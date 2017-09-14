Witte de With Center for Contemporary Art Announces New Director

POSTED September 18, 2017

The supervisory board of Witte de With Center for Contemporary Art in Rotterdam has announced that Sofía Hernández Chong Cuy will serve as the public institution’s new director, starting on the first of next year. The previous director Defne Ayas, who has served since 2012, is leaving her position after having led the institution successfully for two terms of three years, the maximum for a director at Witte de With, according to the organization’s governance code.

Hailing from Mexico, Sofía Hernández Chong Cuy has been curator of contemporary art at the Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros since 2011. Hernández Chong Cuy has also developed other exhibitions independently, including “The Neighbors” (2016−2017), an exhibition series at the Bronx Museum of the Arts in New York, and “Let’s Walk Together” (2016), a survey exhibition of Mario Garcia Torres at Museo Tamayo in Mexico City, a museum she also previously served as the director of, from 2009−2010. Hernández Chong Cuy was artistic director and chief curator of the ninth Mercosul Biennial in Porto Alegre, Brazil in 2013, as well as an “agent” of Documenta 13 (2012) in Kassel.

The outgoing director of Witte de With stated: “I am thrilled to see what we were able to achieve in the past six years, especially in the way we have become more of an open and inclusive place, and how we continued to be a site of excellence for exhibitions, while also transforming into a stage for global and national debate about the role of art and culture in society…I am grateful for the opportunity I was given here to work with some of the most generous and demanding artists, thinkers, and writers of our times. I will cherish this place and its people for the rest of my life. Sofía’s appointment aligns wonderfully with our ambitions to keep this center a continuously relevant one. She is someone who is conscientious and of uncompromising curatorial rigor, and, as such, the perfect person to lead this institution into the next, and possibly the most important, chapter of its evolution.”

Coming on the heels of the recent announcement that Documenta is in dire financial straits, and a letter from the fourteenth edition’s curatorial team responding to the situation, 185 of Documenta 14’s artists have now issued their own open letter defending the vision of the exhibition.

The letter can be read in full below.

