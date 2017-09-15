Bronx Museum of the Arts Appoints Klaudio Rodriguez as Deputy Director

POSTED September 19, 2017

The Bronx Museum of the Arts has named Klaudio Rodriguez, formerly the curator at the Frost Art Museum at Florida International University in Miami, as its new deputy director. Rodriguez will be responsible for assisting in the management of staff and the implementation of the museum’s exhibitions and public programming.

During his tenure at the Frost Art Museum, Rodriguez worked closely with the museum’s director and development officer to build membership, develop new revenue sources, and fundraise. He also helped organize surveys of art from Uruguay, South American geometric abstraction, and video works by women artists, as well as his most recent show, “Narciso Rodriguez: An Exercise in Minimalism” (2016–17). Additionally, Rodriguez serves on the diversity and mentoring committees of the Association of Art Museum Curators and he recently participated in the Getty Leadership Institute.

“I am thrilled that Klaudio is joining the Bronx Museum as deputy director,” noted executive director Holly Block. “The experience and expertise he brings will result in thought-provoking exhibitions and programs of local, national, and international significance, as well as new ways to more deeply engage with our community.”

September 19, 2017

The trailblazing composer, singer, and interdisciplinary artist Meredith Monk has won the twenty-fourth Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize. She will receive approximately $250,000 and will be honored during a ceremony celebrating her achievements at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on October 26.

Established in 1994 through the will of legendary stage and screen actress Lillian Gish, known as the “First Lady of Cinema,” the prize recognizes artists from any discipline who have pushed the boundaries of an art form, contributed to social change, and paved the way for the next generation.

“I am humbled and grateful to receive the Gish Prize,” Monk said. “It’s exceptional for being a prize that a great artist decided to give to other artists, and even more special for the values that Lillian Gish expressed when she said it should recognize contributions to ‘the beauty of the world.’ I believe, as she did, that art can be a healing force, a source of light during dark times. With boundless admiration for her, and profound respect for the artists who received this prize before me, I am thrilled to have been chosen for this one-of-a-kind award.”

The selection committee for the 2017 Gish Prize, comprising Richard Armstrong, director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation; Mario Garcia Durham, president and CEO of the Association of Performing Arts Presenters; Amir ElSaffar, trumpeter and composer; Joseph V. Melillo, executive producer at BAM; and committee chair Janet L. Sarbaugh, vice president-creativity and senior program director for the Arts & Culture Program for the Heinz Endowments, chose Monk from among more than sixty-six finalists in the fields of visual and performing arts, literature, and arts administration. Previous recipients of the award include Elizabeth LeCompte, Suzan-Lori Parks, Maya Lin, Trisha Brown, Laurie Anderson, Frank Gehry, Peter Sellars, and Bob Dylan. LESS

September 18, 2017

During last week’s slew of openings for the Getty’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA initiative in Los Angeles, artist Judy Baca announced that her 2,754 foot-long mural, The Great Wall of Los Angeles, 1976, will be expanded in the coming years with new sections, according to a report by Jori Finkel in the Art Newspaper. Originally conceived in 1974, the mural was completed over five summers and employed more than 400 youths and their families, documenting California’s history up to the 1950s. Painted along a concrete wall of the Tujunga Flood Control Channel in the San Fernando Valley area of LA, Baca completed a restoration of the project in 2011 and is now planning to add hundreds of feet of new scenery to reflect recent history. The mural currently ends with images of Wilma Rudolph, who was an African American gold medalist Olympic athlete, and American Indian athlete Billy Mills, who won gold at the 1964 Olympics.

Baca stated that the next section of the mural will focus on images of radical protest from the 1960s. For example, the Olympic torch that Mills holds in the mural as of now will be altered so that it is shown falling into a circle that represents a generation on fire. Baca said of her intentions with the new imagery that “these semi-hippie, but not entirely hippie, my-generation people have fire in their chests and they are met by the Alabama hoses and the dogs, and yet they are people in total peace and calm recognizing they must stand for what they believe in…We’re hoping this is going to be an inspiration for the next generation.”

