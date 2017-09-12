Artadia Reveals 2017 Chicago Award Winners

POSTED September 13, 2017

Rashayla Marie Brown and Claire Pentecost have been named the 2017 Chicago Artadia Award winners. They will each be given $10,000 in unrestricted funds, access to the ongoing benefits of the Artadia Awards program, and the opportunity to present their works at Artadia’s booth at EXPO CHICAGO. Pentecost will present The Library of Tears, a large-scale sculpture that employs materials resulting from oil and gas extraction, and Brown will exhibit a multimedia installation featuring photographs, video, and ephemera.

The award’s jury, comprising artist Rashid Johnson; Omar Kholeif, the senior curator and director of global initiatives at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago; Susan Thompson, assistant curator at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum; and Megha Ralapati, the residency and special projects manager at Hyde Park Art Center selected five finalists: Rashayla Marie Brown, Alex Chitty, Cameron Clayborn, Faheem Majeed, and Claire Pentecost.

“Rashayla Marie Brown is developing a new paradigm that shifts the way we consider identity and representation today,” Ralapati said. “The work enacts a code of ethics for all who participate in it: artistic collaborators, patrons, and of course the artist herself. Rashayla is on the verge of big things, which we hope this award will help make possible.” Commenting on Pentecost’s work, Ralapati said, “Claire Pentecost has spent two decades evolving a practice, which ardently interrogates the cumulative impacts of climate change on our planet and all its life forms. Her work reminds us of the great urgency of this issue, to science and art in equal measure.”

This is Artadia’s eighth award cycle in Chicago. Only visual artists who have lived in Chicago for more than two years were considered for the award. LESS

September 13, 2017

After a years-long legal battle with a small civic group, media mogul Barry Diller announced on Wednesday, September 13, that he will abandon his plan to build and operate a $250 million cultural pier and public park on Manhattan’s West Side. Diller had championed the idea to transform the defunct Pier 54 into Pier 55, a 2.7-acre island park with multiple performance venues, since the Hudson River Park Trust first approached him about the project in 2011.

“Because of the huge escalating costs and the fact it would have been a continuing controversy over the next three years I decided it was no longer viable for us to proceed,” Diller told Charles V. Bagli, who first reported the news in the New York Times. Pier 55 was originally supposed to cost only $35 million.

The controversy over the park escalated last year, when Diller revealed his suspicions that real estate developer Douglas Durst was secretly financing lawsuits filed by the City of New York, a group of New York residents who advocate for responsible urban planning. After being inactive for a number of years, the group successfully halted the project after making a legal complaint in 2015, which cited environmental concerns. However, in September of 2016, the New York State Appellate Division gave the project a green light. At the time, Diller said he was happy that the court ruled in favor of Pier 55, adding: “I’m sure we’ll continue to be tested.”

The Hudson River Park Trust and the City Club were trying to reach a settlement when Diller decided to nix the project. He said that “a tiny group of people had used the legal system to essentially drive us crazy and drive us out.” City Club’s lawyer, Richard D. Emery, said he was “shocked” when Diller withdrew from the project, which was publicly supported by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Senator Chuck Schumer. LESS

September 13, 2017

New York artist and filmmaker Anita Thacher, best known for her 16mm and 35mm works—ranging from Black Track, 1969, a collaboration with Dennis Oppenheim, to the trilogy Cut, 2013, Chase, and The End, both 2015—has died. Microscope Gallery in Brooklyn confirmed that she passed on September 8.

Thacher’s interest in the arts was sparked by music at the age of five. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the New School for Social Research in English literature and studied painting at the New York Studio School of Drawing, Painting, and Sculpture. Today, her work can be found in the public collections of New York’s MoMA, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Getty Museum, the Chicago Art Institute, Cinémathèque Française in Paris, and the Musée des Beaux Arts in Belgium.

Thacher has been honored with a number of awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council of the Arts, the American Film Institute, the French Ministry of Culture, and the Pollack-Krasner Foundation, among others. She was also the inaugural recipient of the Martin E. Segal Award of Lincoln Center. A solo exhibition featuring her 1983 work Anteroom will be shown at Microscope Gallery in October.

September 13, 2017

The Bellevue Arts Museum in Washington has named Benedict Heywood as its next executive director. He will take up the post on September 18. Heywood is currently the project director at North American Indians and Edward S. Curtis. He founded the nonprofit art space the Soap Factory in Minneapolis, and relocated to the Seattle area two years ago to lead Pivot Art + Culture for collector and philanthropist Paul Allen.

The museum also recently promoted Eileen Herbert, currently the curator of learning and public programming, to the role of director of advancement. “These organizational changes will help the museum build upon our successes over the past year,” said outgoing executive director Karin Kidder. “The museum is an essential part of a growing and dynamic downtown Bellevue and the work it does has tremendous impact both locally and nationally. I am very proud to have been a part of it for over three years.”

September 13, 2017

London’s Stuart Shave/Modern Art gallery, located at 4–8 Helmet Row, is opening a second venue on Vyner Street. The new space will be 6,000 square feet. While work by the Austrian painter Martha Jungwirth will open October 2, 2017 at the Helmet Row gallery, the American artist Josh Kline will debut his show “Civil War” at the Vyner Street location on October 3, around the opening of Frieze London.

September 13, 2017

Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper writes that the organization that runs the massive German quinquennial Documenta is reportedly facing a deficit of about $8.4 million. Its managers are seeking financial assistance from the city of Kassel and the state of Hesse. This year, two cities played host to Documenta: Kassel, which has been presenting the exhibition since its inception in 1955, and Athens, Greece, a new site.

