Canada Inaugurates First National Holocaust Memorial

POSTED September 27, 2017

Canada’s first-ever National Holocaust Monument has opened its doors today, writes Victoria Stapley-Brown of the Art Newspaper. The memorial, unveiled in Ottawa, was a collaborative effort between architect Daniel Libeskind, Canadian landscape architect Claude Cormier, photographer Edward Burtynsky, and Doris Bergman, a Holocaust expert at the University of Toronto. The monument was ten years in the making. A campaign to create the work was started in 2007 by a student at the University of Ottawa, Laura Grossman. The Canadian government and the National Holocaust Monument Development Council provided funding for the memorial, which cost $7.25 million.

The outdoor memorial, which occupies more than 34,000 square feet, is built in the shape of a distorted Star of David, and can hold up to one thousand visitors for civic ceremonies. It is made up of six metal and concrete walls, with forty-foot-high pictures taken by Burtynsky of European Holocaust sites. The photos are set into the monument’s concrete sections.

The memorial has been built around three principles: that the Holocaust was a state-sponsored mass extermination; that Canada, like numerous other countries, did not provide asylum to those who were being victimized by the Nazis; and that the 40,000 survivors of the genocide who came to Canada after World War II made enormous contributions to the country.

September 26, 2017

The Italian art collector Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo is opening a foundation in Madrid, reports Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper. The new space, which will be about 68,000 square feet, is scheduled to open in 2019 and is being designed by Ghanian-British architect David Adjaye and Spanish architect Arturo Franco. This will be the collector’s third foundation—two others are located in Italy—and it will primarily be used to showcase her vast holdings of one thousand works.

The building that will house the foundation is being leased to Sandretto Re Rebaudengo for fifty years by the city of Madrid. In exchange, the collector will offer up one hundred works on long-term loan to the city. The foundation will also give curators residencies to organize exhibitions of Spanish artists, among other programming. Madrid’s mayor, Manuela Carmena Castrillo, compared the arrival of the foundation to a branch of the Guggenheim landing in Bilbao. “Everybody has the right to enjoy art. That's why we have to open our doors to collectors,” said Castrillo.

September 26, 2017

“Deutschland 8: German Art in China,” a sister exhibition to “China 8”—the 2015 showcase of contemporary Chinese art exhibited across nine museums in Germany’s Ruhr Valley—has now opened in seven venues in Beijing. This cross-cultural exchange, however, has engendered dissent: On September 17, six of the fifty-five artists in the show—Rosemarie Trockel, Antje Ehmann, Clemens von Wedemeyer, Julian Rosefeldt, Marcel Odenbach, Hito Steyerl, and the estate of Harun Farocki—wrote a letter to Walter Smerling, one of the show’s curators, protesting the exhibition’s sponsorship by Rheinmetall, a German arms manufacturer. They are concerned that their work is being implemented to “[enhance] the image of such corporations,” writes Alice Dingle of Art Asia Pacific.

The artists claim that several of Rheinmetall’s branches produce arms that have been purchased by armies “deployed in actual war zones such as Yemen.” They also allege that the company’s subsidiaries have built weapons factories in war-torn areas.

Bonn’s Foundation for Art and Culture, which organized the exhibition with Beijing’s Central Academy of Fine Arts, is planning on hosting a public debate to discuss Rheinmetall’s support of the show. A date for the event has yet to be announced.

September 26, 2017

Artists Danh Vo, Chitra Ganesh, Anicka Yi, Julie Mehretu, Liam Gillick, Rirkrit Tiravanija, Walid Raad, Joan Jonas, and Barbara Kruger have come together for Artists Against the Immigration Ban, a project organized by art historians Bettina Funcke and Amy Zion, writes Sarah Cascone of Artnet. Each artist has created a poster in protest of Trump’s travel ban, which, as of September 24, was revised to include Chad and North Korea. Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen are still on the list. Iraq and Sudan were dropped, though Iraqi citizens will be “subject to additional scrutiny.” Venezuelan government officials and their families are also not allowed into the US under the new order.

The project started in February after Funcke and Zion posted an online letter opposing Trump’s original travel restrictions, which were issued in January. Their missive received a lot of attention, so the women reached out to artists and asked if “they’d put the letter in their own words, if they’d rewrite it, or redesign it,” according to a representative for the project. The posters have been mailed to at least thirty museums across the United States. Every package was sent with a message asking the recipients to make their own decisions as to what should be done with the posters. “Artists don’t normally send stuff to museums out of the blue. If these get accepted into collections, it means that there’s a record of this time that’s very different from a protest or an exhibition,” said the project representative. The Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, the Art Institute of Chicago, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, are some of the institutions that have received posters.

“Nothing that Trump and his lackeys do should come as a surprise. When I hear people say they’re ‘shocked’ at whatever the latest episode of this manipulative and grotesquely tragic con is, it just makes my head spin. It’s that very lack of imagination that helped enable this takeover of resolute ignorance and raging white grievance,” said Barbara Kruger.

September 26, 2017

After a video in the upcoming exhibition “Art and China after 1989: Theater of the World,” which opens on October 6 at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, sparked protests and widespread criticism from animal rights activists, the institution has decided to remove the work, as well as two others, from the show.

The controversial piece, Dogs That Cannot Touch Each Other, 2003, consists of a seven-minute video clip of a 2003 performance at a museum in Beijing in which eight American pit bulls aggressively charge one another while on treadmills. Even though the dogs are not able to reach one another, activists are arguing that the work is an example of animal cruelty, which has no place in art.

In addition, the institution decided to omit its signature piece, Theater of the World, 1993. The work would have featured hundreds of insects and reptiles in an enclosed octagonal space, which over the course of the exhibition would have preyed on each other. A video of two pigs having sex in front of an audience, A Case Study of Transference, 1994, will also be excluded from the show.

