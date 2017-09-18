Gerhard Richter to Donate Artwork to City of Münster

POSTED September 22, 2017

German artist Gerhard Richter told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur in Cologne on Wednesday that he wants to donate a multi-part work to the city of Münster. The piece will be site-specific and will reference Foucault’s pendulum.

The eighty-five-year-old artist said that he has been visiting different sculpture projects in Münster with his friend Kasper König, artistic director of the decennial exhibition Skulptur Projekte Münster, and will continue to do so until October. He hopes to install the artwork at the Dominican church in the Westphalian city’s old center, but first the city council must approve the donation and its location. More details regarding the gift are expected to be announced in the next few days.

To read more about the 2017 Skulptur Projekte Münster, which closes on October 1, check out Harvard University professor Benjamin H. D. Buchloh’s recap of the exhibition in the September 2017 issue of Artforum.

September 21, 2017

Following a 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck Mexico early Tuesday afternoon leaving at least 250 dead and countless people missing, arts venues are banding together to assess their damages and help those in need.

According to the New York Times, the natural disaster occurred around 1 PM and caused prolonged shaking in the capital. Since its epicenter was located about one hundred miles from Mexico City, around forty buildings there had collapsed, trapping people under rubble and creating chaos for emergency workers. It hit only two weeks after a more powerful quake, which registered at a magnitude of 8.1, killing at least ninety people and destroying homes in the states of Chiapas and Oaxaca.

Terremoto, the free bilingual quarterly print and digital publication based in Mexico City, announced that its offices staff survived the quake. It also sent out an open letter informing people where they can donate to help those impacted by the disaster. The New York Times also compiled a list of international organizations that are providing aid to the country here. Among the organizations accepting financial support is Topos México, a nonprofit created in response to the 1985 earthquake, which killed around 10,000.

Preliminary reports from the country’s arts community have also been rolling in. The Exhibition and Convention Center in Puebla is but one among many other venues that have been converted into a temporary shelter. The Museo Nacional de Arte confirmed that rubble has fallen from the exterior of its building. While it has no structural damage, it will remain closed until further notice. Other institutions that will remain closed include the Museo Tamayo and the National Anthropology and History Museum as well as many archaeological and historic sites. Museo Frida Kahlo has reported that it will reopen Friday, September 22. According to Artnews, several Mexico City galleries, including ProyectosMonclova, Lodos, and Joségarcía, are urging people to donate to those affected. While many galleries have been spared by the disaster, many exhibition openings will be delayed and Gallery Week, which was slated to start today, has been canceled as a result. Cristina O. Nava of Gallery Week Mexico told Artnet that it will be “postponed until further notice,” and stressed that the situation is still developing. LESS

September 21, 2017

The boards of trustees of the University of the Arts and Philadelphia Art Alliance announced that the two century-old institutions will merge. The agreement was finalized with a unanimous vote on August 28.

The Art Alliance will be incorporated into the University of the Arts, which will be renamed as the Philadelphia Art Alliance at the University of the Arts. The University of the Arts president and CEO David Yager will head the rebranded institution.

“We are thrilled that the Art Alliance will continue to be an active part of the future of Philadelphia’s cultural life as a result of this merger with the University of the Arts,” said Carole Shanis, chairperson and president emerita of the Art Alliance. “The Art Alliance has been a multi-disciplinary art center, guided by artists, since it was founded in 1915. While over the last ten years our focus has been on contemporary craft and design, we welcome the new resources and broader perspective that will come with this partnership.”

The Philadelphia Art Alliance, the oldest multidisciplinary arts center in the United States for visual, literary, and performing arts, was established by philanthropist Christine Wetherill Stevenson in 1915 with the goal of uniting various disciplines by presenting music, theater, painting, and sculpture in a single venue. In 1926, it moved from its temporary quarters on Walnut Street into Stevenson’s family home on Rittenhouse Square. The University of the Arts, originally known as the Philadelphia College of Art, was founded in 1876 by Philadelphia civic leaders in response to the growing interest in art and design stirred by the country's Centennial Exposition, and as a means to develop world-class artisans and designers in post–Industrial Revolution America. While the state review process for mergers of nonprofit organizations began on Tuesday, September 4, it is expected to take several months before the move is approved. After the state greenlights the merger, the University of the Arts will work on making several improvements to its facilities. LESS

September 21, 2017

The Broad museum in Los Angeles has announced that it has added four new members to its board of directors, including Thomas Campbell, the outgoing director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art; Sherry Lansing, CEO of the Sherry Lansing Foundation; Joanne Heyeler, the Broad’s founding director; and Deborah Kanter, the Broad Art Foundation’s chief legal officer, will also join its ranks.

“As the Broad celebrates its second anniversary, Edye and I are delighted to see the museum expand its board,” said Eli Broad, the museum’s founder, in a statement. “The four new members reflect a wide variety of experience in industries including the arts, philanthropy, media, and business, and we look forward to applying their insights as the Broad looks to the future.”

The institution’s board now has a total of eight members. Its founding members are Eli Broad, Bruce Karatz, Robert Tuttle, and Jay Wintrob.

September 21, 2017

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston announced today the appointment of Bradley Bailey as curator of Asian art. Currently associate curator of Asian art at the Ackland Art Museum at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Bailey will be the first to hold the newly endowed curatorial position, which has been sponsored by Anne and Albert Chao and the Chao family, through the Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Foundation. Bailey will take up the post in October.

