps of his father, Frank Bernarducci Sr., a painter and student of the Hans Hofmann School of Art who helped found the Phoenix Gallery in 1958, Bernarducci opened his first arts space, the Frank Bernarducci Gallery, across from Andy Warhol’s Union Square factory in 1984. In the late 1980s, Bernarducci relocated to SoHo on Broadway and Prince Street where he continued showing primarily emerging artists. Throughout the 1990s, he worked as director of Tastischeff and Co. and Fischbach Gallery, and in 2000 he opened Bernarducci Meisel Gallery with Louis Meisel, where they worked to establish and elevate the careers of numerous photorealist artists and other painters.

September 12, 2017



With a letter published in the Brooklyn Rail on September 7, Seth Cameron, the former president of the Bruce High Quality Foundation University—a free school which opened eight years ago for those who wanted to take “MFA-quality” art classes sans the exorbitant tuition costs—has announced that the school is shutting its doors. “We needed to open up a conversation about the best way to radically rethink the school. Since we’d done it for eight years, we figured maybe it was time to drop a bomb” Cameron told Brian Boucher of Artnet.

BHQFU offered courses on drawing, painting, theory, color, sexuality, and sketch comedy, among other subjects, taught by a variety of artists, including Juliana Huxtable, Gabrielle Merz, Elizabeth Jaeger, Joe Riley, Rashid Johnson, Sean J. Patrick Carney, and Dana Schutz. It also had summer residency programs for emerging artists.

The school was a success in terms of bringing people in—it enrolled thousands of students throughout the years. But, says Cameron in his letter, “we learned quickly that classes where anyone can attend can actually close down the free exchange of ideas. We learned that democracy, in all its bureaucratic glory, can stifle individual freedom.”

September 12, 2017

Chinese art collector Budi Tek, who last month was awarded the Chevalier of the French Legion of Honor for his efforts in strengthening the cultural ties between France and China, is pressuring the Chinese government to make his private art institution, the Yuz Museum, into a public entity, writes the Art Newspaper’s Lisa Movius. Tek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer about eighteen months ago. “I am still full of ambition. That’s what’s keeping me alive,” he said.

The museum, located in Shanghai, is a registered nonprofit, but is run by a private foundation in Hong Kong. Tek will need to create a registered foundation in mainland China in order for it to go public. Doing this would allow him to “invite trustee members to join the board, like foundations in the United States,” said Tek. That system, however, is not very common in China.

The country draws a line between private museums controlled by companies (state or private) or individuals (foreign or Chinese) and public museums under its purview. The law offers little in regards to private museums succeeding their founders. Tek wants to take his institution out of his personal estate, which will be distributed to his family, and transfer legal ownership of the Yuz to a foundation with a board of trustees. The museum’s landlords—the West Bund Group, a real-estate company that is turning Shanghai’s waterfront area into a cultural district—back Tek’s proposal. “This is also in [the government’s] interest, to attract more and more museums to the West Bund Cultural Corridor,” said Tek.

Tek is not sure how long the process will take—he thinks it could be months, or even years. But he is wary of going public under China’s current system, where NGOs and foundations are auxiliaries of the state-controlled China Charities Foundation. “We are waiting for an infrastructure that can ensure the museum belongs to society, not the government,” he said. LESS

September 12, 2017

Lisa Movius of the Art Newspaper reports that the group exhibition “Spectrosynthesis: Asian LGBTQ Issues and Art Now,” currently on view at the state-run Taipei Museum of Contemporary Art, is the first-ever exhibition in the island nation to focus on the work of queer artists. The show is a poignant offering in the wake of Taiwan’s legalization of gay marriage on May 24 of this year. It opened on September 9, and runs until November 5, 2017.

Sean Hu, the curator of “Spectrosynthesis,” said, “It [was] not easy to look for artists or artworks that deal with LGBTQ issue[s] in Asia. So in the past three years we spent time doing field research, artist studio visits, and talking to artists’ agents.” Hu was also very careful to not pressure anyone to come out of the closet, as there are both laws and societal taboos in various Asian countries that limit queer people from expressing their sexual orientation freely. The show features twenty-two LGBTQ artists—in addition to straight artists examining queer themes—from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and mainland China, among other places.

