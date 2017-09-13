 

news

POSTED September 14, 2017

Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields Announces Curatorial Appointments

Annette D. Schlagenhauff.

The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields has named Annette D. Schlagenhauff as its new curator of European art and Kjell M. Wangensteen as the assistant curator of European Art. Wangensteen will work with Schlagenhauff on the curatorial oversight of the IMA’s early European collection, which includes works by Italian, Spanish, Dutch and German masters, such as Rembrandt, Rubens, El Greco, Ribera, Cranach and Jan Brueghel.

“I am excited about the future of our European collection as Annette and Kjell reimagine the galleries afresh,” said director and CEO Charles L. Venable. “During her time at the IMA, Dr. Schlagenhauff has done exceptional work, including exhibitions and scholarship. With Wangensteen’s arrival I am confident the two will create many projects and exhibitions that will both engage and delight our guests.” 

Schlagenhauff first joined the museum in 2003 as assistant curator of European paintings and sculpture 1800-1945. Since then she has held the positions of assistant curator, prints, drawings, and photographs and associate curator for research. Most recently Schlagenhauff served as curator of special projects and has curated several special exhibitions, including “Continuing the Works of the Monuments Men” (2014–15) and “19 Stars of Indiana Art: A Bicentennial Celebration” (2016–17). Wangensteen recently completed a fellowship at Morgan Library and Museum, and served as the 2014-15 Theodore Rousseau Fellow in the department of European paintings at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He had previously held positions at a number of institutions including the J. Paul Getty Museum, and the Princeton University Art Museum.

LATEST NEWS

September 14, 2017

Shirin Neshat and El Anatsui Among Recipients of 2017 Praemium Imperiale Awards

Shirin Neshat.

The Praemium Imperiale award, an annual global arts prize presented by the Japan Art Association since 1989, has named this year’s five laureates, who are being honored for their work in the fields of painting, sculpture, architecture, music, and theatre/film. Iranian painter Shirin Neshat, Ghanaian sculptor El Anatsui, the Spanish architect Rafael Moneo, Senegalese musician Youssou N’Dour, and Latvian-born dancer Mikhail will each receive approximately $137,000. Their lifetime achievements will be celebrated at a ceremony scheduled to take place in Tokyo on October 18.

The association gave the 2017 Grant for Young Artists to the Beirut-based theater collective Zoukak Theater and Cultural Association, which was formed in in 2006 in order “to develop a professional continuity” and to use theater to engage with incarcerated youth, children with disabilities, victims of domestic violence, and other marginalized groups, while continuing to work with people affected by the Israeli war in Lebanon.

September 14, 2017

Axel Kasseböhmer (1952–2017)

Axel Kasseböhmer. Photo: Sprüth Magers

Painter Axel Kasseböhmer, best known for his landscapes, which can be found in the collections of the Museum für Moderne Kunst in Frankfurt, the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn, and the Museum of Modern Art in New York, died on September 9, after suffering a long illness. Sprüth Magers, who represented the artist since 1984, confirmed his passing.

Born in Herne, in North Rhine-Westphalia in 1952, Kasseböhmer studied at the Kunstakademie Düsseldorf with Joseph Beuys and Gerhard Richter, and in 2001, he began working as a professor at the Munich Academy of Arts, where he taught for many years.

In the March 1990 issue of Artforum, Norbert Messler reviewed Westfälischer Kunstverein’s ten-year survey of the artist’s still lifes and landscapes from the 1980s. Messler wrote: “Kasseböhmer’s medium is painting; his stylistic device is the quotation. Classical motifs such as figures, landscapes, and still lifes constitute his themes, but his methods are conceptual. They lead, by way of details, fragments, and homages, from existing paintings to new pictures based on pictures. A highly personal need for painting and a profound respect for preexisting works fuse on this conceptual level with a search for the relevant social basis of painting in our time.”

September 14, 2017

Documenta 14 Curatorial Team Reacts to Bankruptcy News, Denounces Stakeholders’ “Exploitative Model”

Adam Szymczyk. Photo: e-flux / lokalo24

Documenta 14 artistic director Adam Szymczyk and the curatorial team have released an open letter in response to recent reports that the exhibition is facing an $8.4 million deficit resulting from managerial oversights.

“We have decided at this moment to speak out, and collectively take agency to protect the independence of documenta as a cultural and artistic public institution from political interests,” the letter reads. “Unfortunately, politicians have prompted the media upheaval by disseminating an image of imminent bankruptcy of documenta and at the same time presented themselves as the ‘saviors’ of a crisis they themselves allowed to develop.”

On September 12, the German newspaper HNA published an article claiming that the exhibition was bankrupt and that the insolvency of its parent company was only averted because the state of Hesse and the city of Kassel agreed to act as guarantors to keep the exhibition running until September 17. It also alleged that Szymczyk’s two-city vision for the quinquennial caused documenta to go over its $44 million budget, and that managing director Annette Kulenkampff “lacked perseverance and experience” to stop him.

Published on Thursday, September 14, the documenta team’s letter denounces the “exploitative model under which the stakeholders of documenta wish the ‘most important exhibition of the world’ to be produced.”

“The expectations of ever-increasing success and economic growth not only generate exploitative working conditions but also jeopardize the possibility of the exhibition remaining a site of critical action and artistic experimentation,” it reads.