In collaboration with the Social and Public Art Resource Center (SPARC), which was founded by Judy Baca in 1976 and oversees The Great Wall, the artist plans to paint the additions indoors on a substrate and then transfer this material to installation outside. SPARC is now raising money for this next phase of the mural. Debra J.T. Padilla, the executive director of SPARC, noted “It costs about $600,000 a decade, and we have the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s to go”—in addition to the cost of a new studio for production of the piece’s extension.

As part of PST: LA/LA, an exhibition examining the history of The Great Wall of Los Angeles will be held at Cal State Northridge’s on campus galleries from October 14 through December 16, 2017. LESS

September 18, 2017

The supervisory board of Witte de With Center for Contemporary Art in Rotterdam has announced that Sofía Hernández Chong Cuy will serve as the public institution’s new director, starting on the first of next year. The previous director Defne Ayas, who has served since 2012, is leaving her position after having led the institution successfully for two terms of three years, the maximum for a director at Witte de With, according to the organization’s governance code.

Hailing from Mexico, Sofía Hernández Chong Cuy has been curator of contemporary art at the Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros since 2011. Hernández Chong Cuy has also developed other exhibitions independently, including “The Neighbors” (2016−2017), an exhibition series at the Bronx Museum of the Arts in New York, and “Let’s Walk Together” (2016), a survey exhibition of Mario Garcia Torres at Museo Tamayo in Mexico City, a museum she also previously served as the director of, from 2009−2010. Hernández Chong Cuy was artistic director and chief curator of the ninth Mercosul Biennial in Porto Alegre, Brazil in 2013, as well as an “agent” of Documenta 13 (2012) in Kassel.

The outgoing director of Witte de With stated: “I am thrilled to see what we were able to achieve in the past six years, especially in the way we have become more of an open and inclusive place, and how we continued to be a site of excellence for exhibitions, while also transforming into a stage for global and national debate about the role of art and culture in society…I am grateful for the opportunity I was given here to work with some of the most generous and demanding artists, thinkers, and writers of our times. I will cherish this place and its people for the rest of my life. Sofía’s appointment aligns wonderfully with our ambitions to keep this center a continuously relevant one. She is someone who is conscientious and of uncompromising curatorial rigor, and, as such, the perfect person to lead this institution into the next, and possibly the most important, chapter of its evolution.”

September 18, 2017

Coming on the heels of the recent announcement that Documenta is in dire financial straits, and a letter from the fourteenth edition’s curatorial team responding to the situation, 212 of Documenta 14’s artists have now issued their own open letter defending the vision of the exhibition.

The letter can be read in full below.

