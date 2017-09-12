London’s Stuart Shave/Modern Art Opens Second Venue

POSTED September 13, 2017

London’s Stuart Shave/Modern Art gallery, located at 4–8 Helmet Row, is opening a second venue on Vyner Street. The new space will be 6,000 square feet. Work by the Austrian painter Martha Jungwirth will open October 2, 2017 at the Helmet Row gallery. The artist Josh Kline will debut “Civil War” at the Vyner Street location on October 3.

September 13, 2017

Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper writes that the organization that runs the massive German quinquennial Documenta is reportedly facing a deficit of about $8.4 million. Its managers are seeking financial assistance from the city of Kassel and the state of Hesse. This year, two cities played host to Documenta: Kassel, which has been presenting the exhibition since its inception in 1955, and Athens, Greece, a new site.

A local newspaper said that Kassel and Hesse have agreed to take on loan guarantees of around $4.2 million. A spokesperson for Kassel announced that Documenta’s books would need to undergo a thorough review before any further details are made public, and that exact figures could not be revealed. Kassel’s mayor, Christian Geselle, was informed of the exhibition’s financial issues on August 28, and quickly called together a meeting with its supervisory board to discuss the problems only two days later. “Documenta is inextricably linked with Kassel. We want Documenta to continue in Kassel as a world-ranking exhibition of contemporary art,” said Geselle.

The local paper wrote that part of Documenta’s financial problems stemmed from miscalculations by the exhibition’s management team, including the high costs of transporting art between Athens and Kassel, and the amount of electricity used for air-conditioning the show in Athens, as the temperatures in the Greek capital were extremely high. But the exhibition has enough funding to keep going until it closes on Sunday, September 17. “As shareholders,” Geselle said, “the city of Kassel and the State of Hesse have agreed that the company’s liquidity must be secured beyond that.”

September 13, 2017

After Hurricane Irma hit Florida and continued to churn north into Georgia, causing even more destruction, the Sunshine State’s arts institutions begin to plan repairs and reopenings. The category-five hurricane, which recorded wind speeds of 185 miles per hour, was one of the strongest storms to ever traverse the Atlantic basin. While it wreaked havoc in the Caribbean, leaving at least thirty-eight dead, it was downgraded to a category one storm by the time it landed in Florida, where at least sixteen storm-related deaths were reported.

Institutions such as the Perez Art Museum Miami, which is located on Biscayne Baye, weathered the storm fairly well. A PAMM spokesperson told the Miami New Times that it “sustained no damage to the building, and suffered no flooding. The roof held well, and there was no problem with the hurricane-resistant windows.” Because the museum was built on the waterfront, it was constructed with extreme weather in mind. The building stands on a raised platform to help protect it from storm surge and its windows were tested against category-five winds. The staff apparently felt the museum was so sturdy that fourteen employees chose to ride out the storm there. While there was some damage to its garage and landscaping, it plans to open its doors to the public on Thursday, September 14.

Elsewhere in Miami, the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, an historic 1914 mansion located on Biscayne Bay, had serious flooding in its basement. The Bass Museum and ICA Miami, which are both currently under construction, were not able to immediately assess any damage because of a city-mandated curfew. “We are thankful that our staff is safe and accounted for and our thoughts are with those who are still battling the aftermath of the storm,” Bass’s executive director Silvia Karman Cubiñá told the Art Newspaper.

Michael A. Tomor, executive director of the Tampa Museum of Art, which plans to reopen today, told Artnet that “the museum and our immediate downtown region never saw a power outage and the parks and properties surrounding the museum were spared downed trees and structural damages.” The Dali museum also confirmed that it survived the storm. Chief marketing officer Kathy Greif said that the Tampa Bay area was “lucky,” and that “it could have been much worse.” It appears that the southern most Florida Keys suffered the brunt of Irma’s destruction. Naples was also battered. Yet, according to Kathleen van Bergen, the chief executive and president of Artis-Naples, a cultural complex that includes a fine art museum and a concert hall, a preliminary inspection of the building determined that the damage was minimal. Most of the destruction occurred on the grounds. Key West’s cultural venues also withstood the storm surprisingly well. The Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, as well as its famous six-toed cats, emerged from the storm unscathed. Quincy Perkins, the director of development of the Key West Film Festival, told the New York Times that the Tropic Cinema, the Studios of Key West and the Key West Art, and Historical Society only had minor damage. “For some reason, arts groups are in some of the strongest buildings,” he said. LESS

September 13, 2017

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery announced the promotion of Cathleen Chaffee to the position of chief curator. She succeeds Douglas Dreishpoon, who stepped down in April 2014 after sixteen years at the museum.