We the undersigned artists, writers, musicians, and researchers who participated in various chapters of the current Documenta 14—Exhibition, Parliament of Bodies, South as a State of Mind, Listening Space, Keimena, Studio 14, An Education, and Every Time A Ear di Soun—wish to share some thoughts about the possibilities and potential of Documenta. Firstly, we acknowledge those participants in Documenta 14 whom we have not been able to reach at the time of writing, those participants no longer living, and especially those who passed away while participating in Documenta 14. We write this in the context of the invitation of “Learning from Athens,” and the idea of first unlearning the familiar. We also take note of Documenta’s specific history as a response to the evil of the Second World War and the Holocaust. We see that initial, painful legacy evolving toward an imaginative and discursive space that can contribute toward challenging war capitalism, unjust borders, and ecological suicide. The initial iterations of Documenta rose in the shadow of rebuilding, after a World War that caused Adorno to disavow a future for poetry. From the 1990s, the exhibition joined a global turn toward decentering the Western art-historical canon, by beginning to emancipate institutions, venues, and universities. There was a welcome, and overdue, acceleration of the presence of artists, theorists, and thinkers from the Global South, starting from Documenta 10 (Catherine David), continuing through Documenta 11 (Okwui Enwezor), Documenta 12 (Roger Buergel / Ruth Noack), and Documenta 13 (Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev). Documenta also began a spatial decentering, initiated by Documenta 11 with platforms in Berlin, Vienna, New Delhi, St. Lucia, and Lagos. This was followed by Documenta 12 magazine, a network of 100 magazines world-wide, and Documenta 13, with satellite projects in Kabul, Alexandria, and Banff. It is in line with Documenta’s long heritage of decentering, and decolonizing, that we welcomed the decision to launch Documenta 14 as a dialogue between Athens and Kassel. Documenta 14’s Athens chapter began a full two years before the official opening, with the launch of the South as a State of Mind journal in 2015, the weekly public program “Parliament of Bodies” in 2016, and finally, the opening of Documenta 14 | Athens in April 2017, two months before Kassel. Documenta 14’s curatorial team worked to encourage autonomous spaces, free of authoritative statements or frameworks. However, criticism appeared immediately, focusing on budget and infrastructure, with far less attention paid to the artworks, journal, radio, public TV, live music, education, and public programs. A few critics did raise some points that were also being debated among the artists and curators. One of those centered on the challenges of working with local communities in an environment of equality and partnership, while working within large exhibition infrastructures. Another question was whether large exhibitions are the best venue for breaking down discursive hegemonies. Documenta 14 had a shared commitment to preserving the autonomy of local spaces and communities, and conducting conversations around culture within a dynamic of mutual exchange, respect, and curiosity. Recently, criticisms of Documenta 14 have been expanded to suggest that a deficit in the operating budget is primarily due to the Athenian chapter of Documenta. We are concerned about this urge to put ticket sales above art, and we believe that Arnold Bode would have rejected this as distorting the purpose for which he gifted Documenta to Kassel. We applaud the decision by Documenta 14 to not charge ticket prices in Athens. We should also consider the responsibility to address the economic war fought by European institutions against the Greek population, during the recent debt crisis. We feel that casting a false shadow of criticism and scandal over Documenta 14 does a disservice to the work that the artistic director and his team have put into this exhibition. Shaming through debt is an ancient financial warfare technique; these terms of assessment have nothing to do with what the curators have made possible, and what the artists have actually done within this exhibition. What should be highlighted are the positive impacts of exchanges within Documenta, including the decentering that occurred through the exhibition. This has caused a creative friction that is an active dialogue between citizens, communities, and institutions of Athens, Kassel, and the rest of the world. This is only a first step, and conversation must continue in coming years. In fact, more such moves of dislocation from comfort zones, and inclusion of multiplicity of voices, many standing outside of western hegemony, should be the future. What we do not need is a neoliberal logic, as well as its institutional critique, that does not allow the possibility of alternative methods, stories, and experiences. One aspect that makes Documenta remarkable is its support of large numbers of artists who are not represented by commercial galleries, and in fact work in non-material, ephemeral, and social practices. Many come from regions and countries still underrepresented in major art events. Naturally, many of the works produced here very consciously suggested proposals for equality and solidarity. We understood this exhibition to be a listening Documenta. The curatorial team took care to listen closely and carefully to artists, rather than imposing a top-down curatorial will. The exhibition tried to be inclusive, as well as specific, emphasizing people and stories from the so-called periphery, and voices belonging to those who have faced, and overcome, hardship. Whether in crisis or inflection point, enquiry was encouraged, challenging the more frequent move of wanting to own other peoples’ understanding. The curatorial innovation was to create the space for such an encounter, in Athens and Kassel. There are many interventions, by the artistic director and curatorial team, which brought together new configurations and dialogue between generations of artists, much of which is invisible to the critics. Also crucial has been the displaying of rare historic material, some of it centuries old and from all parts of the world, some of which has never been displayed in a museum. By commissioning new work in dialogue with centuries-old heritage, new alliances were created across territories and times. The juxtaposition of stories from all over the globe can be disorienting, but that is precisely the point of the structure of this exhibition. Large gestures have to be measured alongside hundreds of small ones to make a complex whole, all going towards globalizing the art historical canon. The challenge for all of us— artists, critics, and audiences— has been to experience that complexity, while subjected to practical economic constraints. We need to think of more economically egalitarian ways of viewing a large exhibition, while resisting the dominant narrative that is singularity (“the Athens model”) over complexity (what actually happened in Athens and Kassel). Documenta was founded as a brave response to a dark history. The 1933 Nazi regime received support from Nuremberg and Kassel, because of the presence of the arms industries. On February 11, 1933, eleven days after taking power, Hitler spoke at the Friedrichsplatz in Kassel. On November 7, 1938, two days before Kristallnacht in other German cities began, Kassel and surrounding villages saw anti-Jewish pogroms. In archival footage of trains carrying people to concentration camps, the insignia “Deutsche Reichsbahn Kassel” is visible on some carriages. After 1945, in order to erase this Nazi legacy, Nuremberg hosted war crimes trials, and, ten years later, Kassel hosted the first Documenta. Kassel’s central Friedrichsplatz was bifurcated, so that no spatial trace of the 1933 rally remains. In light of this unique founding history, Documenta’s unique mission has always been, and must continue to be, encouraging conversations in the contemporary arts that can oppose the spectres of nationalism, neo-nazism, and fascism that are still haunting the planet. The world has transformed many times over since 1955. Western Europe is no longer the center of contemporary exhibition making. It is being challenged to take its place as one among equals, as Asia, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Southern and Eastern Europe come forward to claim their presence. The current Documenta continues the arc of the previous four Documentas, by highlighting the edges of Europe, the voices of Global South realities, and the presences that press against heteronormativity. Receiving the world, as equals, contrary to anxieties, also contributes to radiance. The contemporary arts no longer looks toward a European exhibition to lead the way in ideas about what art can do, and what it should do. However, Kassel does exercise influence in contemporary art discussions that are emerging from many locations (Bamako, Beirut, Bucharest, Cairo, Dakar, Gwangju, Havana, Istanbul, Jakarta, Johannesburg, Kochi, Ljubljana, Mexico City, Moscow, New Orleans, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Sharjah, Warsaw, Zagreb, and numerous others). We ask the Documenta supervisory board to vigorously defend the curatorial team’s vision of Documenta 14, and future curatorial teams to continue to make exhibitions that are accessible to all, and that decenter art history, challenge war and nationalism, and fight against the poisoning of the planet. Signed, Aboubakar Fofana

