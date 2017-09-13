Collectors Irmina Nazar and Artur Trawinski Establish European ArtEast Foundation

POSTED September 15, 2017

Alex Greenberger of Artnews reports that collectors Irmina Nazar and Artur Trawinski founded a new organization dedicated to promoting Eastern European art. Its opening will coincide with the start of the Frieze Art Fair in October. The European ArtEast Foundation will award grants to institutions organizing Eastern European art exhibitions, fund the production of catalogues and books, and support emerging artist from the region.

“The foundation is aiming to promote research for a period that was ignored in Eastern European art history—namely, after the changes following World War II, when all these Eastern European countries turned to communism,” said curatorial advisor Maria Rus Bojan. “There were lots of artists who embraced this new ideology, therefore there were many artists during the ’50s and ’60s who were simply doing their job. But, because it was a period that was so contaminated with propaganda, nobody would touch that area.” Bojan hopes that the foundation’s work will help foster a new network of museums with similar goals.

September 14, 2017

The Praemium Imperiale award, an annual global arts prize presented by the Japan Art Association since 1989, has named this year’s five laureates, who are being honored for their work in the fields of painting, sculpture, architecture, music, and theatre/film. Iranian painter Shirin Neshat, Ghanaian sculptor El Anatsui, the Spanish architect Rafael Moneo, Senegalese musician Youssou N’Dour, and Latvian-born dancer Mikhail will each receive approximately $137,000. Their lifetime achievements will be celebrated at a ceremony scheduled to take place in Tokyo on October 18.

The association gave the 2017 Grant for Young Artists to the Beirut-based theater collective Zoukak Theater and Cultural Association, which was formed in in 2006 in order “to develop a professional continuity” and to use theater to engage with incarcerated youth, children with disabilities, victims of domestic violence, and other marginalized groups, while continuing to work with people affected by the Israeli war in Lebanon.

September 14, 2017

The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields has named Annette D. Schlagenhauff as its new curator of European art and Kjell M. Wangensteen as the assistant curator of European Art. Wangensteen will work with Schlagenhauff on the curatorial oversight of the IMA’s early European collection, which includes works by Italian, Spanish, Dutch and German masters, such as Rembrandt, Rubens, El Greco, Ribera, Cranach and Jan Brueghel.

“I am excited about the future of our European collection as Annette and Kjell reimagine the galleries afresh,” said director and CEO Charles L. Venable. “During her time at the IMA, Dr. Schlagenhauff has done exceptional work, including exhibitions and scholarship. With Wangensteen’s arrival I am confident the two will create many projects and exhibitions that will both engage and delight our guests.”

Schlagenhauff first joined the museum in 2003 as assistant curator of European paintings and sculpture 1800-1945. Since then she has held the positions of assistant curator, prints, drawings, and photographs and associate curator for research. Most recently Schlagenhauff served as curator of special projects and has curated several special exhibitions, including “Continuing the Works of the Monuments Men” (2014–15) and “19 Stars of Indiana Art: A Bicentennial Celebration” (2016–17). Wangensteen recently completed a fellowship at Morgan Library and Museum, and served as the 2014-15 Theodore Rousseau Fellow in the department of European paintings at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He had previously held positions at a number of institutions including the J. Paul Getty Museum, and the Princeton University Art Museum.

September 14, 2017

Painter Axel Kasseböhmer, best known for his landscapes, which can be found in the collections of the Museum für Moderne Kunst in Frankfurt, the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn, and the Museum of Modern Art in New York, died on September 9, after suffering a long illness. Sprüth Magers, who represented the artist since 1984, confirmed his passing.

Born in Herne, in North Rhine-Westphalia in 1952, Kasseböhmer studied at the Kunstakademie Düsseldorf with Joseph Beuys and Gerhard Richter, and in 2001, he began working as a professor at the Munich Academy of Arts, where he taught for many years.

In the March 1990 issue of Artforum, Norbert Messler reviewed Westfälischer Kunstverein’s ten-year survey of the artist’s still lifes and landscapes from the 1980s. Messler wrote: “Kasseböhmer’s medium is painting; his stylistic device is the quotation. Classical motifs such as figures, landscapes, and still lifes constitute his themes, but his methods are conceptual. They lead, by way of details, fragments, and homages, from existing paintings to new pictures based on pictures. A highly personal need for painting and a profound respect for preexisting works fuse on this conceptual level with a search for the relevant social basis of painting in our time.”

September 14, 2017

Documenta 14 artistic director Adam Szymczyk and the curatorial team have released an open letter in response to recent reports that the exhibition is facing an $8.4 million deficit resulting from managerial oversights.

“We have decided at this moment to speak out, and collectively take agency to protect the independence of documenta as a cultural and artistic public institution from political interests,” the letter reads. “Unfortunately, politicians have prompted the media upheaval by disseminating an image of imminent bankruptcy of documenta and at the same time presented themselves as the ‘saviors’ of a crisis they themselves allowed to develop.”