Here is the letter in full:

► MORE
September 14, 2017

Chinese Artist Huang Rui’s Studio Slated for Demolition

Chinese artist Huang Rui in his studio. Photo Michael Young / ArtAsiaPacific

Ten years after building an arts studio near Beijing’s 798 Art Zone in 2007, artist Huang Rui was notified by the Chinese government that his work space is going to be demolished, Michael Young of Art Asia Pacific reports. The contemporary artist and cofounder of the Stars art group suspects that the city is clearing land to plant billions of trees, which was a campaign promise from Chinese president Xi Jinping.

An area north of Huang’s studio has already been converted into the new green space, which is meant to combat air pollution. Towards the south, several warehouses have been knocked down over the past few weeks. The artist admits that his studio was constructed illegally and that he has been informed by officials that it must go, but no formal action was taken.

“I have written to the local government several times, suggesting that rather than demolish the building, it could be turned into some form of cultural center,” Huang said. “Or also a form of heritage building, an example of a modern courtyard house. This is just one idea that might just save the building. But they have not replied.”

► MORE
September 14, 2017

Alice Walton Launches Foundation Dedicated to American Art

Alice Walton.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art founder Alice Walton has established a foundation in support of American art. The new nonprofit will fund exhibitions, facilitate partnerships between various institutions, and grow its collection of works by American artists.

“Our country’s significant works of art should be available for all to see and enjoy,” said Walton. “Outstanding artworks are in museum vaults and private collections; let’s make that art available to everyone, and provide a way to experience these cultural treasures.”

Art Bridges will work on projects that range from loaning single objects to organizing large-scale exhibitions. It is currently working to develop projects with the Brooklyn Museum, New York’s MoMA, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, among others.

► MORE
September 14, 2017

Yale Library Acquires Barbara Hammer Archive

Barbara Hammer.

Yale University’s Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library has added the archives of visual artist and queer cinema pioneer Barbara Hammer to its collection. Comprising notebooks, journals, manuscripts, correspondence, and photographs that span several decades, the archive will be accessible to the public in 2018.

“Barbara Hammer is an extraordinary innovator and influencer in contemporary culture,” said Timothy Young, curator of modern books and manuscripts at the Beinecke Library. “Our colleagues at the Yale Film Study Center describe her as the most influential lesbian filmmaker of the 1970s. . . .The addition of her extensive archives will enrich teaching and learning at Yale in many fields, from women’s and gender studies to filmmaking and art, and will draw scholars from beyond campus now and in the future.”

After learning of her archives’ new home, Hammer said, “I am delighted that my archives will live alongside and be in conversation with those of artists such as Georgia O’Keeffe and Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas, among others who experimented in their work, while making important contributions to the social and sexual landscape.” The artist’s works will also be showcased at the Fifty-Fifth annual New York Film Festival and the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art this fall.

September 14, 2017

Walker Art Center’s Board Calls for Independent Review of Its Handling of Scaffold

Scaffold, 2012, at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. Photo: Evan Frost

Following the controversy surrounding Los Angeles–based artist Sam Durant’s sculpture Scaffold, 2012, the board at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis has hired a law firm to review the staff’s decision to dismantle the work, Sheila M. Eldred of the New York Times reports.

The piece, which was inspired by seven executions, including the hanging of thirty-eight Dakotas in Mankato in 1862—the largest mass execution in United States history—was considered offensive by American Indians. Some claimed the sculpture, which was meant to be a permanent fixture in the center’s revamped Sculpture Garden, was a monument to genocide. A public outcry in May led to protests and an appeal to the center for its removal.

In response, Durant and the museum’s director Olga Viso apologized to the Dakota Nation, held discussions with tribal elders, and ultimately, decided to dismantle the installation and give its remnants to the Dakota people. After pledging to increase its efforts to reach out to American Indians about public programming and events at the institution, the center faced backlash when it opened its retrospective of Jimmie Durham in June due to doubts about his Cherokee ancestry.

► MORE
September 13, 2017

Barry Diller Pulls the Plug on NYC’s Pier 55

Manhattan’s Pier 54. Photo: Wikipedia

After a years-long legal battle with a small civic group, media mogul Barry Diller announced on Wednesday, September 13, that he will abandon his plan to build and operate a $250 million cultural pier and public park on Manhattan’s West Side. Diller had championed the idea to transform the defunct Pier 54 into Pier 55, a 2.7-acre island park with multiple performance venues, since the Hudson River Park Trust first approached him about the project in 2011.

“Because of the huge escalating costs and the fact it would have been a continuing controversy over the next three years I decided it was no longer viable for us to proceed,” Diller told Charles V. Bagli, who first reported the news in the New York Times. Pier 55 was originally supposed to cost only $35 million.

The controversy over the park escalated last year, when Diller revealed his suspicions that real estate developer Douglas Durst was secretly financing lawsuits filed by the City of New York, a group of New York residents who advocate for responsible urban planning. After being inactive for a number of years, the group successfully halted the project after making a legal complaint in 2015, which cited environmental concerns. However, in September of 2016, the New York State Appellate Division gave the project a green light. At the time, Diller said he was happy that the court ruled in favor of Pier 55, adding: “I’m sure we’ll continue to be tested.”

► MORE
All rights reserved. artforum.com is a registered trademark of Artforum International Magazine, New York, NY