“I am excited to build on the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s collection of Asian art, which is a daring blend of works with great historical importance and thrilling contemporary acquisitions,” Bailey said. “This combination provides an unparalleled opportunity to showcase traditional art forms alongside works from the present-day, demonstrating their power and relevance to modern audiences.”

September 20, 2017

Martin Parr has created an eponymous foundation—dedicated to the study and exhibition of documentary photography—in the city of Bristol in southwestern England, writes Javier Pes of the Art Newspaper. The Martin Parr Foundation will open on October 25, 2017, with “Black Country Stories,” an exhibition of the artist’s own works. The show will run until January 2018.

“I don’t believe the V&A and the Tate believe in documentary photography as I do,” said Parr when asked why he decided to open his foundation, which was first established three years ago. Funded by the partial sale/gift of the artist’s 12,000 photo books to the Tate (which plans on naming a room after the artist), Parr’s institution will allow researchers access to his collection of documentary photographs from artists such as Bruce Davidson, Chris Killip, Roger Mayne, Gilles Peress, and Tony Ray-Jones. Support from the Art Fund and the Luma Foundation helped with the museum’s purchase.

The foundation is housed in Bristol’s Paintworks complex, which contains a library, gallery, studio, and archive space. In addition to being a research hub, Parr’s organization also plans on working with University of the West of England by giving students from its newly minted MA in photography program a space for their thesis exhibitions.

September 20, 2017

Florence Derieux has been named the director of exhibitions at Hauser & Wirth New York. The curator and art historian comes to the gallery after being at the Centre Pompidou Foundation as its curator of American art and the institution’s curator at large, reports Caroline Elbaor of Artnet. Though a formal announcement from the gallery has yet to be made, Artnet spoke with Derieux and confirmed the appointment.

Derieux started at the Centre Pompidou Foundation about two years ago. Prior to her time there, she held positions at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris and the Picasso Museum in Antibes. She was also the director of FRAC Champagne-Ardenne in Reims, where she organized exhibitions on artists such as Agnes Denes, Tom Burr, Sterling Ruby, and Lisa Oppenheim. And from 2013 to 2015, Derieux was the curator of Art Basel Parcours, a program where she invited artists to interact with historically significant sites throughout the heart of Basel.

September 20, 2017

The Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas announced today that American artist Theaster Gates has been awarded its 2018 Nasher Prize. In its third year, the prize recognizes living artists who elevate the understanding of sculpture and its possibilities. Gates will receive $100,000 and will be presented with an award designed by Renzo Piano, the architect of the Nasher Sculpture Center, at a ceremony in Dallas on April 7, 2018.

“Sculpture is a way to move between materials—to fight with materials,” Gates said. “This movement between materials and modes of making is what I want to spend my time doing. My work’s aim is to pay attention to a thing that has not had attention paid to it in a long time.” In Artforum’s October 2013 issue, Huey Copeland wrote that Gates “can be said to work with and against a particular admixture of aesthetics, theories, contexts, and attitudes: white guilt, the archival turn, DIY aesthetics, the uplift impulse, parafiction, actor-network theory, and, perhaps unavoidably, privatization and the concomitant proliferation of nonprofits and NGOs.”

The prize’s jury comprised Phyllida Barlow, artist; Huma Bhabha, artist; Pablo León de la Barra, Guggenheim curator at large, Latin America; Lynne Cooke, senior curator, National Gallery of Art; Okwui Enwezor, director, Haus der Kunst; Yuko Hasegawa, chief curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo; Hou Hanru, artistic director, MAXXI, Rome; Alexander Potts, art historian; and Sir Nicholas Serota, chair of the Arts Council England.

“It was important to this year’s jury to select a winner that reflects the agenda of today’s artistic production in terms of its originality, in terms of its relevance, and in terms of its interaction with how the society needs an aesthetic dimension in the social life,” said juror Hou Hanru. “Theaster Gates demonstrates how an artist can take on an incredibly strong social responsibility and translate it into, on the one hand, a social action, and on the other hand, a really extraordinary artistic project that is consisting of architecture, intervention, social organization, and also the production of beautiful objects.” In conjunction with the Nasher Prize, the Nasher Sculpture Center annually presents a series of public programs exploring the climate of contemporary sculpture. This year, the Nasher Prize Dialogues will occur in Chicago, Paris, Glasgow, and Dallas. LESS

September 20, 2017

The Whitney Museum of American Art is currently working to bring a permanent art installation by artist David Hammons to the Gansevoort Peninsula along the Hudson River, Robin Pogrebin and Charles V. Bagli of the New York Times report. The project was revealed shortly after media mogul Barry Diller decided to abandon his plan to convert Manhattan’s derelict Pier 54 into a 2.7-acre floating park equipped with multiple performance venues. The billionaire had been campaigning to build the public space since 2011.

Museum director Adam Weinberg confirmed Hammons’s project, which will be presented to the local community board on October 4. He also stressed that the Whitney’s proposal is in its “earliest stages.” Reflecting on the shipping history of Pier 52, the preliminary design for the artist’s installation includes a skeletal framework of the original pier that will be built on twelve pilings and will jut out over the water.

Following the controversy that halted Diller’s cultural pier, a major concern of the project will be its environmental impact since it will be constructed on a protected Hudson estuary. “We’re extremely mindful of environmental and community sensitivity,” Weinberg said. “We followed everything that happened to Pier 55.”