On September 12, the German newspaper HNA published an article claiming that the exhibition was bankrupt and that the insolvency of its parent company was only averted because the state of Hesse and the city of Kassel agreed to act as guarantors to keep the exhibition running until September 17. It also alleged that Szymczyk’s two-city vision for the quinquennial caused Documenta to go over its $44 million budget, and that managing director Annette Kulenkampff “lacked perseverance and experience” to stop him.

Published on Thursday, September 14, the Documenta team’s letter denounces the “exploitative model under which the stakeholders of documenta wish the ‘most important exhibition of the world’ to be produced.”

“The expectations of ever-increasing success and economic growth not only generate exploitative working conditions but also jeopardize the possibility of the exhibition remaining a site of critical action and artistic experimentation,” it reads.

Here is the letter in full:

We read with astonishment the articles that were published on September 12 in the HNA newspaper in Kassel. Presenting their opinions as objective facts, reiterating speculations and half-truths, the authors portrayed Adam Szymczyk, the Artistic Director of documenta 14, and Annette Kulenkampff, the CEO of documenta gGmbH, as responsible for what they described as the imminent bankruptcy of documenta. According to them, this was caused by a lack of managerial capacity and a failure of financial oversight on the part of the team of documenta gGmbH. None of the journalists took their responsibility to check their facts with the two protagonists nor seek to gain a more complex picture of the situation. We acknowledge the responsibility that comes with organizing an exhibition that is partly financed with public funds. Furthermore, documenta 14 is made public in a collective and transnational way, beyond the mechanisms of local, regional and national identities and the funding systems associated with them. The argument of responsibility and accountability has to be understood in these terms. With this in mind, we wish to correct the misleading impressions given by this misguided journalism. The dimensions and planned content of the documenta 14 project were proposed by Adam Szymczyk in late 2013. His concept of two venues, in Athens and Kassel, was clearly communicated to all responsible parties at the time, namely all the stakeholders, the Supervisory Board of documenta gGmbH, and the international selection committee. Since the moment of his appointment, all these stakeholders have continually expressed their support for the project and stood behind all steps taken in the process of this two-venue documenta 14. Indeed, it is exactly this concept, with its inherent and predictable challenges, that convinced the independent selection committee to propose Adam Szymczyk as Artistic Director of documenta 14 in November 2013. The stakeholders of documenta 14 welcomed and authorized this nomination and committed themselves to its fulfillment. They understood at that time that this great arts event could no longer rely on bringing the world to Kassel, but had to displace itself and become the embodiment of change—in order to rediscover its rationale and legitimacy—as some of the past editions of documenta did. Given the events of the last few days, however, we must conclude that this approval was much more contingent and limited than we were led to believe. The fact is that the budget and structural funding has not substantially changed from 2012, despite the fact that this new project would necessarily have major and obvious implications on the financial side. Save for one budget adjustment, which was discussed in summer of 2016 and implemented in winter of the same year (the cost of which would be shared between the stakeholders and documenta 14 ticket sales) no additional funds were considered necessary to cover the costs of staging the exhibition in two cities over a total of 163 days of the exhibition—one entire city and 63 days more than any previous documenta. In a spirit of collective reflection, we believe it is time to question the value production regime of mega-exhibitions such as documenta. We would like to denounce the exploitative model under which the stakeholders of documenta wish the “most important exhibition of the world” to be produced. The expectations of ever-increasing success and economic growth not only generate exploitative working conditions but also jeopardize the possibility of the exhibition remaining a site of critical action and artistic experimentation. How can the value production of documenta be measured? The money flowing into the city through the making of documenta greatly exceeds the amount the city and region spend on the exhibition. We have decided at this moment to speak out, and collectively take agency to protect the independence of documenta as a cultural and artistic public institution from political interests. Unfortunately, politicians have prompted the media upheaval by disseminating an image of imminent bankruptcy of documenta and at the same time presented themselves as the “saviors” of a crisis they themselves allowed to develop. We take a stance as cultural workers who have accomplished the realization of this (certainly controversial) undertaking, documenta 14. We want to stand up in solidarity with the work of Annette Kulenkampff and the administration of documenta gGmbH. Having no political power as such, we, as organizers of the event, wish to cherish the vivid reception and animated debate that has flowed from our efforts. We will not have them ignored by political expediency. We call upon documenta stakeholders for a moment of reflection. We are living in a moment where time and peace are in short supply. Freedom, artistic and other, is something that we all need to sustain. It seems to us more urgent than ever in today’s world. Therefore, we ask everyone, whether involved in this controversy or not, to show solidarity with us in defending the values of a free, critical, and experimental documenta. We send this statement to German and international media in the hope of generating thoughtful discussion and a new awareness of what is at stake. The Artistic Director and the team of documenta 14