Open Letter from documenta 14 artists

On the emancipatory possibility of decentered exhibitions We the undersigned artists, writers, musicians, and researchers who participated in various chapters of the current documenta 14—Exhibition, Parliament of Bodies, South as a State of Mind, Listening Space, Keimena, Studio 14, An Education, EMST collection, and Every Time A Ear di Soun—wish to share some thoughts about the possibilities and potential of documenta. Firstly, we acknowledge those participants in documenta 14 whom we have not been able to reach at the time of writing, those with whom we could not get to consensus, those participants no longer living, and especially those who passed away while participating in documenta 14. We write this in the context of the invitation of “Learning from Athens,” and the idea of first unlearning the familiar. We also take note of documenta’s specific history as a response to the evil of the Second World War and the Holocaust. We see that initial, painful legacy evolving toward an imaginative and discursive space that can contribute toward challenging war capitalism, unjust borders, and ecological suicide. The initial iterations of documenta rose in the shadow of rebuilding, after a World War that caused Adorno to disavow a future for poetry. From the 1990s, the exhibition joined a global turn toward decentering the Western art-historical canon, by beginning to emancipate institutions, venues, and universities. There was a welcome, and overdue, acceleration of the presence of artists, theorists, and thinkers from the Global South, starting from documenta 10 (Catherine David), continuing through documenta 11 (Okwui Enwezor), documenta 12 (Roger Buergel / Ruth Noack), and dOCUMENTA 13 (Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev). documenta also began a spatial decentering, initiated by documenta 11 with platforms in Berlin, Vienna, New Delhi, St. Lucia, and Lagos. This was followed by documenta 12 magazine, a network of 100 magazines world-wide, and documenta 13, with satellite projects in Kabul, Alexandria, and Banff. It is in line with documenta’s long heritage of decentering, and decolonizing, that we welcomed the decision to launch documenta 14 as a dialogue between Athens and Kassel. documenta 14’s Athens chapter began a full two years before the official opening, with the launch of the South as a State of Mind journal in 2015, the weekly public program Parliament of Bodies in 2016, and finally, the opening of documenta 14 | Athens in April 2017, two months before Kassel. documenta 14’s curatorial team worked to encourage autonomous spaces, free of authoritative statements or frameworks. However, criticism appeared immediately, focusing on budget and infrastructure, with far less attention paid to the artworks, journal, radio, public TV, live music, education, and public programs. A few critics did raise some points that were also being debated among the artists and curators. One of those centered on the challenges of working with local communities in an environment of equality and partnership, while working within large exhibition infrastructures. Another question was whether large exhibitions are the best venue for breaking down discursive hegemonies. documenta 14 had a shared commitment to preserving the autonomy of local spaces and communities, and conducting conversations around culture within a dynamic of mutual exchange, respect, and curiosity. ​​Recently, criticisms of documenta 14 have been expanded to suggest that a deficit in the operating budget is primarily due to the Athenian chapter of documenta. ​​We are concerned about this urge to put ticket sales above art, and we believe that Arnold Bode would have rejected this as distorting the purpose for which he gifted documenta to Kassel. We applaud the decision by documenta 14 to not charge ticket prices in Athens​. We should ​also ​consider ​the responsibility to address the ​economic war fought by European institutions against the Greek population, during the recent debt ​crisis. ​We feel that casting a false shadow of criticism and scandal over documenta 14 does a disservice to the work that the artistic director and his team have put into this exhibition. Shaming through debt is an ancient financial warfare technique​; these terms of assessment have nothing to do with what the curators have made possible, and what the artists have actually done within this exhibition. What should be highlighted are the positive impacts of exchanges within documenta, including the decentering that occurred through the exhibition.This has caused a creative friction that is an active dialogue between citizens, communities, and institutions of Athens, Kassel, and the rest of the world. This is only a first step, and conversation must continue in coming years. In fact, more such moves of dislocation from comfort zones, and inclusion of multiplicity of voices, many standing