Artists Criticize Guggenheim Museum for Removing Works

POSTED September 27, 2017

September 27, 2017

Canada’s first-ever National Holocaust Monument has opened its doors today, writes Victoria Stapley-Brown of the Art Newspaper. The memorial, unveiled in Ottawa, was a collaborative effort between architect Daniel Libeskind, Canadian landscape architect Claude Cormier, photographer Edward Burtynsky, and Doris Bergman, a Holocaust expert at the University of Toronto. The monument was ten years in the making. A campaign to create the work was started in 2007 by a student at the University of Ottawa, Laura Grossman. The Canadian government and the National Holocaust Monument Development Council provided funding for the memorial, which cost $7.25 million.

The outdoor memorial, which occupies more than 34,000 square feet, is built in the shape of a distorted Star of David, and can hold up to one thousand visitors for civic ceremonies. It is made up of six metal and concrete walls, with forty-foot-high pictures taken by Burtynsky of European Holocaust sites. The photos are set into the monument’s concrete sections.

The memorial has been built around three principles: that the Holocaust was a state-sponsored mass extermination; that Canada, like numerous other countries, did not provide asylum to those who were being victimized by the Nazis; and that the 40,000 survivors of the genocide who came to Canada after World War II made enormous contributions to the country.

September 27, 2017

Thelma Golden, director and chief curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem, announced today that the institution will break ground on its new building, designed by Adjaye Associates in collaboration with Cooper Robertson, in 2018. The museum also revealed the first design renderings of the 82,000-square-foot building that will be constructed on the grounds of its current venue at West 125th Street.

“We are thrilled to announce that during our fiftieth anniversary year, we will begin construction on the single biggest initiative the Studio Museum has ever undertaken, making David Adjaye’s brilliant design a reality,” Golden said. “We look back with pride on our legacy, so much of which has been built within the space that Max Bond renovated for us. We look forward to constructing a building that provides unprecedented resources for our work and creates a superb new cultural landmark for Harlem and the entire City of New York.”

The museum has already raised 70 percent of its capital campaign goal of $175 million with the city of New York committing $53.8 million towards the new building, which will boast approximately 115 percent more space for exhibitions and other programming. The new structure will have five floors at street level and above as well as a lower level (for lectures, screenings, performances, and educational activities), a welcome center, and a café, among other public amenities. It will also include a roof terrace spanning the entire building and dedicated spaces for its signature artist-in-residence program.

Commenting on the project, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “For nearly fifty years, the Studio Museum has been a trailblazer in the cultural conversation, fostered the careers of emerging artists of African descent, and served as an anchor in Harlem. We are excited about the unique potential that the museum’s new home brings with it. As they embark on creating a one-of-a-kind space to serve as a platform for the creative work of the artists from around the world, the Studio Museum is poised to have an even greater impact on the Harlem community, the City of New York, and the global cultural conversation.” LESS

September 27, 2017

Jori Finkel of the New York Times reports that Yahoo’s cofounder, Jerry Yang, along with his wife, Akiko Yamazaki, have donated $25 million to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco for its $90 million refurbishment project. The benefactors are collectors of Chinese art: Yamazaki, the chair of the museum’s board, has an interest in ceramics from the Song dynasty, while Yang owns a selection of calligraphic works. “Both Akiko and Jerry stand out for their support of the arts and culture sector,” said Jay Xu, the director of the Asian Art Museum. Work on the museum is expected to start in January 2018 and be finished by the summer of 2019. A pavilion that will be built on top of the museum’s east wing, an out-of-doors terrace for public artworks, will be named after the couple.

Kulapat Yantrasast, a Los Angeles–based architect, is overseeing the museum’s renovations. In addition to the pavilion, Yantrasast will also be redesigning indoor exhibition and educational spaces, including galleries that highlight important works from the museum’s collections. While $38 million will go towards the renovations, the remaining $52 million will be set aside for various programs and the museum’s endowment.

But in 2010, the institution defaulted on a $120 million loan for a prior refurbishment, taken out just before its 2003 relocation to the building it currently occupies, a former library erected in 1917. In 2011 a bond insurer and JPMorgan Chase, the bank that loaned the money, forgave $21 million of the debt, while San Francisco guaranteed $99 million worth of thirty-year bonds in order to keep the museum running. Because of this, the museum is $90 million in arrears. Why would it start a second major renovation with this burden? “We can make the museum more valuable by creating a better visitor experience. People want to invest in growth in the future. They are not necessarily interested in helping you with old debt,” said Xu.

September 26, 2017

The Italian art collector Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo is opening a foundation in Madrid, reports Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper. The new space, which will be about 68,000 square feet, is scheduled to open in 2019 and is being designed by Ghanian-British architect David Adjaye and Spanish architect Arturo Franco. This will be the collector’s third foundation—two others are located in Italy—and it will primarily be used to showcase her vast holdings of one thousand works.

The building that will house the foundation is being leased to Sandretto Re Rebaudengo for fifty years by the city of Madrid. In exchange, the collector will offer up one hundred works on long-term loan to the city. The foundation will also give curators residencies to organize exhibitions of Spanish artists, among other programming. Madrid’s mayor, Manuela Carmena Castrillo, compared the arrival of the foundation to a branch of the Guggenheim landing in Bilbao. “Everybody has the right to enjoy art. That's why we have to open our doors to collectors,” said Castrillo.