Some of the earliest works in the show date back to the 1960s, from artists such as Fu-sheng Ku and Shiy De-Jinn. Chuang Chih-Wei offers up a suite of interactive lightboxes, while Ming Wong, an artist from Singapore, contributed the video Life and Death in Venice, 2010. He also performed with Taiwanese artist Yu Cheng-ta Watermelon Love at the exhibition’s opening. “I know there have been attempts in several other countries in Asia to [legalize gay marriage],” said Wong, “and that hasn’t happened . . . so Taiwan could be paving the way for other countries to follow. So it’s an important year, and for me this exhibition is kind of a celebration of the kind of forward-thinking of the country.”

September 11, 2017

Mostapha Romli, the founding president of the International Biennial of Casablanca, has named Christine Eyene as the artistic director of the exhibition’s fourth edition, which will kick off in October 2018. Founded in 2012, the biennial aims to create dialogue between Moroccan and African artists, and the international art scene.

Eyene is a research fellow in contemporary art at the University of Central Lancashire where she works on “Making Histories Visible,” an interdisciplinary visual arts research project led by artist and professor Lubaina Himid. She is also the cofounder of YaPhoto, a photography platform based in Yaounde, Cameroon. More recently, she organized the touring exhibition “Sounds Like Her,” which showcases women’s practices in music and sound art, opening at New Art Exchange in Nottingham in October 2017.

“It is in Morocco that I took my first steps in contemporary art many years ago,” Eyene said. “I am delighted at the opportunity to develop a large-scale project bridging Morocco and Africa with diverse international art contexts.”

September 11, 2017

Greg Escalante, gallerist, founder of Juxtapoz magazine, and champion of lowbrow art, died at his home in Huntington Beach at the age of sixty-two, Carolina Miranda of the Los Angeles Times reports. His passing was confirmed by Wendy Sherman, the manager of Gregorio Escalante Gallery.

Born in Los Angeles in 1955, Escalante earned his bachelor’s degree from Cal State Long Beach, where he studied ceramics. His interest in pottery helped him to secure a job at a ceramics factory, but he found the work unsatisfying. Escalante would work as a bond trader for most of his career.

A dedicated collector of lowbrow art—a school of art that emerged during the 1970s in California—Escalante admired the work of Los Angeles painter Robert Williams, with whom he founded Juxtapoz in 1994. An excerpt from the editor’s letter of the magazine’s first issue read: “Here is the first issue of Juxtapoz, the art magazine that plans to stay below everyone’s dignity.”

Escalante established his first gallery, Copro Nason, in Santa Monica with Douglas Nason in 2001, and then launched his own space in Chinatown in 2015. He also worked on the boards of various museums, including the Laguna Art Museum, the Grand Central Art Center in Santa Ana, and the Huntington Beach Art Center. “He championed lowbrow art when it was a very nascent movement,” said Mat Gleason, a friend and owner of the Chinatown art space Coagula Curatorial. “He became a real patron of the field.” An image posted to the gallery’s Instagram feed on Friday, September 8, featured a photo of Escalante in a blue suit above the following words: “‘O Captain! My Captain!’ We are devastated today by the loss of our Captain Escalante. He was the visionary with the kindest soul.” LESS

September 11, 2017

The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum (MSU Broad) at Michigan State University in East Lansing was awarded $1 million from MSU Federal Credit Union in support of a major expansion project that will allow the institution to open a new space across the street. The new building will provide additional exhibition spaces for MSU Broad’s 7,500-work collection and will house a new research center.

“The MSU Broad is unfettered by the constraints of traditional museums and is devoted to being a leader in the research and development of the future of museums,” director Marc-Olivier Wahler said. “This expansion will be a lab where collaboration and new thinking can be tested and position our museum as a hub for aesthetic and institutional innovation.”

The museum is one of ten areas of the university to receive support from a $5.5 million gift the MSUFCU made to expand opportunities for community members to engage in the arts, business, and science.