outside of western hegemony, should be the future. What we do not need is a neoliberal logic, as well as its institutional critique, that does not allow the possibility of alternative methods, stories, and experiences. One aspect that makes documenta remarkable is its support of large numbers of artists who are not represented by commercial galleries, and in fact work in non-material, ephemeral, and social practices. Many come from regions and countries still underrepresented in major art events. Naturally, many of the works produced here very consciously suggested proposals for equality and solidarity. We understood this exhibition to be a listening documenta. The curatorial team took care to listen closely and carefully to artists, rather than imposing a top-down curatorial will. The exhibition tried to be inclusive, as well as specific, emphasizing people and stories from the so-called periphery, and voices belonging to those who have faced, and overcome, hardship. Whether in crisis or inflection point, enquiry was encouraged, challenging the more frequent move of wanting to own other peoples’ understanding. The curatorial innovation was to create the space for such an encounter, in Athens and Kassel. There are many interventions, by the artistic director and curatorial team, which brought together new configurations and dialogue between generations of artists, much of which is invisible to the critics. Also crucial has been the displaying of rare historic material, some of it centuries old and from all parts of the world, some of which has never been displayed in a museum. By commissioning new work in dialogue with centuries-old heritage, new alliances were created across territories and times. The juxtaposition of stories from all over the globe can be disorienting, but that is precisely the point of the structure of this exhibition. Large gestures have to be measured alongside hundreds of small ones to make a complex whole, all going towards globalizing the art historical canon. The challenge for all of us— artists, critics, and audiences— has been to experience that complexity, while subjected to practical economic constraints. We need to think of more economically egalitarian ways of viewing a large exhibition, while resisting the dominant narrative that is singularity (“the Athens model”) over complexity (what actually happened in Athens and Kassel). documenta was founded as a brave response to a dark history. The 1933 Nazi regime received support from Nuremberg and Kassel, because of the presence of the arms industries. On February 11, 1933, eleven days after taking power, Hitler spoke at the Friedrichsplatz in Kassel. On November 7, 1938, two days before Kristallnacht in other German cities began, Kassel and surrounding villages saw anti-Jewish pogroms. In archival footage of trains carrying people to concentration camps, the insignia “Deutsche Reichsbahn Kassel” is visible on some carriages. After 1945, in order to erase this Nazi legacy, Nuremberg hosted war crimes trials, and, ten years later, Kassel hosted the first documenta. Kassel’s central Friedrichsplatz was bifurcated, so that no spatial trace of the 1933 rally remains. In light of this unique founding history, documenta’s unique mission has always been, and must continue to be, encouraging conversations in the contemporary arts that can oppose the spectres of nationalism, neo-nazism, and fascism that are still haunting the planet. The world has transformed many times over since 1955. Western Europe is no longer the center of contemporary exhibition making. It is being challenged to take its place as one among equals, as Asia, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Southern and Eastern Europe come forward to claim their presence. The current documenta continues the arc of the previous four documentas, by highlighting the edges of Europe, the voices of Global South realities, and the presences that press against heteronormativity. Receiving the world, as equals, contrary to anxieties, also contributes to radiance. The contemporary arts no longer looks toward a European exhibition to lead the way in ideas about what art can do, and what it should do. However, Kassel does exercise influence in contemporary art discussions that are emerging from many locations (Bamako, Beirut, Bucharest, Cairo, Dakar, Gwangju, Havana, Istanbul, Jakarta, Johannesburg, Kochi, Ljubljana, Mexico City, Moscow, New Orleans, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Sharjah, Warsaw, Zagreb, and numerous others). We ask the documenta supervisory board to vigorously defend the curatorial team’s vision of documenta 14, and future curatorial teams to continue to make exhibitions that are accessible to all, and that decenter art history, challenge war and nationalism, and fight against the poisoning of the planet. contact: documenta 14 artists letter <documenta14.artists@gmail.com> Signed, 1. Aboubakar Fofana