September 26, 2017

“Deutschland 8: German Art in China,” a sister exhibition to “China 8”—the 2015 showcase of contemporary Chinese art exhibited across nine museums in Germany’s Ruhr Valley—has now opened in seven venues in Beijing. This cross-cultural exchange, however, has engendered dissent: On September 17, six of the fifty-five artists in the show—Rosemarie Trockel, Antje Ehmann, Clemens von Wedemeyer, Julian Rosefeldt, Marcel Odenbach, Hito Steyerl, and the estate of Harun Farocki—wrote a letter to Walter Smerling, one of the show’s curators, protesting the exhibition’s sponsorship by Rheinmetall, a German arms manufacturer. They are concerned that their work is being implemented to “[enhance] the image of such corporations,” writes Alice Dingle of Art Asia Pacific.

The artists claim that several of Rheinmetall’s branches produce arms that have been purchased by armies “deployed in actual war zones such as Yemen.” They also allege that the company’s subsidiaries have built weapons factories in war-torn areas.

Bonn’s Foundation for Art and Culture, which organized the exhibition with Beijing’s Central Academy of Fine Arts, is planning on hosting a public debate to discuss Rheinmetall’s support of the show. A date for the event has yet to be announced.

September 26, 2017

Artists Danh Vo, Chitra Ganesh, Anicka Yi, Julie Mehretu, Liam Gillick, Rirkrit Tiravanija, Walid Raad, Joan Jonas, and Barbara Kruger have come together for Artists Against the Immigration Ban, a project organized by art historians Bettina Funcke and Amy Zion, writes Sarah Cascone of Artnet. Each artist has created a poster in protest of Trump’s travel ban, which, as of September 24, was revised to include Chad and North Korea. Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen are still on the list. Iraq and Sudan were dropped, though Iraqi citizens will be “subject to additional scrutiny.” Venezuelan government officials and their families are also not allowed into the US under the new order.

The project started in February after Funcke and Zion posted an online letter opposing Trump’s original travel restrictions, which were issued in January. Their missive received a lot of attention, so the women reached out to artists and asked if “they’d put the letter in their own words, if they’d rewrite it, or redesign it,” according to a representative for the project. The posters have been mailed to at least thirty museums across the United States. Every package was sent with a message asking the recipients to make their own decisions as to what should be done with the posters. “Artists don’t normally send stuff to museums out of the blue. If these get accepted into collections, it means that there’s a record of this time that’s very different from a protest or an exhibition,” said the project representative. The Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, the Art Institute of Chicago, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, are some of the institutions that have received posters.

“Nothing that Trump and his lackeys do should come as a surprise. When I hear people say they’re ‘shocked’ at whatever the latest episode of this manipulative and grotesquely tragic con is, it just makes my head spin. It’s that very lack of imagination that helped enable this takeover of resolute ignorance and raging white grievance,” said Barbara Kruger.

September 26, 2017

After a video in the upcoming exhibition “Art and China after 1989: Theater of the World,” which opens on October 6 at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, sparked protests and widespread criticism from animal rights activists, the institution has decided to remove the work, as well as two others, from the show.

The controversial piece, Dogs That Cannot Touch Each Other, 2003, consists of a seven-minute video clip of a 2003 performance at a museum in Beijing in which eight American pit bulls aggressively charge one another while on treadmills. Even though the dogs are not able to reach one another, activists are arguing that the work is an example of animal cruelty, which has no place in art.

In addition, the institution decided to omit its signature piece, Theater of the World, 1993. The work would have featured hundreds of insects and reptiles in an enclosed octagonal space, which over the course of the exhibition would have preyed on each other. A video of two pigs having sex in front of an audience, A Case Study of Transference, 1994, will also be excluded from the show.

In response to the aforementioned works, critics launched an online petition, which was signed by more than half a million people by Monday, September 25. Demonstrators demanding “cruelty-free” exhibits also gathered outside the museum over the weekend. According to the Guggenheim, it ultimately decided not to show the pieces “out of concern for the safety of its staff, visitors, and participating artists.” “Although these works have been exhibited in museums in Asia, Europe, and the United States, the Guggenheim regrets that explicit and repeated threats of violence have made our decision necessary,” the museum said in a statement. “As an arts institution committed to presenting a multiplicity of voices, we are dismayed that we must withhold works of art. Freedom of expression has always been and will remain a paramount value of the Guggenheim.” Billed as a “major exhibition of contemporary art from China spanning 1989 to 2008,” “arguably the most transformative period of modern Chinese and recent world history,” the show features contributions from more than seventy artists and around 150 experimental artworks that focus on the geopolitical dynamics at the end of the Cold War, the spread of globalization, and the rise of China. According to the museum’s website, it is “the largest show of this subject ever mounted in North America.” LESS

September 26, 2017

The New York Foundation for the Arts has announced that it was awarded a two-year grant from the Ford Foundation in support of the expansion of its Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program. The initiative will now connect 144 immigrant artists with mentors and strengthen immigrant artist communities in the cities of Detroit, Newark, Oakland, and San Antonio.

“At a time of crisis and uncertainty for immigrant families and children, artists can be powerful leaders for social change,” said Margaret Morton, one of the foundation’s program officers. “The Ford Foundation is proud to support the expansion of the Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program to embrace artists and amplify their voices.”

Established nearly ten years ago by NYFA executive director Michael L. Royce, the Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program has provided close to two hundred New York City–based immigrants with mentorship, community, and exposure for their work. The New York program has been funded by the Deutsche Bank since 2007.