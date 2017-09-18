Graham C. Boettcher Joins Birmingham Museum of Art as Director

POSTED September 20, 2017

The Birmingham Museum of Art has named Graham C. Boettcher its new director. After a six-month national search, Boettcher was hired to replace Gail C. Andrews, who announced her plans for retirement in March after twenty-one years of service to the institution.

“Over the course of the interview process and indeed over the last decade of his service to the Birmingham Museum of Art, Graham has proven himself as a distinguished scholar of art history, a dedicated steward of our collection, and a highly-regarded community leader who is committed to realizing the mission and vision of our prized institution,” said board chair James K. Outland. “Graham has created new avenues for accessing art, from both a visitorship perspective and financial standpoint. We look forward to the possibilities his leadership will provide in elevating the Birmingham Museum of Art to even greater heights, as he builds on Gail Andrews’ incredible legacy.”

Boettcher was previously a curatorial fellow at the Yale University Art Gallery, and held research fellowships at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, and the Terra Foundation Summer Residency in Giverny, France. He joined the Birmingham Museum in Art in 2006, as the Henry Luce Foundation Curatorial Fellow in American Art. In 2008, Boettcher was hired as the curator of American Art, which was endowed that same year. After six years, he was promoted to chief curator and, in February 2016, he was appointed the deputy director. Among the many exhibitions Boettcher has curated are “A Masterpiece in Our Midst: Robert S. Duncanson’s A Dream of Italy” (2010), “Norman Rockwell’s America” (2012), and “The Look of Love: Eye Miniatures from the Skier Collection” (2012).

“I’m thrilled to serve as the BMA’s next director and lead the institution in the coming years, especially as we explore new and dynamic ways to engage and serve the public,” said Boettcher. LESS

September 20, 2017

The Chrysler Museum of Art has announced that Corey Piper has been appointed the institution’s new curator of American Art. Piper joins the museum from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts where he served as a curatorial associate.

“Corey’s knowledge and experience in nineteenth-century art and culture match so well with the strengths of our collection, including his focus on painting and the natural world. We are so pleased to have him join the Chrysler team,” said director Erik Neil.

During his tenure at the VMFA, Piper worked on a number of exhibitions and gallery installations and served as co-curator for “Catching Sight: The World of the British Sporting Print.” He also previously held fellowships at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

“I look forward to continuing the Chrysler's record of producing engaging and thought-provoking installations and exhibitions,” Piper said. “I am interested in opening up the American collection to explore a broader array of perspectives in order to tell a more extensive story of American art and history that resonates with all of the Chrysler's visitors.” LESS

September 19, 2017

The Honolulu Biennial has appointed Jens Hoffmann as its artistic director. It has also named Nina Tonga and Scott Lawrimore as curators of the biennial’s second edition, scheduled to open on March 9, 2019, and run through May 5, 2019.

“Honolulu Biennial is an opportunity to position Pacific dialogs in global contexts that transcend nationalism, regionalism and isolationism. Hawaiʻi as our archipelagic point of departure—an intersection of cultures formed by distinct experiences of islands and island-nations and patterns of oceanic migration and exchange—offers an unstable though forward-looking lens in which to engage the world’s relationship to this place,” said Hoffmann, Tonga, and Lawrimore in a group statement. “We look forward to working together to present a second edition that builds on the successes of the first by expanding its reach to include artists from the Americas and Southeast Asia, a satellite site located on a neighbor island, new venues in Honolulu, and more public programming.”

The first iteration of the biennial, installed at numerous sites throughout the Hawaiian capital, ran from March 8 to May 8, 2017, and brought in 97,305 visitors.

September 19, 2017

Henry Tang Ying-yen has been appointed the board chairman of Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA), writes Helena Halim of ArtAsiaPacific. Tang starts his two-year term on October 1.

Tang, who helps run a large family knitwear business, worked as Hong Kong’s chief secretary from 2007 until 2011. He also served as the WKCDA’s first board chair from 2008 to 2011. Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, said, “Mr. Tang has this very unique experience of working in the government and in the private sector . . . I have every confidence that under Henry’s leadership, the WKCDA project will be brought to new heights.”

Tang will have much to take care of once he steps into his new role, such as securing additional funding for the district’s development and catching up on delayed construction projects. There has also been a great deal of controversy surrounding the WKCDA: In February, the authority was criticized over its “secret” collaboration with the Beijing Palace Museum to build a new branch of the institution in the West Kowloon district without any consultation from the public. The museum hid certain costs from the WKCDA until after a construction contract between the two parties was secured.