2. Achim Lengerer

3. Agnes Denes

4. Ahlam Shibli

5. Aki Onda

6. Akio Suzuki

7. Akinbode Akinbiyi

8. Alessandra Pomarico

9. Alexandra Bachzetsis

10. Alvin Lucier

11. Amar Kanwar

12. Amelia Jones

13. Anca Daučíková

14. Andreas Angelidakis

15. Andreas Kasapis

16. Andrew Feinstein

17. Andrius Arutiunian

18. Angela Dimitrakaki

19. Angela Melitopoulos

20. Angelo Plessas

21. Angela Ricci Lucchi

22. Anna Papaeti

23. Anna Sorokovaya

24. Annie Vigier

25. Annie Sprinkle

26. Anthony Burr

27. Anton Lars

28. Antonio Negri

29. Antonio Vega Macotela

30. Apostolos Georgiou

31. Arin Rungjang

32. Artur Zmijewski

33. Ashley Hans Scheirl

34. Athena Katsanevaki

35. Banu Cennetoglu

36. Ben Russell

37. Beth Stephens

38. Bonita Ely

39. Boris Baltschun

40. Boris Buden

41. Bouchra Khalili

42. Brett Neilson

43. Cana Bilir-Meier

44. Cecilia Vicuna

45. Christina Kubisch

46. Christos Chondropoulos

47. Click Ngwere

48. Colin Dayan

49. Conrad Steinmann

50. Constantinos Hadzinikolaou

51. Dan Peterman

52. Daniel Garcia Andújar

53. Daniel Knorr

54. David Harding

55. David Lamelas

56. David Schutter

57. David Scott

58. Debbie Valencia

59. Denise Ferreira da Silva

60. Dimitris Papanikolaou

61. Dimitris Parsanoglou

62. Dmitry Vilensky (Chto Delat)

63. Edi Hila

64. EJ McKeon

65. Elisabeth Lebovici

66. Elle Marja Eira

67. Emanuele Braga

68. Emeka Ogboh

69. Emily Jacir

70. Eric Alliez

71. Eva Stefani

72. Evelyn Wangui Gichuhi

73. Feben Amara

74. Franck Apertet

75. Franco “Bifo” Berardi

76. Ganesh Haloi

77. Gauri Gill

78. Geeta Kapur

79. Gert Platner

80. Geta Bratescu

81. Gordon Hookey

82. Guillermo Galindo

83. Guillermo Gomez-Pena

84. Hans D. Christ

85. Hans Eijkelboom

86. Hans Haacke

87. Hiwa K

88. Ibrahim Mahama

89. Ibrahim Quraishi

90. Irena Haiduk

91. Iris Dressler

92. Itziar González Virós

93. Jack Halberstam

94. Jan St. Werner

95. Jakob Ullmann

96. Jess Ballinger-Gómez

97. Joana Hadjithomas

98. Joar Nango

99. Johan Grimonprez

100. Jonas Broberg

101. Jonas Mekas

102. Josef Schreiner

103. Joulia Strauss

104. Katalin Ladik

105. Kettly Noël

106. Lala Meredith-Vula

107. Lassana Igo Diarra

108. Lenio Kaklea

109. Lois Weinberger

110. Lucien Castaing-Taylor

111. Lukas Rickli (Kukuruz Quartet)

112. Macarena Gomez-Barris

113. Magali Arriola

114. Manthia Diawara

115. Maret Anne

116. Maria Eichhorn

117. Maria Hassabi

118. Maria Iorio

119. Marianna Maruyama

120. Marie Cool and Fabio Balducci

121. Marina Gioti

122. Marta Minujin

123. Mary Zygouri

124. Mata Aho Collective

125. Mattin

126. Michel Auder

127. Mike Crane

128. Miriam Cahn

129. Molly McDolan

130. Mounira Al Solh

131. Moyra Davey

132. Naeem Mohaiemen

133. Nairy Baghramian

134. Narimane Mari

135. Nathan Pohio

136. Neil Leonard

137. Nelli Kambouri

138. Neni Panourgiá

139. Nevin Aladag

140. Niels Coppens

141. Nikhil Chopra

142. Niklas Goldbach

143. Nikolay Oleynikov (Chto Delat)

144. Nilima Sheikh

145. Nomin bold

146. Olaf Holzapfel

147. Olga Tsaplya Egorova (Chto Delat)

148. Otobong Nkanga

149. Oxana Timofeeva (Chto Delat)

150. Panos Alexiadis

151. Peaches Nisker

152. Piotr Uklanski

153. Panos Charalambous

154. Pavel Braila

155. Pélagie Gbaguidi

156. Peter Friedl

157. Philip Bartels

158. Philipp Gropper

159. Prinz Gholam

160. Prodromos Tsinikoris

161. Ralf Homann

162. Raphaël Cuomo

163. Rasha Salti

164. Rasheed Araeen

165. Raven Chacon

166. Rebecca Belmore

167. Regina José Galindo

168. R. H. Quaytman

169. Rick Lowe

170. Roee Rosen

171. Roger Bernat

172. Rosalind Nashashibi

173. Ross Birrell

174. Samia Zennadi

175. Samnang Khvay

176. Sanchayan Ghosh

177. Sandro Mezzadra

178. Sanja Ivekovic

179. Sarah Washington

180. Serdar Kazak

181. Serge Baghdassarians

182. Sergio Zevallos

183. Shu Lea Cheang

184. Simon(e) Jaikriuma Paetau

185. Simone Keller

186. Sokol Beqiri

187. Stanley Whitney

188. Stathis Gourgouris

189. Stratos Bichakis

190. Suely Rolnik

191. Susan Hiller

192. Synnøve Persen

193. Taras Kovach

194. Thais Guisasola

195. Tracey Rose

196. Theo Eshetu

197. Ulrich Schneider

198. Ulrich Wüst

199. Valentin Roma

200. Vasyl Cherepanyn

201. Verena Paravel

202. Vijay Prashad

203. Virginie Despentes

204. Vivian Suter

205. Wang Bing

206. What How and for Whom (WHW)

207. William pope.l

208. Yael Davids

209. Yervant Gianikian

210. Zafos Xagoraris

211. Zoe Mavroudi

212. Zonayed Saki For a critical perspective on Documenta 14, see Kaelen Wilson-Goldie’s Diary from opening week of the exhibition. Reviews by Benjamin H. D. Buchloh, Daniel Birnbaum, Nuit Banai, Himali Singh Soin, and Diedrich Diederichsen appear in the September issue of Artforum. LESS

September 15, 2017

The actor Harry Dean Stanton died today in Los Angeles, according to a report from Anita Gates in the New York Times. Stanton, perhaps best known for his role in Wim Wenders’s Paris, Texas (1984), also frequently worked with David Lynch, appearing in Wild at Heart (1990), The Straight Story (1999), and the recent revival of Twin Peaks, the latter of which Sarah Nicole Prickett recapped for artforum.com.

