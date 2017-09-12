Florida Museums Prepare to Reopen After Hurricane Irma

POSTED September 13, 2017

After Hurricane Irma hit Florida and continued to churn north into Georgia, causing even more destruction, the Sunshine State’s arts institutions begin to plan repairs and reopenings. The category-five hurricane, which recorded wind speeds of 185 miles per hour, was one of the strongest storms to ever traverse the Atlantic basin. While it wreaked havoc in the Caribbean, leaving at least thirty-eight dead, it was downgraded to a category one storm by the time it landed in Florida, where at least sixteen storm-related deaths were reported.

Institutions such as the Perez Art Museum Miami, which is located on Biscayne Baye, weathered the storm fairly well. A PAMM spokesperson told the Miami New Times that it “sustained no damage to the building, and suffered no flooding. The roof held well, and there was no problem with the hurricane-resistant windows.” Because the museum was built on the waterfront, it was constructed with extreme weather in mind. The building stands on a raised platform to help protect it from storm surge and its windows were tested against category-five winds. The staff apparently felt the museum was so sturdy that fourteen employees chose to ride out the storm there. While there was some damage to its garage and landscaping, it plans to open its doors to the public on Thursday, September 14.

Elsewhere in Miami, the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, an historic 1914 mansion located on Biscayne Bay, had serious flooding in its basement. The Bass Museum and ICA Miami, which are both currently under construction, were not able to immediately assess any damage because of a city-mandated curfew. “We are thankful that our staff is safe and accounted for and our thoughts are with those who are still battling the aftermath of the storm,” Bass’s executive director Silvia Karman Cubiñá told the Art Newspaper.

Michael A. Tomor, executive director of the Tampa Museum of Art, which plans to reopen today, told Artnet that “the museum and our immediate downtown region never saw a power outage and the parks and properties surrounding the museum were spared downed trees and structural damages.” The Dali museum also confirmed that it survived the storm. Chief marketing officer Kathy Greif said that the Tampa Bay area was “lucky,” and that “it could have been much worse.” It appears that the southern most Florida Keys suffered the brunt of Irma’s destruction. Naples was also battered. Yet, according to Kathleen van Bergen, the chief executive and president of Artis-Naples, a cultural complex that includes a fine art museum and a concert hall, a preliminary inspection of the building determined that the damage was minimal. Most of the destruction occurred on the grounds. Key West’s cultural venues also withstood the storm surprisingly well. The Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, as well as its famous six-toed cats, emerged from the storm unscathed. Quincy Perkins, the director of development of the Key West Film Festival, told the New York Times that the Tropic Cinema, the Studios of Key West and the Key West Art, and Historical Society only had minor damage. “For some reason, arts groups are in some of the strongest buildings,” he said. LESS

September 13, 2017

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery announced the promotion of Cathleen Chaffee to the position of chief curator. She succeeds Douglas Dreishpoon, who stepped down in April 2014 after sixteen years at the museum.

Chaffee first joined the institution as curator in January 2014 and was promoted to senior curator in June 2015. During her tenure, she has facilitated many acquisitions of new works for the permanent collection and has curated numerous exhibitions, including the mid-career survey of the work of Joe Bradley, which runs through October 1; “Shade: Clyfford Still / Mark Bradford” (2016); “Erin Shirreff” (2016); “Eija-Liisa Ahtila: Ecologies of Drama” (2015–16); and “Looking at Tomorrow: Light and Language from The Panza Collection, 1967–1990” (2015–16). Currently, Chaffee is organizing the first museum survey of Tony Conrad’s artwork, “Introducing Tony Conrad: A Retrospective,” which will be staged at the Albright-Knox and the University at Buffalo Art Galleries in March 2018.

Her writing on contemporary art has been featured in various publications including Artforum, Frieze, Contemporary, Art Asia Pacific, and Manifesta Journal.

September 12, 2017

The participants for the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale’s US Pavilion have been announced. They are Amanda Williams & Andres L. Hernandez (Chicago, IL); Design Earth (Cambridge, MA); Diller Scofidio + Renfro (New York, NY); Estudio Teddy Cruz + Fonna Forman (San Ysidro, CA); Keller Easterling (New Haven, CT); SCAPE (New York, NY); and Studio Gang (Chicago, IL).

“These seven teams represent the breadth of design practice today: from social to speculative; technical to theoretical,” said the biennale’s curators, Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara. “They are united by researched-based methodologies and the drive to use that research to push boundaries—formal, disciplinary, and political.” The School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the University of Chicago have been appointed the US pavilion’s co-commissioners. The curatorial team for the US pavilion is made up of Niall Atkinson, associate professor of architectural history at the University of Chicago; Ann Lui, assistant professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago; Mimi Zeiger, an independent critic, editor, curator, and educator; and Iker Gil, a faculty member at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, director of MAS Studio, and founder of the design journal MAS Context.