Achim Lengerer

Agnes Denes

Ahlam Shibli

Aki Onda

Akinbode Akinbiyi

Alessandra Pomarico

Alexandra Bachzetsis

Alvin Lucier

Amar Kanwar

Anca Daučíková

Andreas Angelidakis

Andreas Kasapis

Andrius Arutiunian

Angela Dimitrakaki

Angela Melitopoulos

Angelo Plessas

Angela Ricci Lucchi

Anna Papaeti

Anna Sorokovaya

Annie Vigier

Annie Sprinkle

Anthony Burr

Anton Lars

Antonio Negri

Antonio Vega Macotela

Apostolos Georgiou

Arin Rungjang

Artur Zmijewski

Ashley Hans Scheirl

Banu Cennetoglu

Ben Russell

Beth Stephens

Bonita Ely

Boris Baltschun

Boris Buden

Bouchra Khalili

Brett Neilson

Cana Bilir-Meier

Cecilia Vicuna

Christina Kubisch

Christos Chondropoulos

Colin Dayan

Conrad Steinmann

Constantinos Hadzinikolaou

Dan Peterman

Daniel Garcia Andújar

Daniel Knorr

David Harding

David Lamelas

David Schutter

Debbie Valencia

Dimitris Papanikolaou

Dimitris Parsanoglou

Dmitry Vilensky (Chto Delat)

Edi Hila

EJ McKeon

Elisabeth Lebovici

Elle Marja Eira

Emanuele Braga

Emeka Ogboh

Eric Alliez

Eva Stefani

Evelyn Wangui Gichuhi

Feben Amara

Franck Apertet

Franco “Bifo” Berardi

Ganesh Haloi

Gauri Gill

Geeta Kapur

Gert Platner

Geta Bratescu

Gordon Hookey

Guillermo Galindo

Guillermo Gomez-Pena

Hans Eijkelboom

Hans Haacke

Hiwa K

Ibrahim Mahama

Ibrahim Quraishi

Irena Haiduk

Jack Halberstam

Jan St. Werner

Jakob Ullmann

Jess Ballinger-Gómez

Johan Grimonprez

Jonas Broberg

Jonas Mekas

Josef Schreiner

Katalin Ladik

Kettly Noël

Lala Meredith-Vula

Lassana Igo Diarra

Lenio Kaklea

Lois Weinberger

Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Macarena Gomez-Barris

Magali Arriola

Manthia Diawara

Maret Anne

Maria Eichhorn

Maria Hassabi

Maria Iorio

Marianna Maruyama

Marie Cool and Fabio Balducci

Marina Gioti

Marta Minujin

Mary Zygouri

Mata Aho Collective

Mattin

Michel Auder

Miriam Cahn

Mounira Al Solh

Moyra Davey

Naeem Mohaiemen

Narimane Mari

Nathan Pohio

Neil Leonard

Nelli Kambouri

Neni Panourgiá

Nevin Aladag

Niels Coppens

Nikhil Chopra

Niklas Goldbach

Nikolay Oleynikov (Chto Delat)

Nilima Sheikh

Nomin bold

Olga Tsaplya Egorova (Chto Delat)

Otobong Nkanga

Oxana Timofeeva (Chto Delat)