A local newspaper said that Kassel and Hesse have agreed to take on loan guarantees of around $4.2 million. A spokesperson for Kassel announced that Documenta’s books would need to undergo a thorough review before any further details are made public, and that exact figures could not be revealed. Kassel’s mayor, Christian Geselle, was informed of the exhibition’s financial issues on August 28, and quickly called together a meeting with its supervisory board to discuss the problems only two days later. “Documenta is inextricably linked with Kassel. We want Documenta to continue in Kassel as a world-ranking exhibition of contemporary art,” said Geselle.

The local paper wrote that part of Documenta’s financial problems stemmed from miscalculations by the exhibition’s management team, including the high costs of transporting art between Athens and Kassel, and the amount of electricity used for air-conditioning the show in Athens, as the temperatures in the Greek capital were extremely high. But the exhibition has enough funding to keep going until it closes on Sunday, September 17. “As shareholders,” Geselle said, “the city of Kassel and the State of Hesse have agreed that the company’s liquidity must be secured beyond that.”

For more on this year’s edition of Documenta, as well as Skulptur Projekte Münster and the Venice Biennale, see the September issue of Artforum. LESS

September 13, 2017

After Hurricane Irma hit Florida and continued to churn north into Georgia, causing even more destruction, the Sunshine State’s arts institutions begin to plan repairs and reopenings. The category-five hurricane, which recorded wind speeds of 185 miles per hour, was one of the strongest storms to ever traverse the Atlantic basin. While it wreaked havoc in the Caribbean, leaving at least thirty-eight dead, it was downgraded to a category one storm by the time it landed in Florida, where at least sixteen storm-related deaths were reported.

Institutions such as the Perez Art Museum Miami, which is located on Biscayne Baye, weathered the storm fairly well. A PAMM spokesperson told the Miami New Times that it “sustained no damage to the building, and suffered no flooding. The roof held well, and there was no problem with the hurricane-resistant windows.” Because the museum was built on the waterfront, it was constructed with extreme weather in mind. The building stands on a raised platform to help protect it from storm surge and its windows were tested against category-five winds. The staff apparently felt the museum was so sturdy that fourteen employees chose to ride out the storm there. While there was some damage to its garage and landscaping, it plans to open its doors to the public on Thursday, September 14.

Elsewhere in Miami, the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, an historic 1914 mansion located on Biscayne Bay, had serious flooding in its basement. The Bass Museum and ICA Miami, which are both currently under construction, were not able to immediately assess any damage because of a city-mandated curfew. “We are thankful that our staff is safe and accounted for and our thoughts are with those who are still battling the aftermath of the storm,” Bass’s executive director Silvia Karman Cubiñá told the Art Newspaper.

Michael A. Tomor, executive director of the Tampa Museum of Art, which plans to reopen today, told Artnet that “the museum and our immediate downtown region never saw a power outage and the parks and properties surrounding the museum were spared downed trees and structural damages.” The Dali museum also confirmed that it survived the storm. Chief marketing officer Kathy Greif said that the Tampa Bay area was “lucky,” and that “it could have been much worse.” It appears that the southern most Florida Keys suffered the brunt of Irma’s destruction. Naples was also battered. Yet, according to Kathleen van Bergen, the chief executive and president of Artis-Naples, a cultural complex that includes a fine art museum and a concert hall, a preliminary inspection of the building determined that the damage was minimal. Most of the destruction occurred on the grounds. Key West’s cultural venues also withstood the storm surprisingly well. The Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, as well as its famous six-toed cats, emerged from the storm unscathed. Quincy Perkins, the director of development of the Key West Film Festival, told the New York Times that the Tropic Cinema, the Studios of Key West and the Key West Art and Historical Society only had minor damage. “For some reason, arts groups are in some of the strongest buildings,” he said. LESS

September 13, 2017

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery announced the promotion of Cathleen Chaffee to the position of chief curator. She succeeds Douglas Dreishpoon, who stepped down in April 2014 after sixteen years at the museum.

Chaffee first joined the institution as curator in January 2014 and was promoted to senior curator in June 2015. During her tenure, she has facilitated many acquisitions of new works for the permanent collection and has curated numerous exhibitions, including the mid-career survey of the work of Joe Bradley, which runs through October 1; “Shade: Clyfford Still / Mark Bradford” (2016); “Erin Shirreff” (2016); “Eija-Liisa Ahtila: Ecologies of Drama” (2015–16); and “Looking at Tomorrow: Light and Language from The Panza Collection, 1967–1990” (2015–16). Currently, Chaffee is organizing the first museum survey of Tony Conrad’s artwork, “Introducing Tony Conrad: A Retrospective,” which will be staged at the Albright-Knox and the University at Buffalo Art Galleries in March 2018.

Her writing on contemporary art has been featured in various publications including Artforum, Frieze, Contemporary, Art Asia Pacific, and Manifesta Journal.

September 12, 2017

The participants for the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale’s US Pavilion have been announced. They are Amanda Williams & Andres L. Hernandez (Chicago, IL); Design Earth (Cambridge, MA); Diller Scofidio + Renfro (New York, NY); Estudio Teddy Cruz + Fonna Forman (San Ysidro, CA); Keller Easterling (New Haven, CT); SCAPE (New York, NY); and Studio Gang (Chicago, IL).

“These seven teams represent the breadth of design practice today: from social to speculative; technical to theoretical,” said the biennale’s curators, Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara. “They are united by researched-based methodologies and the drive to use that research to push boundaries—formal, disciplinary, and political.” The School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the University of Chicago have been appointed the US pavilion’s co-commissioners. The curatorial team for the US pavilion is made up of Niall Atkinson, associate professor of architectural history at the University of Chicago; Ann Lui, assistant professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago; Mimi Zeiger, an independent critic, editor, curator, and educator; and Iker Gil, a faculty member at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, director of MAS Studio, and founder of the design journal MAS Context.