September 12, 2017

Henri Neuendorf of Artnet reports that Berlin’s Galerie Micky Schubert has closed. The space opened eleven years ago in the city’s Kreuzberg district. Among the artists Schubert represented were Lydia Gifford, Maximilian Zentz Zlomovitz, Thea Djordjadze, Scott Olson, Ketuta Alexi-Meskhishvili, and Sue Tompkins. In 2014, artforum.com contributor Melissa Canbaz reviewed a show by Tompkins at the gallery for a Critics’ Pick. The writer called the artist’s work “luminous, enigmatic, and isolated.”

Schubert does have future plans: With Janine Foeller, the cofounder of Wallspace—a New York gallery that closed two summers ago—she is working to launch GrandArmyCollective, a Brooklyn-based project space that will open on September 22. GrandArmyCollective’s website notes it “fosters community and supports a network of peers and artists by providing flexible and affordable exhibition platforms that encourage sustainability, risk-taking, and curatorial rigor . . . . It’s about reigniting the camaraderie, diversity and experimentation that was once so integral to the overall health of the art world.”

September 12, 2017

On Sunday, September 10, Santander Cultural Center in Porto Alegre, Brazil, shut down the country’s largest exhibition dedicated to queer art after right-wing critics launched a scathing attack of the arts space on social media. According to Elisa Wouk Almino of Hyperallergic, people accused the show of promoting blasphemy and pedophilia.

Curated by Gaudêncio Fidelis, “Queermuseu: Queer Tactics Toward Non-Heteronormative Curating” showcased eighty-five artists, including Lygia Clark, Cândido Portinari, and José Leonilson, and 263 artworks. Sponsored by Santander Bank, the space announced its decision to close the show a month early on Facebook. “We heard the complaints and understand that some of the works in the exhibition ‘Queermuseum’ disrespected symbols, beliefs, and people, which is not in line with our view of the world,” Santander Cultural Center said in a statement. “When art is not capable of being inclusive and generating positive reflection, it loses its greatest purpose, which is to elevate the human condition.”

Following the exhibition’s opening, one of Santander’s buildings was vandalized, tagged with the phrases “The Santander bank supports pedophilia,” and “They are antichrists.” Yet Fidelis was surprised by the cultural center’s decision since, up until last week, he was not aware of anyone protesting the exhibition. However, on Wednesday, September 6, the controversy surrounding the show escalated when members of Movimento Brasil Livre, a group that describes itself as a nonprofit which “aims to mobilize citizens in favor of a freer, more just, and prosperous society,” began visiting the exhibition in order to take pictures, which they posted to their Facebook page with text that read: “Pedophilia, zoophilia, and the sexualization of children definitely do NOT represent the LGBT universe.” The group is known for organizing demonstrations to demand the impeachment of leftist president Dilma Rousseff.

Among the works that critics found the most offensive were a 1994 painting by Adriana Varejão, which depicts gay and interracial sex; a 2011 work by Antonio Obá, Et Verbum, portraying communion wafers that feature the words vulva, tongue, and asshole; and paintings by Bia Leite from a series called “Criança Viada” (Gay Children).

For Fidelis, Santander’s response was unacceptable. “We’ve closed off dialogue,” he said. “During the time of the dictatorship we had all sorts of problems—censorship, etc.—but nothing quite on this scale, all done in one stroke.” More than thirty-four thousand people have rallied to the show’s defense by signing a petition calling for Santander to reopen the exhibition.

Santander Cultural Center’s full statement is as follows:

In the last days, we’ve received various critiques about the exhibition Queermuseu – Cartografias da diferença na Arte Brasileira. We are sincerely sorry to all of those who felt offended by any artwork included in the display. The aim of Santander Cultural is to encourage the arts and promote debate around the big questions of the contemporary world, and not generate any type of disrespect or discord. Our role, as a cultural space, is to shed light on the work of curators and Brazilian artists to inspire reflection. We have always done this without interfering in the content to preserve the independence of its authors, and this has been the most efficient way of delivering innovative work of quality to the public. This time, however, we heard the complaints and understand that some of the works in the exhibition Queermuseu disrespected symbols, beliefs, and people, which is not in line with our view of the world. When art is not capable of being inclusive and generating positive reflection, it loses its greatest purpose, which is to elevate the human condition. The Santander Cultural does not support one type of art, but art in its plurality, grounded in the profound respect we have for each individual. For this reason, we’ve decided to close the exhibition this Sunday, 09/10. However, we guarantee to continue to be committed to the promotion of the debate around diversity and other big contemporary themes. LESS

September 12, 2017

Frank Bernarducci, a longtime Fifty-Seventh Street art dealer, has announced that he will open a project space in Chelsea on October 3. Located at 529 West Twentieth Street, the gallery will specialize in precisionist realism. An exhibition featuring artists Ester Curini, Hubert DeLartigue, Max Ferguson, Park Hyung Jin, Sylvia Maier, Sharon Moody, and Nathan Walsh, among others, will inaugurate the new venue.

“I am looking forward to launching this next step of my career, and to creating a high-profile environment to more prominently exhibit the artists I have been championing for decades,” said Bernarducci. “Chelsea continues to be a burgeoning center of the contemporary art world, and I’m excited to create a space for these new precisionist painters in such a vibrant part of the city. The artists we are working with are at the pinnacle of their artistic output and this move will maximize our ability to exhibit these extraordinary, highly detailed works to a wider audience.”