Panos Alexiadis

Peaches Nisker

Piotr Uklanski

Panos Charalambous

Pavel Braila

Pélagie Gbaguidi

Peter Friedl

Philip Bartels

Prinz Gholam

Prodromos Tsinikoris

Raphaël Cuomo

Rasha Salti

Rasheed Araeen

Raven Chacon

Rebecca Belmore

Regina José Galindo

R. H. Quaytman

Rick Lowe

Roee Rosen

Roger Bernat

Rosalind Nashashibi

Ross Birrell

Samia Zennadi

Samnang Khvay

Sandro Mezzadra

Sanja Ivekovic

Sarah Washington

Serdar Kazak

Serge Baghdassarians

Sergio Zevallos

Shu Lea Cheang

Simon(e) Jaikriuma Paetau

Simone Keller

Sokol Beqiri

Stanley Whitney

Stathis Gourgouris

Stratos Bichakis

Susan Hiller

Synnøve Persen

Taras Kovach

Tracey Rose

Theo Eshetu

Ulrich Schneider

Ulrich Wüst

Vasyl Cherepanyn

Verena Paravel

Vijay Prashad

Vivian Suter

Wang Bing

What How and for Whom (WHW)

William pope.l

Yael Davids

Yervant Gianikian

Zafos Xagoraris

Zoe Mavroudi

September 15, 2017

The actor Harry Dean Stanton died today in Los Angeles, according to a report from Anita Gates in the New York Times. Stanton, perhaps best known for his role in Wim Wenders’s Paris, Texas (1984), also frequently worked with David Lynch, appearing in Wild at Heart (1990), The Straight Story (1999), and the recent revival of Twin Peaks, the latter of which Sarah Nicole Prickett recapped for artforum.com.

Born in West Irvine, Kentucky in 1926, he served in the Navy in the Pacific during World War II before attending the University of Kentucky, where he was drawn to drama. He dropped out after three years and moved to Los Angeles, studying acting at the Pasadena Playhouse. Stanton made his first television appearance in 1954 in an episode of “Inner Sanctum,” a syndicated mystery and suspense anthology series. His first film was Tomahawk Trail (1957), the first of many Western films and TV shows that the character actor appeared in earlier in his career. Paris, Texas, which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival after its release, marked a breakthrough in his career, as he had generally been typecast into supporting roles prior to Wenders’s film.

Later in life, he had a leading role in the HBO series Big Love (2006–2011), playing a polygamous, self-proclaimed prophet, and played in the Harry Dean Stanton Band, which played rock, blues, jazz and Tex-Mex songs around Los Angeles nightclubs as well as on tour.

September 15, 2017

Cuban-American artist Coco Fuso has teamed up with artist and gallerist Sandra Ceballos, the founder of Cuba's longest running autonomous art gallery, to make the “real” story of Cuban art accessible to a broader public. By launching workshops in English, digitizing the arts space’s massive archive, and upgrading its communication systems, the two creatives intend to turn the gallery into an educational resource available to the local and international community.

In order to raise funds for the artists’ vision for Aglutinador, Fusco and Ceballos launched a Go Fund Me Campaign that has already raised more than $3,000. The gallery will continue its fundraising efforts through the end of 2017 and is hoping to hold its inaugural workshop next year. While Ceballos has been running the gallery out of her home for the last twenty-four years, she is unable to finance the space through the sale of artworks because she is not permitted to work as an art dealer in Cuba.

Over the years, Aglutinador has earned a reputation for being a space where artists can exhibit free from government interference. “Lots of people who travel to Havana are impressed by the island’s rich culture and its world class art schools, but the art that that most visitors get to see is limited to what state organizations will show them,” Coco Fosco said. “Contemporary Cuban art is often much bolder and much edgier than what you might find in a museum.” For Fusco, in order to engage with the “real” Cuban art scene, visitors need to go to galleries such as Aglutinador. The space features works by emerging artists and household names like Tania Bruguera and Carlos Garaicoa alongside artists who have been jailed and censored by the state.

September 15, 2017

König Galerie in Berlin, which was founded by Johann König in 2002, announced today that it will open a new space in London on October 5. Called König Archiv & Souvenir, the gallery will take over a former parking lot in the residential area of Marylebone in Central London.

König told Caroline Elbaor of Artnet that Brexit motivated him to expand to Great Britain. He said, “I think it’s important to be here because galleries are closing; there is instability. When I opened my gallery in Berlin, the market was in a downturn. In London, there is also a wider market—China, Russia. It’s very international and very business-driven. It’s not a Mayfair townhouse, so for London, we don’t have that intense pressure—we can play around.”