In response to the aforementioned works, critics launched an online petition, which was signed by more than half a million people by Monday, September 25. Demonstrators demanding “cruelty-free” exhibits also gathered outside the museum over the weekend. According to the Guggenheim, it ultimately decided not to show the pieces “out of concern for the safety of its staff, visitors, and participating artists.” “Although these works have been exhibited in museums in Asia, Europe, and the United States, the Guggenheim regrets that explicit and repeated threats of violence have made our decision necessary,” the museum said in a statement. “As an arts institution committed to presenting a multiplicity of voices, we are dismayed that we must withhold works of art. Freedom of expression has always been and will remain a paramount value of the Guggenheim.” Billed as a “major exhibition of contemporary art from China spanning 1989 to 2008,” “arguably the most transformative period of modern Chinese and recent world history,” the show features contributions from more than seventy artists and around 150 experimental artworks that focus on the geopolitical dynamics at the end of the Cold War, the spread of globalization, and the rise of China. According to the museum’s website, it is “the largest show of this subject ever mounted in North America.” LESS

September 26, 2017

The New York Foundation for the Arts has announced that it was awarded a two-year grant from the Ford Foundation in support of the expansion of its Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program. The initiative will now connect 144 immigrant artists with mentors and strengthen immigrant artist communities in the cities of Detroit, Newark, Oakland, and San Antonio.

“At a time of crisis and uncertainty for immigrant families and children, artists can be powerful leaders for social change,” said Margaret Morton, one of the foundation’s program officers. “The Ford Foundation is proud to support the expansion of the Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program to embrace artists and amplify their voices.”

Established nearly ten years ago by NYFA executive director Michael L. Royce, the Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program has provided close to two hundred New York City–based immigrants with mentorship, community, and exposure for their work. The New York program has been funded by the Deutsche Bank since 2007.

Newark’s program is accepting applications from now until October 30, with a program start date of December 9. The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will be the lead partner organization and will provide guidance on the Newark arts landscape as well as access to mentors and artist opportunities, among other resources. NYFA is currently in conversation with potential partners in the other three cities and will announce further details at a later date. LESS

September 26, 2017

Marko Daniel has been named the new director of the Joan Miró Foundation in Barcelona, Spain, Vanessa Graell of El Mundo reports. Citing Daniel’s knowledge of the artist’s work and of Catalan, Spanish, and international art and culture, as well as his “competence in fiscal management,” the foundation’s board unanimously approved the appointment. He will take up the post in January 2018.

Daniel succeeds Rosa Maria Malet, who will retire after leading the foundation since 1980. She will continue authenticating Miró’s work at the request of the estate’s administrators, the Association pour la Défense de l’œuvre de Joan Miró, and will become a new member of the foundation’s board of trustees.

An expert in contemporary Chinese and Catalan art, Daniel joined Tate Modern as curator of public programs in 2006, and he held this position at both Tate Modern and Tate Britain from 2011 till now. During his tenure, Daniel cocurated the exhibition, “Joan Miró: L’escala de l’evasió” (2011–12), which also traveled to the Joan Miró Foundation and the National Gallery in Washington, DC.

The foundation’s search committee included the director of Museu d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona, Ferran Barenblit; director of the Museo de Bellas Artes de Bilbao, Miguel Zugaza; deputy director of the Pompidou, Brigitte Leal; curator of painting and sculpture at New York’s MoMA, Anne Umland; Miro’s nephew, Joan Punyet Miró; and outgoing director Rosa Maria Malet. LESS

September 25, 2017

The Center for Contemporary Art Tel Aviv announced that Nicola Trezzi has been appointed its new director and chief curator. He will take up the post at the beginning of 2018. Founding director Sergio Edelsztein will remain at the institution during the transition and then stay on as the chairman of the board.

Trezzi has been head of the MFA program at Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem since 2014. Prior to that he was US editor of Flash Art International and a curator at the Prague Biennale Foundation. He also cocurated exhibitions held at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, the Center for Contemporary Art Ujazdowski Castle in Warsaw, and the Hudson Valley Center for Contemporary Art in Peekskill, New York, among others institutions, and was one of the cofounders of Lucie Fontaine, an artist-run space in Milan.

“After twenty years of growth, along which we grew from a tiny cultural operation to a vibrant institution leading the contemporary art scene in Israel, we find that Nicola Trezzi is the right person to take the CCA to the next stage, finding for it the right place in the international art scene and in the challenging local cultural and political reality,” Edelsztein said in a statement.

September 25, 2017

Loring Randolph has been named Frieze art fair’s artistic director of the Americas. She will play a major role in shaping the strategic goals and content of Frieze New York. She will also act as a liaison for galleries, collectors, and curators located throughout the Americas.

Randolph comes to Frieze from the Casey Kaplan gallery in New York, where she was a partner. There she cultivated the gallery’s program; maintained client, curator, and artist relationships; organized gallery exhibitions and solo exhibitions at institutions; and oversaw the production of numerous publications.

“Loring will bring dynamism and new perspectives to her role as Artistic Director (Americas), I am thrilled to welcome her to the Frieze team and I am really looking forward to working with her on Frieze New York,” said Victoria Siddall, the director of Frieze Fairs. “As a former exhibitor, Loring brings an invaluable perspective that will help us continue to improve all aspects of what we do for our exhibiting galleries, whose groundbreaking presentations are the core of the Fairs. She also brings experience and expertise in the New York art world and the Americas that will continue to grow our partnerships with galleries, museums, collectors, and artists across the region, as well as to engage with our community in the city.”