Following in the footsteps of his father, Frank Bernarducci Sr., a painter and student of the Hans Hofmann School of Art who helped found the Phoenix Gallery in 1958, Bernarducci opened his first arts space, the Frank Bernarducci Gallery, across from Andy Warhol’s Union Square Factory in 1984. In the late 1980s, Bernarducci relocated to SoHo on Broadway and Prince Street, where he primarily continued showing emerging artists. Throughout the 1990s, he worked as director of Tastischeff and Co. and Fischbach Gallery, and in 2000 he opened Bernarducci Meisel Gallery with Louis Meisel, where they worked to establish and elevate the careers of numerous photorealist artists and other painters.

September 12, 2017

In a letter published in the Brooklyn Rail on September 7, Seth Cameron, the former president of the Bruce High Quality Foundation University—a free school which opened eight years ago for those who wanted to take “MFA-quality” art classes sans the exorbitant tuition costs—has announced that the school is shutting its doors. “We needed to open up a conversation about the best way to radically rethink the school. Since we’d done it for eight years, we figured maybe it was time to drop a bomb,” Cameron told Brian Boucher of Artnet.

BHQFU offered courses on drawing, painting, theory, color, sexuality, and sketch comedy, among other subjects, taught by a variety of artists, including Juliana Huxtable, Gabrielle Merz, Elizabeth Jaeger, Joe Riley, Rashid Johnson, Sean J. Patrick Carney, and Dana Schutz. It also had summer residency programs for emerging artists.

The school was a success in terms of bringing people in—it enrolled thousands of students throughout the years. However, Cameron writes in his letter, “We learned quickly that classes where anyone can attend can actually close down the free exchange of ideas. We learned that democracy, in all its bureaucratic glory, can stifle individual freedom.”

September 12, 2017

Chinese art collector Budi Tek, who last month was awarded the Chevalier of the French Legion of Honor for his efforts in strengthening cultural ties between France and China, is pressuring the Chinese government to turn his private art institution, the Yuz Museum, into a public entity, writes the Art Newspaper’s Lisa Movius. Tek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer about eighteen months ago. “I am still full of ambition. That’s what’s keeping me alive,” he said.

The museum, located in Shanghai, is a registered nonprofit run by a private foundation in Hong Kong. Tek will need to create a registered foundation in mainland China in order for the museum to become public. Doing this would allow him to “invite trustee members to join the board, like foundations in the United States,” said Tek––a system that is not very common in China.

The country draws a line between private museums controlled by companies (state or private) or individuals (foreign or Chinese) and public museums under its purview. The law offers little in regards to private museums succeeding their founders. Tek wants to take his institution out of his personal estate, which will be distributed to his family, and transfer legal ownership of the Yuz to a foundation with a board of trustees. The museum’s landlords—the West Bund Group, a real-estate company that is turning Shanghai’s waterfront area into a cultural district—back Tek’s proposal. “This is also in [the government’s] interest, to attract more and more museums to the West Bund Cultural Corridor,” said Tek.

Tek is not sure how long the process will take—he thinks it could be months, or even years. But he is wary of going public under China’s current system, where NGOs and foundations are auxiliaries of the state-controlled China Charities Foundation. “We are waiting for an infrastructure that can ensure the museum belongs to society, not the government,” he said. LESS

September 12, 2017

Lisa Movius of the Art Newspaper reports that the group exhibition “Spectrosynthesis: Asian LGBTQ Issues and Art Now,” currently on view at the state-run Taipei Museum of Contemporary Art, is the first-ever exhibition in the island nation to focus on the work of queer artists. The show is a poignant offering in the wake of Taiwan’s legalization of gay marriage on May 24 of this year. It opened on September 9 and runs until November 5, 2017.

Sean Hu, the curator of “Spectrosynthesis,” said, “It [was] not easy to look for artists or artworks that deal with LGBTQ issue[s] in Asia. So in the past three years we spent time doing field research, artist studio visits, and talking to artists’ agents.” Hu was also very careful to not pressure anyone to participate, as there are both laws and societal taboos in various Asian countries that limit queer people from expressing their sexual orientation freely. The show features twenty-two LGBTQ artists—in addition to straight artists examining queer themes—from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and mainland China, among other places.

Some of the earliest works in the show date to the 1960s, from artists such as Fu-sheng Ku and Shiy De-Jinn. Chuang Chih-Wei offers up a suite of interactive light boxes, while Ming Wong, an artist from Singapore, has contributed the video Life and Death in Venice, 2010. He also performed with Taiwanese artist Yu Cheng-ta Watermelon Love at the exhibition’s opening. “I know there have been attempts in several other countries in Asia to [legalize gay marriage],” said Wong, “and that hasn’t happened . . . so Taiwan could be paving the way for other countries to follow. So it’s an important year, and for me this exhibition is kind of a celebration of the kind of forward-thinking of the country.”