Born in West Irvine, Kentucky in 1926, he served in the Navy in the Pacific during World War II before attending the University of Kentucky, where he was drawn to drama. He dropped out after three years and moved to Los Angeles, studying acting at the Pasadena Playhouse. Stanton made his first television appearance in 1954 in an episode of “Inner Sanctum,” a syndicated mystery and suspense anthology series. His first film was Tomahawk Trail (1957), the first of many Western films and TV shows that the character actor appeared in earlier in his career. Paris, Texas, which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival after its release, marked a breakthrough in his career, as he had generally been typecast into supporting roles prior to Wenders’s film.

Later in life, he had a leading role in the HBO series Big Love (2006–2011), playing a polygamous, self-proclaimed prophet, and played in the Harry Dean Stanton Band, which played rock, blues, jazz and Tex-Mex songs around Los Angeles nightclubs as well as on tour.

September 15, 2017

Cuban-American artist Coco Fuso has teamed up with artist and gallerist Sandra Ceballos, the founder of Cuba's longest running autonomous art gallery, to make the “real” story of Cuban art accessible to a broader public. By launching workshops in English, digitizing the arts space’s massive archive, and upgrading its communication systems, the two creatives intend to turn the gallery into an educational resource available to the local and international community.

In order to raise funds for the artists’ vision for Aglutinador, Fusco and Ceballos launched a Go Fund Me Campaign that has already raised more than $3,000. The gallery will continue its fundraising efforts through the end of 2017 and is hoping to hold its inaugural workshop next year. While Ceballos has been running the gallery out of her home for the last twenty-four years, she is unable to finance the space through the sale of artworks because she is not permitted to work as an art dealer in Cuba.

Over the years, Aglutinador has earned a reputation for being a space where artists can exhibit free from government interference. “Lots of people who travel to Havana are impressed by the island’s rich culture and its world class art schools, but the art that that most visitors get to see is limited to what state organizations will show them,” Coco Fosco said. “Contemporary Cuban art is often much bolder and much edgier than what you might find in a museum.” For Fusco, in order to engage with the “real” Cuban art scene, visitors need to go to galleries such as Aglutinador. The space features works by emerging artists and household names like Tania Bruguera and Carlos Garaicoa alongside artists who have been jailed and censored by the state.

September 15, 2017

König Galerie in Berlin, which was founded by Johann König in 2002, announced today that it will open a new space in London on October 5. Called König Archiv & Souvenir, the gallery will take over a former parking lot in the residential area of Marylebone in Central London.

König told Caroline Elbaor of Artnet that Brexit motivated him to expand to Great Britain. He said, “I think it’s important to be here because galleries are closing; there is instability. When I opened my gallery in Berlin, the market was in a downturn. In London, there is also a wider market—China, Russia. It’s very international and very business-driven. It’s not a Mayfair townhouse, so for London, we don’t have that intense pressure—we can play around.”

The venue will be the dealer’s third space, and his first outside of Germany. Its inaugural show, featuring installations and documents tracing the gallery’s history, will coincide with the debut of its new biannual magazine The German Surplus.

September 15, 2017

The Yapi Kredi Culture and Art Center in Istanbul, established by one of the first nationwide commercial banks in Turkey, unveiled its modern building’s new facelift when it reopened on Wednesday, September 13, after being closed for renovations for more than five years, HG Masters of ArtAsiaPacific reports.

Residents were surprised by the celebrated contemporary art space’s transformation since many neighboring structures along İstiklal Avenue, and within the Beyoğlu district, show signs of neglect. The side of the venue facing Galatasaray Square has been replaced with a wall of glass allowing passersby to view the artworks on display and much of its gallery space. The building’s makeover also includes a new bookstore since Yapi Kredi is also a major publisher of books on literature, history, culture, and art.

Currently on view at the center is Yapi Kredi bank’s collection, “Sarmal (Helix).” Curated by art historian Necmi Sönmez, the show features twentieth- and twenty-first-century artworks from Turkey, including pieces from the late Ottoman period.