Adam Szymczyk, Artistic Director

Sepake Angiama, Head of Education

Pierre Bal-Blanc, Curator

Marina Fokidis, Curatorial Advisor

Hendrik Folkerts, Curator

Natasha Ginwala, Curatorial Advisor

Ayşe Güleç, Community Liaison

Candice Hopkins, Curator

Salvatore Lacagnina, Studio 14

Quinn Latimer, Editor-in-Chief of Publications

Andrea Linnenkohl, Curatorial Advisor

Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, Curator at Large

Hila Peleg, Curator

Paul B. Preciado, Curator of Public Programs

Dieter Roelstraete, Curator

Erzen Shkololli, Curatorial Advisor

Elena Sorokina, Curatorial Advisor

Monika Szewczyk, Curator

Paolo Thorsen-Nagel, Sound and Music Advisor

Katerina Tselou, Curatorial Advisor LESS

September 14, 2017

Ten years after building an arts studio near Beijing’s 798 Art Zone in 2007, artist Huang Rui was notified by the Chinese government that his work space is going to be demolished, Michael Young of ArtAsiaPacific reports. The contemporary artist and cofounder of the Stars art group suspects that the city is clearing land to plant billions of trees, which was a campaign promise from Chinese president Xi Jinping.

An area north of Huang’s studio has already been converted into the new green space, which is meant to combat air pollution. Towards the south, several warehouses have been knocked down over the past few weeks. The artist admits that his studio was constructed illegally and that he has been informed by officials that it must go, but no formal action was taken.

“I have written to the local government several times, suggesting that rather than demolish the building, it could be turned into some form of cultural center,” Huang said. “Or also a form of heritage building, an example of a modern courtyard house. This is just one idea that might just save the building. But they have not replied.”

According to Neville Mars of Mars Architects in Shanghai, the firm that designed the structure, the building’s history should be a reason to save it. The studio was constructed with bricks from Qing- and Ming-dynasty hutongs that were destroyed when the country was preparing to host the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Huang also incorporated bricks from his childhood home. LESS

September 14, 2017

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art founder Alice Walton has established a foundation in support of American art. The new nonprofit will fund exhibitions, facilitate partnerships between various institutions, and grow its collection of works by American artists.

“Our country’s significant works of art should be available for all to see and enjoy,” said Walton. “Outstanding artworks are in museum vaults and private collections; let’s make that art available to everyone, and provide a way to experience these cultural treasures.”

Art Bridges will work on projects that range from loaning single objects to organizing large-scale exhibitions. It is currently working to develop projects with the Brooklyn Museum, New York’s MoMA, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, among others.

As founder and board chairperson of the Crystal Bridges Museum, which will provide administrative support, collection care, and curatorial expertise to the new nonprofit, Walton said that seeing the impact the institution had on the region inspired her to create Art Bridges. “This is about engaging communities through providing access and learning opportunities, as well as allowing for experimentation in exhibition development.” Several institutions have recently received artworks on loan from the Art Bridges collection, including Amarillo Museum of Art, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Blanton Museum of Art, the Dallas Museum of Art, and the Portland Museum of Art. The foundation is also working with the American Federation of Arts, a nonprofit organization that develops traveling art exhibitions and education programs globally, to bring “Selections from The Studio Museum in Harlem” (a working title) to six museums, the Frye Art Museum, the Gibbes Museum of Art, the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, the Museum of the African Diaspora, the Utah Museum of Fine Arts, and Smith College Museum of Art, in 2019 and 2020. LESS

September 14, 2017

Yale University’s Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library has added the archives of visual artist and queer cinema pioneer Barbara Hammer to its collection. Comprising notebooks, journals, manuscripts, correspondence, and photographs that span several decades, the archive will be accessible to the public in 2018.

“Barbara Hammer is an extraordinary innovator and influencer in contemporary culture,” said Timothy Young, curator of modern books and manuscripts at the Beinecke Library. “Our colleagues at the Yale Film Study Center describe her as the most influential lesbian filmmaker of the 1970s. . . .The addition of her extensive archives will enrich teaching and learning at Yale in many fields, from women’s and gender studies to filmmaking and art, and will draw scholars from beyond campus now and in the future.”

After learning of her archives’ new home, Hammer said, “I am delighted that my archives will live alongside and be in conversation with those of artists such as Georgia O’Keeffe and Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas, among others who experimented in their work, while making important contributions to the social and sexual landscape.” The artist’s works will also be showcased at the Fifty-Fifth annual New York Film Festival and the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art this fall.

September 14, 2017

Following the controversy surrounding Los Angeles–based artist Sam Durant’s sculpture Scaffold, 2012, the board at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis has hired a law firm to review the staff’s decision to dismantle the work, Sheila M. Eldred of the New York Times reports.

The piece, which was inspired by seven executions, including the hanging of thirty-eight Dakotas in Mankato in 1862—the largest mass execution in United States history—was considered offensive by American Indians. Some claimed the sculpture, which was meant to be a permanent fixture in the center’s revamped Sculpture Garden, was a monument to genocide. A public outcry in May led to protests and an appeal to the center for its removal.

In response, Durant and the museum’s director Olga Viso apologized to the Dakota Nation, held discussions with tribal elders, and ultimately, decided to dismantle the installation and give its remnants to the Dakota people. After pledging to increase its efforts to reach out to American Indians about public programming and events at the institution, the center faced backlash when it opened its retrospective of Jimmie Durham in June due to doubts about his Cherokee ancestry.