September 19, 2017

The German government has created an internet portal to support the country’s Cultural Property Protection Law, according to Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper. The law, which came into effect in 2016, was enacted to protect German national heritage and put an end to the illegal trafficking of looted art and antiquities. The portal offers information on artists, museums, archives, and cultural property regulations for collectors. There is also material on cultural heritage regulations from sixty other countries, including Egypt, China, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Dealers say German law protecting cultural property is made up severe regulations that are perhaps the toughest in the world. Any antiquity available for purchase in Germany requires an export license from the object’s country of origin. The law also mandates that exporters of cultural goods beyond a certain age and value need to have an export license from one of Germany’s sixteen states. Monika Grütters, Germany’s culture minister, says the law is one of her most significant achievements, especially in light of the ancient sites being looted and destroyed by terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

The new portal is accessible here. English and French versions of the site are in the works.

September 19, 2017

Hilarie M. Sheets of the New York Times reports that Sara Kay, who founded the Professional Organization for Women in the Arts in 2008, served as the director of White Cube London, and worked as a specialist in old master drawings at Christie’s for twenty years, is now opening a gallery on New York’s Lower East Side that will focus on women artists. The Sara Kay Gallery will open on September 28, 2017, in an 1890 townhouse at Four East Second Street—a space that used to house Rivington Arms.

Kay says she plans on creating a “conversation among artworks from different genres.” The gallery’s inaugural exhibition, “A Limitless Vision: The Collection of Audrey B. Heckler,” will feature works by a number of well-known outsider artists—such as Adolf Wölfli, Aloïse Corbaz, Madge Gill, and James Castle—alongside a work by Jean Dubuffet and ceramics by Picasso.

September 19, 2017

The proceeds from the sale of graffiti artist Banksy’s Civilian Drone Strike, 2017—a work depicting three Predator drones dropping bombs on a framed illustration of a house and stick figures—will go to two humanitarian organizations: Campaign Against Arms Trade and Reprieve, writes Damien Gayle of The Guardian. The picture was auctioned off at the Art the Arms Fair, a five-day expo that forms part of a larger, two-week festival organized to counter the Defense and Security Equipment International arms fair, which ran concurrently with the protest events. The auctioning of Banksy’s piece brought in about $277,000.

“The arms fair is a moral abomination,” said Andrew Smith of Campaign Against Arms Trade. More than one hundred protesters who tried to interrupt the delivery of goods to the arms fair were arrested.

In June, Banksy found himself in trouble with the British government for trying to sway the general election by offering a free print to anyone who did not vote for Tory candidates. “I have been warned by the Electoral Commission that the free print offer will invalidate the election result. So I regret to announce this ill-conceived and legally dubious promotion has now been canceled,” the artist said in a statement on his website.

September 19, 2017

The trailblazing composer, singer, and interdisciplinary artist Meredith Monk has won the twenty-fourth Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize. She will receive approximately $250,000 and will be honored during a ceremony at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on October 26.

Established in 1994 through the will of legendary stage and screen actress Lillian Gish, known as the “First Lady of Cinema,” the prize recognizes artists from any discipline who have pushed the boundaries of an art form, contributed to social change, and paved the way for the next generation.

“I am humbled and grateful to receive the Gish Prize,” Monk said. “It’s exceptional for being a prize that a great artist decided to give to other artists, and even more special for the values that Lillian Gish expressed when she said it should recognize contributions to ‘the beauty of the world.’ I believe, as she did, that art can be a healing force, a source of light during dark times. With boundless admiration for her, and profound respect for the artists who received this prize before me, I am thrilled to have been chosen for this one-of-a-kind award.”

The selection committee for the 2017 Gish Prize included Richard Armstrong, director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation; Mario Garcia Durham, president and CEO of the Association of Performing Arts Presenters; Amir ElSaffar, trumpeter and composer; Joseph V. Melillo, executive producer at BAM; and committee chair Janet L. Sarbaugh, vice president-creativity and senior program director for the arts and culture program for the Heinz Endowments. Monk was chosen from among more than sixty-six finalists in the fields of visual and performing arts, literature, and arts administration. Previous recipients of the award include Elizabeth LeCompte, Suzan-Lori Parks, Maya Lin, Trisha Brown, Laurie Anderson, Frank Gehry, Peter Sellars, and Bob Dylan. LESS

September 19, 2017

The Bronx Museum of the Arts has named Klaudio Rodriguez, formerly the curator at the Frost Art Museum at Florida International University in Miami, as its new deputy director. Rodriguez will be responsible for assisting in the management of staff and the implementation of the museum’s exhibitions and public programming.

During his tenure at the Frost Art Museum, Rodriguez worked closely with the museum’s director and development office to build membership, develop new revenue sources, and fundraise. He also helped organize exhibitions of Uruguayan art, South American geometric abstraction, and video works by women artists, as well as “Narciso Rodriguez: An Exercise in Minimalism” (2016–17). Additionally, Rodriguez serves on the diversity and mentoring committees of the Association of Art Museum Curators and recently participated in the Getty Leadership Institute.

“I am thrilled that Klaudio is joining the Bronx Museum as deputy director,” noted executive director Holly Block. “The experience and expertise he brings will result in thought-provoking exhibitions and programs of local, national, and international significance, as well as new ways to more deeply engage with our community.”