Chaffee first joined the institution as curator in January 2014 and was promoted to senior curator in June 2015. During her tenure, she has facilitated many acquisitions of new works for the permanent collection and has curated numerous exhibitions, including the mid-career survey of the work of Joe Bradley, which runs through October 1; “Shade: Clyfford Still / Mark Bradford” (2016); “Erin Shirreff” (2016); “Eija-Liisa Ahtila: Ecologies of Drama” (2015–16); and “Looking at Tomorrow: Light and Language from The Panza Collection, 1967–1990” (2015–16). Currently, Chaffee is organizing the first museum survey of Tony Conrad’s artwork, “Introducing Tony Conrad: A Retrospective,” which will be staged at the Albright-Knox and the University at Buffalo Art Galleries in March 2018.

Her writing on contemporary art has been featured in various publications including Artforum, Frieze, Contemporary, Art Asia Pacific, and Manifesta Journal.

September 12, 2017

The participants for the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale’s US Pavilion have been announced. They are Amanda Williams & Andres L. Hernandez (Chicago, IL); Design Earth (Cambridge, MA); Diller Scofidio + Renfro (New York, NY); Estudio Teddy Cruz + Fonna Forman (San Ysidro, CA); Keller Easterling (New Haven, CT); SCAPE (New York, NY); and Studio Gang (Chicago, IL).

“These seven teams represent the breadth of design practice today: from social to speculative; technical to theoretical,” said the biennale’s curators, Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara. “They are united by researched-based methodologies and the drive to use that research to push boundaries—formal, disciplinary, and political.” The School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the University of Chicago have been appointed the US pavilion’s co-commissioners. The curatorial team for the US pavilion is made up of Niall Atkinson, associate professor of architectural history at the University of Chicago; Ann Lui, assistant professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago; Mimi Zeiger, an independent critic, editor, curator, and educator; and Iker Gil, a faculty member at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, director of MAS Studio, and founder of the design journal MAS Context.

September 12, 2017

Henri Neuendorf of Artnet reports that Berlin’s Galerie Micky Schubert has closed. The space opened eleven years ago in the city’s Kreuzberg district. Among the artists Schubert represented were Lydia Gifford, Maximilian Zentz Zlomovitz, Thea Djordjadze, Scott Olson, Ketuta Alexi-Meskhishvili, and Sue Tompkins. In 2014, artforum.com contributor Melissa Canbaz reviewed a show by Tompkins at the gallery for a Critics’ Pick. The writer called the artist’s work “luminous, enigmatic, and isolated.”

Schubert does have future plans: With Janine Foeller, the cofounder of Wallspace—a New York gallery that closed two summers ago—she is working to launch GrandArmyCollective, a Brooklyn-based project space that will open on September 22. GrandArmyCollective’s website notes it “fosters community and supports a network of peers and artists by providing flexible and affordable exhibition platforms that encourage sustainability, risk-taking, and curatorial rigor . . . . It’s about reigniting the camaraderie, diversity and experimentation that was once so integral to the overall health of the art world.”

September 12, 2017

On Sunday, September 10, Santander Cultural Center in Porto Alegre, Brazil, shut down the country’s largest exhibition dedicated to queer art after right-wing critics launched a scathing attack of the arts space on social media. According to Elisa Wouk Almino of Hyperallergic, people accused the show of promoting blasphemy and pedophilia.

Curated by Gaudêncio Fidelis, “Queermuseu: Queer Tactics Toward Non-Heteronormative Curating” showcased eighty-five artists, including Lygia Clark, Cândido Portinari, and José Leonilson, and 263 artworks. Sponsored by Santander Bank, the space announced its decision to close the show a month early on Facebook. “We heard the complaints and understand that some of the works in the exhibition ‘Queermuseum’ disrespected symbols, beliefs, and people, which is not in line with our view of the world,” Santander Cultural Center said in a statement. “When art is not capable of being inclusive and generating positive reflection, it loses its greatest purpose, which is to elevate the human condition.”

Following the exhibition’s opening, one of Santander’s buildings was vandalized, tagged with the phrases “The Santander bank supports pedophilia,” and “They are antichrists.” Yet Fidelis was surprised by the cultural center’s decision since, up until last week, he was not aware of anyone protesting the exhibition. However, on Wednesday, September 6, the controversy surrounding the show escalated when members of Movimento Brasil Livre, a group that describes itself as a nonprofit which “aims to mobilize citizens in favor of a freer, more just, and prosperous society,” began visiting the exhibition in order to take pictures, which they posted to their Facebook page with text that read: “Pedophilia, zoophilia, and the sexualization of children definitely do NOT represent the LGBT universe.” The group is known for organizing demonstrations to demand the impeachment of leftist president Dilma Rousseff.