The venue will be the dealer’s third space, and his first outside of Germany. Its inaugural show, featuring installations and documents tracing the gallery’s history, will coincide with the debut of its new biannual magazine The German Surplus.

September 15, 2017

The Yapi Kredi Culture and Art Center in Istanbul, established by one of the first nationwide commercial banks in Turkey, unveiled its modern building’s new facelift when it reopened on Wednesday, September 13, after being closed for renovations for more than five years, HG Masters of ArtAsiaPacific reports.

Residents were surprised by the celebrated contemporary art space’s transformation since many neighboring structures along İstiklal Avenue, and within the Beyoğlu district, show signs of neglect. The side of the venue facing Galatasaray Square has been replaced with a wall of glass allowing passersby to view the artworks on display and much of its gallery space. The building’s makeover also includes a new bookstore since Yapi Kredi is also a major publisher of books on literature, history, culture, and art.

Currently on view at the center is Yapi Kredi bank’s collection, “Sarmal (Helix).” Curated by art historian Necmi Sönmez, the show features twentieth- and twenty-first-century artworks from Turkey, including pieces from the late Ottoman period.

September 15, 2017

Alex Greenberger of Artnews reports that collectors Irmina Nazar and Artur Trawinski founded a new organization dedicated to promoting Eastern European art. Its opening will coincide with the start of the Frieze Art Fair in October. The European ArtEast Foundation will award grants to institutions organizing Eastern European art exhibitions, fund the production of catalogues and books, and support emerging artist from the region.

“The foundation is aiming to promote research for a period that was ignored in Eastern European art history—namely, after the changes following World War II, when all these Eastern European countries turned to communism,” said curatorial advisor Maria Rus Bojan. “There were lots of artists who embraced this new ideology, therefore there were many artists during the ’50s and ’60s who were simply doing their job. But, because it was a period that was so contaminated with propaganda, nobody would touch that area.” Bojan hopes that the foundation’s work will help foster a new network of museums with similar goals.

September 14, 2017

The Praemium Imperiale award, an annual global arts prize presented by the Japan Art Association since 1989, has named this year’s five laureates, who are being honored for their work in the fields of painting, sculpture, architecture, music, and theatre/film. Iranian painter Shirin Neshat, Ghanaian sculptor El Anatsui, the Spanish architect Rafael Moneo, Senegalese musician Youssou N’Dour, and Latvian-born dancer Mikhail will each receive approximately $137,000. Their lifetime achievements will be celebrated at a ceremony scheduled to take place in Tokyo on October 18.

The association gave the 2017 Grant for Young Artists to the Beirut-based theater collective Zoukak Theater and Cultural Association, which was formed in in 2006 in order “to develop a professional continuity” and to use theater to engage with incarcerated youth, children with disabilities, victims of domestic violence, and other marginalized groups, while continuing to work with people affected by the Israeli war in Lebanon.

September 14, 2017

The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields has named Annette D. Schlagenhauff as its new curator of European art and Kjell M. Wangensteen as the assistant curator of European Art. Wangensteen will work with Schlagenhauff on the curatorial oversight of the IMA’s early European collection, which includes works by Italian, Spanish, Dutch and German masters, such as Rembrandt, Rubens, El Greco, Ribera, Cranach and Jan Brueghel.

“I am excited about the future of our European collection as Annette and Kjell reimagine the galleries afresh,” said director and CEO Charles L. Venable. “During her time at the IMA, Dr. Schlagenhauff has done exceptional work, including exhibitions and scholarship. With Wangensteen’s arrival I am confident the two will create many projects and exhibitions that will both engage and delight our guests.”

Schlagenhauff first joined the museum in 2003 as assistant curator of European paintings and sculpture 1800-1945. Since then she has held the positions of assistant curator, prints, drawings, and photographs and associate curator for research. Most recently Schlagenhauff served as curator of special projects and has curated several special exhibitions, including “Continuing the Works of the Monuments Men” (2014–15) and “19 Stars of Indiana Art: A Bicentennial Celebration” (2016–17). Wangensteen recently completed a fellowship at Morgan Library and Museum, and served as the 2014-15 Theodore Rousseau Fellow in the department of European paintings at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He had previously held positions at a number of institutions including the J. Paul Getty Museum, and the Princeton University Art Museum.