Among the works that critics found the most offensive were a 1994 painting by Adriana Varejão, which depicts gay and interracial sex; a 2011 work by Antonio Obá, Et Verbum, portraying communion wafers that feature the words vulva, tongue, and asshole; and paintings by Bia Leite from a series called “Criança Viada” (Gay Children).

For Fidelis, Santander’s response was unacceptable. “We’ve closed off dialogue,” he said. “During the time of the dictatorship we had all sorts of problems—censorship, etc.—but nothing quite on this scale, all done in one stroke.” More than thirty-four thousand people have rallied to the show’s defense by signing a petition calling for Santander to reopen the exhibition.

Santander Cultural Center’s full statement is as follows:

In the last days, we’ve received various critiques about the exhibition Queermuseu – Cartografias da diferença na Arte Brasileira. We are sincerely sorry to all of those who felt offended by any artwork included in the display. The aim of Santander Cultural is to encourage the arts and promote debate around the big questions of the contemporary world, and not generate any type of disrespect or discord. Our role, as a cultural space, is to shed light on the work of curators and Brazilian artists to inspire reflection. We have always done this without interfering in the content to preserve the independence of its authors, and this has been the most efficient way of delivering innovative work of quality to the public. This time, however, we heard the complaints and understand that some of the works in the exhibition Queermuseu disrespected symbols, beliefs, and people, which is not in line with our view of the world. When art is not capable of being inclusive and generating positive reflection, it loses its greatest purpose, which is to elevate the human condition. The Santander Cultural does not support one type of art, but art in its plurality, grounded in the profound respect we have for each individual. For this reason, we’ve decided to close the exhibition this Sunday, 09/10. However, we guarantee to continue to be committed to the promotion of the debate around diversity and other big contemporary themes. LESS

September 12, 2017

Frank Bernarducci, a longtime Fifty-Seventh Street art dealer, has announced that he will open a project space in Chelsea on October 3. Located at 529 West Twentieth Street, the gallery will specialize in precisionist realism. An exhibition featuring artists Ester Curini, Hubert DeLartigue, Max Ferguson, Park Hyung Jin, Sylvia Maier, Sharon Moody, and Nathan Walsh, among others, will inaugurate the new venue.

“I am looking forward to launching this next step of my career, and to creating a high-profile environment to more prominently exhibit the artists I have been championing for decades,” said Bernarducci. “Chelsea continues to be a burgeoning center of the contemporary art world, and I’m excited to create a space for these new precisionist painters in such a vibrant part of the city. The artists we are working with are at the pinnacle of their artistic output and this move will maximize our ability to exhibit these extraordinary, highly detailed works to a wider audience.”

Following in the footsteps of his father, Frank Bernarducci Sr., a painter and student of the Hans Hofmann School of Art who helped found the Phoenix Gallery in 1958, Bernarducci opened his first arts space, the Frank Bernarducci Gallery, across from Andy Warhol’s Union Square Factory in 1984. In the late 1980s, Bernarducci relocated to SoHo on Broadway and Prince Street, where he primarily continued showing emerging artists. Throughout the 1990s, he worked as director of Tastischeff and Co. and Fischbach Gallery, and in 2000 he opened Bernarducci Meisel Gallery with Louis Meisel, where they worked to establish and elevate the careers of numerous photorealist artists and other painters.

September 12, 2017

In a letter published in the Brooklyn Rail on September 7, Seth Cameron, the former president of the Bruce High Quality Foundation University—a free school which opened eight years ago for those who wanted to take “MFA-quality” art classes sans the exorbitant tuition costs—has announced that the school is shutting its doors. “We needed to open up a conversation about the best way to radically rethink the school. Since we’d done it for eight years, we figured maybe it was time to drop a bomb,” Cameron told Brian Boucher of Artnet.

BHQFU offered courses on drawing, painting, theory, color, sexuality, and sketch comedy, among other subjects, taught by a variety of artists, including Juliana Huxtable, Gabrielle Merz, Elizabeth Jaeger, Joe Riley, Rashid Johnson, Sean J. Patrick Carney, and Dana Schutz. It also had summer residency programs for emerging artists.

The school was a success in terms of bringing people in—it enrolled thousands of students throughout the years. However, Cameron writes in his letter, “We learned quickly that classes where anyone can attend can actually close down the free exchange of ideas. We learned that democracy, in all its bureaucratic glory, can stifle individual freedom.”